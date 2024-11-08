These Are the States With the Most US Navy and Marine Corps Personnel usnavy / Flickr

With a combined annual budget of nearly $256 billion, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps account for over a quarter of American defense spending.

Currently, there are over 729,000 Americans working for the US Navy or Marine Corps.

While nearly every state in the country is home to hundreds, if not thousands, Navy and Marine personnel, only a handful of states stand out as hubs of domestic operations for these service branches.

Since the founding of the United States, the Navy has been integral to American military operations. Established in 1775, nearly a full year before the Declaration of Independence was signed, the U.S. Navy now employs hundreds of thousands of Americans and accounts for roughly 25% of American defense spending — making it not only one of the oldest and largest branches of the U.S. military, but also the best funded.

Despite the technological and geopolitical changes that have occurred over the branch’s centuries long history, the U.S. Navy still serves largely the same function that it did nearly 250 years ago — to protect American interests at sea and deter aggression from adversarial nations. Since its founding, the U.S. Navy has evolved from a small fleet of just 27 ships, to a global superpower comprising hundreds of vessels, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, and nuclear submarines. Widely considered the world’s preeminent maritime force, the U.S. Navy’s annual budget of $202.5 billion eclipses the entire defense budget of every country in the world except China.

While a distinct branch of the American military, the U.S. Marine Corps operates under the Department of the Navy. Founded only one month after the U.S. Navy, the Marine Corps also predates American independence. First conceived to bolster maritime power with landing forces during the Revolutionary War, the Marines now serve as an expeditionary and amphibious operation force, charged with seizing enemy territory in combat. The U.S. Marines also conduct security, humanitarian, and counter-terrorism operations around the world. (Here is a look at every firearm used by the U.S. Marines.)

Including Guardsmen, reservists, civilians, and active-duty service members, there were approximately 729,100 Americans collectively working for the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps in fiscal 2023, the latest year of available data. These men and women are stationed at military installations across the country, and partially as a result, nearly every state is home to hundreds, if not thousands, of USMC and Naval personnel, active-duty or otherwise.

Using data from the Pentagon’s report Defense Spending by State, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel. All 50 states are ranked by the total number of residents who work for either of the two branches. Supplemental state-level data on Defense Department expenditures is also from the report. All data is current as of fiscal 2023.

Among the 50 states, the number of Navy and USMC personnel ranges from about 60 to more than 180,000. In the highest ranking states on this list, the outsized presence of these branches is often reflected in the Navy Department’s spending with private sector defense contractors. The Navy and Marine Corps typically use these companies for weapons development and manufacturing, as well as equipment maintenance and consulting services. Collectively, the Navy and Marine Corps spent over $153 billion on defense contractors in fiscal 2023 alone — and over half of that money went to companies in the 10 highest ranking states on this list. (Here is a look at the newest ships and submarines taking over the U.S. Navy.)

Why it Matters

Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy) by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps are critical to American defense strategy. There are nearly three-quarters of a million Navy and USMC personnel assigned to posts nationwide — including more than 400,000 active-duty service members. While these men and women are stationed across the 50 states, they are especially concentrated in certain parts of the country.

50. Vermont

Katherine Welles/Shutterstock.com

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 58 (1.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

58 (1.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Recruiting, Rutland

Marine Corps Recruiting, Rutland Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $109.3 million (28.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th lowest of 50 states

$109.3 million (28.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $155.1 million — the lowest of 50 states

$155.1 million — the lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $576.6 million — the lowest of 50 states

49. Wyoming

Ingo70/Shutterstock.com

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 81 (1.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

81 (1.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Naval Petroleum Reserve

US Naval Petroleum Reserve Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.0 million (0.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the lowest of 50 states

$1.0 million (0.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $362.0 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states

$362.0 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $599.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states

48. South Dakota

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 84 (0.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

84 (0.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Recruiting, Sioux Falls

Marine Corps Recruiting, Sioux Falls Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $38.8 million (7.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th lowest of 50 states

$38.8 million (7.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $421.3 million — 6th lowest of 50 states

$421.3 million — 6th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 6th lowest of 50 states

47. West Virginia

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 149 (1.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

149 (1.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, Alpha Company

4th Combat Engineer Battalion, Alpha Company Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $204.6 million (14.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th lowest of 50 states

$204.6 million (14.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $379.8 million — 4th lowest of 50 states

$379.8 million — 4th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 11th lowest of 50 states

46. North Dakota

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 152 (1.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

152 (1.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Recruiting, Minot

Marine Corps Recruiting, Minot Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $27.4 million (7.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th lowest of 50 states

