This Female Sniper Was So Lethal They Called Her 'Lady Death'

Lyudmila Pavlichenko originally wanted to be a teacher. However, when Nazi Germany invaded Russia, she was one of the first to volunteer for the military.

Let’s learn about her amazing life…

Early Life

GAZ-67 | Russian Soviet World War II Four-wheel Drive Army Truck Gaz-67 Car In Forest
bruev / iStock via Getty Images
She was born around 20 years before WWII kicked off.

Lyudmila Pavlichenko was born in Belaya Tserkov, Ukraine, in 1916.

Education

Student Success Scholarship Ideas for College and University Tuition Fees for education, investment and scholarship
dee karen / Shutterstock.com
Her original plan was to become a professor.

She studied history at Kiev University before becoming a sniper in the Soviet Red Army. Her goal was to be an educator.

Joining the Army

M8+Scott | M8 HMC ‘USA 4052227’ “Laxative”
ajw1970 / Flickr
She was one of the first volunteers to join the Red Army.

Pavlichenko joined the Red Army after the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. She was one of the first volunteers.

Training as a Sniper

Sniper+Scope | 34 Squadron undertake Live Fire Tactical Training at Otterburn Camp.
34 Squadron undertake Live Fire Tactical Training at Otterburn Camp. by Defence Images / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
She trained quickly as a sniper.

She trained as a sniper and was assigned to the 25th Rifle Division on the Southern Front. Before enlisting, she was a member of a shooting club.

Her Kill Count

A close-up of the magazine and firing button of World War II rifles
ZenitX / iStock via Getty Images
We don’t know the exact kill count, though it’s likely around 300.

She is credited with killing more than 250 German soldiers and snipers during World War II, but it is possible that the count is closer to 305. She was one of the most decorated women in the Soviet military, so much so that other countries thought she was a propaganda tool.

Getting Wounded

the kremlin | Festive day of November
yulenochekk / iStock via Getty Images
She spent lots of time in Moscow during her recovery.

In 1942, she was wounded by a mortar and sent to a hospital in Moscow. Sadly, she lost much of her unit in this attack.

U.S. Tour

popular evs in alaska
TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com
She was sent to the US to convince the public to join WWII.

While she was recovering, she met Eleanor Roosevelt, who invited her to tour the United States. Her visit to the United States helped to raise awareness of the Soviet Union’s struggle against Nazi Germany.

After the War

Moscow+Russia | St. Basil&#039;s Cathedral, Moscow
pedrosz / Flickr
She spent the rest of her life in Soviet Russia, where she remained a prominent figure.

After the War, She worked as a naval architect and eventually became a university professor, like she dreamed of being before the war.

Books

Young Man Holding Ereader And Reading Ebook
Diego Cervo / Shutterstock.com
Today, her books are still popular.

She wrote several books about her experience during World War II. It’s these books that we draw much of our information about her from today.

Later Honors

russia+Rocket+artillery | Soviet 2K11 Krug long-range surface-to-air missile system. Ð¡Ð¾Ð²ÐµÑÑÐºÐ¸Ð¹ ÐÐ Ð 2Ð11 &quot;ÐÑÑÐ³&quot;.
peer_gynt / Flickr
She continued to get rewards for her service in the Red Army.

Later in life, she continued to earn many medals and honors and was a prominent figure in the Soviet Union.

Death

Yevgeny Khaldei / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Even after her death, she remained a legendary figure in Russia.

She died in 1996 at the age of 80.

