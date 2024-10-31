More Than 1-in-5 US Air Force Personnel Are Stationed in These Three States US Air Force Weapons School [Image 20 of 24] by DVIDSHUB / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

24/7 Wall St. Insights

With a combined annual budget of more than $215 billion, the U.S. Air and Space Forces account for over a quarter of American defense spending.

Currently, there are over 600,000 Americans working for the USAF or USSF.

While nearly every state in the country is home to thousands of Air and Space Force personnel, only a handful of states stand out as hubs of domestic operations for these service branches.

Over the nearly 250 years since the U.S. gained independence, American troops have fought by land and sea to defend the country and protect national interests abroad. But over the last century, technological advances have drastically altered U.S. military strategy — perhaps most notably, through the advent of aerial combat.

The U.S. Air Force as we know it traces its roots back to the Signal Corps, a branch of the U.S. Army that emerged less than a year before the outbreak of the Civil War. By the start of the First World War, the Signal Corps had established an Aeronautical Division, which, as stated in its founding document, was tasked with handling “all matters pertaining to military ballooning, air machines, and all kindred subjects.”

While U.S. aircraft engaged in reconnaissance, aerial combat, and bombing missions in World War I, air power did not emerge as a central pillar of American military doctrine until the Second World War. Throughout World War II, the U.S. Army Air Force — an offshoot of the Signal Corps’ Aeronautical Division — employed the use of over 100 types of aircraft and dropped over 1.2 million tons of explosives on strategic targets in Germany and Japan. Over the same period, the Army Air Force’s fleet expanded from only a few hundred aircraft to nearly 80,000.

Following the unconditional surrender of Axis forces in 1945, the Air Force spun off from the Army to become its own independent branch — and as recently as 2019, the U.S. Space Force was established under the Department of the Air Force. Today, the USAF and USSF are charged with maintaining air superiority — a degree of control that minimizes threats to combat operations — from within the Earth’s atmosphere and beyond. (Here is a look at every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

The outsized importance of American dominance in the air and in space is reflected in the Defense Department’s investment in the two military branches. The Air and Space Forces had a combined annual budget of over $215 billion in fiscal 2024 — about $30 billion more than the U.S. Army, a branch that employs nearly twice as many people.

Including Guardsmen, reservists, civilians, and active-duty service members, there were approximately 609,600 Americans working for the USAF or USSF in fiscal 2023, the latest year of available data. These men and women are stationed at military installations across the country, and partially as a result, nearly every state is home to thousands of Air and Space Force personnel, active-duty or otherwise.

Using data from the Pentagon’s report Defense Spending by State, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most U.S. Air Force and Space Force personnel. All 50 states are ranked by their total number of residents who work for either of the two branches. Supplemental state-level data on Defense Department expenditures is also from the report. All data is current as of fiscal 2023.

Among the 50 states, the number of USAF and USSF personnel ranges from about 1,300 to nearly 60,000. In the highest ranking states on this list, the outsized presence of these branches is often reflected in the Air and Space Force’s spending with private sector defense contractors. The USAF and USSF typically use these companies for weapons development and manufacturing, as well as equipment maintenance and consulting services. Collectively, the Air and Space Forces spent over $93.2 billion on defense contractors in fiscal 2023 alone — and over half of that money went to companies in the top eight states on this list. (Here is a look at the states with the most armed forces personnel.)

Why it Matters

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Air and Space Forces are a critical component of American defense strategy. There are well over half a million USAF and USSF personnel stationed nationwide — including about 327,600 active-duty service members. While these men and women are stationed across the 50 states, they are especially concentrated in certain parts of the country.

50. Rhode Island

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,309 (10.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,309 (10.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Quonset Point Air National Guard Base

Quonset Point Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $8.3 million (1.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the lowest of 50 states

$8.3 million (1.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states

$1.0 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 10th lowest of 50 states

49. Vermont

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,329 (35.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,329 (35.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Vermont Air National Guard Base

Vermont Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $37.8 million (9.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd lowest of 50 states

$37.8 million (9.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $155.1 million — the lowest of 50 states

$155.1 million — the lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $576.6 million — the lowest of 50 states

48. Connecticut

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,394 (9.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,394 (9.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Connecticut Air National Guard, East Granby

Connecticut Air National Guard, East Granby Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.6 billion (10.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th highest of 50 states

$2.6 billion (10.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $835.7 million — 15th lowest of 50 states

$835.7 million — 15th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $25.3 billion — 6th highest of 50 states

