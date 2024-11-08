These Are the States With the Most US Navy and Marine Corps Personnel

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- With a combined annual budget of nearly $256 billion, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps account for over a quarter of American defense spending.
- Currently, there are over 729,000 Americans working for the US Navy or Marine Corps.
- While nearly every state in the country is home to hundreds, if not thousands, Navy and Marine personnel, only a handful of states stand out as hubs of domestic operations for these service branches.
Since the founding of the United States, the Navy has been integral to American military operations. Established in 1775, nearly a full year before the Declaration of Independence was signed, the U.S. Navy now employs hundreds of thousands of Americans and accounts for roughly 25% of American defense spending — making it not only one of the oldest and largest branches of the U.S. military, but also the best funded.
Despite the technological and geopolitical changes that have occurred over the branch’s centuries long history, the U.S. Navy still serves largely the same function that it did nearly 250 years ago — to protect American interests at sea and deter aggression from adversarial nations. Since its founding, the U.S. Navy has evolved from a small fleet of just 27 ships, to a global superpower comprising hundreds of vessels, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, and nuclear submarines. Widely considered the world’s preeminent maritime force, the U.S. Navy’s annual budget of $202.5 billion eclipses the entire defense budget of every country in the world except China.
While a distinct branch of the American military, the U.S. Marine Corps operates under the Department of the Navy. Founded only one month after the U.S. Navy, the Marine Corps also predates American independence. First conceived to bolster maritime power with landing forces during the Revolutionary War, the Marines now serve as an expeditionary and amphibious operation force, charged with seizing enemy territory in combat. The U.S. Marines also conduct security, humanitarian, and counter-terrorism operations around the world. (Here is a look at every firearm used by the U.S. Marines.)
Including Guardsmen, reservists, civilians, and active-duty service members, there were approximately 729,100 Americans collectively working for the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps in fiscal 2023, the latest year of available data. These men and women are stationed at military installations across the country, and partially as a result, nearly every state is home to hundreds, if not thousands, of USMC and Naval personnel, active-duty or otherwise.
Using data from the Pentagon’s report Defense Spending by State, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel. All 50 states are ranked by the total number of residents who work for either of the two branches. Supplemental state-level data on Defense Department expenditures is also from the report. All data is current as of fiscal 2023.
Among the 50 states, the number of Navy and USMC personnel ranges from about 60 to more than 180,000. In the highest ranking states on this list, the outsized presence of these branches is often reflected in the Navy Department’s spending with private sector defense contractors. The Navy and Marine Corps typically use these companies for weapons development and manufacturing, as well as equipment maintenance and consulting services. Collectively, the Navy and Marine Corps spent over $153 billion on defense contractors in fiscal 2023 alone — and over half of that money went to companies in the 10 highest ranking states on this list. (Here is a look at the newest ships and submarines taking over the U.S. Navy.)
Why it Matters
The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps are critical to American defense strategy. There are nearly three-quarters of a million Navy and USMC personnel assigned to posts nationwide — including more than 400,000 active-duty service members. While these men and women are stationed across the 50 states, they are especially concentrated in certain parts of the country.
50. Vermont
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 58 (1.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Recruiting, Rutland
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $109.3 million (28.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $155.1 million — the lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $576.6 million — the lowest of 50 states
49. Wyoming
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 81 (1.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Naval Petroleum Reserve
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.0 million (0.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $362.0 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $599.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states
48. South Dakota
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 84 (0.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Recruiting, Sioux Falls
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $38.8 million (7.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $421.3 million — 6th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 6th lowest of 50 states
47. West Virginia
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 149 (1.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, Alpha Company
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $204.6 million (14.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $379.8 million — 4th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 11th lowest of 50 states
46. North Dakota
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 152 (1.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Recruiting, Minot
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $27.4 million (7.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $698.2 million — 13th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.1 billion — 7th lowest of 50 states
45. Montana
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 218 (2.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Recruiting, Billings
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $14.9 million (4.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $426.7 million — 7th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $809.3 million — 4th lowest of 50 states
44. Alaska
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 230 (0.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Safety, Sitka
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $150.5 million (6.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 20th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.7 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states
43. Delaware
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 317 (3.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Naval Reserve Training Center
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $19.0 million (8.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $490.4 million — 8th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $764.8 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states
42. Iowa
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 355 (2.7% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Recruiting, West Des Moines
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion (36.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $417.7 million — 5th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.4 billion — 16th lowest of 50 states
41. Arkansas
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 382 (2.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Reserve, North Little Rock
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $61.6 million (7.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $807.3 million — 14th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 9th lowest of 50 states
40. Idaho
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 449 (4.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Navy & Marine Corps Reserve Center Boise
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $13.2 million (5.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $526.9 million — 9th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $882.1 million — 5th lowest of 50 states
39. Kansas
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 476 (1.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Reserve Center, Wichita
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $220.8 million (13.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 21st highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.9 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states
38. Kentucky
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 495 (0.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Reserve, Lexington
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $114.1 million (1.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states
37. New Mexico
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 577 (2.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Recruiting Station Albuquerque
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $541.8 million (18.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.6 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states
36. Utah
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 644 (2.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: United States Marine Corps Reserve Company F
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $862.2 million (13.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.0 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.6 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states
35. Nebraska
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 742 (4.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Liaison Office, STRATCOM
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $23.4 million (1.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 13th lowest of 50 states
34. Wisconsin
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 909 (5.7% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: U.S.M.C. 9th Marine Corps District Reserve
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.1 billion (27.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $591.6 million — 11th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.8 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states
33. Oregon
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,038 (8.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Navy Reserve Center Portland
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $453.5 million (44.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $554.4 million — 10th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 8th lowest of 50 states
32. Minnesota
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,118 (5.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Navy Department, Minneapolis
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $477.1 million (31.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $660.7 million — 12th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.4 billion — 12th lowest of 50 states
