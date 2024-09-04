This High-Tech Stealth Bomber Will Be the Newest Addition to the US Air Force

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The B-21 Raider is a next generation stealth bomber that will be introduced to the U.S. Air Force in the coming years
- The Raider is expected to replace or augment the B-2 Spirit as one of the legs of the U.S. Nuclear Triad
- Outside of the B-21 Raider, the U.S. Air Force has integrated a handful of new aircraft recently
- Also: Dividend legends to hold forever
The U.S. Air Force is gearing up to introduce its newest and most advanced weapon yet, the B-21 Raider. This is a next-generation stealth bomber that many think will redefine modern air warfare. However, the B-21 is not expected to officially enter service for some time, then again, it’s hard to trust the given timeline on these top-secret projects. (These are the oldest and most cutting-edge stealth aircraft flown today.)
The B-21 is expected to replace or augment the B-2 Spirit as one of the legs of the U.S. Nuclear Triad. Separate from submarines with nuclear ordnance like the Ohio-class or land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the aerial aspect of the nuclear triad allows for more flexibility. These stealth bombers can adjust for targets mid-flight or even just deploy to act as a deterrent without escalating to a launch. While it is interesting that B-21s can be used in that nuclear aspect, most of their missions will not be involved in dropping nukes.
Additionally, the B-21 is being built with future upgrades in mind. As technology continues to march forward, the bomber is expected to be able to integrate new systems, ensuring it remains at the bleeding-edge of military aviation for years to come.
Outside of the B-21 Raider, the U.S. Air Force has integrated a handful of new aircraft recently. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest additions to the fleet. (Nearly 900 of this stealth fighter jet take to the skies worldwide.)
To identify the newest aircraft by the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and armament.
Here is a look at the newest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the aircraft in the US Air Force is important because these aircraft play a pivotal role in maintaining national security and global stability. Each aircraft is designed for specific missions, from air superiority to strategic bombing and reconnaissance, which are essential for defending the country and projecting power abroad. Also knowing which aircraft are in service give context to military capabilities and a better understanding of national defense.
46. B-52H Stratofortress
- Type: Long range strategic heavy bomber
- Year introduced: 1955
- Active aircraft: 72
- Top speed: 595 mph
- Armament: ACLM cruise missiles, Harpoon missiles, CALCM cruise missiles, joint direct attack munitions, freefall nuclear bombs
The B-52H Stratofortress was introduced in 1955 and is a long-range strategic heavy bomber capable of speeds up to 595 mph. Despite its age, the B-52 is expected to remain in service past the 2020s, making it one of the longest-serving aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.
45. U-2 Dragon Lady
- Type: High-altitude surveillance aircraft
- Year introduced: 1955
- Active aircraft: 26
- Top speed: 475 mph
- Armament: N/A
The U-2 Dragon Lady, introduced in 1955, is a high-altitude surveillance aircraft capable of reaching speeds of 475 mph. Known for flying at extreme altitudes, it has been a key asset in intelligence gathering, even being famously involved in Cold War spy missions.
44. KC-135 Stratotanker
- Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler
- Year introduced: 1957
- Active aircraft: 377
- Top speed: 530 mph
- Armament: N/A
There are over 370 KC-135 Stratotankers currently in service that provide in-flight refueling support to the U.S. Air Force’s hundreds of jets. This tanker has been in service longer than practically any other aircraft in service now.
43. HC-130J Combat King II
- Type: Transport / in-flight refueler aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Active aircraft: 40
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
The HC-130J Combat King II, introduced in 1959, is specially designed for search and rescue operations. These are often deployed to refuel helicopters during long-range rescue missions.
42. Boeing RC-135
- Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Active aircraft: 22
- Top speed: 581 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Boeing RC-135, introduced in 1962, is a multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft with a top speed of 581 mph, and 22 are currently active. It has played a crucial role in intelligence gathering for decades, especially during major conflicts like the Cold War.
41. DHC-6 Twin Otter
- Type: Transport / light utility aircraft
- Year introduced: 1966
- Active aircraft: 1
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: N/A
The DHC-6 Twin Otter is known for its versatility and can take off and land on short and rough airstrips, making it ideal for remote operations.
40. PA-31 Navajo
- Type: Utility aircraft
- Year introduced: 1967
- Active aircraft: 1
- Top speed: 261 mph
- Armament: N/A
Outside of the military, the PA-31 Navajo’s has gained popularity among civilians as a racing plane.
39. UH-1N Twin Huey
- Type: Multi-role utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 1970
- Active aircraft: 64
- Top speed: 150 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm GAU-16 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 70mm rocket pods
The UH-1N Twin Huey has been used in everything from troop transport to medical evacuations, and still remains a staple in many military operations today.
38. Learjet 35
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Active aircraft: 19
- Top speed: 530 mph
- Armament: N/A
Originally designed for civilian use, the Learjet 35 has been adopted for military roles, namely medical evacuations and VIP transport.
