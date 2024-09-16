These Senate Democrats Are the Most Bipartisan by Far 24/7 Wall st

Key Points:

Top Bipartisan Democrats: Gary Peters (MI), Maggie Hassan (NH), and Joe Manchin (WV).

Independents: Three independents, including Kirsten Sinema and Angus King, rank high in bipartisanship.

Challenges Ahead: Many bipartisan senators are retiring or facing tough re-elections, possibly reducing future cooperation.

Smart investors are looking ahead to 2025 and placing bets, with a few being called “the next Nvidia.” See for yourself.

Austin and Michael shift their discussion to the Senate, focusing on the most bipartisan Democrats. Gary Peters of Michigan ranks as the most bipartisan Democrat, followed by Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Joe Manchin, who recently switched to independence. Notably, many of these bipartisan senators are either retiring or face challenging reelection bids, such as John Tester of Montana. Michael suggests that the bipartisan nature of the Senate may be diminishing, with fewer bipartisan Democrats likely to remain after upcoming elections.

Watch the Video

Edited Video Transcript:

So let’s, you know, we’ve talked a little bit about the House.

Of course, there’s also the Senate to look at.

So can we now shift a little bit to who are the most bipartisan Democrats in the Senate who might look at bridging the aisle most commonly to get things done?

Yeah.

So we’re starting with the Democrats.

Yeah, what’s interesting about the demo, now something else I should have pointed out at the top of this discussion was for the purposes of the index, people who are independents who caucus with a party are just simply thought of as being members of that party.

So something that’s very striking about, let’s say, the top ten bipartisan Democrats in the Senate is three of them are independents who caucus with the Democrats.

Two of them used to be Democrats who became independents later on.

So the number one bipartisan Democrat in the Senate is Gary Peters of Michigan.

Again, he’s another one who touts just the sheer amount of bills that he gets done.

Really strongly emphasizes his bipartisan record.

And again, it’s just this emphasis on pragmatism, just seeing past ideology and just trying to find common ground.

Again, you could say it might be a certain element of political expediency since Michigan is kind of a swing state.

So his political survival will depend on broadening his appeal.

Second is Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

And Joe Manchin is number three.

And again, he was a Democrat who switched to independence.

His challenge, of course, is being a Democrat or being Democrat-aligned now, I suppose you could say, in a very, what people would describe as a really red state that overwhelmingly voted for Trump.

So that’s a difficult needle to thread if you are, you know, on the other side in a heavily partisan state.

But he has managed to walk that very fine line for quite a long time.

But he will not be, he’s leaving office in twenty twenty-five.

The other independents, Kirsten Sinema and Angus King, are both up for reelection this year.

But Sinema is another one who’s leaving office and King has a very good chance of winning.

But again, it could be quite a competitive race.

So something we’re seeing, especially on the Democrat side for bipartisan senators, is a lot of them are on the way out.

They’re kind of a dying breed.

John Tester of Montana faces a really difficult re-election fight.

There’s a very good chance he’ll lose.

He’s the fifth most bipartisan Democrat.

So we’re going to see quite a different character of the Senate after the elections.

I’d say there’s going to be fewer bipartisan Democrats in there and the Republicans as well.

So it’s…

The hundred and eighteenth Congress was not terribly productive.

And I don’t think the hundred and nineteenth is the, you know, the prognosis isn’t looking terribly great, at least from the Senate’s point of view.

It’s really going to, the Democrats are going to have a hard time holding on to their majority.

And even if they do, the main deal makers, a lot of them are on the way out.

So regrettably, but unfortunately, it’s true.

You referred to these bipartisan Democrats as a dying breed or a rare breed, rather.

Unfortunately, that seems to be true of both parties right now.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.