$27.4 million (7.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $698.2 million — 13th lowest of 50 states

$698.2 million — 13th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.1 billion — 7th lowest of 50 states

45. Montana

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 218 (2.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

218 (2.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Recruiting, Billings

Marine Corps Recruiting, Billings Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $14.9 million (4.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd lowest of 50 states

$14.9 million (4.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $426.7 million — 7th lowest of 50 states

$426.7 million — 7th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $809.3 million — 4th lowest of 50 states

44. Alaska

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 230 (0.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

230 (0.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Safety, Sitka

US Marine Corps Safety, Sitka Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $150.5 million (6.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th lowest of 50 states

$150.5 million (6.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 20th highest of 50 states

$2.2 billion — 20th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.7 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states

43. Delaware

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 317 (3.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

317 (3.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Naval Reserve Training Center

US Naval Reserve Training Center Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $19.0 million (8.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th lowest of 50 states

$19.0 million (8.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $490.4 million — 8th lowest of 50 states

$490.4 million — 8th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $764.8 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states

42. Iowa

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 355 (2.7% of all DOD personnel in state)

355 (2.7% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Recruiting, West Des Moines

US Marine Corps Recruiting, West Des Moines Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion (36.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd highest of 50 states

$1.0 billion (36.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $417.7 million — 5th lowest of 50 states

$417.7 million — 5th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.4 billion — 16th lowest of 50 states

41. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 382 (2.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

382 (2.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Reserve, North Little Rock

US Marine Corps Reserve, North Little Rock Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $61.6 million (7.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th lowest of 50 states

$61.6 million (7.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $807.3 million — 14th lowest of 50 states

$807.3 million — 14th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 9th lowest of 50 states

40. Idaho

Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock.com

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 449 (4.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

449 (4.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Navy & Marine Corps Reserve Center Boise

Navy & Marine Corps Reserve Center Boise Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $13.2 million (5.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd lowest of 50 states

$13.2 million (5.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $526.9 million — 9th lowest of 50 states

$526.9 million — 9th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $882.1 million — 5th lowest of 50 states

39. Kansas

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 476 (1.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

476 (1.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Reserve Center, Wichita

US Marine Corps Reserve Center, Wichita Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $220.8 million (13.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th lowest of 50 states

$220.8 million (13.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 21st highest of 50 states

$2.2 billion — 21st highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.9 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states

38. Kentucky

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 495 (0.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

495 (0.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Reserve, Lexington

US Marine Corps Reserve, Lexington Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $114.1 million (1.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th lowest of 50 states

$114.1 million (1.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states

$3.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states

37. New Mexico

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 577 (2.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

577 (2.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Recruiting Station Albuquerque

Recruiting Station Albuquerque Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $541.8 million (18.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st lowest of 50 states

$541.8 million (18.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states

$1.6 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.6 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states

36. Utah

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 644 (2.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

644 (2.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: United States Marine Corps Reserve Company F

United States Marine Corps Reserve Company F Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $862.2 million (13.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th lowest of 50 states

$862.2 million (13.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.0 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states

$2.0 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.6 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states

35. Nebraska

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 742 (4.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

742 (4.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Liaison Office, STRATCOM

Marine Corps Liaison Office, STRATCOM Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $23.4 million (1.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th lowest of 50 states

$23.4 million (1.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states

$1.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 13th lowest of 50 states

34. Wisconsin

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 909 (5.7% of all DOD personnel in state)

909 (5.7% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: U.S.M.C. 9th Marine Corps District Reserve

U.S.M.C. 9th Marine Corps District Reserve Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.1 billion (27.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd highest of 50 states

$1.1 billion (27.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $591.6 million — 11th lowest of 50 states

$591.6 million — 11th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.8 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states

33. Oregon

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,038 (8.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,038 (8.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Navy Reserve Center Portland

Navy Reserve Center Portland Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $453.5 million (44.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th lowest of 50 states

$453.5 million (44.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $554.4 million — 10th lowest of 50 states

$554.4 million — 10th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 8th lowest of 50 states

32. Minnesota

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,118 (5.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,118 (5.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Navy Department, Minneapolis

US Navy Department, Minneapolis Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $477.1 million (31.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th lowest of 50 states

$477.1 million (31.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $660.7 million — 12th lowest of 50 states

$660.7 million — 12th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.4 billion — 12th lowest of 50 states

31. Alabama

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,245 (2.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,245 (2.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Reserve Center, Montgomery

US Marine Corps Reserve Center, Montgomery Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.2 billion (11.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st highest of 50 states

