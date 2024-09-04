This High-Tech Stealth Bomber Will Be the Newest Addition to the US Air Force Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The B-21 Raider is a next generation stealth bomber that will be introduced to the U.S. Air Force in the coming years

The Raider is expected to replace or augment the B-2 Spirit as one of the legs of the U.S. Nuclear Triad

Outside of the B-21 Raider, the U.S. Air Force has integrated a handful of new aircraft recently

The U.S. Air Force is gearing up to introduce its newest and most advanced weapon yet, the B-21 Raider. This is a next-generation stealth bomber that many think will redefine modern air warfare. However, the B-21 is not expected to officially enter service for some time, then again, it’s hard to trust the given timeline on these top-secret projects. (These are the oldest and most cutting-edge stealth aircraft flown today.)

The B-21 is expected to replace or augment the B-2 Spirit as one of the legs of the U.S. Nuclear Triad. Separate from submarines with nuclear ordnance like the Ohio-class or land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the aerial aspect of the nuclear triad allows for more flexibility. These stealth bombers can adjust for targets mid-flight or even just deploy to act as a deterrent without escalating to a launch. While it is interesting that B-21s can be used in that nuclear aspect, most of their missions will not be involved in dropping nukes.

Additionally, the B-21 is being built with future upgrades in mind. As technology continues to march forward, the bomber is expected to be able to integrate new systems, ensuring it remains at the bleeding-edge of military aviation for years to come.

Outside of the B-21 Raider, the U.S. Air Force has integrated a handful of new aircraft recently. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest additions to the fleet. (Nearly 900 of this stealth fighter jet take to the skies worldwide.)

To identify the newest aircraft by the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and armament.

Here is a look at the newest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

usnavy / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Understanding the aircraft in the US Air Force is important because these aircraft play a pivotal role in maintaining national security and global stability. Each aircraft is designed for specific missions, from air superiority to strategic bombing and reconnaissance, which are essential for defending the country and projecting power abroad. Also knowing which aircraft are in service give context to military capabilities and a better understanding of national defense.

46. B-52H Stratofortress

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Long range strategic heavy bomber

Long range strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1955

1955 Active aircraft: 72

72 Top speed: 595 mph

595 mph Armament: ACLM cruise missiles, Harpoon missiles, CALCM cruise missiles, joint direct attack munitions, freefall nuclear bombs

The B-52H Stratofortress was introduced in 1955 and is a long-range strategic heavy bomber capable of speeds up to 595 mph. Despite its age, the B-52 is expected to remain in service past the 2020s, making it one of the longest-serving aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.

45. U-2 Dragon Lady

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: High-altitude surveillance aircraft

High-altitude surveillance aircraft Year introduced: 1955

1955 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 475 mph

475 mph Armament: N/A

The U-2 Dragon Lady, introduced in 1955, is a high-altitude surveillance aircraft capable of reaching speeds of 475 mph. Known for flying at extreme altitudes, it has been a key asset in intelligence gathering, even being famously involved in Cold War spy missions.

44. KC-135 Stratotanker

Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler

Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler Year introduced: 1957

1957 Active aircraft: 377

377 Top speed: 530 mph

530 mph Armament: N/A

There are over 370 KC-135 Stratotankers currently in service that provide in-flight refueling support to the U.S. Air Force’s hundreds of jets. This tanker has been in service longer than practically any other aircraft in service now.

43. HC-130J Combat King II

Type: Transport / in-flight refueler aircraft

Transport / in-flight refueler aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Active aircraft: 40

40 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

The HC-130J Combat King II, introduced in 1959, is specially designed for search and rescue operations. These are often deployed to refuel helicopters during long-range rescue missions.

42. Boeing RC-135

Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft

Multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 22

22 Top speed: 581 mph

581 mph Armament: N/A

The Boeing RC-135, introduced in 1962, is a multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft with a top speed of 581 mph, and 22 are currently active. It has played a crucial role in intelligence gathering for decades, especially during major conflicts like the Cold War.

41. DHC-6 Twin Otter

Type: Transport / light utility aircraft

Transport / light utility aircraft Year introduced: 1966

1966 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: N/A

The DHC-6 Twin Otter is known for its versatility and can take off and land on short and rough airstrips, making it ideal for remote operations.

40. PA-31 Navajo

Type: Utility aircraft

Utility aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 261 mph

261 mph Armament: N/A

Outside of the military, the PA-31 Navajo’s has gained popularity among civilians as a racing plane.

39. UH-1N Twin Huey

Type: Multi-role utility helicopter

Multi-role utility helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Active aircraft: 64

64 Top speed: 150 mph

150 mph Armament: 12.7mm GAU-16 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 70mm rocket pods

The UH-1N Twin Huey has been used in everything from troop transport to medical evacuations, and still remains a staple in many military operations today.

