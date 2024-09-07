Rising Populism in Europe: Challenges for Ukraine's NATO Ambitions

The challenges facing Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, particularly due to the rise of populist, right-wing movements in several European countries like Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany. While some nations like France and the UK have shifted in a different direction, the general trend towards internal focus and skepticism about external commitments complicates Ukraine’s prospects. Additionally, tensions between Poland and Germany and post-Brexit issues, such as disputes over Gibraltar between the UK and Spain, add to the complexities within Europe. These dynamics make it harder for Ukraine to gain support, especially when countries prioritize domestic concerns over foreign alliances.