$1.2 billion (11.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 12th highest of 50 states

$3.6 billion — 12th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.4 billion — 14th highest of 50 states

30. New Hampshire

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,456 (23.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,456 (23.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Recruiting Station, Dover

Marine Corps Recruiting Station, Dover Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $602.7 million (28.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd lowest of 50 states

$602.7 million (28.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $335.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states

$335.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 14th lowest of 50 states

29. Michigan

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,744 (7.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,744 (7.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Reserve Center, Detroit

Naval Reserve Center, Detroit Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $385.5 million (6.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th lowest of 50 states

$385.5 million (6.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.5 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states

$1.5 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.1 billion — 24th highest of 50 states

28. Massachusetts

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,753 (7.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,753 (7.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Navy Reserve Center, Quincy

Navy Reserve Center, Quincy Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $4.4 billion (29.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th highest of 50 states

$4.4 billion (29.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.3 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states

$1.3 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $16.8 billion — 9th highest of 50 states

27. Nevada

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,211 (9.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,211 (9.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Fallon

Naval Air Station Fallon Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $373.6 million (20.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th lowest of 50 states

$373.6 million (20.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.4 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states

$1.4 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th lowest of 50 states

26. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,572 (4.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,572 (4.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Reserve, Cincinnati

US Marine Corps Reserve, Cincinnati Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $915.5 million (11.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th highest of 50 states

$915.5 million (11.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.8 billion — 11th highest of 50 states

$3.8 billion — 11th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $11.7 billion — 18th highest of 50 states

25. Colorado

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,730 (4.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,730 (4.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: US Marine Corps Recruiting RSS, Colorado Springs

US Marine Corps Recruiting RSS, Colorado Springs Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion (12.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th highest of 50 states

$1.0 billion (12.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 10th highest of 50 states

$4.0 billion — 10th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.6 billion — 16th highest of 50 states

24. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,780 (4.7% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,780 (4.7% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: U.S Marine Corps Station, Oklahoma City

U.S Marine Corps Station, Oklahoma City Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $209.7 million (5.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th lowest of 50 states

$209.7 million (5.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states

$3.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $7.3 billion — 25th highest of 50 states

23. Missouri

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,999 (7.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,999 (7.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Marine Corps Detachment – Fort Leonard Wood

Marine Corps Detachment – Fort Leonard Wood Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.7 billion (22.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th highest of 50 states

$2.7 billion (22.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states

$1.7 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $13.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states

22. Louisiana

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,804 (10.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

3,804 (10.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $853.8 million (40.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd lowest of 50 states

$853.8 million (40.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 25th highest of 50 states

$1.8 billion — 25th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states

21. New York

Stephen Chernin / Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,861 (8.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

4,861 (8.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs, 1st Marine Corps District

Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs, 1st Marine Corps District Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $3.2 billion (27.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th highest of 50 states

$3.2 billion (27.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.1 billion — 17th highest of 50 states

$3.1 billion — 17th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.2 billion — 12th highest of 50 states

20. Tennessee

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,923 (18.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

4,923 (18.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Support Activity Mid-South

Naval Support Activity Mid-South Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $265.8 million (10.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th lowest of 50 states

$265.8 million (10.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.2 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states

$1.2 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states

19. New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,560 (16.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

5,560 (16.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Weapons Station Earle

Naval Weapons Station Earle Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion (28.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th highest of 50 states

$1.8 billion (28.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.1 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states

$2.1 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.5 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states

18. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,719 (19.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

5,719 (19.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Support Activity Crane

Naval Support Activity Crane Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion (39.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th highest of 50 states

$1.8 billion (39.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states

$1.6 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.4 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states

17. Arizona

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,013 (14.7% of all DOD personnel in state)

6,013 (14.7% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: MCAS Yuma

MCAS Yuma Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.9 billion (19.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th highest of 50 states

$2.9 billion (19.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.3 billion — 19th highest of 50 states

$2.3 billion — 19th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $17.0 billion — 8th highest of 50 states

16. Connecticut

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 7,107 (49.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

7,107 (49.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Submarine Base New London

Naval Submarine Base New London Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $19.3 billion (79.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd highest of 50 states

$19.3 billion (79.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $835.7 million — 15th lowest of 50 states

$835.7 million — 15th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $25.3 billion — 6th highest of 50 states

15. Maine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 7,695 (62.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

7,695 (62.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.7 billion (81.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th highest of 50 states

$2.7 billion (81.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $900.8 million — 16th lowest of 50 states

$900.8 million — 16th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.2 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states

