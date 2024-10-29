Over Half of US Army Personnel are Stationed in Just 10 States expertinfantry / Flickr

With more than 1.1 million people on payroll and a budget of nearly $186 billion, the Army is the largest, and one of the best-funded, branches of the U.S. military.

Currently, nearly every state in the country is home to thousands of Army personnel, but only a handful of states stand out as hubs for the branch’s domestic operations.

The U.S. is estimated to have the third largest military in the world, trailing only China and India — countries with populations over four times larger than that of the United States. According to a recent report, there were nearly 2.6 million Americans working for the U.S. Department of Defense in fiscal 2023, including more than 1 million active-duty service members.

Of all branches of the U.S. military, the Army is the oldest, tracing its roots back to 1775, more than a year before the Declaration of Independence was signed. Not only the oldest branch of the American military, the Army is also by far the largest. Including members of the National Guard, reservists, civilians, and full-time soldiers, the Army is the only service branch that employs over 1 million people. The size of the U.S. Army is necessitated by the branch’s specific role in American defense strategy.

Primarily through ground-based operations, the Army is tasked with defending American soil, as well as capturing and holding territory. After establishing a foothold in combat zones, the Army is equipped to conduct full-spectrum warfare in and from occupied territory over a sustained period. (These are the 44 firearms in service with the U.S. military today.)

Currently, the bulk of the U.S. Army personnel are deployed or assigned to bases across the country. Partially as a result, nearly every state in the country is home to thousands of Army personnel, active-duty or otherwise.

Using data from the DOD”s report Defense Spending by State, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most U.S. Army personnel. All 50 states are ranked by their total number of residents who work for the Army — whether as civilians, reservists, Guardsmen, or active-duty troops. Supplemental state-level data on Defense Department expenditures is also from the report. All data is current as of fiscal 2023.

The number of U.S. Army personnel stationed in each state ranges from about 1,900 to well over 100,000. Just as the Army is the largest branch of the military nationwide, Army personnel outnumber the ranks of every other service branch in most states — including 21 states where the Army accounts for over 50% of all Defense Department personnel. (Here is a look at the states with the most armed forces personnel.)

The Army’s outsized presence in the highest ranking states on this list is often reflected in the branch’s spending with private sector defense contractors. The Army typically uses these companies for weapons development and manufacturing, as well as equipment maintenance and consulting services. The Army spent nearly $98 billion on defense contractors alone in fiscal 2023 — and over half of that money went to contractors in the top 12 states on this list.

Why It Matters

As the largest branch of the U.S. military, the Army is a critical component of American defense strategy. There are more than 1.1 million Army personnel stationed nationwide — including about 450,000 active-duty service members. While these men and women are stationed across the 50 states, they are especially concentrated in certain parts of the country.

50. Wyoming

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,865 (26.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,865 (26.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center

Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $89.1 million (54.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th lowest of 50 states

$89.1 million (54.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $362.0 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states

$362.0 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $599.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states

49. Vermont

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,330 (62.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,330 (62.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Camp Ethan Allen Training Site

Camp Ethan Allen Training Site Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $75.7 million (19.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th lowest of 50 states

$75.7 million (19.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $155.1 million — the lowest of 50 states

$155.1 million — the lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $576.6 million — the lowest of 50 states

48. Maine

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,381 (19.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,381 (19.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: USAREC, New England Battalion

USAREC, New England Battalion Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $66.1 million (2.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th lowest of 50 states

$66.1 million (2.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $900.8 million — 16th lowest of 50 states

$900.8 million — 16th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.2 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states

47. Delaware

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,417 (24.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,417 (24.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: US Army Reserve Center

US Army Reserve Center Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $64.8 million (29.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd lowest of 50 states

$64.8 million (29.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $490.4 million — 8th lowest of 50 states

$490.4 million — 8th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $764.8 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states

46. Rhode Island

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,012 (23.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

3,012 (23.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Rhode Island Army National Guard Readiness Center

Rhode Island Army National Guard Readiness Center Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $29.6 million (4.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the lowest of 50 states

$29.6 million (4.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states

$1.0 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 10th lowest of 50 states

45. New Hampshire

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,072 (49.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

3,072 (49.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: US Army Department, Concord

US Army Department, Concord Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $434.0 million (20.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th lowest of 50 states

