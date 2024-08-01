Military

Iran Owns More F-4 Phantom II Fighter Jets Than Any Nation on Earth

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Published:

  • Tensions between Iran and Israel are on the rise after a Hamas political leader was killed in Tehran
  • Iran has more F-4 Phantom IIs than any other country in the world
  • The F-4 Phantom II made its debut in the Vietnam War and has proved and effective fighter jet over the years
Tensions between Iran and Israel are coming to a head again after Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran. According to a Hamas spokesperson, Haniyeh was hit by a rocket in the room he was staying in Tehran. As these tensions are continuing to rise after a fairly tumultuous summer of conflict within the region, it is worth looking into the military capabilities of these countries.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Islamic Republic of Iran’s Air Force. One thing that stands out for Iran’s air force is that it has more F-4 Phantom II fighter jets in service than any other nation on Earth. (This is every helicopter in the Iranian Air Force.)

The Phantom IIs rose to prominence in the 1960s with extensive use by the United States during the Vietnam War. These fighter jets were known for their versatility, speed, and payload capacity. So how did Iran come into possession of these jets?

Prior to the Iranian Revolution of 1979, Iran purchased a significant number of these fighter jets in an effort to modernize its military. The United States was the seller for a large number of these jets.

While a many of these jets have fallen into disrepair and international sanctions have weighed on Iran for purchasing newer models, the Islamic Republic still has over 60 operational F-4 Phantom IIs. Another key asset in Iran’s arsenal is its fleet of F-14 Tomcats which were some of the best strike fighter aircraft to come out of the 1970s. (These are iconic strike fighter aircraft since WWII.)

Although Iran may have an aging fleet of fighter jets, these are still formidable assets as many nations around the world still regularly use aircraft from this era.

To identify every Iranian combat aircraft currently in service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed, armament and which Iranian military branch they serve under.

Here is a look at all of Iran’s fighter jets and combat aircraft currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

Iran+Sukhoi | Soviet Interceptor Sukhoi Su-15. 1967. Советский перехватчик Сухого Су-15.
peer_gynt / Flickr

Understanding the combat aircraft within Iran’s arsenal gives context for what the country is capable of in terms of its military. Recent tensions on the geopolitical stage raise the question of military strength within the region.

16. Bell 206 (JetRanger / LongRanger)

Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters
  • Active aircraft: 5
  • Top speed: 122 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

15. CH-53 Sea Stallion

Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion by Paul VanDerWerf
Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion (CC BY 2.0) by Paul VanDerWerf
  • Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky
  • Active aircraft: 6
  • Top speed: 196 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

14. SH-3 Sea King

Sikorsky SH-3 &#039;Sea King&#039; by aeroman3
Sikorsky SH-3 &#039;Sea King&#039; (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky
  • Active aircraft: 8
  • Top speed: 166 mph
  • Armament: Mark 44 / 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, naval depth charges, 7.62mm machine guns

13. Su-22 Fitter

SU-22 Fitter - RIAT 2014 by Airwolfhound
SU-22 Fitter - RIAT 2014 (BY-SA 2.0) by Airwolfhound
  • Type: Strike fighter
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Military branch: Iranian Revolutionary Guard
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi
  • Active aircraft: 9
  • Top speed: 718 mph
  • Armament: 30mm autocannons, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, rocket pods, gun pods, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles

12. Bell 212

Agusta Bell AB 212 spanish navy (cropped+repaired) by Pablo Lanza + User:Sorruno
Agusta Bell AB 212 spanish navy (cropped+repaired) (BY 2.0) by Pablo Lanza + User:Sorruno
  • Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1968
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters
  • Active aircraft: 10
  • Top speed: 140 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

11. Mirage F1EQ

Dassault Mirage F1 EQ by Falconu00ae Photography
Dassault Mirage F1 EQ (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Falconu00ae Photography
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
  • Manufacturer: Dassault
  • Active aircraft: 12
  • Top speed: 1453 mph
  • Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Magic missiles, Matra missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, Armat missiles

10. AH-1J SeaCobra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters
  • Active aircraft: 13
  • Top speed: 175 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M197 triple barrel gatling gun, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, BGM-TOW missiles, Sidewinder missiles

9. F-7 Fishcan

The Iraqi MiG F-7A kill (1/17/91) of Cdr Mark Fox during Desert Storm in a McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) F/A-18C-25-MC &#039;Hornet&#039; (BuNo 163508) of VFA-81 by aeroman3
The Iraqi MiG F-7A kill (1/17/91) of Cdr Mark Fox during Desert Storm in a McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) F/A-18C-25-MC &#039;Hornet&#039; (BuNo 163508) of VFA-81 (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Interceptor / Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
  • Manufacturer: Shengyang / Chengdu
  • Active aircraft: 17
  • Top speed: 1367 mph
  • Armament: 30mm internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods

8. MiG-29 Fulcrum

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Active aircraft: 18
  • Top speed: 1519 mph
  • Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

7. Mi-171 Hip-H

Mi-171 | Mi-171 &amp; Mi-24
slezo / Flickr
  • Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Active aircraft: 22
  • Top speed: 158 mph
  • Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

6. Su-24 Fencer

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi
  • Active aircraft: 23
  • Top speed: 1439 mph
  • Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Ahpid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

5. Bell 214

File:A Bell 214 of IRIAA.jpg by Shahram Sharifi / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1972
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters
  • Active aircraft: 24
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

4. F-5E Tiger II

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
  • Manufacturer: Northrop Aircraft Corporation
  • Active aircraft: 35
  • Top speed: 1077 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

3. CH-47C Chinook

US Army CH-47C &#039;Chinook&#039;, Lauda (Ger.) 1973 by W-R-Hesse-Fotos
US Army CH-47C &#039;Chinook&#039;, Lauda (Ger.) 1973 (BY-SA 4.0) by W-R-Hesse-Fotos
  • Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Active aircraft: 40
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

2. F-14 Tomcat

Grumman F-14 &#039;Tomcat&#039; by aeroman3
Grumman F-14 &#039;Tomcat&#039; (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Type: Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
  • Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
  • Active aircraft: 41
  • Top speed: 1544 mph
  • Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

1. F-4 Phantom II

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Strike fighter
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
  • Active aircraft: 63
  • Top speed: 1473 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

