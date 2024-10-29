Over Half of US Army Personnel are Stationed in Just 10 States

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- With more than 1.1 million people on payroll and a budget of nearly $186 billion, the Army is the largest, and one of the best-funded, branches of the U.S. military.
- Currently, nearly every state in the country is home to thousands of Army personnel, but only a handful of states stand out as hubs for the branch’s domestic operations.
The U.S. is estimated to have the third largest military in the world, trailing only China and India — countries with populations over four times larger than that of the United States. According to a recent report, there were nearly 2.6 million Americans working for the U.S. Department of Defense in fiscal 2023, including more than 1 million active-duty service members.
Of all branches of the U.S. military, the Army is the oldest, tracing its roots back to 1775, more than a year before the Declaration of Independence was signed. Not only the oldest branch of the American military, the Army is also by far the largest. Including members of the National Guard, reservists, civilians, and full-time soldiers, the Army is the only service branch that employs over 1 million people. The size of the U.S. Army is necessitated by the branch’s specific role in American defense strategy.
Primarily through ground-based operations, the Army is tasked with defending American soil, as well as capturing and holding territory. After establishing a foothold in combat zones, the Army is equipped to conduct full-spectrum warfare in and from occupied territory over a sustained period. (These are the 44 firearms in service with the U.S. military today.)
Currently, the bulk of the U.S. Army personnel are deployed or assigned to bases across the country. Partially as a result, nearly every state in the country is home to thousands of Army personnel, active-duty or otherwise.
Using data from the DOD”s report Defense Spending by State, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most U.S. Army personnel. All 50 states are ranked by their total number of residents who work for the Army — whether as civilians, reservists, Guardsmen, or active-duty troops. Supplemental state-level data on Defense Department expenditures is also from the report. All data is current as of fiscal 2023.
The number of U.S. Army personnel stationed in each state ranges from about 1,900 to well over 100,000. Just as the Army is the largest branch of the military nationwide, Army personnel outnumber the ranks of every other service branch in most states — including 21 states where the Army accounts for over 50% of all Defense Department personnel. (Here is a look at the states with the most armed forces personnel.)
The Army’s outsized presence in the highest ranking states on this list is often reflected in the branch’s spending with private sector defense contractors. The Army typically uses these companies for weapons development and manufacturing, as well as equipment maintenance and consulting services. The Army spent nearly $98 billion on defense contractors alone in fiscal 2023 — and over half of that money went to contractors in the top 12 states on this list.
Why It Matters
As the largest branch of the U.S. military, the Army is a critical component of American defense strategy. There are more than 1.1 million Army personnel stationed nationwide — including about 450,000 active-duty service members. While these men and women are stationed across the 50 states, they are especially concentrated in certain parts of the country.
50. Wyoming
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,865 (26.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $89.1 million (54.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $362.0 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $599.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states
49. Vermont
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,330 (62.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Camp Ethan Allen Training Site
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $75.7 million (19.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $155.1 million — the lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $576.6 million — the lowest of 50 states
48. Maine
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,381 (19.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: USAREC, New England Battalion
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $66.1 million (2.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $900.8 million — 16th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.2 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states
47. Delaware
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,417 (24.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: US Army Reserve Center
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $64.8 million (29.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $490.4 million — 8th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $764.8 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states
46. Rhode Island
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,012 (23.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Rhode Island Army National Guard Readiness Center
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $29.6 million (4.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 10th lowest of 50 states
45. New Hampshire
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,072 (49.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: US Army Department, Concord
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $434.0 million (20.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $335.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 14th lowest of 50 states
44. Montana
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,441 (39.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort William Henry Harrison
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $153.3 million (50.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $426.7 million — 7th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $809.3 million — 4th lowest of 50 states
43. North Dakota
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,738 (28.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Camp Grafton
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $72.2 million (20.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $698.2 million — 13th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.1 billion — 7th lowest of 50 states
42. South Dakota
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,922 (42.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: US Army Reserve Center 452 Ammo Supply
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $226.1 million (42.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $421.3 million — 6th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 6th lowest of 50 states
41. Idaho
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,476 (43.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: US Army Reserve Center, Boise
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $30.7 million (11.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $526.9 million — 9th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $882.1 million — 5th lowest of 50 states
40. Nevada
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,231 (23.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: USAREC, 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $242.3 million (13.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.4 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th lowest of 50 states
39. Connecticut
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,371 (37.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Middletown Armed Forces Reserve Center
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.9 billion (8.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $835.7 million — 15th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $25.3 billion — 6th highest of 50 states
38. Nebraska
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,842 (35.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: U.S. Army Reserve Center, Lincoln
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $934.3 million (66.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 13th lowest of 50 states
37. New Mexico
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,937 (23.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: U.S. Army Garrison White Sands Missile Range
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $324.3 million (11.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.6 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states
36. West Virginia
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,967 (72.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: U.S. Army Reserve Center, Parkersburg
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.0 billion (72.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $379.8 million — 4th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 11th lowest of 50 states
35. Oregon
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 7,626 (65.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: USAREC, Portland Battalion
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $216.0 million (21.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $554.4 million — 10th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 8th lowest of 50 states
34. Iowa
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,099 (78.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: U.S. Army Reserve Center, Des Moines
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.2 billion (43.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $417.7 million — 5th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.4 billion — 16th lowest of 50 states
33. Arkansas
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,262 (57.7% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Pine Bluff Arsenal
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $507.8 million (59.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $807.3 million — 14th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 9th lowest of 50 states
32. Utah
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,589 (32.7% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Dugway Proving Ground
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $628.7 million (9.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.0 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.6 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states
31. Massachusetts
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 11,019 (49.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Natick Soldier Systems Center (NSSC)
