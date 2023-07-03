22 Celebrities Who Survived Being Shot

Along with praise and admiration, a life of fame can also unfortunately draw negative attention that makes celebrities targets for gun violence, whether they’re the victims of criminals out to make an easy buck, jealous rivals, or political operatives who seek to silence them. (Here are 30 famous musicians who were murdered.)

Sometimes, happily, those who are shot live to tell their story. To compile a list of celebrities who have been the victims of gun violence and survived, 24/7 Tempo gleaned information from archived news articles about famous people who have been shot from media sources such as the New York Times, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone.

Although most were personally targeted, a handful of others were victims of random crimes, while a few accidentally shot themselves while handling or cleaning firearms. Two took bullets during their time as servicemen at war, and two were shot by romantic partners. While some of the assailants have seen justice, others have never been identified or prosecuted.

Click here to see 22 celebrities who survived being shot

Many of the performers who were shot have gone on to have successful careers. Some celebrities, on the other hand, haven’t been so lucky. Here are 20 movie and TV stars who died far too young.