38. Learjet 35

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Active aircraft: 19

19 Top speed: 530 mph

530 mph Armament: N/A

Originally designed for civilian use, the Learjet 35 has been adopted for military roles, namely medical evacuations and VIP transport.

37. E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post

Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft

Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 602 mph

602 mph Armament: N/A

The E-4 is nicknamed the “Doomsday Plane”, as it is designed to provide command and control in the event of a nuclear conflict or national emergency.

36. Beech C-12 Huron

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 62

62 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

The C-12 Huron is typically used for transporting personnel, light cargo, and performing medical evacuation missions.

35. EC-130J Commando Solo III

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Electronic warfare aircraft

Electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 1975

1975 Active aircraft: 14

14 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

Unlike most other aircraft on this list, the EC-130J Commando Solo III specializes in psychological operations, broadcasting radio and television signals to influence enemy forces or even support humanitarian missions during conflicts.

34. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Close-air support / forward air control

Close-air support / forward air control Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 270

270 Top speed: 439 mph

439 mph Armament: 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs

The A-10C Thunderbolt II earned the nickname “Warthog” for its rugged design and effectiveness in supporting troops in combat.

33. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley, U.S. Air Force / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 377

377 Top speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

The F-15 has never been shot down in air-to-air combat, which has solidified its reputation as one of the most dominant fighters in history.

32. E-3 Sentry

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft

Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft Year introduced: 1977

1977 Active aircraft: 21

21 Top speed: 531 mph

531 mph Armament: N/A

Sometimes called “the eyes in the sky”, the E-3 comes standard with a distinctive rotating radar dome that it provides real-time data to coordinate air operations.

31. F-16C Fighting Falcon

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Active aircraft: 738

738 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

The F-16 has been a key player in world air forces for decades, making it one of the most widely used fighter jets in modern military history.

30. S-70 Black Hawk

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 96

96 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

The Black Hawk is the most widely used helicopter by the U.S. military across all of its branches, playing a number of roles from combat to medical evacuations.

29. KC-10 Extender

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tanker and cargo aircraft

Tanker and cargo aircraft Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 20

20 Top speed: 600 mph

600 mph Armament: N/A

The KC-10 Extender was introduced in the early 1980s. It is a tanker and cargo aircraft with a top speed of 600 mph, capable of refueling multiple aircraft in a single mission.

28. Mi-171 Hip-H

slezo / Flickr

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

Although the Mi-171 Hip-H is a Soviet-made helicopter, the U.S. Air Force happens to have one in its arsenal.

27. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

The C-20 Gulfstream IV is commonly used for high-level government officials and military leaders as a VIP transport.

26. Cessna 208 Caravan

Type: Turboprop utility aircraft

Turboprop utility aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 214 mph

214 mph Armament: N/A

The Caravan is normally used for light transport missions and is capable of operating from short or unprepared airstrips in remote areas.

25. Dash 8

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

The Dash 8 has gained popularity over the years among civilians and the military for transporting personnel and cargo.

24. B-1B Lancer

Type: Strategic heavy bomber

Strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 42

42 Top speed: 833 mph

833 mph Armament: Joint direct attack munitions, general purpose bombs, naval mines, cluster munitions, SRAM missiles, JASSM missiles, JSOW missiles, freefall nuclear bombs

Out of all the bomber type aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, the B-1B Lancer ranks as one of the fastest with a top speed over 800 mph.

23. CN-235

Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft

Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 282 mph

282 mph Armament: N/A

Although it has a relatively low top speed, the CN-235 makes up for this with its versatility and ability to operate on short rough airstrips.

22. AT-802U Sky Warden

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole light aircraft

Multirole light aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Active aircraft: 75 on order

75 on order Top speed: 221 mph

221 mph Armament: Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

As it stands now, there are currently no AT-802s in service at the moment, but the U.S. Air Force is loading up on them soon.

21. U-28A Draco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility aircraft

Light utility aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Active aircraft: 35

35 Top speed: 329 mph

329 mph Armament: N/A

The U-28A Draco is widely used by U.S. special operations forces for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

20. C-17 Globemaster III

Type: Tactical transport aircraft

Tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 228

228 Top speed: 518 mph

518 mph Armament: N/A

The C-17 Globemaster III typically plays important roles in rapid strategic deployment and humanitarian missions around the world.

19. C-5M Super Galaxy

Type: Heavy-lift transport aircraft

Heavy-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 52

52 Top speed: 518 mph

518 mph Armament: N/A

The C-5M Galaxy is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, capable of transporting oversized cargo such as tanks, helicopters, and even other aircraft.