14. Mississippi

usnavy / Flickr

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 8,181 (23.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

8,181 (23.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Meridian

Naval Air Station Meridian Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.9 billion (84.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th highest of 50 states

$5.9 billion (84.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 24th highest of 50 states

$1.8 billion — 24th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 21st highest of 50 states

13. Rhode Island

U.S. Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 8,459 (65.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

8,459 (65.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Station Newport

Naval Station Newport Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $537.0 million (86.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th lowest of 50 states

$537.0 million (86.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states

$1.0 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 10th lowest of 50 states

12. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,345 (19.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

10,345 (19.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.6 billion (30.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th highest of 50 states

$5.6 billion (30.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.2 billion — 16th highest of 50 states

$3.2 billion — 16th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $21.8 billion — 7th highest of 50 states

11. Georgia

Stephen Morton / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 13,580 (10.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

13,580 (10.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Marine Corps Logistics Base – Albany

Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Marine Corps Logistics Base – Albany Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion (21.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th highest of 50 states

$1.7 billion (21.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.5 billion — 8th highest of 50 states

$7.5 billion — 8th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.3 billion — 11th highest of 50 states

10. Texas

General Dynamics F-16C 'Fighting Falcons' by aeroman3 / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 18,590 (8.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

18,590 (8.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Marine Corps Reserve Detachment at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Marine Corps Reserve Detachment at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $31.9 billion (54.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the highest of 50 states

$31.9 billion (54.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states

$12.5 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $71.6 billion — the highest of 50 states

9. Illinois

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 20,060 (35.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

20,060 (35.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Station Great Lakes

Naval Station Great Lakes Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $887.9 million (11.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th lowest of 50 states

$887.9 million (11.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 18th highest of 50 states

$2.5 billion — 18th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.5 billion — 19th highest of 50 states

8. South Carolina

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 23,204 (34.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

23,204 (34.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Hospital Beaufort, MCRD Parris Island

Naval Hospital Beaufort, MCRD Parris Island Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion (50.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th highest of 50 states

$1.6 billion (50.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 14th highest of 50 states

$3.3 billion — 14th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.5 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states

7. Hawaii

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 31,917 (43.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

31,917 (43.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MCB Hawaii

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MCB Hawaii Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.0 billion (55.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th highest of 50 states

$2.0 billion (55.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $6.2 billion — 9th highest of 50 states

$6.2 billion — 9th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.0 billion — 20th highest of 50 states

6. Maryland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 33,864 (36.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

33,864 (36.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Fort George G. Meade

Fort George G. Meade Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $7.1 billion (38.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th highest of 50 states

$7.1 billion (38.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.7 billion — 5th highest of 50 states

$8.7 billion — 5th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $27.8 billion — 5th highest of 50 states

5. Washington

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 46,263 (44.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

46,263 (44.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Whidbey Island

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion (32.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th highest of 50 states

$2.5 billion (32.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.7 billion — 7th highest of 50 states

$7.7 billion — 7th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.5 billion — 10th highest of 50 states

4. North Carolina

Logan Mock-Bunting / Getty Images

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 49,524 (37.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

49,524 (37.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Camp Lejeune

Camp Lejeune Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion (36.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th highest of 50 states

$1.6 billion (36.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.8 billion — 6th highest of 50 states

$7.8 billion — 6th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 17th highest of 50 states

3. Florida

Steven Frame / Shutterstock.com

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 52,517 (39.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

52,517 (39.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Air Station Pensacola, U.S. Southern Command

Naval Air Station Pensacola, U.S. Southern Command Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $6.9 billion (30.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th highest of 50 states

$6.9 billion (30.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 4th highest of 50 states

$8.9 billion — 4th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $32.3 billion — 4th highest of 50 states

2. Virginia

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 142,629 (57.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

142,629 (57.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Station Norfolk, Marine Corps Base Quantico

Naval Station Norfolk, Marine Corps Base Quantico Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $18.0 billion (38.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd highest of 50 states

$18.0 billion (38.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $21.3 billion — the highest of 50 states

$21.3 billion — the highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $68.5 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states

1. California

Total Navy and Marine Corps personnel stationed in state, 2023: 180,774 (66.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

180,774 (66.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Navy or Marine Corps installations in state include: Naval Base Coronado, Camp Pendleton

Naval Base Coronado, Camp Pendleton Navy and Marine Corps contractor spending in state, 2023: $13.8 billion (33.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th highest of 50 states

$13.8 billion (33.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $18.2 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states

$18.2 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $60.8 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states