47. Maine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,402 (11.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,402 (11.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Bangor Air National Guard Base

Bangor Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $28.8 million (0.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd lowest of 50 states

$28.8 million (0.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $900.8 million — 16th lowest of 50 states

$900.8 million — 16th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.2 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states

46. New Hampshire

thenationalguard / Flickr

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,560 (24.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,560 (24.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: New Boston Space Force Station, 157 ARW

New Boston Space Force Station, 157 ARW Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $736.1 million (34.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd highest of 50 states

$736.1 million (34.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $335.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states

$335.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 14th lowest of 50 states

45. Kentucky

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,674 (3.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

1,674 (3.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville

Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $257.0 million (2.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th lowest of 50 states

$257.0 million (2.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states

$3.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states

44. Iowa

Cobatfor / Wikimedia Commons

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,410 (18.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,410 (18.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Sioux City Air National Guard Base

Sioux City Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $466.5 million (16.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd lowest of 50 states

$466.5 million (16.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $417.7 million — 5th lowest of 50 states

$417.7 million — 5th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.4 billion — 16th lowest of 50 states

43. West Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,447 (25.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,447 (25.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base

Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $107.7 million (7.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th lowest of 50 states

$107.7 million (7.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $379.8 million — 4th lowest of 50 states

$379.8 million — 4th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 11th lowest of 50 states

42. Wisconsin

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,851 (17.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,851 (17.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Volk Field Air National Guard Base

Volk Field Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $97.2 million (2.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th lowest of 50 states

$97.2 million (2.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $591.6 million — 11th lowest of 50 states

$591.6 million — 11th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.8 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states

41. Oregon

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,950 (25.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

2,950 (25.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Portland Air National Guard Base

Portland Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $88.0 million (8.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th lowest of 50 states

$88.0 million (8.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $554.4 million — 10th lowest of 50 states

$554.4 million — 10th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 8th lowest of 50 states

40. Michigan

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,346 (13.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

3,346 (13.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Battle Creek Air National Guard Base

Battle Creek Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $451.6 million (7.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th lowest of 50 states

$451.6 million (7.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.5 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states

$1.5 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.1 billion — 24th highest of 50 states

39. Indiana

dvids / Flickr

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,327 (14.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

4,327 (14.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base

Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $724.9 million (15.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th highest of 50 states

$724.9 million (15.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states

$1.6 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.4 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states

38. Minnesota

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,425 (21.7% of all DOD personnel in state)

4,425 (21.7% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Minneapolis/St. Paul Air National Guard Base

Minneapolis/St. Paul Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $222.0 million (14.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th lowest of 50 states

$222.0 million (14.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $660.7 million — 12th lowest of 50 states

$660.7 million — 12th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.4 billion — 12th lowest of 50 states

37. Tennessee

AndreyKrav/iStock via Getty Images

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,755 (17.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

4,755 (17.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Memphis Air National Guard Base

Memphis Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $988.0 million (37.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st highest of 50 states

$988.0 million (37.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.2 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states

$1.2 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states

36. Montana

dvids / Flickr

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,958 (57.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

4,958 (57.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Malmstrom Air Force Base

Malmstrom Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $59.1 million (19.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th lowest of 50 states

$59.1 million (19.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $426.7 million — 7th lowest of 50 states

$426.7 million — 7th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $809.3 million — 4th lowest of 50 states

35. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,100 (71.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

5,100 (71.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: F. E. Warren Air Force Base

F. E. Warren Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $60.6 million (37.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th lowest of 50 states

$60.6 million (37.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $362.0 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states

$362.0 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $599.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states

34. South Dakota

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,143 (55.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

5,143 (55.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Ellsworth Air Force Base

Ellsworth Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $220.8 million (42.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th lowest of 50 states

$220.8 million (42.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $421.3 million — 6th lowest of 50 states

$421.3 million — 6th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 6th lowest of 50 states

33. Idaho

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,314 (51.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

5,314 (51.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Mountain Home Air Force Base

Mountain Home Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $139.4 million (52.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th lowest of 50 states

$139.4 million (52.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $526.9 million — 9th lowest of 50 states

$526.9 million — 9th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $882.1 million — 5th lowest of 50 states

32. Pennsylvania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,473 (12.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

6,473 (12.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Harrisburg Air National Guard Base

Harrisburg Air National Guard Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $619.9 million (3.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th highest of 50 states

$619.9 million (3.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.2 billion — 16th highest of 50 states

