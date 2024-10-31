Military

More Than 1-in-5 US Air Force Personnel Are Stationed in These Three States

us+Air+Force | US Air Force Weapons School [Image 20 of 24]
US Air Force Weapons School [Image 20 of 24] by DVIDSHUB / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • With a combined annual budget of more than $215 billion, the U.S. Air and Space Forces account for over a quarter of American defense spending. 
  • Currently, there are over 600,000 Americans working for the USAF or USSF.
  • While nearly every state in the country is home to thousands of Air and Space Force personnel, only a handful of states stand out as hubs of domestic operations for these service branches.
Over the nearly 250 years since the U.S. gained independence, American troops have fought by land and sea to defend the country and protect national interests abroad. But over the last century, technological advances have drastically altered U.S. military strategy — perhaps most notably, through the advent of aerial combat.

The U.S. Air Force as we know it traces its roots back to the Signal Corps, a branch of the U.S. Army that emerged less than a year before the outbreak of the Civil War. By the start of the First World War, the Signal Corps had established an Aeronautical Division, which, as stated in its founding document, was tasked with handling “all matters pertaining to military ballooning, air machines, and all kindred subjects.”

While U.S. aircraft engaged in reconnaissance, aerial combat, and bombing missions in World War I, air power did not emerge as a central pillar of American military doctrine until the Second World War. Throughout World War II, the U.S. Army Air Force — an offshoot of the Signal Corps’ Aeronautical Division — employed the use of over 100 types of aircraft and dropped over 1.2 million tons of explosives on strategic targets in Germany and Japan. Over the same period, the Army Air Force’s fleet expanded from only a few hundred aircraft to nearly 80,000.

Following the unconditional surrender of Axis forces in 1945, the Air Force spun off from the Army to become its own independent branch — and as recently as 2019, the U.S. Space Force was established under the Department of the Air Force. Today, the USAF and USSF are charged with maintaining air superiority — a degree of control that minimizes threats to combat operations — from within the Earth’s atmosphere and beyond. (Here is a look at every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

The outsized importance of American dominance in the air and in space is reflected in the Defense Department’s investment in the two military branches. The Air and Space Forces had a combined annual budget of over $215 billion in fiscal 2024 — about $30 billion more than the U.S. Army, a branch that employs nearly twice as many people.

Including Guardsmen, reservists, civilians, and active-duty service members, there were approximately 609,600 Americans working for the USAF or USSF in fiscal 2023, the latest year of available data. These men and women are stationed at military installations across the country, and partially as a result, nearly every state is home to thousands of Air and Space Force personnel, active-duty or otherwise.

Using data from the Pentagon’s report Defense Spending by State, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most U.S. Air Force and Space Force personnel. All 50 states are ranked by their total number of residents who work for either of the two branches. Supplemental state-level data on Defense Department expenditures is also from the report. All data is current as of fiscal 2023.

Among the 50 states, the number of USAF and USSF personnel ranges from about 1,300 to nearly 60,000. In the highest ranking states on this list, the outsized presence of these branches is often reflected in the Air and Space Force’s spending with private sector defense contractors. The USAF and USSF typically use these companies for weapons development and manufacturing, as well as equipment maintenance and consulting services. Collectively, the Air and Space Forces spent over $93.2 billion on defense contractors in fiscal 2023 alone — and over half of that money went to companies in the top eight states on this list. (Here is a look at the states with the most armed forces personnel.)

Why it Matters

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Air and Space Forces are a critical component of American defense strategy. There are well over half a million USAF and USSF personnel stationed nationwide — including about 327,600 active-duty service members. While these men and women are stationed across the 50 states, they are especially concentrated in certain parts of the country.

50. Rhode Island

Newport Rhode Island Aerial View by MVASCO
Newport Rhode Island Aerial View (BY-SA 3.0) by MVASCO
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,309 (10.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Quonset Point Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $8.3 million (1.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 10th lowest of 50 states

49. Vermont

Vermont National Guard by The National Guard
Vermont National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,329 (35.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Vermont Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $37.8 million (9.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $155.1 million — the lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $576.6 million — the lowest of 50 states

48. Connecticut

Mystic, Connecticut by *rboed*
Mystic, Connecticut (BY 2.0) by *rboed*
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,394 (9.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Connecticut Air National Guard, East Granby
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.6 billion (10.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $835.7 million — 15th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $25.3 billion — 6th highest of 50 states

47. Maine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,402 (11.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Bangor Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $28.8 million (0.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $900.8 million — 16th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.2 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states

46. New Hampshire

thenationalguard / Flickr
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,560 (24.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: New Boston Space Force Station, 157 ARW
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $736.1 million (34.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $335.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 14th lowest of 50 states

45. Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky - Donamire Farm by David Paul Ohmer
Lexington, Kentucky - Donamire Farm (BY 2.0) by David Paul Ohmer
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 1,674 (3.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $257.0 million (2.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states

