The House Democrats Who Could Do the Most for Ukraine

Key Points:

Watch the Video

Edited Video Transcript:

Now, speaking about the other side of the aisle, now let’s look at the most bipartisan Democrats in the House.

So again, the caucus membership is a key indicator in a competitive district.

So the most bipartisan Democrat in the House is Chris Pappas.

He represents the First Congressional District of New Hampshire.

And he’s actually been quite consistently in the top of the bipartisan rankings for Democrats.

And when you get these representatives who are bipartisan, that is something they actually do want to share with their constituents.

So it’s pretty easy to look up these members and see what they have to say about bipartisanship.

And something he says when he was talking about his high ranking was that no political party has a monopoly on good ideas.

And they really emphasize the sort of pragmatism, getting things done.

So Chris Pappas is number one.

Don Davis of North Carolina’s First Congressional District is second and fifth overall.

And what he really touts is just how much he’s got done.

So he only assumed office in twenty twenty-three, but he has either sponsored or co-sponsored eight hundred bills.

So, you know, he’s getting things done, but he’s in a competitive district and, you know, he wants to really tout this.

I’m getting things done for you.

I’m not getting swayed by ideological concerns.

So, yeah, it’s just the people that feature highly on these lists really want to emphasize it.

They’re in competitive districts.

They want to get things done and not, you know, not too ideologically driven would be the point that most of them are making.