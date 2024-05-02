30 Most Mass-Produced Tanks Since WWII Ended Leopard 2 A5 der Bundeswehr by Bundeswehr-Fotos / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

In the wake of World War II, tanks earned their spots in militaries around the world as crucial assets as a result of their versatility and firepower. While these armored vehicles played a pivotal role in deciding the European Theater during WWII, they would go on to see service in numerous conflicts since then. (A comparison of Russia and NATO’s military strength.)

The success of certain tanks was obvious, and these models were constantly upgraded to fit the needs of modern warfare. Their overall success in the battlefield was ultimately reflected in production numbers as models like the M1 Abrams or the M60 Patton were widely manufactured.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at modern tanks. To identify the most mass-produced tanks since World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ranked each tank according to its production numbers. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured. We excluded tanks that had production runs of at least 1,000 units manufactured.

One of the tanks near the top of this list is the M1 Abrams. The first Abrams was built in 1980. It has been used extensively in battle since then. Almost 1,800 were used in the liberation of Kuwait, Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

The M1 Abrams is operated by an engine that uses jet fuel, while most other tanks use diesel fuel. It comes standard with a 120mm main gun with a series of secondary machine guns. Over 10,000 of these tanks have been manufactured and there are over 20 versions of the tank, so it can be adapted to almost any type of combat service. (These are the NATO countries with the biggest tank armies.)

Here is a look at the most mass-produced tanks since the end of World War II:

Why Are We Covering This?

In times of crisis or geopolitical instability, the deployment of tanks can reassure allies and stabilize volatile regions, preventing conflicts from escalating into larger-scale confrontations. As such, the importance of tanks since World War II extends beyond the battlefield, shaping military strategies and global security policies.

30. NORINCO ZTZ-99 (Type 99)

Total units manufactured: 1,005

1,005 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 2001

2001 Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heaqvy machine gun, smoke grenade launchers

125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heaqvy machine gun, smoke grenade launchers Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 50 mph

29. Stridsfordon 90 (CV90 / Strf 90)

Total units manufactured: 1,200

1,200 Type: Infantry fighting vehicle / light tank

Infantry fighting vehicle / light tank Year introduced: 1993

1993 Armament: 40mm Bofors autocannon, 7.62mm Browning coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

40mm Bofors autocannon, 7.62mm Browning coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Sweden

Sweden Manufacturer(s): Hagglunds / BAe Systems

Hagglunds / BAe Systems Top speed: 43 mph

28. Chonma-ho (Pegasus)

Total units manufactured: 1,255

1,255 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1981

1981 Armament: 125mm 2A46 main gun, 14.5mm KPV anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm 2A46 main gun, 14.5mm KPV anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: North Korea

North Korea Manufacturer(s): Second Machine Industry Bureau

Second Machine Industry Bureau Top speed: 31 mph

27. ROTEM K1 (Type 88)

Total units manufactured: 1,500

1,500 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1986

1986 Armament: 120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: South Korea

South Korea Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM

Hyundai ROTEM Top speed: 40 mph

26. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Total units manufactured: 1,840

1,840 Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1987

1987 Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 43 mph

25. NORINCO Type 85-II

Total units manufactured: 2,000

2,000 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 36 mph

24. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Total units manufactured: 2,000

2,000 Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles

73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

23. NORINCO Type 63 (WZ211)

Total units manufactured: 2,000

2,000 Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1963

1963 Armament: smoke grenade dischargers

smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 40 mph

22. T-90

Total units manufactured: 2,055

2,055 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1995

1995 Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 40 mph

21. Chieftain MBT

Total units manufactured: 2,083

2,083 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1965

1965 Armament: 120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer(s): Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems

Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems Top speed: 30 mph

20. Merkava (Chariot)

Total units manufactured: 2,100

2,100 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1979

1979 Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers

120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer(s): Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility

Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility Top speed: 29 mph

19. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Total units manufactured: 2,150

2,150 Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

18. NORINCO ZTZ-96 (Type 96)

Total units manufactured: 2,200

2,200 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1997

1997 Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer(s): First Inner Mongolia Machinery Factory

First Inner Mongolia Machinery Factory Top speed: 40 mph

17. Vickers MBT (VMBT)

Total units manufactured: 2,331

2,331 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1965

1965 Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer(s): BAe Systems / Avadi Company

BAe Systems / Avadi Company Top speed: 31 mph

16. NORINCO Type 62 (WZ131)

Total units manufactured: 2,454

2,454 Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1963

1963 Armament: 85mm type 62-85TC rifled main gun, 7.62mm type 59T coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm type 59T bow-mounted machine gun, 12.7mm Type 54 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun

85mm type 62-85TC rifled main gun, 7.62mm type 59T coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm type 59T bow-mounted machine gun, 12.7mm Type 54 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 37 mph

15. NORINCO ZTZ-88 (Type 80/85/88)

Total units manufactured: 3,000

3,000 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke dischargers

105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke dischargers Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 40 mph

14. Leopard 2

Total units manufactured: 3,500

3,500 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1979

1979 Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Top speed: 45 mph

13. M41 Walker Bulldog

Total units manufactured: 3,728

3,728 Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1951

1951 Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1914A4 coaxial machine gun

76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1914A4 coaxial machine gun Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Cadillac Gage

Cadillac Gage Top speed: 45 mph

12. T-80 (MBT)

Total units manufactured: 5,500

5,500 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1976

1976 Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ

Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ Top speed: 43 mph

11. Leopard 1

Total units manufactured: 5,816

5,816 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1965

1965 Armament: 105mm Royal Ordnance L7A3 L/52 rifled main gun, 7.62mm MG 3 coaxial machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm Royal Ordnance L7A3 L/52 rifled main gun, 7.62mm MG 3 coaxial machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Top speed: 40 mph

10. M1 Abrams

Total units manufactured: 10,000

10,000 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1980

1980 Armament: 120mm Rehinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm Rehinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 42 mph

9. T-64

Total units manufactured: 13,000

13,000 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1966

1966 Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun

125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory

Malyshev Factory Top speed: 43 mph

8. M60 (Patton)

Total units manufactured: 15,000

15,000 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1960

1960 Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 30 mph

7. T-62

Total units manufactured: 22,750

22,750 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1961

1961 Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun

115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 28 mph

6. T-72 (Ural)

Total units manufactured: 25,000

25,000 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1972

1972 Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 42 mph

5. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Total units manufactured: 26,000

26,000 Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 40 mph

4. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Total units manufactured: 35,000

35,000 Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1982

1982 Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers

30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 40 mph

3. T-55

Total units manufactured: 50,000

50,000 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1958

1958 Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 31 mph

2. T-54

Total units manufactured: 50,000

50,000 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1949

1949 Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun

100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 30 mph

1. T-34

Total units manufactured: 84,070

84,070 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1940

1940 Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun

85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 32 mph