18. E-8 Joint STARS

Type: Airborne battle management platform aircraft

Airborne battle management platform aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 587 mph

587 mph Armament: N/A

The E-8 Joint STARS provides real-time ground surveillance, targeting, and battlefield management. It is an incredibly important asset for coordinating large-scale military operations.

17. Boeing C-32

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: VIP Transport

VIP Transport Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 605 mph

605 mph Armament: N/A

The Boeing C-32 is usually used to transport high-ranking government officials, including the Vice President of the United States.

16. B-2 Spirit

Type: Strategic stealth heavy bomber

Strategic stealth heavy bomber Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 628 mph

628 mph Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, strategic free-fall nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, JASSM missiles

The B-2 Spirit is expected to be replaced by the incoming B-21 Raider over the next decade or so.

15. Bombardier Express E-11

Type: Special missions platform

Special missions platform Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 7

7 Top speed: 684 mph

684 mph Armament: N/A

The Bombardier Express E-11 was introduced in the late 1990s. It is a special missions platform that plays a role in providing battlefield communications between air and ground forces.

14. C-130J Super Hercules

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 330

330 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

The C-130J is the workhorse of the U.S. Air Force with over 300 currently in service. These behemoths act as the logistical backbone of the fleet.

13. C-146 Wolfhound

Thanh Liem / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Special missions support

Special missions support Year introduced: 2000

2000 Active aircraft: 20

20 Top speed: 217 mph

217 mph Armament: N/A

Despite its low top speed, the C-146 Wolfhound is often used by U.S. Special Operations Command for transporting small teams and cargo.

12. C295

Type: Tactical transport aircraft

Tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 358 mph

358 mph Armament: N/A

The C295, introduced in 2001, is a tactical transport aircraft with a top speed of 358 mph, and 3 are currently in active service.

11. Leonardo AW139

Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter

Medium-lift utility helicopter Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

The Leonardo AW139 is frequently used in search and rescue missions, medical evacuations, and troop transport in both military and civilian roles.

10. Gulfstream G550

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 670 mph

670 mph Armament: N/A

The Gulfstream G550 is often used for VIP transport and special mission roles, combining speed and luxury with advanced avionics.

9. F-22 Raptor

Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Active aircraft: 178

178 Top speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

The F-22 Raptor is considered one of the most lethal fighter jets in the world. It was only introduced in 2005, but it ranks as one of the fastest among the fifth-generation fighter jets with a top speed of 1,599 mph

8. CV-22 Osprey

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 52

52 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

The Osprey’s unique design allows it to take off like a helicopter and fly like a plane, making it ideal for special operations missions. The Marine Corps heavily utilizes this aircraft.

7. AC-130W Stinger II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Special operations fixed-wing gunship

Special operations fixed-wing gunship Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, Viper Strike missiles, Griffin missiles, Hellfire missiles

The AC-130’s heavy armament make it ideal for close air support and ground attack missions, especially those in support of special operations forces.

6. MC-130J Commando II

Type: Special operations transport aircraft

Special operations transport aircraft Year introduced: 2012

2012 Active aircraft: 57

57 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

These are specifically designed for infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply missions in hostile or denied territory, typically supporting U.S. Special Operations Command missions.

5. F-35A Lightning II

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 234

234 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

The F-35 is one of the most widely sought after aircraft on the world stage. NATO nations are ordering hundreds of this aircraft to bolster their forces with one of the newest and most advanced stealth fighter jets.

4. AC-130J Ghostrider

Type: Ground attack / close-air support

Ground attack / close-air support Year introduced: 2017

2017 Active aircraft: 29

29 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A automatic cannon, 105mm M102 field howitzer, Griffin missiles, Viper Strike precision-guided bombs, Hellfire missiles, drop bombs

The AC-130J Ghostrider is considered one of the most heavily armed gunships in the U.S. Air Force. Much like its brother, the AC-130W Stinger II, it is designed to provide overwhelming firepower during ground operations.

3. KC-46 Pegasus

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler

Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 72

72 Top speed: 569 mph

569 mph Armament: N/A

As one of the newest aircraft to enter the U.S. Air Force, the KC-46 Pegasus represents the latest in air refueling technology, It is capable of refueling a number of aircraft while also performing cargo and medical evacuation missions.

2. EC-37B Compass Call

usairforce / Flickr

Type: Electronic warfare aircraft

Electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2023

2023 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 652 mph

652 mph Armament: N/A

The Compass Call is designed to disrupt enemy communications and radar systems, making it an important asset in modern electronic warfare operations.

1. B-21 Raider

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber

Long range strategic stealth bomber Year introduced: Expected 2028

Expected 2028 Active aircraft: 100 on order

100 on order Top speed: 621 mph

621 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles

Designed to be the future of U.S. air dominance, the B-21 Raider will feature advanced stealth technology to evade detection while delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads.