31. Alabama
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,245 (2.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Reserve Center, Montgomery
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.2 billion (11.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 12th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.4 billion — 14th highest of 50 states
30. New Hampshire
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,456 (23.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Recruiting Station, Dover
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $602.7 million (28.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $335.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 14th lowest of 50 states
29. Michigan
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,744 (7.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Reserve Center, Detroit
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $385.5 million (6.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.5 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.1 billion — 24th highest of 50 states
28. Massachusetts
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,753 (7.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Navy Reserve Center, Quincy
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $4.4 billion (29.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.3 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $16.8 billion — 9th highest of 50 states
27. Nevada
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,211 (9.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Fallon
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $373.6 million (20.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.4 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th lowest of 50 states
26. Ohio
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,572 (4.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Reserve, Cincinnati
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $915.5 million (11.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.8 billion — 11th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $11.7 billion — 18th highest of 50 states
25. Colorado
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,730 (4.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Recruiting RSS, Colorado Springs
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion (12.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 10th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.6 billion — 16th highest of 50 states
24. Oklahoma
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,780 (4.7% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: U.S Marine Corps Station, Oklahoma City
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $209.7 million (5.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $7.3 billion — 25th highest of 50 states
23. Missouri
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,999 (7.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Detachment – Fort Leonard Wood
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.7 billion (22.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $13.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states
22. Louisiana
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,804 (10.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $853.8 million (40.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 25th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states
21. New York
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,861 (8.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs, 1st Marine Corps District
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $3.2 billion (27.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.1 billion — 17th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.2 billion — 12th highest of 50 states
20. Tennessee
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,923 (18.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Support Activity Mid-South
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $265.8 million (10.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.2 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states
19. New Jersey
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,560 (16.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Weapons Station Earle
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion (28.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.1 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.5 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states
18. Indiana
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,719 (19.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Support Activity Crane
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion (39.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.4 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states
17. Arizona
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,013 (14.7% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: MCAS Yuma
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.9 billion (19.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.3 billion — 19th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $17.0 billion — 8th highest of 50 states
16. Connecticut
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 7,107 (49.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Submarine Base New London
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $19.3 billion (79.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $835.7 million — 15th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $25.3 billion — 6th highest of 50 states
15. Maine
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 7,695 (62.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.7 billion (81.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $900.8 million — 16th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.2 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states
14. Mississippi
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 8,181 (23.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Meridian
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.9 billion (84.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 24th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 21st highest of 50 states
13. Rhode Island
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 8,459 (65.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Station Newport
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $537.0 million (86.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 10th lowest of 50 states
12. Pennsylvania
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,345 (19.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.6 billion (30.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.2 billion — 16th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $21.8 billion — 7th highest of 50 states
11. Georgia
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 13,580 (10.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Marine Corps Logistics Base – Albany
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion (21.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.5 billion — 8th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.3 billion — 11th highest of 50 states
10. Texas
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 18,590 (8.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Marine Corps Reserve Detachment at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $31.9 billion (54.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $71.6 billion — the highest of 50 states
9. Illinois
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 20,060 (35.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Station Great Lakes
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $887.9 million (11.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th lowest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 18th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.5 billion — 19th highest of 50 states
8. South Carolina
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 23,204 (34.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Hospital Beaufort, MCRD Parris Island
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion (50.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 14th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.5 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states
7. Hawaii
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 31,917 (43.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MCB Hawaii
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.0 billion (55.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $6.2 billion — 9th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.0 billion — 20th highest of 50 states
6. Maryland
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 33,864 (36.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Fort George G. Meade
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $7.1 billion (38.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.7 billion — 5th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $27.8 billion — 5th highest of 50 states
5. Washington
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 46,263 (44.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Whidbey Island
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion (32.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.7 billion — 7th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.5 billion — 10th highest of 50 states
4. North Carolina
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 49,524 (37.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Camp Lejeune
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion (36.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.8 billion — 6th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 17th highest of 50 states
3. Florida
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 52,517 (39.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Pensacola, U.S. Southern Command
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $6.9 billion (30.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 4th highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $32.3 billion — 4th highest of 50 states
2. Virginia
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 142,629 (57.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Station Norfolk, Marine Corps Base Quantico
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $18.0 billion (38.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $21.3 billion — the highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $68.5 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states
1. California
- Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 180,774 (66.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
- Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Base Coronado, Camp Pendleton
- Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $13.8 billion (33.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th highest of 50 states
- DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $18.2 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states
- Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $60.8 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states