44. Iowa

Cobatfor / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,410 (18.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Sioux City Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $466.5 million (16.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $417.7 million — 5th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.4 billion — 16th lowest of 50 states

43. West Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,447 (25.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $107.7 million (7.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $379.8 million — 4th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 11th lowest of 50 states

42. Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin by JordanAnthony
Madison, Wisconsin (BY 2.0) by JordanAnthony
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,851 (17.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Volk Field Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $97.2 million (2.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $591.6 million — 11th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.8 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states

41. Oregon

Columbia River on the eastern side of Oregon by Bonnie Moreland (free images)
Columbia River on the eastern side of Oregon (PDM 1.0) by Bonnie Moreland (free images)
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 2,950 (25.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Portland Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $88.0 million (8.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $554.4 million — 10th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 8th lowest of 50 states

40. Michigan

Michigan by kevin dooley
Michigan (BY 2.0) by kevin dooley
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 3,346 (13.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Battle Creek Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $451.6 million (7.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.5 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.1 billion — 24th highest of 50 states

39. Indiana

Mexico+Black+Hawk+helicopter | New Mexico Soldiers practice medevac skills [Image 8 of 8]
dvids / Flickr
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,327 (14.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $724.9 million (15.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 23rd lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.4 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states

38. Minnesota

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,425 (21.7% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Minneapolis/St. Paul Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $222.0 million (14.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $660.7 million — 12th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.4 billion — 12th lowest of 50 states

37. Tennessee

Tennessee welcomes you sign
AndreyKrav/iStock via Getty Images
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,755 (17.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Memphis Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $988.0 million (37.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.2 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states

36. Montana

dvids / Flickr
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 4,958 (57.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Malmstrom Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $59.1 million (19.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $426.7 million — 7th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $809.3 million — 4th lowest of 50 states

35. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,100 (71.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: F. E. Warren Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $60.6 million (37.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $362.0 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $599.1 million — 2nd lowest of 50 states

34. South Dakota

86-0094 Rockwell B-1B Lancer 28th Bomb Wing Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
86-0094 Rockwell B-1B Lancer 28th Bomb Wing Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,143 (55.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Ellsworth Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $220.8 million (42.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $421.3 million — 6th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 6th lowest of 50 states

33. Idaho

Red Flag, Nellis AFB, NV - F-15E Strike Eagle 90-0237 391st Fighter Squadron 366th Fighter Wing - Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
Red Flag, Nellis AFB, NV - F-15E Strike Eagle 90-0237 391st Fighter Squadron 366th Fighter Wing - Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 5,314 (51.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Mountain Home Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $139.4 million (52.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $526.9 million — 9th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $882.1 million — 5th lowest of 50 states

32. Pennsylvania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,473 (12.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Harrisburg Air National Guard Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $619.9 million (3.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.2 billion — 16th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $21.8 billion — 7th highest of 50 states

31. Delaware

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,821 (70.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Dover Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $89.1 million (41.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $490.4 million — 8th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $764.8 million — 3rd lowest of 50 states

30. Kansas

N/A by Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
N/A (CC BY 2.0) by Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,864 (18.7% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: McConnell Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $533.4 million (33.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 24th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 21st highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.9 billion — 17th lowest of 50 states

29. Arkansas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 6,951 (39.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Little Rock Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $208.4 million (24.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $807.3 million — 14th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 9th lowest of 50 states

28. Missouri

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 8,283 (21.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Whiteman Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.9 billion (50.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 4th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $13.3 billion — 15th highest of 50 states

27. Massachusetts

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 8,741 (39.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Hanscom Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $3.8 billion (25.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 9th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.3 billion — 20th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $16.8 billion — 9th highest of 50 states

26. Alabama

Montgomery, AL | Montgomery, Alabama, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 8,795 (17.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.7 billion (16.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 12th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $14.4 billion — 14th highest of 50 states

25. North Dakota

60-0056 Boeing B-52H B.W. 155 Stratofortress Black Widow 23rd Bomb Squadron Minot Air Force Base North Dakota by TDelCoro
60-0056 Boeing B-52H B.W. 155 Stratofortress Black Widow 23rd Bomb Squadron Minot Air Force Base North Dakota (BY-SA 2.0) by TDelCoro
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 9,350 (70.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Minot Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $240.3 million (67.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 14th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $698.2 million — 13th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $1.1 billion — 7th lowest of 50 states

24. Louisiana

Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 9,391 (26.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Barksdale Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $247.6 million (11.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 25th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 19th lowest of 50 states

23. New York

New York National Guard by The National Guard
New York National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 9,581 (16.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Stratton Air National Guard Base, Schenectady
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.3 billion (11.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.1 billion — 17th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.2 billion — 12th highest of 50 states

22. Nebraska

Deployed personnel... by National Archives and Records Administration
Deployed personnel... (Public Domain) by National Archives and Records Administration
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 9,723 (58.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Offutt Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $415.5 million (29.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.0 billion — 18th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 13th lowest of 50 states

21. Hawaii

usnavy / Flickr
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,195 (13.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $279.6 million (7.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 18th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $6.2 billion — 9th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.0 billion — 20th highest of 50 states

