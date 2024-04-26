The Oldest and Most Prolifc Tanks of the Modern Era

The modern tank has dominated the battlefield since it first emerged in World War I. Militaries around the world have employed tanks for decades in conflicts ranging from land wars in Africa to the current Russia-Ukraine War. (This is a comparison of Russia and NATO’s military strength.)
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the oldest tanks in the world. To identify the newest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ordered tanks according to when they first were introduced, and only included tanks introduced after World War II and prior to 1990. Supplemental information about the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage and only included tanks that had at least 10 units manufactured.
These modern tanks have fairly standardized ammunition. Practically all tanks mentioned here have at least a 7.62mm machine gun as a secondary armament, although roles may vary for this gun whether it is anti-infantry or anti-aircraft. Some tanks have even bigger guns with 12.7mm guns that fill similar roles. For the main gun, or the turret, most modern tanks are chambered for anywhere between 100mm to 125mm rounds, and some even have missile-firing capabilities. (These are the NATO countries with the largest tank armies.)
Here is a look at the newest tanks of the modern era:
Why Are We Covering This?
Knowing about tanks of the modern era is crucial because they play a significant role in shaping military strategies and global security. Understanding their capabilities helps nations assess their own defenses and those of potential adversaries. By studying modern tanks, we can gain insight into the evolution of military technology and the direction of future conflicts.
39. BMD-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Year introduced: 1990
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Armament: 30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 123
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 44 mph
38. CM-11 Brave Tiger (M48H)
- Year introduced: 1990
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Taiwan
- Total units manufactured: 550
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 30 mph
37. Cadillac Gage Stingray
- Year introduced: 1988
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 105mm L7A3 rifled main gun, 12.7mm Browning anti-aircraft heavy maching gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: United States
- Total units manufactured: 106
- Manufacturer(s): Cadillac Gage / Textron Systems
- Top speed: 43 mph
36. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Year introduced: 1987
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 1,840
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Top speed: 43 mph
35. TR-85 (Tanc Romanesc Model 85)
- Year introduced: 1986
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 100mm A308 main gun, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Romania
- Total units manufactured: 303
- Manufacturer(s): Mechanical Factory Bucharest
- Top speed: 37 mph
34. ROTEM K1 (Type 88)
- Year introduced: 1986
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: South Korea
- Total units manufactured: 1,500
- Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM
- Top speed: 40 mph
33. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Year introduced: 1985
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 2,150
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 50 mph
32. M-84 (MBT)
- Year introduced: 1985
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62 coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, smoke grenade discharger
- Country of origin: Yugoslavia
- Total units manufactured: 652
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 42 mph
31. Type 85 (YW531H)
- Year introduced: 1985
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Armament: 85mm main gun, 14.5mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm general purpose machine gun
- Country of origin: North Korea
- Total units manufactured: 500
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 37 mph
30. NORINCO Type 85-II
- Year introduced: 1985
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: China
- Total units manufactured: 2,000
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 36 mph
29. NORINCO ZTZ-88 (Type 80/85/88)
- Year introduced: 1985
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke dischargers
- Country of origin: China
- Total units manufactured: 3,000
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 40 mph
28. TAMSE TAM (Tanque Argentino Mediano)
- Year introduced: 1983
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Argentina
- Total units manufactured: 200
- Manufacturer(s): Thyssen-Henschel / TAMSE
- Top speed: 47 mph
27. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Year introduced: 1982
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 35,000
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Top speed: 40 mph
26. Khalid (Sword)
- Year introduced: 1981
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm L11A5 rifled main gun, 7.62mm L8A2 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm L37A2 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Total units manufactured: 274
- Manufacturer(s): Royal Ordinance Factories / Vickers Defense Systems
- Top speed: 30 mph
25. Chonma-ho (Pegasus)
- Year introduced: 1981
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm 2A46 main gun, 14.5mm KPV anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: North Korea
- Total units manufactured: 1,255