$434.0 million (20.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $335.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states

$335.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 14th lowest of 50 states

44. Montana

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,441 (39.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

3,441 (39.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort William Henry Harrison

Fort William Henry Harrison Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $153.3 million (50.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th lowest of 50 states

$153.3 million (50.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $426.7 million — 7th lowest of 50 states

$426.7 million — 7th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $809.3 million — 4th lowest of 50 states

43. North Dakota

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,738 (28.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

3,738 (28.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Camp Grafton

Camp Grafton Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $72.2 million (20.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th lowest of 50 states

$72.2 million (20.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $698.2 million — 13th lowest of 50 states

$698.2 million — 13th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.1 billion — 7th lowest of 50 states

42. South Dakota

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,922 (42.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

3,922 (42.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: US Army Reserve Center 452 Ammo Supply

US Army Reserve Center 452 Ammo Supply Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $226.1 million (42.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th lowest of 50 states

$226.1 million (42.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $421.3 million — 6th lowest of 50 states

$421.3 million — 6th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 6th lowest of 50 states

41. Idaho

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,476 (43.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

4,476 (43.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: US Army Reserve Center, Boise

US Army Reserve Center, Boise Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $30.7 million (11.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd lowest of 50 states

$30.7 million (11.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $526.9 million — 9th lowest of 50 states

$526.9 million — 9th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $882.1 million — 5th lowest of 50 states

40. Nevada

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,231 (23.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

5,231 (23.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: USAREC, 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion

USAREC, 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $242.3 million (13.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th lowest of 50 states

$242.3 million (13.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.4 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states

$1.4 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th lowest of 50 states

39. Connecticut

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,371 (37.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

5,371 (37.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Middletown Armed Forces Reserve Center

Middletown Armed Forces Reserve Center Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.9 billion (8.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th highest of 50 states

$1.9 billion (8.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $835.7 million — 15th lowest of 50 states

$835.7 million — 15th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $25.3 billion — 6th highest of 50 states

38. Nebraska

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,842 (35.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

5,842 (35.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: U.S. Army Reserve Center, Lincoln

U.S. Army Reserve Center, Lincoln Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $934.3 million (66.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th lowest of 50 states

$934.3 million (66.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states

$1.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 13th lowest of 50 states

37. New Mexico

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,937 (23.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

5,937 (23.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: U.S. Army Garrison White Sands Missile Range

U.S. Army Garrison White Sands Missile Range Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $324.3 million (11.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th lowest of 50 states

$324.3 million (11.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states

$1.6 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.6 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states

36. West Virginia

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,967 (72.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

6,967 (72.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: U.S. Army Reserve Center, Parkersburg

U.S. Army Reserve Center, Parkersburg Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.0 billion (72.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th highest of 50 states

$1.0 billion (72.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $379.8 million — 4th lowest of 50 states

$379.8 million — 4th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 11th lowest of 50 states

35. Oregon

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 7,626 (65.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

7,626 (65.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: USAREC, Portland Battalion

USAREC, Portland Battalion Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $216.0 million (21.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th lowest of 50 states

$216.0 million (21.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $554.4 million — 10th lowest of 50 states

$554.4 million — 10th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 8th lowest of 50 states

34. Iowa

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,099 (78.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

10,099 (78.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: U.S. Army Reserve Center, Des Moines

U.S. Army Reserve Center, Des Moines Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.2 billion (43.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th highest of 50 states

$1.2 billion (43.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $417.7 million — 5th lowest of 50 states

$417.7 million — 5th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.4 billion — 16th lowest of 50 states

33. Arkansas

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,262 (57.7% of all DOD personnel in state)

10,262 (57.7% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Pine Bluff Arsenal

Pine Bluff Arsenal Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $507.8 million (59.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th lowest of 50 states

$507.8 million (59.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $807.3 million — 14th lowest of 50 states

$807.3 million — 14th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 9th lowest of 50 states

32. Utah

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,589 (32.7% of all DOD personnel in state)

10,589 (32.7% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Dugway Proving Ground

Dugway Proving Ground Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $628.7 million (9.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st lowest of 50 states

$628.7 million (9.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.0 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states

$2.0 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.6 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states

31. Massachusetts

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 11,019 (49.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

