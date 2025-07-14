Raptor Dominance: F-22 Surpasses All Other 5th Gen Fighters in Speed and Firepower Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Key Points The US Air Force is home to some of the fastest aircraft on the planet

From Cold War legends like the SR-71 Blackbird to modern fighters like the F-22 Raptor or F-35 Lightning II, the Air Force has consistently prioritized speed

Outside of having some of the most technologically advanced aircraft on the planet, the US Air Force is also home to some of the fastest aircraft. From Cold War legends like the SR-71 Blackbird to modern fighters like the F-22 Raptor or F-35 Lightning II, the Air Force has consistently prioritized speed. These jets that the USAF is pushing make it the most lethal air force in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the arsenal of aircraft in the USAF and which of these are the fastest.

To identify the fastest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by top speed. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, armament, and more. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the fastest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

samoila ionut / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the aircraft in the US Air Force is important because these aircraft play a pivotal role in maintaining national security and global stability. Each aircraft is designed for specific missions, from air superiority to strategic bombing and reconnaissance, which are essential for defending the country and projecting power abroad. Also knowing which aircraft are in service give context to military capabilities and a better understanding of national defense.

43. UH-1N Twin Huey

Type: Multi-role utility helicopter

Multi-role utility helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Active aircraft: 64

64 Top speed: 150 mph

150 mph Armament: 12.7mm GAU-16 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 70mm rocket pods

42. Mi-171 Hip-H

slezo / Flickr

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

41. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 95

95 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

40. Leonardo AW139

Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter

Medium-lift utility helicopter Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

39. DHC-6 Twin Otter

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport / light utility aircraft

Transport / light utility aircraft Year introduced: 1966

1966 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: N/A

38. Cessna 208 Caravan

nuttapong / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Turboprop utility aircraft

Turboprop utility aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 214 mph

214 mph Armament: N/A

37. C-146 Wolfhound

Thanh Liem / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Special missions support

Special missions support Year introduced: 2000

2000 Active aircraft: 21

21 Top speed: 217 mph

217 mph Armament: N/A

36. AT-802U Sky Warden

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole light aircraft

Multirole light aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Active aircraft: *62 on order

*62 on order Top speed: 221 mph

221 mph Armament: Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

35. PA-31 Navajo

Type: Utility aircraft

Utility aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 261 mph

261 mph Armament: N/A

34. CN-235

Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft

Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 282 mph

282 mph Armament: N/A

33. AC-130W Stinger II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Special operations fixed-wing gunship

Special operations fixed-wing gunship Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, Viper Strike missiles, Griffin missiles, Hellfire missiles

32. EC-130H Compass Call

usairforce / Flickr

Type: Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) aircraft

Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: N/A

31. CV-22 Osprey

Type: Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 51

51 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

30. Dash 8

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

29. U-28A Draco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility aircraft

Light utility aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Active aircraft: 34

34 Top speed: 329 mph

329 mph Armament: N/A

28. Beech C-12 Huron

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 55

55 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

27. C295

Type: Tactical transport aircraft

Tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 358 mph

358 mph Armament: N/A

26. AC-130J Ghostrider

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Type: Ground attack / close-air support

Ground attack / close-air support Year introduced: 2017

2017 Active aircraft: 29

29 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A automatic cannon, 105mm M102 field howitzer, Griffin missiles, Viper Strike precision-guided bombs, Hellfire missiles, drop bombs

25. C-130J Super Hercules

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 310

310 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

24. HC-130J Combat King II

Type: Transport / in-flight refueler aircraft

Transport / in-flight refueler aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Active aircraft: 40

40 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

23. MC-130J Commando II

Type: Special operations transport aircraft

Special operations transport aircraft Year introduced: 2012

2012 Active aircraft: 57

57 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

22. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Close-air support / forward air control

Close-air support / forward air control Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 234

234 Top speed: 439 mph

439 mph Armament: 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs

21. U-2 Dragon Lady

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: High-altitude surveillance aircraft

High-altitude surveillance aircraft Year introduced: 1955

1955 Active aircraft: 24

24 Top speed: 475 mph

475 mph Armament: N/A

20. C-17 Globemaster III

Type: Tactical transport aircraft

Tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 220

220 Top speed: 518 mph

518 mph Armament: N/A

19. C-5M Super Galaxy

Type: Heavy-lift transport aircraft

Heavy-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 52

52 Top speed: 518 mph

518 mph Armament: N/A

18. KC-135 Stratotanker

Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler

Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler Year introduced: 1957

1957 Active aircraft: 375

375 Top speed: 530 mph

530 mph Armament: N/A

17. Learjet 35

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Active aircraft: 19

19 Top speed: 530 mph

530 mph Armament: N/A

16. E-3 Sentry

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft

Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft Year introduced: 1977

1977 Active aircraft: 19

19 Top speed: 531 mph

531 mph Armament: N/A

15. KC-46 Pegasus

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler

Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 88

88 Top speed: 569 mph

569 mph Armament: N/A

14. Boeing RC-135

Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft

Multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 22

22 Top speed: 581 mph

581 mph Armament: N/A

13. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

12. B-52H Stratofortress

Type: Long range strategic heavy bomber

Long range strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1955

1955 Active aircraft: 72

72 Top speed: 595 mph

595 mph Armament: ACLM cruise missiles, Harpoon missiles, CALCM cruise missiles, joint direct attack munitions, freefall nuclear bombs

11. E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post

Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft

Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 602 mph

602 mph Armament: N/A

10. Boeing C-32

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: VIP Transport

VIP Transport Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 605 mph

605 mph Armament: N/A

9. B-21 Raider

Gen. CQ Brown Jr highlighted the B-21 Raider as an example of successful design implementation for the Air Force under “Action Order D” of his goal to Accelerate Change. Image 2 of 2 by U.S. Air Force / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en/)

Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber

Long range strategic stealth bomber Year introduced: Expected 2028

Expected 2028 Active aircraft: *100 on order

*100 on order Top speed: 621 mph

621 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles

8. B-2 Spirit

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Strategic stealth heavy bomber

Strategic stealth heavy bomber Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 628 mph

628 mph Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, strategic free-fall nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, JASSM missiles

7. EC-37B Compass Call

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Electronic warfare aircraft

Electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2023

2023 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 652 mph

652 mph Armament: N/A

6. Bombardier Express E-11

Type: Special missions platform

Special missions platform Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 6

6 Top speed: 684 mph

684 mph Armament: N/A

5. B-1B Lancer

Type: Strategic heavy bomber

Strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 40

40 Top speed: 833 mph

833 mph Armament: Joint direct attack munitions, general purpose bombs, naval mines, cluster munitions, SRAM missiles, JASSM missiles, JSOW missiles, freefall nuclear bombs

4. F-35A Lightning II

public domain / wikimedia commons

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 246

246 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

3. F-16C Fighting Falcon

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Active aircraft: 708

708 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

2. F-22 Raptor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Active aircraft: 178

178 Top speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

1. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 351

351 Top speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