20. North Carolina

39955793@N07 / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 10,482 (7.9% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $249.0 million (5.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 16th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.8 billion — 6th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 17th highest of 50 states

19. New Jersey

Chief Master Sergeant of the A... by The 621st Contingency Response Wing
Chief Master Sergeant of the A... (CC BY 2.0) by The 621st Contingency Response Wing
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 11,027 (33.3% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $769.6 million (12.1% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 22nd highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.1 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.5 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states

18. Illinois

170910-F-FH950-0324 by U.S. Department of Defense Current Photos
170910-F-FH950-0324 (PDM 1.0) by U.S. Department of Defense Current Photos
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 11,445 (20.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Scott Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.3 billion (16.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 19th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.5 billion — 18th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $10.5 billion — 19th highest of 50 states

17. Washington

U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers refu... by Official U.S. Navy Page
U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers refu... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 11,600 (11.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Fairchild Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $3.5 billion (46.3% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 10th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.7 billion — 7th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.5 billion — 10th highest of 50 states

16. Mississippi

Public Domain via United States Air Force
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 12,234 (34.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Keesler Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $452.7 million (6.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 21st lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.8 billion — 24th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 21st highest of 50 states

15. Alaska

Alaska National Guard by The National Guard
Alaska National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 13,687 (46.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $602.8 million (25.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 25th lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion — 20th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.7 billion — 22nd lowest of 50 states

14. South Carolina

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,187 (20.8% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Shaw Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $488.2 million (15.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 23rd lowest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 14th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $6.5 billion — 25th lowest of 50 states

13. Nevada

Control tower with mountains in the background of Nellis air force base in Nevada by Remco de Wit
Control tower with mountains in the background of Nellis air force base in Nevada (Shutterstock.com) by Remco de Wit
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 14,787 (65.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Nellis Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.1 billion (58.4% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 20th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.4 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $3.3 billion — 15th lowest of 50 states

12. Maryland

Joint+Base+Andrews | President Trump Arrives at Joint Base Andrews
President Trump Arrives at Joint Base Andrews by The White House / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 15,337 (16.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.2 billion (11.9% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 15th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.7 billion — 5th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $27.8 billion — 5th highest of 50 states

11. New Mexico

C130 Hercules from Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque, New Mexico (5273219178) by Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA
C130 Hercules from Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque, New Mexico (5273219178) (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 17,772 (71.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Kirtland Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion (54.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 17th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $1.6 billion — 24th lowest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $4.6 billion — 21st lowest of 50 states

10. Arizona

Purplexsu / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 18,241 (44.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $3.4 billion (23.2% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 11th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.3 billion — 19th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $17.0 billion — 8th highest of 50 states

9. Utah

Flying High for the Birds Eye by Robert Sullivan
Flying High for the Birds Eye (Public Domain) by Robert Sullivan
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 19,802 (61.1% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Hill Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $4.6 billion (70.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 7th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $2.0 billion — 23rd highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $8.6 billion — 22nd highest of 50 states

8. Colorado

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 21,182 (34.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: USAF Academy, Schriever Space Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.1 billion (60.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 6th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $4.0 billion — 10th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $12.6 billion — 16th highest of 50 states

7. Virginia

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 23,638 (9.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Joint Base Langley-Eustis
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.9 billion (12.7% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 3rd highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $21.3 billion — the highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $68.5 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states

6. Oklahoma

U.S. Air Force E-3G Sentry s/n... by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
U.S. Air Force E-3G Sentry s/n... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 29,160 (49.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Tinker Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.6 billion (71.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 13th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.6 billion — 13th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $7.3 billion — 25th highest of 50 states

5. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 29,499 (23.5% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Robins Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $2.9 billion (37.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 12th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $7.5 billion — 8th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $15.3 billion — 11th highest of 50 states

4. Ohio

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 29,809 (50.0% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $4.1 billion (53.8% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 8th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $3.8 billion — 11th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $11.7 billion — 18th highest of 50 states

3. California

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 39,135 (14.4% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Travis Air Force Base, Los Angeles Space Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $14.3 billion (34.6% of all DOD contract spending in state) — the highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $18.2 billion — 2nd highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $60.8 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states

2. Florida

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 44,272 (33.6% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Eglin Air Force Base, Patrick Space Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $5.6 billion (24.5% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 5th highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $8.9 billion — 4th highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $32.3 billion — 4th highest of 50 states

1. Texas

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Total Air Force and Space Force personnel stationed in state, 2023: 59,703 (28.2% of all DOD personnel in state)
  • Air Force or Space Force installations in state include: Sheppard Air Force Base
  • Air Force and Space Force contractor spending in state, 2023: $8.8 billion (15.0% of all DOD contract spending in state) — 2nd highest of 50 states
  • DOD payroll spending in state, 2023: $12.5 billion — 3rd highest of 50 states
  • Total DOD spending in state, 2023: $71.6 billion — the highest of 50 states