$3.2 billion — 16th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $21.8 billion — 7th highest of 50 states

31. Delaware

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,821 (70.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

6,821 (70.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Dover Air Force Base

Dover Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $89.1 million (41.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th lowest of 50 states

$89.1 million (41.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $490.4 million — 8th lowest of 50 states

$490.4 million — 8th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $764.8 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states

30. Kansas

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,864 (18.7% of all DOD personnel in state)

6,864 (18.7% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: McConnell Air Force Base

McConnell Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $533.4 million (33.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th lowest of 50 states

$533.4 million (33.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 21st highest of 50 states

$2.2 billion — 21st highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.9 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states

29. Arkansas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,951 (39.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

6,951 (39.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Little Rock Air Force Base

Little Rock Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $208.4 million (24.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th lowest of 50 states

$208.4 million (24.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $807.3 million — 14th lowest of 50 states

$807.3 million — 14th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 9th lowest of 50 states

28. Missouri

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 8,283 (21.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

8,283 (21.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Whiteman Air Force Base

Whiteman Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.9 billion (50.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th highest of 50 states

$5.9 billion (50.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states

$1.7 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $13.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states

27. Massachusetts

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 8,741 (39.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

8,741 (39.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Hanscom Air Force Base

Hanscom Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $3.8 billion (25.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th highest of 50 states

$3.8 billion (25.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.3 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states

$1.3 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $16.8 billion — 9th highest of 50 states

26. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 8,795 (17.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

8,795 (17.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex

Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion (16.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th highest of 50 states

$1.7 billion (16.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 12th highest of 50 states

$3.6 billion — 12th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.4 billion — 14th highest of 50 states

25. North Dakota

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 9,350 (70.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

9,350 (70.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Minot Air Force Base

Minot Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $240.3 million (67.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th lowest of 50 states

$240.3 million (67.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $698.2 million — 13th lowest of 50 states

$698.2 million — 13th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.1 billion — 7th lowest of 50 states

24. Louisiana

Public Domain / Flickr

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 9,391 (26.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

9,391 (26.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Barksdale Air Force Base

Barksdale Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $247.6 million (11.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th lowest of 50 states

$247.6 million (11.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 25th highest of 50 states

$1.8 billion — 25th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states

23. New York

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 9,581 (16.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

9,581 (16.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Stratton Air National Guard Base, Schenectady

Stratton Air National Guard Base, Schenectady Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.3 billion (11.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th highest of 50 states

$1.3 billion (11.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.1 billion — 17th highest of 50 states

$3.1 billion — 17th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.2 billion — 12th highest of 50 states

22. Nebraska

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 9,723 (58.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

9,723 (58.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Offutt Air Force Base

Offutt Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $415.5 million (29.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th lowest of 50 states

$415.5 million (29.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states

$1.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 13th lowest of 50 states

21. Hawaii

usnavy / Flickr

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,195 (13.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

10,195 (13.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $279.6 million (7.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th lowest of 50 states

$279.6 million (7.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $6.2 billion — 9th highest of 50 states

$6.2 billion — 9th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.0 billion — 20th highest of 50 states

20. North Carolina

39955793@N07 / Flickr / Public Domain

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,482 (7.9% of all DOD personnel in state)

10,482 (7.9% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $249.0 million (5.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th lowest of 50 states

$249.0 million (5.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.8 billion — 6th highest of 50 states

$7.8 billion — 6th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 17th highest of 50 states

19. New Jersey

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 11,027 (33.3% of all DOD personnel in state)

11,027 (33.3% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $769.6 million (12.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd highest of 50 states

$769.6 million (12.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.1 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states

$2.1 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.5 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states

18. Illinois

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 11,445 (20.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

11,445 (20.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Scott Air Force Base

Scott Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.3 billion (16.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th highest of 50 states

$1.3 billion (16.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 18th highest of 50 states

$2.5 billion — 18th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.5 billion — 19th highest of 50 states

17. Washington

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 11,600 (11.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

11,600 (11.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Fairchild Air Force Base

Fairchild Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $3.5 billion (46.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th highest of 50 states

$3.5 billion (46.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.7 billion — 7th highest of 50 states

$7.7 billion — 7th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.5 billion — 10th highest of 50 states

16. Mississippi

Public Domain via United States Air Force

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 12,234 (34.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

12,234 (34.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Keesler Air Force Base

Keesler Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $452.7 million (6.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st lowest of 50 states

$452.7 million (6.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 24th highest of 50 states

