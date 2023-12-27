In the modern era of warfare, it is not always the side with the biggest tanks that wins the war, but having heavy tanks sure helps a ton. Battle tanks weigh heavily on the outcomes of many modern conflicts, and their importance cannot be understated. Heavy battle tanks provide a range of tactical advantages that tip the scales when they are in play.
Even though heavy tanks can be cumbersome when navigating rough terrain at times, while lighter tanks are more mobile, they can be the more tactical choice in some situations. The advantage of heavy tanks lies with their high-caliber guns, which far outclass their smaller counterparts. (These are the U.S. military’s oldest and newest, tanks, trucks, and armored vehicles.)
Providing superior firepower is just one aspect of how tanks can change the landscape of war. In combination with aerial support and infantry, tanks can act as a force multiplier that can punch holes in enemy lines or take out anti-aircraft systems, allowing for progress on the ground and the sky. The heavy class of tanks has, and will, continue to impact war for many years to come.
To identify the heaviest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries around the world. We ranked tanks according to their weight, exc;uding tanks that weigh less than 50 tons. Supplemental information about the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage.
In the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict, Israel uses the Merkava (Chariot) tanks. First introduced in 1979, these tanks stand out from most tanks in the modern era in their structural design. For the Merkava, the engine is forward mounted, as opposed to most other tanks that have the engine mounted in the rear of the chassis. The reasoning behind this mount is to provide an extra layer of armor for the crew operating the tank should it take a direct hit.
Within the American arsenal, the M1 Abrams reigns as the main battle tank of choice for the U.S. Army. It also ranks as the heaviest tank on this list with a total weight of 69.5 tons. It is also one of the most heavily armed tanks, sporting a 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, a complement of various machine guns, and smoke grenade dischargers. (These are the most mass-produced tanks in U.S. history.)
Here is a look at some of the heaviest tanks of the modern era:
29. T-64BM (Bulat)
- > Weight: 50 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 125mm KBA3 main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Ukraine
- > Manufacturer: Malyshev Factory
- > Year introduced: 1999
- > Top speed: 45 mph
28. T-72 (Ural)
- > Weight: 50.7 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Soviet Union
- > Manufacturer: State Factories
- > Year introduced: 1972
- > Top speed: 42 mph
27. T-80 (MBT)
- > Weight: 50.7 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Soviet Union
- > Manufacturer: Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ
- > Year introduced: 1976
- > Top speed: 43 mph
26. T-90M Bhishma
- > Weight: 50.7 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 125mm 2A46M-5 main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin India
- > Manufacturer: Heavy Vehicles Factory
- > Year introduced: 2009
- > Top speed: 37 mph
25. T-90
- > Weight: 51.3 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade discharges
- > Country of origin Russia
- > Manufacturer: Uralvagonzavod
- > Year introduced: 1995
- > Top speed: 40 mph
24. NORINCO VT-1A (Type 90-II)
- > Weight: 52.9 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm W85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm type 80 general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
- > Country of origin China
- > Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- > Year introduced: 2000
- > Top speed: 40 mph
23. HIT Al Khalid (MBT 2000)
- > Weight: 52.9 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Pakistan
- > Manufacturer: Heavy Industries Taxila / NORINCO
- > Year introduced: 2001
- > Top speed: 45 mph
22. Ramses II (T-54E)
- > Weight: 52.9 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 105mm M68 rifled main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm SGMT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Egypt
- > Manufacturer: State Factories
- > Year introduced: 2005
- > Top speed: 43 mph
21. M60 (Patton)
- > Weight: 53.7 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin United States
- > Manufacturer: General Dynamics
- > Year introduced: 1960
- > Top speed: 30 mph
20. TR-85 (Tanc Romanesc Model 85)
- > Weight: 55.1 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 100mm A308 main gun, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Romania
- > Manufacturer: Mechanical Factory Bucharest
- > Year introduced: 1986
- > Top speed: 37 mph
19. CM-11 Brave Tiger (M48H)
- > Weight: 55.1 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Taiwan
- > Manufacturer: State Factories