- Manufacturer(s): Second Machine Industry Bureau
- Top speed: 31 mph
24. OTO-Melara OF-40
- Year introduced: 1981
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm L7 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Italy
- Total units manufactured: 39
- Manufacturer(s): OTO-Melara
- Top speed: 37 mph
23. M1 Abrams
- Year introduced: 1980
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: United States
- Total units manufactured: 10,000
- Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
- Top speed: 42 mph
22. Leopard 2
- Year introduced: 1979
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Germany
- Total units manufactured: 3,500
- Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
- Top speed: 45 mph
21. Merkava (Chariot)
- Year introduced: 1979
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers
- Country of origin: Israel
- Total units manufactured: 2,100
- Manufacturer(s): Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility
- Top speed: 29 mph
20. Denel Olifant (Elephant)
- Year introduced: 1978
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm L7 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade launchers
- Country of origin: South Africa
- Total units manufactured: 172
- Manufacturer(s): OMC Engineering / Vickers Reumach / LIW Denel
- Top speed: 36 mph
19. TR-580 (Tanc Romanesc Model 580)
- Year introduced: 1977
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 100mm A308 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun
- Country of origin: Romania
- Total units manufactured: 632
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 31 mph
18. T-80 (MBT)
- Year introduced: 1976
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 5,500
- Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ
- Top speed: 43 mph
17. Type 74 (Nana-yon)
- Year introduced: 1975
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun
- Country of origin: Japan
- Total units manufactured: 893
- Manufacturer(s): Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Top speed: 37 mph
16. T-72 (Ural)
- Year introduced: 1972
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 25,000
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 42 mph
15. Jagdpanzer SK 105 Kurassier
- Year introduced: 1971
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Austria
- Total units manufactured: 716
- Manufacturer(s): Saurer-Werk / Steyr-Daimler-Puch
- Top speed: 43 mph
14. Alvis FV107 Scimitar
- Year introduced: 1971
- Type: Armed reconnaissance vehicle
- Armament: 30mm L21 RARDEN cannon, 7.62mm L37A1 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Total units manufactured: 641
- Manufacturer(s): Alvis
- Top speed: 50 mph
13. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Year introduced: 1966
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 2,000
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 50 mph
12. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Year introduced: 1966
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 26,000
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 40 mph
11. T-64
- Year introduced: 1966
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 13,000
- Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
- Top speed: 43 mph
10. Leopard 1
- Year introduced: 1965
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm Royal Ordnance L7A3 L/52 rifled main gun, 7.62mm MG 3 coaxial machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: Germany
- Total units manufactured: 5,816
- Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
- Top speed: 40 mph
9. Chieftain MBT
- Year introduced: 1965
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Total units manufactured: 2,083
- Manufacturer(s): Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 30 mph
8. Vickers MBT (VMBT)
- Year introduced: 1965
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Total units manufactured: 2,331
- Manufacturer(s): BAe Systems / Avadi Company
- Top speed: 31 mph
7. NORINCO Type 62 (WZ131)
- Year introduced: 1963
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 85mm type 62-85TC rifled main gun, 7.62mm type 59T coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm type 59T bow-mounted machine gun, 12.7mm Type 54 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun
- Country of origin: China
- Total units manufactured: 2,454
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 37 mph
6. NORINCO Type 63 (WZ211)
- Year introduced: 1963
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Armament: smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: China
- Total units manufactured: 2,000
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 40 mph
5. T-62
- Year introduced: 1961
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 22,750
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 28 mph
4. M60 (Patton)
- Year introduced: 1960
- Type: Main battle tank
- Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
- Country of origin: United States
- Total units manufactured: 15,000
- Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
- Top speed: 30 mph
3. T-55
- Year introduced: 1958
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 50,000
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 31 mph
2. M41 Walker Bulldog
- Year introduced: 1951
- Type: Light tank
- Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1914A4 coaxial machine gun
- Country of origin: United States
- Total units manufactured: 3,728
- Manufacturer(s): Cadillac Gage
- Top speed: 45 mph
1. T-54
- Year introduced: 1949
- Type: Medium tank
- Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Total units manufactured: 50,000
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 30 mph