$1.8 billion — 24th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 21st highest of 50 states

15. Alaska

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 13,687 (46.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

13,687 (46.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $602.8 million (25.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th lowest of 50 states

$602.8 million (25.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 20th highest of 50 states

$2.2 billion — 20th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.7 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states

14. South Carolina

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,187 (20.8% of all DOD personnel in state)

14,187 (20.8% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Shaw Air Force Base

Shaw Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $488.2 million (15.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd lowest of 50 states

$488.2 million (15.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd lowest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 14th highest of 50 states

$3.3 billion — 14th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.5 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states

13. Nevada

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,787 (65.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

14,787 (65.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Nellis Air Force Base

Nellis Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.1 billion (58.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th highest of 50 states

$1.1 billion (58.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.4 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states

$1.4 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th lowest of 50 states

12. Maryland

President Trump Arrives at Joint Base Andrews by The White House / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 15,337 (16.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

15,337 (16.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion (11.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th highest of 50 states

$2.2 billion (11.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.7 billion — 5th highest of 50 states

$8.7 billion — 5th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $27.8 billion — 5th highest of 50 states

11. New Mexico

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 17,772 (71.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

17,772 (71.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Kirtland Air Force Base

Kirtland Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion (54.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th highest of 50 states

$1.6 billion (54.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states

$1.6 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.6 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states

10. Arizona

Purplexsu / iStock via Getty Images

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 18,241 (44.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

18,241 (44.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $3.4 billion (23.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th highest of 50 states

$3.4 billion (23.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.3 billion — 19th highest of 50 states

$2.3 billion — 19th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $17.0 billion — 8th highest of 50 states

9. Utah

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 19,802 (61.1% of all DOD personnel in state)

19,802 (61.1% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Hill Air Force Base

Hill Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $4.6 billion (70.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th highest of 50 states

$4.6 billion (70.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.0 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states

$2.0 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.6 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states

8. Colorado

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 21,182 (34.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

21,182 (34.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: USAF Academy, Schriever Space Force Base

USAF Academy, Schriever Space Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.1 billion (60.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th highest of 50 states

$5.1 billion (60.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 10th highest of 50 states

$4.0 billion — 10th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.6 billion — 16th highest of 50 states

7. Virginia

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 23,638 (9.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

23,638 (9.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Joint Base Langley-Eustis

Joint Base Langley-Eustis Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.9 billion (12.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd highest of 50 states

$5.9 billion (12.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $21.3 billion — the highest of 50 states

$21.3 billion — the highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $68.5 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states

6. Oklahoma

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 29,160 (49.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

29,160 (49.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Tinker Air Force Base

Tinker Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.6 billion (71.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th highest of 50 states

$2.6 billion (71.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states

$3.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $7.3 billion — 25th highest of 50 states

5. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 29,499 (23.5% of all DOD personnel in state)

29,499 (23.5% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Robins Air Force Base

Robins Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.9 billion (37.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th highest of 50 states

$2.9 billion (37.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.5 billion — 8th highest of 50 states

$7.5 billion — 8th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.3 billion — 11th highest of 50 states

4. Ohio

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 29,809 (50.0% of all DOD personnel in state)

29,809 (50.0% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $4.1 billion (53.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th highest of 50 states

$4.1 billion (53.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.8 billion — 11th highest of 50 states

$3.8 billion — 11th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $11.7 billion — 18th highest of 50 states

3. California

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 39,135 (14.4% of all DOD personnel in state)

39,135 (14.4% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Travis Air Force Base, Los Angeles Space Force Base

Travis Air Force Base, Los Angeles Space Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $14.3 billion (34.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the highest of 50 states

$14.3 billion (34.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $18.2 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states

$18.2 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $60.8 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states

2. Florida

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 44,272 (33.6% of all DOD personnel in state)

44,272 (33.6% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Eglin Air Force Base, Patrick Space Force Base

Eglin Air Force Base, Patrick Space Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.6 billion (24.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th highest of 50 states

$5.6 billion (24.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 4th highest of 50 states

$8.9 billion — 4th highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $32.3 billion — 4th highest of 50 states

1. Texas

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 59,703 (28.2% of all DOD personnel in state)

59,703 (28.2% of all DOD personnel in state) Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Sheppard Air Force Base

Sheppard Air Force Base Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $8.8 billion (15.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd highest of 50 states

$8.8 billion (15.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd highest of 50 states DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states

$12.5 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $71.6 billion — the highest of 50 states