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $4.2 billion (28.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.3 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $16.8 billion — 9th highest of 50 states
30. Wisconsin
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 12,169 (75.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort McCoy
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $2.2 billion (54.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $591.6 million — 11th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.8 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states
29. Mississippi
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,151 (40.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Camp McCain Training Center
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $536.4 million (7.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 24th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 21st highest of 50 states
28. Minnesota
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,688 (72.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: USAREC, Minneapolis Battalion
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $539.4 million (35.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $660.7 million — 12th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.4 billion — 12th lowest of 50 states
27. Indiana
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,932 (51.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: USAREC, Indianapolis Battalion
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.4 billion (30.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.4 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states
26. Alaska
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,965 (50.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Jonathan Wainwright
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.2 billion (51.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 20th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.7 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states
25. Arizona
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 15,189 (37.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Huachuca
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $6.2 billion (43.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.3 billion — 19th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $17.0 billion — 8th highest of 50 states
24. Tennessee
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 15,600 (58.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: USAREC, Nashville Battalion
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $747.8 million (28.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.2 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states
23. New Jersey
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 15,862 (47.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Picatinny Arsenal
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.0 billion (16.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.1 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.5 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states
22. Ohio
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 17,612 (29.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: USAREC, Columbus Battalion
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.2 billion (15.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.8 billion — 11th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $11.7 billion — 18th highest of 50 states
21. Michigan
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 17,990 (73.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: USAREC, Great Lakes Battalion
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $4.5 billion (76.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.5 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.1 billion — 24th highest of 50 states
20. Louisiana
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 21,848 (61.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Johnson
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $595.2 million (28.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 25th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states
19. Illinois
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 23,723 (41.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Rock Island Arsenal
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.6 billion (20.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 18th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.5 billion — 19th highest of 50 states
18. Oklahoma
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 24,314 (41.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Sill
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $555.9 million (15.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $7.3 billion — 25th highest of 50 states
17. Missouri
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 26,670 (67.7% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Leonard Wood
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.5 billion (13.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $13.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states
16. Hawaii
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 27,716 (37.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Shafter
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $747.6 million (20.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $6.2 billion — 9th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.0 billion — 20th highest of 50 states
15. Pennsylvania
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 27,971 (52.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Carlisle Barracks
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $5.2 billion (28.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.2 billion — 16th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $21.8 billion — 7th highest of 50 states
14. Kansas
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 28,018 (76.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Leavenworth
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $616.7 million (38.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 21st highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.9 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states
13. South Carolina
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 29,255 (42.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Jackson
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $522.4 million (16.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 14th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.5 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states
12. Florida
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 31,038 (23.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: USAREC, Jacksonville Battalion
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $7.0 billion (30.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 4th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $32.3 billion — 4th highest of 50 states
11. Maryland
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 33,935 (36.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Detrick
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $4.2 billion (22.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.7 billion — 5th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $27.8 billion — 5th highest of 50 states
10. Colorado
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 34,920 (56.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Carson
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.2 billion (14.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 10th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.6 billion — 16th highest of 50 states
9. Alabama
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 35,928 (71.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Novosel
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $4.6 billion (44.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 12th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.4 billion — 14th highest of 50 states
8. New York
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 40,880 (70.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Drum
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $5.6 billion (47.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.1 billion — 17th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.2 billion — 12th highest of 50 states
7. Washington
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 42,714 (40.7% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Joint Base Lewis-McChord
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $687.0 million (9.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.7 billion — 7th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.5 billion — 10th highest of 50 states
6. California
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 43,029 (15.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Presidio of Monterey (DLI/FLC)
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $4.6 billion (11.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $18.2 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $60.8 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states
5. Kentucky
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 49,711 (92.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Campbell
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.7 billion (15.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states
4. Virginia
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 52,550 (21.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Belvoir
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $8.8 billion (18.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $21.3 billion — the highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $68.5 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states
3. North Carolina
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 65,998 (50.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Liberty
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.1 billion (25.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.8 billion — 6th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 17th highest of 50 states
2. Georgia
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 76,193 (60.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Moore
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $1.9 billion (25.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.5 billion — 8th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.3 billion — 11th highest of 50 states
1. Texas
- Total Army personnel stationed in state, 2023: 120,841 (57.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Army installations in state include: Fort Cavazos
- Army defense contractor expenditures in state, 2023: $11.5 billion (19.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $71.6 billion — the highest of 50 states
