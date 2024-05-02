Military

30 Most Mass-Produced Tanks Since WWII Ended

In the wake of World War II, tanks earned their spots in militaries around the world as crucial assets as a result of their versatility and firepower. While these armored vehicles played a pivotal role in deciding the European Theater during WWII, they would go on to see service in numerous conflicts since then. (A comparison of Russia and NATO’s military strength.)

The success of certain tanks was obvious, and these models were constantly upgraded to fit the needs of modern warfare. Their overall success in the battlefield was ultimately reflected in production numbers as models like the M1 Abrams or the M60 Patton were widely manufactured.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at modern tanks. To identify the most mass-produced tanks since World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ranked each tank according to its production numbers. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured. We excluded tanks that had production runs of at least 1,000 units manufactured.

One of the tanks near the top of this list is the M1 Abrams. The first Abrams was built in 1980. It has been used extensively in battle since then. Almost 1,800 were used in the liberation of Kuwait, Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

The M1 Abrams is operated by an engine that uses jet fuel, while most other tanks use diesel fuel. It comes standard with a 120mm main gun with a series of secondary machine guns. Over 10,000 of these tanks have been manufactured and there are over 20 versions of the tank, so it can be adapted to almost any type of combat service. (These are the NATO countries with the biggest tank armies.)

Here is a look at the most mass-produced tanks since the end of World War II:

30. NORINCO ZTZ-99 (Type 99)

Source: Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 1,005
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heaqvy machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
  • Top speed: 50 mph

29. Stridsfordon 90 (CV90 / Strf 90)

Source: Jorchr / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 1,200
  • Type: Infantry fighting vehicle / light tank
  • Year introduced: 1993
  • Armament: 40mm Bofors autocannon, 7.62mm Browning coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Sweden
  • Manufacturer(s): Hagglunds / BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 43 mph

28. Chonma-ho (Pegasus)

Source: Gutsul / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 1,255
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Armament: 125mm 2A46 main gun, 14.5mm KPV anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: North Korea
  • Manufacturer(s): Second Machine Industry Bureau
  • Top speed: 31 mph

27. ROTEM K1 (Type 88)

Source: 대한민국 국군 Republic of Korea Armed Forces / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 1,500
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Armament: 120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: South Korea
  • Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM
  • Top speed: 40 mph

26. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 1,840
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year introduced: 1987
  • Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
  • Top speed: 43 mph

25. NORINCO Type 85-II

Type 88A main battle tank by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Type 88A main battle tank (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
  • Total units manufactured: 2,000
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
  • Top speed: 36 mph

24. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 2,000
  • Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
  • Top speed: 50 mph

23. NORINCO Type 63 (WZ211)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 2,000
  • Type: Amphibious light tank
  • Year introduced: 1963
  • Armament: smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
  • Top speed: 40 mph

22. T-90

T-72M Russian Battle Tank by A Guy Named Nyal
T-72M Russian Battle Tank (CC BY-SA 2.0) by A Guy Named Nyal
  • Total units manufactured: 2,055
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod
  • Top speed: 40 mph

21. Chieftain MBT

File:Chieftain-MkIII-latrun-2.jpg by No machine-readable author provided. Bukvoed assumed (based on copyright claims).
File:Chieftain-MkIII-latrun-2.jpg (BY 2.5) by No machine-readable author provided. Bukvoed assumed (based on copyright claims).
  • Total units manufactured: 2,083
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Armament: 120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer(s): Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 30 mph

20. Merkava (Chariot)

Source: Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total units manufactured: 2,100
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer(s): Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility
  • Top speed: 29 mph

19. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Нацгвардія України / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 2,150
  • Type: Amphibious light tank
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
  • Top speed: 50 mph

18. NORINCO ZTZ-96 (Type 96)

Source: Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 2,200
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer(s): First Inner Mongolia Machinery Factory
  • Top speed: 40 mph

