A 50-Year-Old American-Made Fighter Jet in Iran's Arsenal Still Exceeds 1,500 MPH Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Iran has fired over 180 missiles into Israel as tensions mount in the region. Iran announced it was in response to Israel’s attacks against Hezbollah, which is an Iranian-backed militant group. Israel reported that its defense system effectively stopped many of the missiles. (These are the fighter jets and attack helicopters of the Israeli Air Force.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Iran’s Air Force. To identify the fastest Iranian combat aircraft currently in service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by top speed and we included combat helicopters as well. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, active aircraft, armament, and which Iranian military branch they serve under.

Here is a look at the fastest fighter jets and combat helicopters currently in service in Iran:

Why Are We Covering This?

Valery Evlakhov / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the combat aircraft within Iran’s arsenal gives context to what the country is capable of in terms of its military. Recent tensions on the geopolitical stage raise the question of military strength within the region.

16. Bell 206 (JetRanger / LongRanger)

Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 122 mph

122 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

15. Bell 212

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1968

1968 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 140 mph

140 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

14. Mi-171 Hip-H

735 Bangladesh Air Force Mil Mi-171 Hip. (41836905645) by Shadman Samee from Dhaka, Bangladesh / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Active aircraft: 22

22 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

13. Bell 214

File:A Bell 214 of IRIAA.jpg by Shahram Sharifi / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter

Medium-lift utility helicopter Year introduced: 1972

1972 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 24

24 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

12. SH-3 Sea King

Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter

Anti-submarine warfare helicopter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Active aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 166 mph

166 mph Armament: Mark 44 / 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, naval depth charges, 7.62mm machine guns

11. AH-1J SeaCobra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 20mm M197 triple barrel gatling gun, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, BGM-TOW missiles, Sidewinder missiles

10. CH-47C Chinook

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Active aircraft: 40

40 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

9. CH-53 Sea Stallion

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1966

1966 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Active aircraft: 6

6 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

8. Su-22 Fitter

Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Military branch: Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Active aircraft: 9

9 Top speed: 718 mph

718 mph Armament: 30mm autocannons, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, rocket pods, gun pods, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles

7. F-5E Tiger II

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Northrop Aircraft Corporation

Northrop Aircraft Corporation Active aircraft: 35

35 Top speed: 1,077 mph

1,077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

6. F-7 Fishcan

Type: Interceptor / Strike fighter aircraft

Interceptor / Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Shengyang / Chengdu

Shengyang / Chengdu Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Armament: 30mm internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods

5. Su-24 Fencer

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft

Long-range strike / attack aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Active aircraft: 23

23 Top speed: 1,439 mph

1,439 mph Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Aphid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

4. Mirage F1EQ

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Dassault

Dassault Active aircraft: 12

12 Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Magic missiles, Matra missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, Armat missiles

3. F-4 Phantom II

Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1960

1960 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Active aircraft: 63

63 Top speed: 1,473 mph

1,473 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

2. MiG-29 Fulcrum

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Mikoyan / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan / United Aircraft Corporation Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

1. F-14 Tomcat

Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Swing-wing, carrier borne fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier borne fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Active aircraft: 41

41 Top speed: 1,544 mph

1,544 mph Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

Essential Tips for Investing (Sponsored) A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.