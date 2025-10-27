The F-15 Eagle and the Evolution of U.S. Air Superiority Firepower

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The F-15 Eagle has anchored U.S. and allied air superiority for nearly five decades. Designed, built and introduced by McDonnell Douglas in 1976, this just was made for speed and firepower. The twin-engine Eagle can hit speeds over Mach 2.5 and is armed to the teeth. It still remains a frontline asset for the U.S. Air Force from the Middle East to Asia.

Its combat reputation is immaculate: the Eagle is credited with 100+ air-to-air victories with no losses in air-to-air combat. One major factor in this record is the F-15’s advanced radar and avionics systems which can spot and engage enemy planes from far away, giving it a huge edge in dogfights.

When it comes to the armament, the F-15 Eagle is outfitted with Sparrow and Sidewinder missiles, as well as an M61 20mm automatic cannon. It has an operational range of about 2,400 miles, making it fairly versatile for all types of missions.

The F-15’s success paved the way for fifth-generation aircraft like the F-22 and F-35, yet the Eagle itself keeps advancing (notably newer variants like the F-15EX Strike Eagle). This jet’s mix of speed, firepower, and advanced tech make it one of the best fighter jets in the world. Also, its perfect combat record and ongoing service prove its lasting impact and essential role in modern air warfare. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is not just looking at the F-15 Eagle, but the entire arsenal of the U.S. Air Force and the most heavily armed aircraft that it is pushing.

To identify the most heavily armed aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by their armament, and excluded those without. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, top speed and more. We excluded trainer aircraft.

One of the newest fighter jets coming after the F-15 Eagle is the F-35 Lightning II, made by Lockheed Martin. This fifth generation fighter jet has only entered service within the last decade. It can be outfitted for a number of operational needs and as such its arsenal includes Sidewinder missiles, AIM missiles, guided bombs, cluster bombs, and some are capable of carrying a nuclear ordnance.

The F-22 Raptor is another popular fighter jet that emerged in the last two decades and sees use in the USAF. This jet is capable of hitting Mach 2, making it an ideal interceptor for air-to-air combat. Like the F-35, the F-22 Raptor is outfitted with a series of air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, cruise missiles, and guided bombs.

Here is a look at the most heavily armed aircraft in the U.S. Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

samoila ionut / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the aircraft in the US Air Force is important because these aircraft play a pivotal role in maintaining national security and global stability. Each aircraft is designed for specific missions, from air superiority to strategic bombing and reconnaissance, which are essential for defending the country and projecting power abroad. Also knowing which aircraft are in service give context to military capabilities and a better understanding of national defense.

17. Leonardo AW139

Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter

Medium-lift utility helicopter Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

Originally designed and constructed by Leonardo, the AW139 is used by both the military and civilians. There are currently four in active service of the U.S. Air Force. These helicopters were initially designed for search-and-rescue missions, but they have been adopted for other purposes since then. The military version can equip small machine guns, but its primary designation is not for combat.

16. CV-22 Osprey

Type: Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 51

51 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

The Osprey’s tiltrotor design allows for vertical takeoff and landing like a helicopter, as well as cruise-speed performance like a turboprop. This configuration gives a unique reach for special operations. Built by Bell Boeing, the Osprey fills roles like infiltration, extraction, resupply and humanitarian missions for U.S. Special Operations forces. Its aerial refueling capability extends its mission range dramatically, and its cabin can fit roughly 24 combat-loaded troops. The Osprey has proven its value across Iraq, Afghanistan and other global conflicts.

15. AT-802U Sky Warden

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole light aircraft

Multirole light aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Active aircraft: *62 on order

*62 on order Top speed: 221 mph

221 mph Armament: Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

The AT-802 Sky Warden is a militarized derivative of the Air Tractor, a single-engine turboprop. The USAF is adopting this aircraft for its endurance, heavy payload, and low-cost. Note that its agricultural roots give it huge endurance and payload for its class.

14. UH-1N Twin Huey

Type: Multi-role utility helicopter

Multi-role utility helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Active aircraft: 64

64 Top speed: 150 mph

150 mph Armament: 12.7mm GAU-16 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 70mm rocket pods

The UH-1N Twin Huey is a multi-role utility helicopter introduced in 1970, with a top speed of 150 mph and a wide range of armaments, including 12.7mm GAU-16 machine guns and 70mm rocket pods. It was manufactured by Bell Helicopter, and it has been widely used by the U.S. military since the 1970s. There have been many variations of the UH-1 Huey that span a number roles, but mainly combat. Other notable variants are the UH-1 Iroquois, UH-1Y Venom, and AH-1 Cobra.

13. Mi-171 Hip-H

slezo / Flickr

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

Originally designed by the Soviets at the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, this has been a staple for the Russian Air Force for years. While this is a widely used helicopter for many militaries around the world, the U.S. Air Force only has one. However, American engineering for other more advanced helicopters like the Black Hawk or Apache is more of a priority for the U.S. Air Force.

12. S-70 Black Hawk

Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080) by pingnews.com / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 95

95 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

Black Hawk helicopters have been a global workhorse for not just the U.S. Armed forces. They were famously seen in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu where they performed under intense urban fire and helped evacuate casualties. This was later dramatized in the film Black Hawk Down. Widely regarded as one of the most iconic helicopters ever built, the UH-60 family serves across U.S. military branches with several thousand of these in service. Powered by twin turboshaft engines and sporting a four-bladed main rotor plus four-bladed tail rotor, the Black Hawk can exceed 180 mph, typically flies with two pilots and two crew chiefs, transports up to 11 fully equipped soldiers, and carries roughly a 9,000-pound payload.

11. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Close-air support / forward air control

Close-air support / forward air control Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 234

234 Top speed: 439 mph

439 mph Armament: 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs

Built by Fairchild Republic and introduced in 1976, the A-10C Thunderbolt II is a close-air-support aircraft with an emphasis on survivability and firepower. Its 30mm GAU-8/A rotary cannon (capable of roughly 3,900 rounds per minute) complement an array of missiles and bombs that make it devastating against armor and ground targets. It is nicknamed the “Warthog,” and known for its titanium “bathtub” cockpit that gives added pilot protection.

10. AC-130W Stinger II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Special operations fixed-wing gunship

Special operations fixed-wing gunship Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, Viper Strike missiles, Griffin missiles, Hellfire missiles

The Stinger II is a step up from the legacy AC-130 gunships, notably integrating advanced missile systems. Built by Lockheed Martin, this gunship only recently entered service in 2010. Armed with a 30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, along with Viper Strike, Griffin, and Hellfire missiles, The Stinger II is designed to deliver serious firepower in support of ground forces.

9. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 351

351 Top speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

Developed by McDonnell Douglas in the 1970s and later produced under Boeing, the F-15 family of fighter jets is one of the world’s most iconic fighters. Capable of speeds greater than Mach 2 and powered by twin engines, the F-15 can haul heavy loads (roughly 16,000 pounds of ordnance on some variants) including air-to-air missiles and bombs. Its combat record is perhaps the best in the world with more than 100 air-to-air victories with no losses in air combat. It has proved itself as an air superiority fighter in conflicts like Desert Storm and more. The Strike Eagle variant added precision ground-attack capabilities, notably in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

8. F-16C Fighting Falcon

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Active aircraft: 708

708 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

The multirole F-16 Fighting Falcon, introduced in 1978, carved out a global niche as an affordable fourth-generation fighter. Over the years it has been upgraded, but it is still cost-effective compared with newer jets like the F-35. Early variants go for around $13 million while more modern ones cost roughly $25–$60 million depending on the variant. Standard armament includes a 20mm internal cannon plus wide missile and bomb options. The F-16 tops out around 1,300 mph with an operational range near 2,600 miles.

7. F-22 Raptor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Active aircraft: 178

178 Top speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

The F-22 Raptor is an air-dominance stealth fighter that was introduced in the mid-2000s. Its production was capped early for cost and policy reasons, making the F-22 rarer and one of the most technologically advanced air-superiority platforms of its era.

6. F-35A Lightning II

public domain / wikimedia commons

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 246

246 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

The F-35 Lightning II is a 5th-generation multirole stealth fighter developed by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman for all U.S. armed forces as well as allies. It entered service in the 2010s to replace older fighter jets with improved sensors and stealth. Note that there are three distinct variants (A/B/C) of the F-35 that share a common core (one with VTOL capabilities), making the F-35 the most widely used stealth jet in history.

5. B-1B Lancer

Type: Strategic heavy bomber

Strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 40

40 Top speed: 833 mph

833 mph Armament: Joint direct attack munitions, general purpose bombs, naval mines, cluster munitions, SRAM missiles, JASSM missiles, JSOW missiles, freefall nuclear bombs

Introduced in 1986, the B-1B Lancer is a strategic heavy bomber that is capable of reaching speeds up to 833 mph, which makes it one of the fastest bombers in the U.S. Air Force. It carries a wide range of armaments, including joint direct attack munitions, general-purpose bombs, JASSM missiles, and even freefall nuclear bombs.

4. B-52H Stratofortress

Type: Long range strategic heavy bomber

Long range strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1955

1955 Active aircraft: 72

72 Top speed: 595 mph

595 mph Armament: ACLM cruise missiles, Harpoon missiles, CALCM cruise missiles, joint direct attack munitions, freefall nuclear bombs

The B-52 is one of the longest serving aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, introduced in 1955. It was originally developed in the post-World War II years to succeed the B-29 Superfortress, which dropped the bomb on Japan. The B-52s were designed to carry larger payloads than the B-29, including nuclear weapons. The Stratofortress acted as a strong nuclear deterrent throughout the Cold War as well.

3. B-2 Spirit

public domain / wikimedia commons

Type: Strategic stealth heavy bomber

Strategic stealth heavy bomber Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 628 mph

628 mph Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, strategic free-fall nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, JASSM missiles

Introduced in 1997, the B-2 Spirit is a strategic stealth heavy bomber with a top speed of 628 mph. It is designed to deliver a wide range of ordnance including nuclear bombs. Although there are only 17 of these aircraft in active service, they can punch far above their class in terms of what they can deliver in payload.

2. B-21 Raider

Gen. CQ Brown Jr highlighted the B-21 Raider as an example of successful design implementation for the Air Force under “Action Order D” of his goal to Accelerate Change. Image 2 of 2 by U.S. Air Force / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en/)

Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber

Long range strategic stealth bomber Year introduced: Expected 2028

Expected 2028 Active aircraft: *100 on order

*100 on order Top speed: 621 mph

621 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles

Within the next decade, the B-21 Raider is expected to enter service to augment the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. It will be capable of carrying both conventional and precision-guided bombs, as well as nuclear-tipped bombs and missiles. So far 100 of these stealth bombers are on order, with test flights already having taken place within the past year.

1. AC-130J Ghostrider

MSgt Christopher Boitz, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Ground attack / close-air support

Ground attack / close-air support Year introduced: 2017

2017 Active aircraft: 29

29 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A automatic cannon, 105mm M102 field howitzer, Griffin missiles, Viper Strike precision-guided bombs, Hellfire missiles, drop bombs

The AC-130J Ghostrider is the latest iteration of the C-130, with a focus on CAS and ground attack capabilities. Heavily armed and highly configurable, Ghostrider’s arsenal includes a huge 105mm howitzer and a mix of precision missiles and guided bombs. It is easily one of the most formidable and recognizable gunships in service.