11,019 (49.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Natick Soldier Systems Center (NSSC)

Natick Soldier Systems Center (NSSC) Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $4.2 billion (28.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th highest of 50 states

$4.2 billion (28.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.3 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states

$1.3 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $16.8 billion — 9th highest of 50 states

30. Wisconsin

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 12,169 (75.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

12,169 (75.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $2.2 billion (54.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th highest of 50 states

$2.2 billion (54.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $591.6 million — 11th lowest of 50 states

$591.6 million — 11th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.8 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states

29. Mississippi

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,151 (40.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

14,151 (40.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Camp McCain Training Center

Camp McCain Training Center Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $536.4 million (7.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th lowest of 50 states

$536.4 million (7.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 24th highest of 50 states

$1.8 billion — 24th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 21st highest of 50 states

28. Minnesota

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,688 (72.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

14,688 (72.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: USAREC, Minneapolis Battalion

USAREC, Minneapolis Battalion Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $539.4 million (35.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th lowest of 50 states

$539.4 million (35.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $660.7 million — 12th lowest of 50 states

$660.7 million — 12th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.4 billion — 12th lowest of 50 states

27. Indiana

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,932 (51.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

14,932 (51.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: USAREC, Indianapolis Battalion

USAREC, Indianapolis Battalion Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.4 billion (30.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th highest of 50 states

$1.4 billion (30.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states

$1.6 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.4 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states

26. Alaska

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,965 (50.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

14,965 (50.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Jonathan Wainwright

Fort Jonathan Wainwright Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.2 billion (51.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th highest of 50 states

$1.2 billion (51.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 20th highest of 50 states

$2.2 billion — 20th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.7 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states

25. Arizona

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 15,189 (37.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

15,189 (37.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Huachuca

Fort Huachuca Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $6.2 billion (43.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th highest of 50 states

$6.2 billion (43.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.3 billion — 19th highest of 50 states

$2.3 billion — 19th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $17.0 billion — 8th highest of 50 states

24. Tennessee

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 15,600 (58.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

15,600 (58.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: USAREC, Nashville Battalion

USAREC, Nashville Battalion Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $747.8 million (28.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th lowest of 50 states

$747.8 million (28.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.2 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states

$1.2 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states

23. New Jersey

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 15,862 (47.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

15,862 (47.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Picatinny Arsenal

Picatinny Arsenal Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.0 billion (16.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th highest of 50 states

$1.0 billion (16.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.1 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states

$2.1 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.5 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states

22. Ohio

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 17,612 (29.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

17,612 (29.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: USAREC, Columbus Battalion

USAREC, Columbus Battalion Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.2 billion (15.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd highest of 50 states

$1.2 billion (15.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.8 billion — 11th highest of 50 states

$3.8 billion — 11th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $11.7 billion — 18th highest of 50 states

21. Michigan

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 17,990 (73.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

17,990 (73.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: USAREC, Great Lakes Battalion

USAREC, Great Lakes Battalion Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $4.5 billion (76.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th highest of 50 states

$4.5 billion (76.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.5 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states

$1.5 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.1 billion — 24th highest of 50 states

20. Louisiana

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 21,848 (61.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

21,848 (61.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Johnson

Fort Johnson Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $595.2 million (28.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th lowest of 50 states

$595.2 million (28.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 25th highest of 50 states

$1.8 billion — 25th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states

19. Illinois

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 23,723 (41.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

23,723 (41.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Rock Island Arsenal

Rock Island Arsenal Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.6 billion (20.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th highest of 50 states

$1.6 billion (20.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 18th highest of 50 states

$2.5 billion — 18th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.5 billion — 19th highest of 50 states

18. Oklahoma

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 24,314 (41.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

24,314 (41.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Sill

Fort Sill Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $555.9 million (15.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th lowest of 50 states

$555.9 million (15.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states

$3.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $7.3 billion — 25th highest of 50 states

17. Missouri

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 26,670 (67.7% of all DOD personnel in state)

26,670 (67.7% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Leonard Wood

Fort Leonard Wood Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.5 billion (13.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th highest of 50 states

$1.5 billion (13.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states

$1.7 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $13.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states

16. Hawaii

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 27,716 (37.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

27,716 (37.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Shafter

Fort Shafter Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $747.6 million (20.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd lowest of 50 states

