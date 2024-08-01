Iran Owns More F-4 Phantom II Fighter Jets Than Any Nation on Earth Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Tensions between Iran and Israel are on the rise after a Hamas political leader was killed in Tehran

Iran has more F-4 Phantom IIs than any other country in the world

The F-4 Phantom II made its debut in the Vietnam War and has proved and effective fighter jet over the years

Tensions between Iran and Israel are coming to a head again after Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran. According to a Hamas spokesperson, Haniyeh was hit by a rocket in the room he was staying in Tehran. As these tensions are continuing to rise after a fairly tumultuous summer of conflict within the region, it is worth looking into the military capabilities of these countries.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Islamic Republic of Iran’s Air Force. One thing that stands out for Iran’s air force is that it has more F-4 Phantom II fighter jets in service than any other nation on Earth. (This is every helicopter in the Iranian Air Force.)

The Phantom IIs rose to prominence in the 1960s with extensive use by the United States during the Vietnam War. These fighter jets were known for their versatility, speed, and payload capacity. So how did Iran come into possession of these jets?

Prior to the Iranian Revolution of 1979, Iran purchased a significant number of these fighter jets in an effort to modernize its military. The United States was the seller for a large number of these jets.

While a many of these jets have fallen into disrepair and international sanctions have weighed on Iran for purchasing newer models, the Islamic Republic still has over 60 operational F-4 Phantom IIs. Another key asset in Iran’s arsenal is its fleet of F-14 Tomcats which were some of the best strike fighter aircraft to come out of the 1970s. (These are iconic strike fighter aircraft since WWII.)

Although Iran may have an aging fleet of fighter jets, these are still formidable assets as many nations around the world still regularly use aircraft from this era.

To identify every Iranian combat aircraft currently in service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed, armament and which Iranian military branch they serve under.

Here is a look at all of Iran’s fighter jets and combat aircraft currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the combat aircraft within Iran’s arsenal gives context for what the country is capable of in terms of its military. Recent tensions on the geopolitical stage raise the question of military strength within the region.

16. Bell 206 (JetRanger / LongRanger)

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 122 mph

122 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

15. CH-53 Sea Stallion

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1966

1966 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Active aircraft: 6

6 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

14. SH-3 Sea King

Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter

Anti-submarine warfare helicopter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Active aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 166 mph

166 mph Armament: Mark 44 / 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, naval depth charges, 7.62mm machine guns

13. Su-22 Fitter

Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Military branch: Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Active aircraft: 9

9 Top speed: 718 mph

718 mph Armament: 30mm autocannons, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, rocket pods, gun pods, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles

12. Bell 212

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1968

1968 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 140 mph

140 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

11. Mirage F1EQ

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Dassault

Dassault Active aircraft: 12

12 Top speed: 1453 mph

1453 mph Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Magic missiles, Matra missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, Armat missiles

10. AH-1J SeaCobra

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 20mm M197 triple barrel gatling gun, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, BGM-TOW missiles, Sidewinder missiles

9. F-7 Fishcan

Type: Interceptor / Strike fighter aircraft

Interceptor / Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Shengyang / Chengdu

Shengyang / Chengdu Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 1367 mph

1367 mph Armament: 30mm internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods

8. MiG-29 Fulcrum

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Mikoyan / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan / United Aircraft Corporation Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 1519 mph

1519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

7. Mi-171 Hip-H

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Active aircraft: 22

22 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

6. Su-24 Fencer

Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft

Long-range strike / attack aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Active aircraft: 23

23 Top speed: 1439 mph

1439 mph Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Ahpid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

5. Bell 214

Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter

Medium-lift utility helicopter Year introduced: 1972

1972 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 24

24 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

4. F-5E Tiger II

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Northrop Aircraft Corporation

Northrop Aircraft Corporation Active aircraft: 35

35 Top speed: 1077 mph

1077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

3. CH-47C Chinook

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Active aircraft: 40

40 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

2. F-14 Tomcat

Type: Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Active aircraft: 41

41 Top speed: 1544 mph

1544 mph Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

1. F-4 Phantom II

Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1960

1960 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Active aircraft: 63

63 Top speed: 1473 mph

1473 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs