The Oldest and Most Prolifc Tanks of the Modern Era

The modern tank has dominated the battlefield since it first emerged in World War I. Militaries around the world have employed tanks for decades in conflicts ranging from land wars in Africa to the current Russia-Ukraine War. (This is a comparison of Russia and NATO’s military strength.)

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the oldest tanks in the world. To identify the newest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ordered tanks according to when they first were introduced, and only included tanks introduced after World War II and prior to 1990. Supplemental information about the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured also came from Military Factory. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage and only included tanks that had at least 10 units manufactured.

The M1 Abrams is by far one of the most prolific and impactful tanks of the modern era. Designed by General Dynamics and introduced in 1980, over 10,000 of these tanks have been produced. The M1 Abrams uses a 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 as its primary armament, as well as 12.7mm and 7.62mm secondary machine guns. With all these features combined, the M1 Abrams isn’t just important, it’s essential for any military looking to dominate the ground.

These modern tanks have fairly standardized ammunition. Practically all tanks mentioned here have at least a 7.62mm machine gun as a secondary armament, although roles may vary for this gun whether it is anti-infantry or anti-aircraft. Some tanks have even bigger guns with 12.7mm guns that fill similar roles. For the main gun, or the turret, most modern tanks are chambered for anywhere between 100mm to 125mm rounds, and some even have missile-firing capabilities. (These are the NATO countries with the largest tank armies.)

Here is a look at the newest tanks of the modern era:

39. BMD-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Year introduced: 1990

1990 Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Armament: 30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers

30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 123

123 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 44 mph

38. CM-11 Brave Tiger (M48H)

Year introduced: 1990

1990 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Taiwan

Taiwan Total units manufactured: 550

550 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 30 mph

37. Cadillac Gage Stingray

Year introduced: 1988

1988 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 105mm L7A3 rifled main gun, 12.7mm Browning anti-aircraft heavy maching gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm L7A3 rifled main gun, 12.7mm Browning anti-aircraft heavy maching gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: United States

United States Total units manufactured: 106

106 Manufacturer(s): Cadillac Gage / Textron Systems

Cadillac Gage / Textron Systems Top speed: 43 mph

36. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Year introduced: 1987

1987 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 1,840

1,840 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 43 mph

35. TR-85 (Tanc Romanesc Model 85)

Year introduced: 1986

1986 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 100mm A308 main gun, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm A308 main gun, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Romania

Romania Total units manufactured: 303

303 Manufacturer(s): Mechanical Factory Bucharest

Mechanical Factory Bucharest Top speed: 37 mph

34. ROTEM K1 (Type 88)

Year introduced: 1986

1986 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: South Korea

South Korea Total units manufactured: 1,500

1,500 Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM

Hyundai ROTEM Top speed: 40 mph

33. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Year introduced: 1985

1985 Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 2,150

2,150 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

32. M-84 (MBT)

Year introduced: 1985

1985 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62 coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, smoke grenade discharger

125mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62 coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, smoke grenade discharger Country of origin: Yugoslavia

Yugoslavia Total units manufactured: 652

652 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 42 mph

31. Type 85 (YW531H)

Year introduced: 1985

1985 Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Armament: 85mm main gun, 14.5mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm general purpose machine gun

85mm main gun, 14.5mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm general purpose machine gun Country of origin: North Korea

North Korea Total units manufactured: 500

500 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 37 mph

30. NORINCO Type 85-II

Year introduced: 1985

1985 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: China

China Total units manufactured: 2,000

2,000 Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 36 mph

29. NORINCO ZTZ-88 (Type 80/85/88)

Year introduced: 1985

1985 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke dischargers

105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke dischargers Country of origin: China

China Total units manufactured: 3,000

3,000 Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 40 mph

28. TAMSE TAM (Tanque Argentino Mediano)

Year introduced: 1983

1983 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Argentina

Argentina Total units manufactured: 200

200 Manufacturer(s): Thyssen-Henschel / TAMSE

Thyssen-Henschel / TAMSE Top speed: 47 mph

27. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Year introduced: 1982

1982 Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers

30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 35,000

35,000 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 40 mph

26. Khalid (Sword)

Year introduced: 1981

1981 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm L11A5 rifled main gun, 7.62mm L8A2 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm L37A2 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm L11A5 rifled main gun, 7.62mm L8A2 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm L37A2 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Total units manufactured: 274

274 Manufacturer(s): Royal Ordinance Factories / Vickers Defense Systems

Royal Ordinance Factories / Vickers Defense Systems Top speed: 30 mph

25. Chonma-ho (Pegasus)

Year introduced: 1981

1981 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm 2A46 main gun, 14.5mm KPV anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm 2A46 main gun, 14.5mm KPV anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: North Korea

North Korea Total units manufactured: 1,255

1,255 Manufacturer(s): Second Machine Industry Bureau

Second Machine Industry Bureau Top speed: 31 mph

24. OTO-Melara OF-40

Year introduced: 1981

1981 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm L7 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm L7 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Italy

