These Are the Least Popular US Senators

For most elected officials in the federal government, including all 100 U.S. Senators, public opinion is critical for remaining in office.

But some senators are demonstrably better at appeasing their constituents than others.

There are over two dozen sitting senator members with disapproval ratings near or above 40% — and several of them are up for reelection in November 2024.

Election Day is looming, and while much of the country’s focus is centered on the race for the White House, the political makeup of Capitol Hill is also at stake. The U.S. Senate is the most powerful and influential body in the legislative branch, and this November, roughly one-third of the 100 seats in the senate chamber are on the ballot.

As is the case with any elected official who is not term-limited, senators who want to keep their job must remain popular with their constituents. As a single entity, the U.S. Congress is one of the least trusted institutions in American life. According to a 2024 Gallup poll, only 9% of Americans have either a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, the smallest share of any institution included in the survey. For context, 26% of respondents have a similarly high level of confidence in the presidency, and 30% trust the Supreme Court.

But while the Senate as a whole is widely distrusted by the electorate, Americans tend to have higher opinions of their individual representatives. A recent survey, conducted by the public opinion research company Morning Consult, found that only a handful of U.S. Senators have an underwater approval rating, meaning the share of registered voters who disapprove of their work in office is greater than the share who disapprove.

Still, even though the vast majority of senators are mostly well-regarded by their constituents, when compared against their colleagues, some lawmakers stand out for having especially high disapproval ratings.

Using data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least popular U.S. Senators. The 25 senators on this list are ranked on the share of registered voters who disapprove of their work in office. All polling data in this ranking was collected between July 1 and Oct. 1, 2024.

Among the senators on this list, disapproval ratings — the share of voters who either somewhat disapprove or strongly disapprove — ranges from 37.2% to over 60%. The political allegiances of these lawmakers vary, but a majority — 16 out of 25 — are Republicans. Another seven are Democrats and two are Independents. (Here is a look at the most bi-partisan Republicans in the U.S. Senate.)

Of the 25 senators with the highest disapproval ratings, nine hold seats that are on the ballot in November 2024. However, perhaps due in part to low favorability ratings, several of them — including Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — are not running for reelection. (Here is a look at the most pro-military U.S. Senators.)

Why It Matters

rarrarorro / iStock via Getty Images

Due in part to recent corruption scandals and legislative gridlock in the U.S. Senate, public confidence in the legislative branch has fallen to historic lows. While many individual senators have managed to remain popular with the Americans who voted them into office, others have not. When it comes to electoral politics, public opinion matters — and many of the least popular senators may be facing an uphill battle at the end of their current term, should they choose to run.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 37.2% (incl. 25.1% of voters who strongly disapprove)

37.2% (incl. 25.1% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 42.7% (incl. 14.8% of voters who strongly approve)

42.7% (incl. 14.8% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +5.5%

+5.5% In office since: 2018

2018 Current term ends in: 2027

2027 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 37.5% (incl. 22.0% of voters who strongly disapprove)

37.5% (incl. 22.0% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 45.2% (incl. 18.6% of voters who strongly approve)

45.2% (incl. 18.6% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +7.7%

+7.7% In office since: 2011

2011 Current term ends in: 2029

2029 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire

Scott Eisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 37.6% (incl. 20.8% of voters who strongly disapprove)

37.6% (incl. 20.8% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 48.9% (incl. 22.7% of voters who strongly approve)

48.9% (incl. 22.7% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +11.3%

+11.3% In office since: 2009

2009 Current term ends in: 2027

2027 Party affiliation: Democratic

Sen. Margaret Hassan of New Hampshire

Darren McCollester / Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 37.7% (incl. 21.9% of voters who strongly disapprove)

37.7% (incl. 21.9% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 43.6% (incl. 19.5% of voters who strongly approve)

43.6% (incl. 19.5% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +5.9%

+5.9% In office since: 2017

2017 Current term ends in: 2029

2029 Party affiliation: Democratic

Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 37.7% (incl. 24.7% of voters who strongly disapprove)

37.7% (incl. 24.7% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 47.0% (incl. 23.3% of voters who strongly approve)

47.0% (incl. 23.3% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +9.3%

+9.3% In office since: 2021

2021 Current term ends in: 2029

2029 Party affiliation: Democratic

Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio

Disapproval rating: 37.8% (incl. 20.8% of voters who strongly disapprove)

37.8% (incl. 20.8% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 48.1% (incl. 22.2% of voters who strongly approve)

48.1% (incl. 22.2% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +10.3%

+10.3% In office since: 2007

2007 Current term ends in: 2025

2025 Party affiliation: Democratic

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 37.8% (incl. 23.4% of voters who strongly disapprove)

37.8% (incl. 23.4% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 44.2% (incl. 17.3% of voters who strongly approve)

44.2% (incl. 17.3% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +6.3%

+6.3% In office since: 1981

1981 Current term ends in: 2029

2029 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 38.4% (incl. 26.4% of voters who strongly disapprove)

38.4% (incl. 26.4% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 47.9% (incl. 23.1% of voters who strongly approve)

47.9% (incl. 23.1% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +9.5%

+9.5% In office since: 2011

2011 Current term ends in: 2029

2029 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania

Mark Makela / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 39.3% (incl. 20.8% of voters who strongly disapprove)

39.3% (incl. 20.8% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 45.3% (incl. 15.9% of voters who strongly approve)

45.3% (incl. 15.9% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +6.0%

+6.0% In office since: 2023

2023 Current term ends in: 2029

2029 Party affiliation: Democratic

Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio

Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 39.3% (incl. 29.4% of voters who strongly disapprove)

39.3% (incl. 29.4% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 43.9% (incl. 18.5% of voters who strongly approve)

43.9% (incl. 18.5% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +4.7%

+4.7% In office since: 2023

2023 Current term ends in: 2029

2029 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 40.4% (incl. 28.9% of voters who strongly disapprove)

40.4% (incl. 28.9% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 48.1% (incl. 23.1% of voters who strongly approve)

48.1% (incl. 23.1% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +7.6%

+7.6% In office since: 2019

2019 Current term ends in: 2025

2025 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 40.7% (incl. 20.7% of voters who strongly disapprove)

40.7% (incl. 20.7% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 40.5% (incl. 10.1% of voters who strongly approve)

40.5% (incl. 10.1% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: -0.2%

-0.2% In office since: 2019

2019 Current term ends in: 2025

2025 Party affiliation: Independent

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

Disapproval rating: 41.2% (incl. 26.1% of voters who strongly disapprove)

41.2% (incl. 26.1% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 42.8% (incl. 15.3% of voters who strongly approve)

42.8% (incl. 15.3% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +1.6%

+1.6% In office since: 2015

2015 Current term ends in: 2027

2027 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia

Disapproval rating: 41.3% (incl. 21.4% of voters who strongly disapprove)

41.3% (incl. 21.4% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 50.4% (incl. 12.0% of voters who strongly approve)

50.4% (incl. 12.0% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +9.1%

+9.1% In office since: 2010

2010 Current term ends in: 2025

2025 Party affiliation: Independent

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 41.4% (incl. 23.0% of voters who strongly disapprove)

41.4% (incl. 23.0% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 42.2% (incl. 13.8% of voters who strongly approve)

42.2% (incl. 13.8% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +0.7%

+0.7% In office since: 2013

2013 Current term ends in: 2025

2025 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska

gageskidmore / Flickr

Disapproval rating: 41.7% (incl. 26.8% of voters who strongly disapprove)

41.7% (incl. 26.8% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 45.3% (incl. 15.6% of voters who strongly approve)

45.3% (incl. 15.6% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +3.6%

+3.6% In office since: 2023

2023 Current term ends in: 2027

2027 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine

Disapproval rating: 42.4% (incl. 19.9% of voters who strongly disapprove)

42.4% (incl. 19.9% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 49.9% (incl. 15.1% of voters who strongly approve)

49.9% (incl. 15.1% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +7.5%

+7.5% In office since: 1997

1997 Current term ends in: 2027

2027 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 42.5% (incl. 27.5% of voters who strongly disapprove)

42.5% (incl. 27.5% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 48.8% (incl. 26.3% of voters who strongly approve)

48.8% (incl. 26.3% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +6.3%

+6.3% In office since: 2013

2013 Current term ends in: 2025

2025 Party affiliation: Democratic

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 42.8% (incl. 22.7% of voters who strongly disapprove)

42.8% (incl. 22.7% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 46.8% (incl. 15.4% of voters who strongly approve)

46.8% (incl. 15.4% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +3.9%

+3.9% In office since: 2019

2019 Current term ends in: 2025

2025 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina

Disapproval rating: 43.1% (incl. 27.6% of voters who strongly disapprove)

43.1% (incl. 27.6% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 44.5% (incl. 14.8% of voters who strongly approve)

44.5% (incl. 14.8% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +1.4%

+1.4% In office since: 2003

2003 Current term ends in: 2027

2027 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Jon Tester of Montana

Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 43.5% (incl. 27.6% of voters who strongly disapprove)

43.5% (incl. 27.6% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 51.4% (incl. 23.5% of voters who strongly approve)

51.4% (incl. 23.5% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +7.9%

+7.9% In office since: 2007

2007 Current term ends in: 2025

2025 Party affiliation: Democratic

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 44.8% (incl. 25.9% of voters who strongly disapprove)

44.8% (incl. 25.9% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 42.6%

42.6% Net approval rating: -2.3%

-2.3% In office since: 2003

2003 Current term ends in: 2029

2029 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 44.9% (incl. 34.4% of voters who strongly disapprove)

44.9% (incl. 34.4% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 46.2% (incl. 23.0% of voters who strongly approve)

46.2% (incl. 23.0% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: +1.3%

+1.3% In office since: 2013

2013 Current term ends in: 2025

2025 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Disapproval rating: 45.6% (incl. 31.7% of voters who strongly disapprove)

45.6% (incl. 31.7% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 37.9% (incl. 15.0% of voters who strongly approve)

37.9% (incl. 15.0% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: -7.7%

-7.7% In office since: 2011

2011 Current term ends in: 2029

2029 Party affiliation: Republican

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

Disapproval rating: 60.5% (incl. 38.1% of voters who strongly disapprove)

60.5% (incl. 38.1% of voters who strongly disapprove) Approval rating: 31.7% (incl. 7.9% of voters who strongly approve)

31.7% (incl. 7.9% of voters who strongly approve) Net approval rating: -28.8%

-28.8% In office since: 1985

1985 Current term ends in: 2027

2027 Party affiliation: Republican

