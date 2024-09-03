This Female Sniper Was So Lethal They Called Her 'Lady Death' Canva | koblizeek and aurumarcus from Getty Images Signature

Lyudmila Pavlichenko originally wanted to be a teacher. However, when Nazi Germany invaded Russia, she was one of the first to volunteer for the military.

Let’s learn about her amazing life…

Early Life

Lyudmila Pavlichenko was born in Belaya Tserkov, Ukraine, in 1916.

Education

She studied history at Kiev University before becoming a sniper in the Soviet Red Army. Her goal was to be an educator.

Joining the Army

Pavlichenko joined the Red Army after the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. She was one of the first volunteers.

Training as a Sniper

She trained as a sniper and was assigned to the 25th Rifle Division on the Southern Front. Before enlisting, she was a member of a shooting club.

Her Kill Count

She is credited with killing more than 250 German soldiers and snipers during World War II, but it is possible that the count is closer to 305. She was one of the most decorated women in the Soviet military, so much so that other countries thought she was a propaganda tool.

Getting Wounded

In 1942, she was wounded by a mortar and sent to a hospital in Moscow. Sadly, she lost much of her unit in this attack.

U.S. Tour

While she was recovering, she met Eleanor Roosevelt, who invited her to tour the United States. Her visit to the United States helped to raise awareness of the Soviet Union’s struggle against Nazi Germany.

After the War

After the War, She worked as a naval architect and eventually became a university professor, like she dreamed of being before the war.

Books

She wrote several books about her experience during World War II. It’s these books that we draw much of our information about her from today.

Later Honors

Later in life, she continued to earn many medals and honors and was a prominent figure in the Soviet Union.

Death

She died in 1996 at the age of 80.