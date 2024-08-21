The Only Military Serviceman to Ever Earn a Purple Heart Nine Times 2015 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Albert Luke (Fighting Man) Ireland was born on February 25, 1918, in Putnam County, New York, and died on November 16, 1997. He was a soldier, reporter, championship boxer, firefighter, science teacher, judo instructor, wrestling coach, American Legion member, and Military Order of the Purple Heart organizer.

#1 Signing Up

photosnormandie / Flickr

Wanting to fight in WWII, Ireland joined the Royal Canadian Air Force before the U.S. entered the war. His goal was to become a fighter pilot, but sinus problems disqualified him. After the Attack on Pearl Harbor, Ireland joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a machine gunner for 27 months during World War II.

#2 Guadalcanal Campaign

User:W.wolny/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

During World War II, Ireland was awarded five Purple Hearts for wounds in combat. In the Guadalcanal Campaign in 1943, two pieces of shrapnel lodged into his back and left lung. He was wounded four times in the Battle of Okinawa on Sugar Loaf Hill. He sustained shrapnel in his leg, right arm, face, and teeth.

#3 Disability Leave

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With the shrapnel unable to be retrieved out of his lungs, Ireland returned to the United States with full disability and spent an entire year in the Veterans Administration hospital.

#4 In Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Ireland refused doctors’ recommendations to remove half of his lung. Instead of surgery, he decided to spend time in Arizona, where against all odds, his lung improved, despite the shrapnel staying in his lung.

#5 Ithaca college

Zhiwu / Getty Images

Planning to become a coach, Ireland attended Ithaca College, the University of Arizona, and the University of Notre Dame. In 1950, he enlisted again in the Marines to fight in the Korean War. At the time, the Marine Corps had a regulation that any Marine who suffered two or more wounds was not permitted to fight.

#6 Return to War

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Ireland appealed to General Clifton B. Cates, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and after two days was permitted to fight. The General said, “If the sergeant wants to fight, let him fight.”

#7 Korean War

U.S. Army / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Ireland first led an infantry rocket unit in San Francisco as a squad leader. Once in Korea, his patrol was ambushed by North Korean soldiers. During the attack, he ordered his men back, and then crawled towards the troop, throwing grenades and rifle blazing. The enemy troops withdrew. He won a bronze star for this encounter.

#8 Frostbite

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons



By the end of 1951, Ireland suffered from frostbite and three more injuries: shrapnel to his face, neck, and eye. He was medically discharged against his will and earned four more Purple Hearts for his service.

#9 Return to Korea

MISHELLA / Shutterstock.com

After recovering, Ireland went back to Korea until 1953. He was further wounded in his face, neck, hand, and leg before honorably discharged. Throughout his entire 12-year service, he required five blood transfusions to recover from injuries.

#10 Last Decorations

MPI / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Ireland was further decorated with eight battle stars, two more Bronze Star Medals, and a Combat “V.” In 1953 after the Korean Armistice was signed, he said in a Time Magazine article, “If it’s real, I feel great and so will the guys up at the front. I hope there’s no mickey in it, though.”

#11 End of Service

Sniper, Vietnam, circa 1968 by Archives Branch, USMC History Division / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Ireland volunteered for the Vietnam War when he was 47, but the Marine Corps refused to allow him to rejoin.