Italy Total units manufactured: 39

39 Manufacturer(s): OTO-Melara

OTO-Melara Top speed: 37 mph

23. M1 Abrams

Year introduced: 1980

1980 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: United States

United States Total units manufactured: 10,000

10,000 Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 42 mph

22. Leopard 2

Year introduced: 1979

1979 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Germany

Germany Total units manufactured: 3,500

3,500 Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Top speed: 45 mph

21. Merkava (Chariot)

Year introduced: 1979

1979 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers

120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers Country of origin: Israel

Israel Total units manufactured: 2,100

2,100 Manufacturer(s): Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility

Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility Top speed: 29 mph

20. Denel Olifant (Elephant)

Year introduced: 1978

1978 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm L7 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade launchers

105mm L7 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade launchers Country of origin: South Africa

South Africa Total units manufactured: 172

172 Manufacturer(s): OMC Engineering / Vickers Reumach / LIW Denel

OMC Engineering / Vickers Reumach / LIW Denel Top speed: 36 mph

19. TR-580 (Tanc Romanesc Model 580)

Year introduced: 1977

1977 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 100mm A308 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun

100mm A308 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun Country of origin: Romania

Romania Total units manufactured: 632

632 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 31 mph

18. T-80 (MBT)

Year introduced: 1976

1976 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 5,500

5,500 Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ

Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ Top speed: 43 mph

17. Type 74 (Nana-yon)

Year introduced: 1975

1975 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun

105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun Country of origin: Japan

Japan Total units manufactured: 893

893 Manufacturer(s): Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Top speed: 37 mph

16. T-72 (Ural)

Year introduced: 1972

1972 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 25,000

25,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 42 mph

15. Jagdpanzer SK 105 Kurassier

Year introduced: 1971

1971 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Austria

Austria Total units manufactured: 716

716 Manufacturer(s): Saurer-Werk / Steyr-Daimler-Puch

Saurer-Werk / Steyr-Daimler-Puch Top speed: 43 mph

14. Alvis FV107 Scimitar

Year introduced: 1971

1971 Type: Armed reconnaissance vehicle

Armed reconnaissance vehicle Armament: 30mm L21 RARDEN cannon, 7.62mm L37A1 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

30mm L21 RARDEN cannon, 7.62mm L37A1 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Total units manufactured: 641

641 Manufacturer(s): Alvis

Alvis Top speed: 50 mph

13. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Year introduced: 1966

1966 Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles

73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 2,000

2,000 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

12. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Year introduced: 1966

1966 Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 26,000

26,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 40 mph

11. T-64

Year introduced: 1966

1966 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun

125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 13,000

13,000 Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory

Malyshev Factory Top speed: 43 mph

10. Leopard 1

Year introduced: 1965

1965 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm Royal Ordnance L7A3 L/52 rifled main gun, 7.62mm MG 3 coaxial machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm Royal Ordnance L7A3 L/52 rifled main gun, 7.62mm MG 3 coaxial machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: Germany

Germany Total units manufactured: 5,816

5,816 Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Top speed: 40 mph

9. Chieftain MBT

Year introduced: 1965

1965 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Total units manufactured: 2,083

2,083 Manufacturer(s): Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems

Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems Top speed: 30 mph

8. Vickers MBT (VMBT)

Year introduced: 1965

1965 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Total units manufactured: 2,331

2,331 Manufacturer(s): BAe Systems / Avadi Company

BAe Systems / Avadi Company Top speed: 31 mph

7. NORINCO Type 62 (WZ131)

Year introduced: 1963

1963 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 85mm type 62-85TC rifled main gun, 7.62mm type 59T coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm type 59T bow-mounted machine gun, 12.7mm Type 54 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun

85mm type 62-85TC rifled main gun, 7.62mm type 59T coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm type 59T bow-mounted machine gun, 12.7mm Type 54 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun Country of origin: China

China Total units manufactured: 2,454

2,454 Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 37 mph

6. NORINCO Type 63 (WZ211)

Year introduced: 1963

1963 Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Armament: smoke grenade dischargers

smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: China

China Total units manufactured: 2,000

2,000 Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 40 mph

5. T-62

Year introduced: 1961

1961 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun

115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 22,750

22,750 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 28 mph

4. M60 (Patton)

Year introduced: 1960

1960 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Country of origin: United States

United States Total units manufactured: 15,000

15,000 Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 30 mph

3. T-55

Year introduced: 1958

1958 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 50,000

50,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 31 mph

2. M41 Walker Bulldog

Year introduced: 1951

1951 Type: Light tank

Light tank Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1914A4 coaxial machine gun

76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1914A4 coaxial machine gun Country of origin: United States

United States Total units manufactured: 3,728

3,728 Manufacturer(s): Cadillac Gage

Cadillac Gage Top speed: 45 mph

1. T-54

Year introduced: 1949

1949 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun

100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Total units manufactured: 50,000

50,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 30 mph