- > Year introduced: 1990
- > Top speed: 30 mph
18. Type 90 (Kyu-maru)
- > Weight: 55.1 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Japan
- > Manufacturer: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- > Year introduced: 1992
- > Top speed: 43 mph
17. T-84 (Oplot)
- > Weight: 55.9 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 125mm KBA-3 main gun, KT-12.7 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm KT-7.62 coaxial machine gun
- > Country of origin Ukraine
- > Manufacturer: Malyshev Factory
- > Year introduced: 1999
- > Top speed: 40 mph
16. ROTEM K1 (Type 88)
- > Weight: 56.2 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin South Korea
- > Manufacturer: Hyundai ROTEM
- > Year introduced: 1986
- > Top speed: 40 mph
15. NORINCO VT-4 (MBT-3000)
- > Weight: 57.3 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin China
- > Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- > Year introduced: 2014
- > Top speed: 42 mph
14. CIO Ariete
- > Weight: 59.5 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm L44 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Italy
- > Manufacturer: IVECO / OTO-Melara
- > Year introduced: 1995
- > Top speed: 40 mph
13. NORINCO ZTZ-99 (Type 99)
- > Weight: 59.5 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heaqvy machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
- > Country of origin China
- > Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- > Year introduced: 2001
- > Top speed: 50 mph
12. AMX-56 Leclerc
- > Weight: 60.1 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm GIAT CN120-26/52 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm GIAT M693 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm NFI anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin France
- > Manufacturer: GIAT Industries / Nexter
- > Year introduced: 1992
- > Top speed: 44 mph
11. Chieftain MBT
- > Weight: 60.6 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin United Kingdom
- > Manufacturer: Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems
- > Year introduced: 1965
- > Top speed: 30 mph
10. ROTEM K2 (Black Panther)
- > Weight: 60.6 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm anti-infantry coaxial machine gun. 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin South Korea
- > Manufacturer: Hyundai ROTEM / Samsung / Doosan / World Industries Ace Corp.
- > Year introduced: 2013
- > Top speed: 43 mph
9. Leopard 2
- > Weight: 60.8 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Germany
- > Manufacturer: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
- > Year introduced: 1979
- > Top speed: 45 mph
8. Denel Olifant (Elephant)
- > Weight: 63.9 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 105mm L7 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
- > Country of origin South Africa
- > Manufacturer: OMC Engineering / Vickers Reumach / LIW Denel
- > Year introduced: 1978
- > Top speed: 36 mph
7. Khalid (Sword)
- > Weight: 63.9 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm L11A5 rifled main gun, 7.62mm L8A2 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm L37A2 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin United Kingdom
- > Manufacturer: Royal Ordinance Factories / Vickers Defense Systems
- > Year introduced: 1981
- > Top speed: 30 mph
6. DRDO Arjun (Lion)
- > Weight: 64.6 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm rifled main gun, 12.7mm HCB anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm TK715 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin India
- > Manufacturer: DRDO / CVRDE / Heavy Vehicles Factory
- > Year introduced: 2004
- > Top speed: 42 mph
5. Merkava (Chariot)
- > Weight: 66.1 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers
- > Country of origin Israel
- > Manufacturer: Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility
- > Year introduced: 1979
- > Top speed: 29 mph
4. Sabra (M60T)
- > Weight: 66.8 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm MG253 main gun, 7.62 M240 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 machine gun, 60mm field mortar, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Israel
- > Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- > Year introduced: 2007
- > Top speed: 30 mph
3. Stridsvagn 122 (Strv 122)
- > Weight: 68.3 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin Sweden
- > Manufacturer: Bofors Defense / Alvis Hagglunds
- > Year introduced: 1998
- > Top speed: 45 mph
2. Challenger 2 (FV4034)
- > Weight: 68.9 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm L30 CHARM main gun, 7.62mm coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin United Kingdom
- > Manufacturer: Vickers Defence Systems / BAe Systems
- > Year introduced: 1998
- > Top speed: 37 mph
1. M1 Abrams
- > Weight: 69.5 tons
- > Type: Main battle tank
- > Armament: 120mm Rehinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- > Country of origin United States
- > Manufacturer: General Dynamics
- > Year introduced: 1980
- > Top speed: 42 mph