37. E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post
- Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Active aircraft: 4
- Top speed: 602 mph
- Armament: N/A
The E-4 is nicknamed the “Doomsday Plane”, as it is designed to provide command and control in the event of a nuclear conflict or national emergency.
36. Beech C-12 Huron
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Active aircraft: 62
- Top speed: 332 mph
- Armament: N/A
The C-12 Huron is typically used for transporting personnel, light cargo, and performing medical evacuation missions.
35. EC-130J Commando Solo III
- Type: Electronic warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 1975
- Active aircraft: 14
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
Unlike most other aircraft on this list, the EC-130J Commando Solo III specializes in psychological operations, broadcasting radio and television signals to influence enemy forces or even support humanitarian missions during conflicts.
34. A-10C Thunderbolt II
- Type: Close-air support / forward air control
- Year introduced: 1976
- Active aircraft: 270
- Top speed: 439 mph
- Armament: 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs
The A-10C Thunderbolt II earned the nickname “Warthog” for its rugged design and effectiveness in supporting troops in combat.
33. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Active aircraft: 377
- Top speed: 1,875 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs
The F-15 has never been shot down in air-to-air combat, which has solidified its reputation as one of the most dominant fighters in history.
32. E-3 Sentry
- Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft
- Year introduced: 1977
- Active aircraft: 21
- Top speed: 531 mph
- Armament: N/A
Sometimes called “the eyes in the sky”, the E-3 comes standard with a distinctive rotating radar dome that it provides real-time data to coordinate air operations.
31. F-16C Fighting Falcon
- Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Active aircraft: 738
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
The F-16 has been a key player in world air forces for decades, making it one of the most widely used fighter jets in modern military history.
30. S-70 Black Hawk
- Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
- Year introduced: 1979
- Active aircraft: 96
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun
The Black Hawk is the most widely used helicopter by the U.S. military across all of its branches, playing a number of roles from combat to medical evacuations.
29. KC-10 Extender
- Type: Tanker and cargo aircraft
- Year introduced: 1981
- Active aircraft: 20
- Top speed: 600 mph
- Armament: N/A
The KC-10 Extender was introduced in the early 1980s. It is a tanker and cargo aircraft with a top speed of 600 mph, capable of refueling multiple aircraft in a single mission.
28. Mi-171 Hip-H
- Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1981
- Active aircraft: 1
- Top speed: 158 mph
- Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns
Although the Mi-171 Hip-H is a Soviet-made helicopter, the U.S. Air Force happens to have one in its arsenal.
27. C-20 Gulfstream IV
- Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Active aircraft: 1
- Top speed: 582 mph
- Armament: N/A
The C-20 Gulfstream IV is commonly used for high-level government officials and military leaders as a VIP transport.
26. Cessna 208 Caravan
- Type: Turboprop utility aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 214 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Caravan is normally used for light transport missions and is capable of operating from short or unprepared airstrips in remote areas.
25. Dash 8
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Active aircraft: 10
- Top speed: 317 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Dash 8 has gained popularity over the years among civilians and the military for transporting personnel and cargo.
24. B-1B Lancer
- Type: Strategic heavy bomber
- Year introduced: 1986
- Active aircraft: 42
- Top speed: 833 mph
- Armament: Joint direct attack munitions, general purpose bombs, naval mines, cluster munitions, SRAM missiles, JASSM missiles, JSOW missiles, freefall nuclear bombs
Out of all the bomber type aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, the B-1B Lancer ranks as one of the fastest with a top speed over 800 mph.
23. CN-235
- Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Active aircraft: 5
- Top speed: 282 mph
- Armament: N/A
Although it has a relatively low top speed, the CN-235 makes up for this with its versatility and ability to operate on short rough airstrips.
22. AT-802U Sky Warden
- Type: Multirole light aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Active aircraft: 75 on order
- Top speed: 221 mph
- Armament: Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs
As it stands now, there are currently no AT-802s in service at the moment, but the U.S. Air Force is loading up on them soon.
21. U-28A Draco
- Type: Light utility aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Active aircraft: 35
- Top speed: 329 mph
- Armament: N/A
The U-28A Draco is widely used by U.S. special operations forces for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.
20. C-17 Globemaster III
- Type: Tactical transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1995
- Active aircraft: 228
- Top speed: 518 mph
- Armament: N/A
The C-17 Globemaster III typically plays important roles in rapid strategic deployment and humanitarian missions around the world.
19. C-5M Super Galaxy
- Type: Heavy-lift transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1995
- Active aircraft: 52
- Top speed: 518 mph
- Armament: N/A
The C-5M Galaxy is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, capable of transporting oversized cargo such as tanks, helicopters, and even other aircraft.
