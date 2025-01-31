Military

This Speed Demon Gunship Helicopter Can Reach 265 MPH

Arms race. Armored tanks, combat drone and missile launcher at sunset.
Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images
24/7 Wall St. Staff
Published:

A gunship helicopter is a helicopter that is heavily armed with weapons. They may contain machine guns or cannons, and help to support troops on the ground during combat. Previously, because they were loaded down with heavy artillery, gunship helicopters weren’t the fastest aircraft. Today, modern technology has improved their speeds. (Also see the helicopters that defined the Vietnam War.)

To identify the fastest gunship helicopters of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ranked these helicopters according to top speed and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of helicopter, year introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

Why Are We Covering This?

helicopter parking landing on offshore platform, Helicopter transfer crews or passenger to work in offshore oil and gas industry, air transportation for support passenger, ground service.
curraheeshutter / Shutterstock.com

Gunship helicopters are important due to their ability to deliver direct and immediate firepower, provide close air support to ground troops, and execute anti-armor operations. Their ability to hover, maneuver in tight spaces, and deliver precise attacks makes them uniquely effective in modern warfare. Their development and deployment reflect an ongoing evolution in tactical military engagements where speed, agility, and accuracy are paramount. These helicopters continue to play critical roles in conflict zones worldwide, underscoring their importance in contemporary military strategy.

Here is a look at the fastest gunship helicopters of the modern era:

41. UH-1B/C Huey Cobra / Frog

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 95 mph
  • Type: Gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, miniguns, rocket pods, 40mm automatic grenade launcher

40. H-19 Chickasaw

Sikorsky S-55 inflight by U.S. Army
Sikorsky S-55 inflight (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by U.S. Army
  • Top speed: 101 mph
  • Type: Multirole transport utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Armament: 7.62mm medium machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, rocket pods

39. MH-60L DAP

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 103 mph
  • Type: Special Forces gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Armament: 30mm M230 chain gun, Hydra rocket pods, GAU-19 gun pods, M134 minigun pods, Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles

38. Model 207 (Sioux Scout)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 109 mph
  • Type: Light armed scout helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Armament: 7.62mm M60 machine guns, SS 10 anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods

37. Mil Mi-4 (Hound)

Mil Mi-4 Hound &#039;0538&#039; by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-4 Hound &#039;0538&#039; (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Top speed: 115 mph
  • Type: Multirole utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1953
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Armament: Rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

36. Alouette II

Alouette II 1959 - 2006 by Christian Schirner
Alouette II 1959 - 2006 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Christian Schirner
  • Top speed: 115 mph
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1957
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Armament: Anti-tank guided missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

35. Mil Mi-2 (Hoplite)

Mil Mi-2 u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098RA-20869u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-2 u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098RA-20869u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Top speed: 124 mph
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mil Helicopter Plant
  • Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles

34. H-21 Workhorse

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 127 mph
  • Type: Tandem-rotor transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1953
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Piasecki Helicopter / Boeing
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

33. Alouette III

Open Day - NATO AB Geilenkirch... by Neuwieser
Open Day - NATO AB Geilenkirch... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Neuwieser
  • Top speed: 130 mph
  • Type: Light multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Armament: 20mm cannon, 7.62mm machine gun, AS.11 anti-tank missiles, Mk 44 torpedoes

32. Z-5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 130 mph
  • Type: Transport / utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Harbin
  • Armament: Machine guns, rocket pods, machine gun pods

31. UH-1 Iroquois (Huey)

cak757 / Flickr
  • Top speed: 137 mph
  • Type: Multirole / utility / attack / transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1959
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Mk 44/46 torpedoes, rocket pods, various air-to-surface missiles, various anti-tank missiles, automatic cannons, 12.7mm GAU miniguns

30. Model 212

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 140 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1968
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

29. Bo 105 (MBB)

MBB Bo-105 (HDR) by Clemens Vasters
MBB Bo-105 (HDR) (CC BY 2.0) by Clemens Vasters
  • Top speed: 152 mph
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters
  • Armament: HOT / HOT2 anti-tank missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles

28. H125 Fennec (AS550)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 152 mph
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters
  • Armament: 20mm GIAT M621 automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles

27. AW159 (Lynx / Super Lynx)

Alan Wilson / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 158 mph
  • Type: Multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica
  • Armament: TOW anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, 20mm automatic cannon, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

26. Mil Mi-17 (Hip-H)

Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Top speed: 158 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods, Shturm-V missiles

25. Mil Mi-8 (Hip)

Soviet Helicopter Mil&#039; Mi-8. u00d0... by Andrey Korchagin
Soviet Helicopter Mil&#039; Mi-8. u00d0... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Type: Multirole medium-lift helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Armament: Rocket pods, Swatter missiles, Sagger missiles, Phalanga missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, cannon pods

24. PZL W-3 Sokol

CZECH AIR FORCE PZL W-3 SOKOL ... by simon butler
CZECH AIR FORCE PZL W-3 SOKOL ... (CC BY 2.0) by simon butler
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Type: Multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Country of origin: Poland
  • Manufacturer: PZL-Swidnik
  • Armament: 23mm autocannon, rocket pods, missiles, cannon pods, 12.7mm machine guns

