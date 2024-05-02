30 Most Mass-Produced Tanks Since WWII Ended

In the wake of World War II, tanks earned their spots in militaries around the world as crucial assets as a result of their versatility and firepower. While these armored vehicles played a pivotal role in deciding the European Theater during WWII, they would go on to see service in numerous conflicts since then. (A comparison of Russia and NATO’s military strength.)
The success of certain tanks was obvious, and these models were constantly upgraded to fit the needs of modern warfare. Their overall success in the battlefield was ultimately reflected in production numbers as models like the M1 Abrams or the M60 Patton were widely manufactured.
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at modern tanks. To identify the most mass-produced tanks since World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ranked each tank according to its production numbers. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured. We excluded tanks that had production runs of at least 1,000 units manufactured.
One of the tanks near the top of this list is the M1 Abrams. The first Abrams was built in 1980. It has been used extensively in battle since then. Almost 1,800 were used in the liberation of Kuwait, Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
The M1 Abrams is operated by an engine that uses jet fuel, while most other tanks use diesel fuel. It comes standard with a 120mm main gun with a series of secondary machine guns. Over 10,000 of these tanks have been manufactured and there are over 20 versions of the tank, so it can be adapted to almost any type of combat service. (These are the NATO countries with the biggest tank armies.)
Here is a look at the most mass-produced tanks since the end of World War II:
Why Are We Covering This?
In times of crisis or geopolitical instability, the deployment of tanks can reassure allies and stabilize volatile regions, preventing conflicts from escalating into larger-scale confrontations. As such, the importance of tanks since World War II extends beyond the battlefield, shaping military strategies and global security policies.
30. NORINCO ZTZ-99 (Type 99)
- Total units manufactured: 1,005
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 2001
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heaqvy machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 50 mph
29. Stridsfordon 90 (CV90 / Strf 90)
- Total units manufactured: 1,200
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle / light tank
- Year introduced: 1993
- Armament: 40mm Bofors autocannon, 7.62mm Browning coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Sweden
- Manufacturer(s): Hagglunds / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 43 mph
28. Chonma-ho (Pegasus)
- Total units manufactured: 1,255
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1981
- Armament: 125mm 2A46 main gun, 14.5mm KPV anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: North Korea
- Manufacturer(s): Second Machine Industry Bureau
- Top speed: 31 mph
27. ROTEM K1 (Type 88)
- Total units manufactured: 1,500
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1986
- Armament: 120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: South Korea
- Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM
- Top speed: 40 mph
26. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Total units manufactured: 1,840
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1987
- Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Top speed: 43 mph
25. NORINCO Type 85-II
- Total units manufactured: 2,000
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1985
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 36 mph
24. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Total units manufactured: 2,000
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1966
- Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 50 mph
23. NORINCO Type 63 (WZ211)
- Total units manufactured: 2,000
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Year introduced: 1963
- Armament: smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 40 mph
22. T-90
- Total units manufactured: 2,055
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1995
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
- Top speed: 40 mph
21. Chieftain MBT
- Total units manufactured: 2,083
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1965
- Armament: 120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer(s): Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 30 mph
20. Merkava (Chariot)
- Total units manufactured: 2,100
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1979
- Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer(s): Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility
- Top speed: 29 mph
19. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Total units manufactured: 2,150
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Year introduced: 1985
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 50 mph
18. NORINCO ZTZ-96 (Type 96)
- Total units manufactured: 2,200
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1997
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer(s): First Inner Mongolia Machinery Factory
- Top speed: 40 mph
17. Vickers MBT (VMBT)
- Total units manufactured: 2,331
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1965
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer(s): BAe Systems / Avadi Company
- Top speed: 31 mph
16. NORINCO Type 62 (WZ131)
- Total units manufactured: 2,454
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1963
- Armament: 85mm type 62-85TC rifled main gun, 7.62mm type 59T coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm type 59T bow-mounted machine gun, 12.7mm Type 54 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 37 mph
15. NORINCO ZTZ-88 (Type 80/85/88)
- Total units manufactured: 3,000
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1985
- Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke dischargers
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 40 mph
14. Leopard 2
- Total units manufactured: 3,500
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1979
- Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
- Top speed: 45 mph
13. M41 Walker Bulldog
- Total units manufactured: 3,728
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1951
- Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1914A4 coaxial machine gun
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Cadillac Gage
- Top speed: 45 mph
12. T-80 (MBT)
- Total units manufactured: 5,500
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1976
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ
- Top speed: 43 mph
11. Leopard 1
- Total units manufactured: 5,816
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1965
- Armament: 105mm Royal Ordnance L7A3 L/52 rifled main gun, 7.62mm MG 3 coaxial machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
- Top speed: 40 mph
10. M1 Abrams
- Total units manufactured: 10,000
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1980
- Armament: 120mm Rehinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
- Top speed: 42 mph
9. T-64
- Total units manufactured: 13,000
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1966
- Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
- Top speed: 43 mph
8. M60 (Patton)
- Total units manufactured: 15,000
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1960
- Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
- Top speed: 30 mph
7. T-62
- Total units manufactured: 22,750
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1961
- Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 28 mph
6. T-72 (Ural)
- Total units manufactured: 25,000
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1972
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 42 mph
5. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Total units manufactured: 26,000
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1966
- Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 40 mph
4. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Total units manufactured: 35,000
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1982
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Top speed: 40 mph
3. T-55
- Total units manufactured: 50,000
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1958
- Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 31 mph
2. T-54
- Total units manufactured: 50,000
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1949
- Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 30 mph
1. T-34
- Total units manufactured: 84,070
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1940
- Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 32 mph