18. E-8 Joint STARS
- Type: Airborne battle management platform aircraft
- Year introduced: 1996
- Active aircraft: 4
- Top speed: 587 mph
- Armament: N/A
The E-8 Joint STARS provides real-time ground surveillance, targeting, and battlefield management. It is an incredibly important asset for coordinating large-scale military operations.
17. Boeing C-32
- Type: VIP Transport
- Year introduced: 1996
- Active aircraft: 4
- Top speed: 605 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Boeing C-32 is usually used to transport high-ranking government officials, including the Vice President of the United States.
16. B-2 Spirit
- Type: Strategic stealth heavy bomber
- Year introduced: 1997
- Active aircraft: 17
- Top speed: 628 mph
- Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, strategic free-fall nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, JASSM missiles
The B-2 Spirit is expected to be replaced by the incoming B-21 Raider over the next decade or so.
15. Bombardier Express E-11
- Type: Special missions platform
- Year introduced: 1997
- Active aircraft: 7
- Top speed: 684 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Bombardier Express E-11 was introduced in the late 1990s. It is a special missions platform that plays a role in providing battlefield communications between air and ground forces.
14. C-130J Super Hercules
- Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Active aircraft: 330
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
The C-130J is the workhorse of the U.S. Air Force with over 300 currently in service. These behemoths act as the logistical backbone of the fleet.
13. C-146 Wolfhound
- Type: Special missions support
- Year introduced: 2000
- Active aircraft: 20
- Top speed: 217 mph
- Armament: N/A
Despite its low top speed, the C-146 Wolfhound is often used by U.S. Special Operations Command for transporting small teams and cargo.
12. C295
- Type: Tactical transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Active aircraft: 3
- Top speed: 358 mph
- Armament: N/A
The C295, introduced in 2001, is a tactical transport aircraft with a top speed of 358 mph, and 3 are currently in active service.
11. Leonardo AW139
- Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 2003
- Active aircraft: 4
- Top speed: 193 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns
The Leonardo AW139 is frequently used in search and rescue missions, medical evacuations, and troop transport in both military and civilian roles.
10. Gulfstream G550
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2004
- Active aircraft: 1
- Top speed: 670 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Gulfstream G550 is often used for VIP transport and special mission roles, combining speed and luxury with advanced avionics.
9. F-22 Raptor
- Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Active aircraft: 178
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
- Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles
The F-22 Raptor is considered one of the most lethal fighter jets in the world. It was only introduced in 2005, but it ranks as one of the fastest among the fifth-generation fighter jets with a top speed of 1,599 mph
8. CV-22 Osprey
- Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Active aircraft: 52
- Top speed: 316 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns
The Osprey’s unique design allows it to take off like a helicopter and fly like a plane, making it ideal for special operations missions. The Marine Corps heavily utilizes this aircraft.
7. AC-130W Stinger II
- Type: Special operations fixed-wing gunship
- Year introduced: 2010
- Active aircraft: 3
- Top speed: 300 mph
- Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, Viper Strike missiles, Griffin missiles, Hellfire missiles
The AC-130’s heavy armament make it ideal for close air support and ground attack missions, especially those in support of special operations forces.
6. MC-130J Commando II
- Type: Special operations transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2012
- Active aircraft: 57
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
These are specifically designed for infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply missions in hostile or denied territory, typically supporting U.S. Special Operations Command missions.
5. F-35A Lightning II
- Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Active aircraft: 234
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs
The F-35 is one of the most widely sought after aircraft on the world stage. NATO nations are ordering hundreds of this aircraft to bolster their forces with one of the newest and most advanced stealth fighter jets.
4. AC-130J Ghostrider
- Type: Ground attack / close-air support
- Year introduced: 2017
- Active aircraft: 29
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A automatic cannon, 105mm M102 field howitzer, Griffin missiles, Viper Strike precision-guided bombs, Hellfire missiles, drop bombs
The AC-130J Ghostrider is considered one of the most heavily armed gunships in the U.S. Air Force. Much like its brother, the AC-130W Stinger II, it is designed to provide overwhelming firepower during ground operations.
3. KC-46 Pegasus
- Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler
- Year introduced: 2019
- Active aircraft: 72
- Top speed: 569 mph
- Armament: N/A
As one of the newest aircraft to enter the U.S. Air Force, the KC-46 Pegasus represents the latest in air refueling technology, It is capable of refueling a number of aircraft while also performing cargo and medical evacuation missions.
2. EC-37B Compass Call
- Type: Electronic warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 2023
- Active aircraft: 1
- Top speed: 652 mph
- Armament: N/A
The Compass Call is designed to disrupt enemy communications and radar systems, making it an important asset in modern electronic warfare operations.
1. B-21 Raider
- Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber
- Year introduced: Expected 2028
- Active aircraft: 100 on order
- Top speed: 621 mph
- Armament: Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles
Designed to be the future of U.S. air dominance, the B-21 Raider will feature advanced stealth technology to evade detection while delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads.
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)
Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.
Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.
Click here now to get started.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.