17. Vickers MBT (VMBT)

Source: Doge / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 2,331
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer(s): BAe Systems / Avadi Company
  • Top speed: 31 mph

16. NORINCO Type 62 (WZ131)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 2,454
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year introduced: 1963
  • Armament: 85mm type 62-85TC rifled main gun, 7.62mm type 59T coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm type 59T bow-mounted machine gun, 12.7mm Type 54 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
  • Top speed: 37 mph

15. NORINCO ZTZ-88 (Type 80/85/88)

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 3,000
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke dischargers
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
  • Top speed: 40 mph

14. Leopard 2

Leopard 2 A5 der Bundeswehr by Bundeswehr-Fotos
Leopard 2 A5 der Bundeswehr (BY 2.0) by Bundeswehr-Fotos
  • Total units manufactured: 3,500
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
  • Top speed: 45 mph

13. M41 Walker Bulldog

M41 Walker Bulldog (M41A2 or A3) by rvandermaar
M41 Walker Bulldog (M41A2 or A3) (BY 2.0) by rvandermaar
  • Total units manufactured: 3,728
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year introduced: 1951
  • Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1914A4 coaxial machine gun
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer(s): Cadillac Gage
  • Top speed: 45 mph

12. T-80 (MBT)

Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... by Andrey Korchagin
Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Total units manufactured: 5,500
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ
  • Top speed: 43 mph

11. Leopard 1

Brazilian Leopard 1 tank by Jorge Andrade from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Brazilian Leopard 1 tank (BY 2.0) by Jorge Andrade from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Total units manufactured: 5,816
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Armament: 105mm Royal Ordnance L7A3 L/52 rifled main gun, 7.62mm MG 3 coaxial machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
  • Top speed: 40 mph

10. M1 Abrams

M1 Abram Tank Live Fire by U.S. Army Europe
M1 Abram Tank Live Fire (PDM 1.0) by U.S. Army Europe
  • Total units manufactured: 10,000
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Armament: 120mm Rehinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
  • Top speed: 42 mph

9. T-64

T-64BV mod 2017, Kyiv 2021, 16 by VoidWanderer
T-64BV mod 2017, Kyiv 2021, 16 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by VoidWanderer
  • Total units manufactured: 13,000
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
  • Top speed: 43 mph

8. M60 (Patton)

M60 Patton 'Patton Tank' P5250358 by Chris Light
M60 Patton 'Patton Tank' P5250358 (BY-SA 4.0) by Chris Light
  • Total units manufactured: 15,000
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
  • Top speed: 30 mph

7. T-62

Tank, probably Soviet T-62 by Marco Metzler
Tank, probably Soviet T-62 (CC BY 2.0) by Marco Metzler
  • Total units manufactured: 22,750
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): State Factories
  • Top speed: 28 mph

6. T-72 (Ural)

Source: deyanarobova / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total units manufactured: 25,000
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): State Factories
  • Top speed: 42 mph

5. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

BMP-1 by Mikey
BMP-1 (CC BY 2.0) by Mikey
  • Total units manufactured: 26,000
  • Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): State Factories
  • Top speed: 40 mph

4. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Source: Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total units manufactured: 35,000
  • Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1982
  • Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
  • Top speed: 40 mph

3. T-55

T-55 by John Harwood
T-55 (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by John Harwood
  • Total units manufactured: 50,000
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year introduced: 1958
  • Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): State Factories
  • Top speed: 31 mph

2. T-54

T-54 Tank. by Mohit S
T-54 Tank. (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Mohit S
  • Total units manufactured: 50,000
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year introduced: 1949
  • Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): State Factories
  • Top speed: 30 mph

1. T-34

T34/76 model 1941 [R-105 / Ps.... by Alan Wilson
T34/76 model 1941 [R-105 / Ps.... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Total units manufactured: 84,070
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year introduced: 1940
  • Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer(s): State Factories
  • Top speed: 32 mph

