Iran Has More F-4 Phantoms Than Any Nation—Here’s What That Means in a Fight With Israel Thinkstock

Key Points Iran’s tensions with Israel came to blows last week as both nations exchanged missiles across Middle Eastern airspace

Each of these nations will be relying heavily on their respective air forces to gain an upper hand in the conflict

Before the 1979 Iranian Revolution, the U.S. sold a large number of Phantoms to Iran as part of an effort to modernize the Shah’s military

Iran’s tensions with Israel came to blows last week as both nations exchanged missiles across Middle Eastern airspace. While these two nations are involved in a hot conflict, there are larger geopolitical questions to answer as to which nations are coming to the aid of Israel or Iran as this is ongoing. But one thing is for sure, each of these nations will be relying heavily on their respective air forces to gain an upper hand in the conflict.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Islamic Republic of Iran’s Air Force. One thing that stands out for Iran’s air force is that it has more F-4 Phantom II fighter jets in service than any other nation on Earth.

The F-4 Phantom II rose prominence in the 1960s, noteworthy is its widespread use by the United States during the Vietnam War. These jets were known for their speed, payload, and adaptability, ultimately becoming a symbol of American air power in that era. But how did these jets end up in Iran’s hands?

Before the 1979 Iranian Revolution, the U.S. sold a large number of Phantoms to Iran as part of an effort to modernize the Shah’s military. However, despite decades of international sanctions and aging hardware, Iran still maintains a fleet of over 60 operational F-4s. Another key asset in Iran’s arsenal is its fleet of F-14 Tomcats which were some of the best strike fighter aircraft to come out of the 1970s. (How Today’s Fighter Jets Stack Up Against Yesterday’s Icons.)

Although Iran may have a fleet of fighter jets from half a century ago, these are still formidable assets as many nations around the world still regularly use aircraft from this era.

To identify every Iranian combat aircraft currently in service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed, armament and which Iranian military branch they serve under.

Here is a look at all of Iran’s fighter jets and combat aircraft currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

aappp / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the combat aircraft within Iran’s arsenal gives context for what the country is capable of in terms of its military. Recent tensions on the geopolitical stage raise the question of military strength within the region.

16. Bell 206 (JetRanger / LongRanger)

Mfield - Matthew Field / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 122 mph

122 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

15. CH-53 Sea Stallion

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1966

1966 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Active aircraft: 6

6 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

14. SH-3 Sea King

aeroman3 / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter

Anti-submarine warfare helicopter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Active aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 166 mph

166 mph Armament: Mark 44 / 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, naval depth charges, 7.62mm machine guns

13. Bell 212

shadman_samee / Flickr

Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1968

1968 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Navy Active aircraft: 9

9 Top speed: 140 mph

140 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

12. Su-22 Fitter

Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Military branch: Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Active aircraft: 9

9 Top speed: 718 mph

718 mph Armament: 30mm autocannons, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, rocket pods, gun pods, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles

11. Mirage F1EQ

Manufacturer: Dassault

Dassault Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Active aircraft: 12

12 Top speed: 1453 mph

1453 mph Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Magic missiles, Matra missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, Armat missiles

10. AH-1J SeaCobra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Army Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Armament: 20mm M197 triple barrel gatling gun, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, BGM-TOW missiles, Sidewinder missiles

9. F-7 Fishcan

Manufacturer: Shengyang / Chengdu

Shengyang / Chengdu Type: Interceptor / Strike fighter aircraft

Interceptor / Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 1367 mph

1367 mph Armament: 30mm internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods

8. MiG-29 Fulcrum

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Manufacturer: Mikoyan / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan / United Aircraft Corporation Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 1519 mph

1519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

7. Su-24 Fencer

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft

Long-range strike / attack aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Active aircraft: 21

21 Top speed: 1439 mph

1439 mph Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Ahpid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

6. Mi-171 Hip-H

Mil Mi-171E 'KAF 1101' Kenya Air Force by HawkeyeUK - Support your local Air Museum! / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Active aircraft: 22

22 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

5. Bell 214

Shahram Sharifi / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter

Medium-lift utility helicopter Year introduced: 1972

1972 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Army Active aircraft: 24

24 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

4. F-5E Tiger II

rancho_runner / iStock via Getty Images

Manufacturer: Northrop Aircraft Corporation

Northrop Aircraft Corporation Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Active aircraft: 35

35 Top speed: 1077 mph

1077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

3. CH-47C Chinook

Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Type: Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter

Medium-lift, tandem rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Islamic Republic of Iran Army Active aircraft: 40

40 Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

2. F-14 Tomcat

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Type: Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Active aircraft: 41

41 Top speed: 1544 mph

1544 mph Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

1. F-4 Phantom II

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1960

1960 Military branch: Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force Active aircraft: 65

65 Top speed: 1473 mph

1473 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

