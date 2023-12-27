In the modern era of warfare, it is not always the side with the biggest tanks that wins the war, but having heavy tanks sure helps a ton. Battle tanks weigh heavily on the outcomes of many modern conflicts, and their importance cannot be understated. Heavy battle tanks provide a range of tactical advantages that tip the scales when they are in play.

Even though heavy tanks can be cumbersome when navigating rough terrain at times, while lighter tanks are more mobile, they can be the more tactical choice in some situations. The advantage of heavy tanks lies with their high-caliber guns, which far outclass their smaller counterparts.

Providing superior firepower is just one aspect of how tanks can change the landscape of war. In combination with aerial support and infantry, tanks can act as a force multiplier that can punch holes in enemy lines or take out anti-aircraft systems, allowing for progress on the ground and the sky. The heavy class of tanks has, and will, continue to impact war for many years to come.

To identify the heaviest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries around the world. We ranked tanks according to their weight, exc;uding tanks that weigh less than 50 tons. Supplemental information about the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage.

In the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict, Israel uses the Merkava (Chariot) tanks. First introduced in 1979, these tanks stand out from most tanks in the modern era in their structural design. For the Merkava, the engine is forward mounted, as opposed to most other tanks that have the engine mounted in the rear of the chassis. The reasoning behind this mount is to provide an extra layer of armor for the crew operating the tank should it take a direct hit.

Within the American arsenal, the M1 Abrams reigns as the main battle tank of choice for the U.S. Army. It also ranks as the heaviest tank on this list with a total weight of 69.5 tons. It is also one of the most heavily armed tanks, sporting a 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, a complement of various machine guns, and smoke grenade dischargers.

Here is a look at some of the heaviest tanks of the modern era: