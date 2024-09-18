These Republicans Can’t Work Across the Aisle

Austin and Michael discuss the least bipartisan Republicans in the Senate, focusing on Senator Katie Britt of Alabama, who is currently the least bipartisan Republican. Michael points out that her strong ideological positions, such as her alignment with Christian nationalism and her hard stance on issues like abortion and gun control, contribute to her lack of bipartisanship. He also notes that while Britt is heavily endorsed by figures like Donald Trump, there are signs that her approach might evolve over time as she adjusts to her role. Geographic location is highlighted as another factor influencing bipartisanship, with Southern Republican senators generally being more ideologically rigid.

Edited Video Transcript:

Well, let’s look at the other side of the aisle.

No surprise to hear Bernie Sanders’ name on maybe the least bipartisan Democrats.

Who on the Republican side might be maybe binding the gears of productive cooperation here?

Yeah, so number one is Katie Britt of Alabama.

She’s probably familiar to a general audience as the senator who gave the response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union in twenty twenty-four.

I guess the tone of her delivery raised a lot of eyebrows.

But she is very much a self-described Christian nationalist.

So she’s going to have very strong ideological positions.

You know, almost the polar opposite of Bernie Sanders.

But she really emphasizes things like, I mean, there really is no bipartisan consensus for things like abortion, gun control, immigration.

You know, all these kind of hard red lines that she has.

She has an A-plus rating with the Susan B. Anthony group.

And the NRA heavily endorsed by Donald Trump.

Although I should point out in more recent, again, you know, I don’t just want to go with the headlines.

I’ve been looking into, you know, what they’ve been, what they’ve really been up to.

And I don’t think she’ll be number one next year.

She’s started to, and I think that might be a cause because she only just got into office.

And that might be a consequence of the longer you’re in, the more comfortable you get with how things work.

And I know that she has struck a friendship with John Fetterman and Peter Welch, who we mentioned just a moment ago, who are not noted for their bipartisanship either.

So that might change in the future.

But I think just these ideological positions that they carve out tend to be barriers to bipartisanship.

And then something that I meant to mention earlier, a good indicator for the Senate at least can be geographic location.

Generally speaking, Democrat senators from New England or the West Coast are going to reflect the will of their voters, which is generally more progressive.

Whereas Republican senators from the South, the Bible Belt, are going to be a little bit more far more conservative and far more ideologically rigid.

So like Missouri and Alabama both have Republican senators who are not bipartisan in the slightest.

So that is another indicator that is worth noting.