$747.6 million (20.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $6.2 billion — 9th highest of 50 states

$6.2 billion — 9th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.0 billion — 20th highest of 50 states

15. Pennsylvania

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 27,971 (52.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

27,971 (52.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Carlisle Barracks

Carlisle Barracks Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $5.2 billion (28.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th highest of 50 states

$5.2 billion (28.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.2 billion — 16th highest of 50 states

$3.2 billion — 16th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $21.8 billion — 7th highest of 50 states

14. Kansas

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 28,018 (76.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

28,018 (76.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Leavenworth

Fort Leavenworth Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $616.7 million (38.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th lowest of 50 states

$616.7 million (38.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 21st highest of 50 states

$2.2 billion — 21st highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.9 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states

13. South Carolina

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 29,255 (42.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

29,255 (42.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Jackson

Fort Jackson Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $522.4 million (16.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th lowest of 50 states

$522.4 million (16.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 14th highest of 50 states

$3.3 billion — 14th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.5 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states

12. Florida

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 31,038 (23.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

31,038 (23.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: USAREC, Jacksonville Battalion

USAREC, Jacksonville Battalion Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $7.0 billion (30.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd highest of 50 states

$7.0 billion (30.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 4th highest of 50 states

$8.9 billion — 4th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $32.3 billion — 4th highest of 50 states

11. Maryland

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 33,935 (36.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

33,935 (36.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Detrick

Fort Detrick Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $4.2 billion (22.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th highest of 50 states

$4.2 billion (22.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.7 billion — 5th highest of 50 states

$8.7 billion — 5th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $27.8 billion — 5th highest of 50 states

10. Colorado

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 34,920 (56.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

34,920 (56.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Carson

Fort Carson Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.2 billion (14.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st highest of 50 states

$1.2 billion (14.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 10th highest of 50 states

$4.0 billion — 10th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.6 billion — 16th highest of 50 states

9. Alabama

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 35,928 (71.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

35,928 (71.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Novosel

Fort Novosel Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $4.6 billion (44.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th highest of 50 states

$4.6 billion (44.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 12th highest of 50 states

$3.6 billion — 12th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.4 billion — 14th highest of 50 states

8. New York

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 40,880 (70.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

40,880 (70.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Drum

Fort Drum Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $5.6 billion (47.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th highest of 50 states

$5.6 billion (47.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.1 billion — 17th highest of 50 states

$3.1 billion — 17th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.2 billion — 12th highest of 50 states

7. Washington

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 42,714 (40.7% of all DOD personnel in state)

42,714 (40.7% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $687.0 million (9.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd lowest of 50 states

$687.0 million (9.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.7 billion — 7th highest of 50 states

$7.7 billion — 7th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.5 billion — 10th highest of 50 states

6. California

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 43,029 (15.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

43,029 (15.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Presidio of Monterey (DLI/FLC)

Presidio of Monterey (DLI/FLC) Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $4.6 billion (11.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th highest of 50 states

$4.6 billion (11.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $18.2 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states

$18.2 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $60.8 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states

5. Kentucky

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 49,711 (92.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

49,711 (92.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.7 billion (15.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th highest of 50 states

$1.7 billion (15.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states

$3.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states

4. Virginia

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 52,550 (21.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

52,550 (21.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Belvoir

Fort Belvoir Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $8.8 billion (18.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd highest of 50 states

$8.8 billion (18.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $21.3 billion — the highest of 50 states

$21.3 billion — the highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $68.5 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states

3. North Carolina

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 65,998 (50.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

65,998 (50.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Liberty

Fort Liberty Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.1 billion (25.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd highest of 50 states

$1.1 billion (25.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.8 billion — 6th highest of 50 states

$7.8 billion — 6th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 17th highest of 50 states

2. Georgia

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 76,193 (60.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

76,193 (60.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Moore

Fort Moore Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.9 billion (25.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th highest of 50 states

$1.9 billion (25.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.5 billion — 8th highest of 50 states

$7.5 billion — 8th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.3 billion — 11th highest of 50 states

1. Texas

Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 120,841 (57.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

120,841 (57.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Army installations in state include: Fort Cavazos

Fort Cavazos Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $11.5 billion (19.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the highest of 50 states

$11.5 billion (19.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states

$12.5 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $71.6 billion — the highest of 50 states

