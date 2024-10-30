These Are the Least Popular US Senators

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- For most elected officials in the federal government, including all 100 U.S. Senators, public opinion is critical for remaining in office.
- But some senators are demonstrably better at appeasing their constituents than others.
- There are over two dozen sitting senator members with disapproval ratings near or above 40% — and several of them are up for reelection in November 2024.
Election Day is looming, and while much of the country’s focus is centered on the race for the White House, the political makeup of Capitol Hill is also at stake. The U.S. Senate is the most powerful and influential body in the legislative branch, and this November, roughly one-third of the 100 seats in the senate chamber are on the ballot.
As is the case with any elected official who is not term-limited, senators who want to keep their job must remain popular with their constituents. As a single entity, the U.S. Congress is one of the least trusted institutions in American life. According to a 2024 Gallup poll, only 9% of Americans have either a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, the smallest share of any institution included in the survey. For context, 26% of respondents have a similarly high level of confidence in the presidency, and 30% trust the Supreme Court.
But while the Senate as a whole is widely distrusted by the electorate, Americans tend to have higher opinions of their individual representatives. A recent survey, conducted by the public opinion research company Morning Consult, found that only a handful of U.S. Senators have an underwater approval rating, meaning the share of registered voters who disapprove of their work in office is greater than the share who disapprove.
Still, even though the vast majority of senators are mostly well-regarded by their constituents, when compared against their colleagues, some lawmakers stand out for having especially high disapproval ratings.
Using data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least popular U.S. Senators. The 25 senators on this list are ranked on the share of registered voters who disapprove of their work in office. All polling data in this ranking was collected between July 1 and Oct. 1, 2024.
Among the senators on this list, disapproval ratings — the share of voters who either somewhat disapprove or strongly disapprove — ranges from 37.2% to over 60%. The political allegiances of these lawmakers vary, but a majority — 16 out of 25 — are Republicans. Another seven are Democrats and two are Independents. (Here is a look at the most bi-partisan Republicans in the U.S. Senate.)
Of the 25 senators with the highest disapproval ratings, nine hold seats that are on the ballot in November 2024. However, perhaps due in part to low favorability ratings, several of them — including Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — are not running for reelection. (Here is a look at the most pro-military U.S. Senators.)
Why It Matters
Due in part to recent corruption scandals and legislative gridlock in the U.S. Senate, public confidence in the legislative branch has fallen to historic lows. While many individual senators have managed to remain popular with the Americans who voted them into office, others have not. When it comes to electoral politics, public opinion matters — and many of the least popular senators may be facing an uphill battle at the end of their current term, should they choose to run.
25. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi
- Disapproval rating: 37.2% (incl. 25.1% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 42.7% (incl. 14.8% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +5.5%
- In office since: 2018
- Current term ends in: 2027
- Party affiliation: Republican
24. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky
- Disapproval rating: 37.5% (incl. 22.0% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 45.2% (incl. 18.6% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +7.7%
- In office since: 2011
- Current term ends in: 2029
- Party affiliation: Republican
23. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire
- Disapproval rating: 37.6% (incl. 20.8% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 48.9% (incl. 22.7% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +11.3%
- In office since: 2009
- Current term ends in: 2027
- Party affiliation: Democratic
22. Sen. Margaret Hassan of New Hampshire
- Disapproval rating: 37.7% (incl. 21.9% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 43.6% (incl. 19.5% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +5.9%
- In office since: 2017
- Current term ends in: 2029
- Party affiliation: Democratic
21. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia
- Disapproval rating: 37.7% (incl. 24.7% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 47.0% (incl. 23.3% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +9.3%
- In office since: 2021
- Current term ends in: 2029
- Party affiliation: Democratic
20. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
- Disapproval rating: 37.8% (incl. 20.8% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 48.1% (incl. 22.2% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +10.3%
- In office since: 2007
- Current term ends in: 2025
- Party affiliation: Democratic
19. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa
- Disapproval rating: 37.8% (incl. 23.4% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 44.2% (incl. 17.3% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +6.3%
- In office since: 1981
- Current term ends in: 2029
- Party affiliation: Republican
18. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida
- Disapproval rating: 38.4% (incl. 26.4% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 47.9% (incl. 23.1% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +9.5%
- In office since: 2011
- Current term ends in: 2029
- Party affiliation: Republican
17. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania
- Disapproval rating: 39.3% (incl. 20.8% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 45.3% (incl. 15.9% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +6.0%
- In office since: 2023
- Current term ends in: 2029
- Party affiliation: Democratic
16. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio
- Disapproval rating: 39.3% (incl. 29.4% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 43.9% (incl. 18.5% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +4.7%
- In office since: 2023
- Current term ends in: 2029
- Party affiliation: Republican
15. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida
- Disapproval rating: 40.4% (incl. 28.9% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 48.1% (incl. 23.1% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +7.6%
- In office since: 2019
- Current term ends in: 2025
- Party affiliation: Republican
14. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona
- Disapproval rating: 40.7% (incl. 20.7% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 40.5% (incl. 10.1% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: -0.2%
- In office since: 2019
- Current term ends in: 2025
- Party affiliation: Independent
13. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa
- Disapproval rating: 41.2% (incl. 26.1% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 42.8% (incl. 15.3% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +1.6%
- In office since: 2015
- Current term ends in: 2027
- Party affiliation: Republican
12. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia
- Disapproval rating: 41.3% (incl. 21.4% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 50.4% (incl. 12.0% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +9.1%
- In office since: 2010
- Current term ends in: 2025
- Party affiliation: Independent
11. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska
- Disapproval rating: 41.4% (incl. 23.0% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 42.2% (incl. 13.8% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +0.7%
- In office since: 2013
- Current term ends in: 2025
- Party affiliation: Republican
10. Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska
- Disapproval rating: 41.7% (incl. 26.8% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 45.3% (incl. 15.6% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +3.6%
- In office since: 2023
- Current term ends in: 2027
- Party affiliation: Republican
9. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine
- Disapproval rating: 42.4% (incl. 19.9% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 49.9% (incl. 15.1% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +7.5%
- In office since: 1997
- Current term ends in: 2027
- Party affiliation: Republican
8. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
- Disapproval rating: 42.5% (incl. 27.5% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 48.8% (incl. 26.3% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +6.3%
- In office since: 2013
- Current term ends in: 2025
- Party affiliation: Democratic
7. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah
- Disapproval rating: 42.8% (incl. 22.7% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 46.8% (incl. 15.4% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +3.9%
- In office since: 2019
- Current term ends in: 2025
- Party affiliation: Republican
6. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
- Disapproval rating: 43.1% (incl. 27.6% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 44.5% (incl. 14.8% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +1.4%
- In office since: 2003
- Current term ends in: 2027
- Party affiliation: Republican
5. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana
- Disapproval rating: 43.5% (incl. 27.6% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 51.4% (incl. 23.5% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +7.9%
- In office since: 2007
- Current term ends in: 2025
- Party affiliation: Democratic
4. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
- Disapproval rating: 44.8% (incl. 25.9% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 42.6%
- Net approval rating: -2.3%
- In office since: 2003
- Current term ends in: 2029
- Party affiliation: Republican
3. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas
- Disapproval rating: 44.9% (incl. 34.4% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 46.2% (incl. 23.0% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: +1.3%
- In office since: 2013
- Current term ends in: 2025
- Party affiliation: Republican
2. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin
- Disapproval rating: 45.6% (incl. 31.7% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 37.9% (incl. 15.0% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: -7.7%
- In office since: 2011
- Current term ends in: 2029
- Party affiliation: Republican
1. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
- Disapproval rating: 60.5% (incl. 38.1% of voters who strongly disapprove)
- Approval rating: 31.7% (incl. 7.9% of voters who strongly approve)
- Net approval rating: -28.8%
- In office since: 1985
- Current term ends in: 2027
- Party affiliation: Republican