23. CH-146 Griffon

CH-146 Griffon by TMWolf
CH-146 Griffon (CC BY-SA 2.0) by TMWolf
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Type: Multirole utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Country of origin: Canada
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Armament: 7.62mm C6 machine guns, 7.62mm Dillon Aero M134D miniguns

22. KUH-1 Surion

KUH-1 Surion Demo Flight by Korea Aerospace Industries
KUH-1 Surion Demo Flight (CC BY 2.0) by Korea Aerospace Industries
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Country of origin: South Korea
  • Manufacturer: Korea Aerospace Industries
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, TOW anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods

21. SA342 Gazelle

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 165 mph
  • Type: Lightweight multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Armament: HOT anti-tank missiles, Mastra Mistal missiles, rocket pods, 7.62mm machine guns, 20mm GIAT autocannon

20. SH-3 Sea King

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 166 mph
  • Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Armament: Mk 44 / 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, depth charges, 7.62mm machine guns

19. SA 330 Puma

Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma by Joost J. Bakker IJmuiden
Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma (CC BY 2.0) by Joost J. Bakker IJmuiden
  • Top speed: 170 mph
  • Type: Medium transport / assault helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1969
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Armament: Machine gun pods, cannon pods

18. AS532 (Super Puma / Cougar)

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 170 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1982
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters
  • Armament: 7.62mm gun pods, rocket pods, AM 39 Exocet anti-ship missiles, air-to-surface missiles

17. Z-20

Z-20 Airshow China by u4e2du56fdu65b0u95fbu793e
Z-20 Airshow China (CC BY 3.0) by u4e2du56fdu65b0u95fbu793e
  • Top speed: 171 mph
  • Type: Multi-mission military helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2018
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Harbin
  • Armament: General purpose machine guns

16. H-34 / CH-34 Choctaw

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 173 mph
  • Type: Close-support / transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1954
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Armament: 7.62mm M60C general purpose machine guns, rocket pods

15. Z-11

Changhe Z-11WB, Zhuhai-Jinwan 4th November 2016 by Grant Robinson
Changhe Z-11WB, Zhuhai-Jinwan 4th November 2016 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Grant Robinson
  • Top speed: 173 mph
  • Type: Multirole light utility / attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1998
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation
  • Armament: CS/LM12 minigun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, machine gun pods, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

14. AW149

HB-ZUU by Steven Byles
HB-ZUU (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Steven Byles
  • Top speed: 173 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2015
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

13. Dhruv (Polaris)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 174 mph
  • Type: Multirole medium-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2002
  • Country of origin: India
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautical Limited
  • Armament: Anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, torpedoes, depth charges, anti-ship missiles

12. AW109

RAF A109 by Tim Felce
RAF A109 (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Tim Felce
  • Top speed: 177 mph
  • Type: Multirole utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, TOW anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods

11. S-76

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1977
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Armament: Machine gun pods, rocket pods, cannon pods

10. Rudra (ALH-WSI)

Pritishp333 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Type: Gunship / Multirole military helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2012
  • Country of origin: India
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautical Limited
  • Armament: 20mm M621 cannon, Helina anti-tank missiles, MBDA air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

9. UH-60 Black Hawk

DA-ST-91-06392 by U.S. Army Materiel Command
DA-ST-91-06392 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Materiel Command
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, GAU-19 12.7mm Gatling guns, M134D Gatling guns, FFAR rocket pods

8. AS565 Panther

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Type: Multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Armament: GIAT M621 20mm automatic cannon, rocket pods, AS 15 anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, 20mm cabin-mounted cannons, Mk 46 torpedoes

7. Z-9 (Haitun)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Harbin
  • Armament: Air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, cannon pods, rocket pods, machine gun pods

6. UH-1Y Venom (Super Huey)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Armament: Hydra rocket pods, M240D general purpose machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A Gatling guns, 7.62mm GAU-17/A Gatling guns

5. AW101 Merlin (EH101)

AgustaWestland AW101 (EH101)... by L.C. Nu00c3u00b8ttaasen
AgustaWestland AW101 (EH101)... (CC BY 2.0) by L.C. Nu00c3u00b8ttaasen
  • Top speed: 192 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift / multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, rocket pods, depth charges

4. Mil Mi-35 (Hind-E)

Mil Mi-24 Hind Helicopter by Eric Friedebach
Mil Mi-24 Hind Helicopter (CC BY 2.0) by Eric Friedebach
  • Top speed: 193 mph
  • Type: Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Armament: 23mm twin-barreled cannons, air-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

3. Mil AH-2 Sabre (Mi-35M)

Brazilian Air Force / Wikimedia
  • Top speed: 193 mph
  • Type: Assault gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Country of origin: Brazil
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Armament: 23mm twin-barreled gun, air-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, machine gun pods

2. Mil Mi-24 (Hind)

Mil Mi-24 Hind Helicopter by Eric Friedebach
Mil Mi-24 Hind Helicopter (CC BY 2.0) by Eric Friedebach
  • Top speed: 208 mph
  • Type: Armed assault gunship / attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 23mm/30mm cannons, anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

1. V-280 Valor

williamhc / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 265 mph
  • Type: Tiltrotor technology demonstrator
  • Year introduced: 2020
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, 20mm cannon

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Read more: Military, AH-1 Cobra, Air Force, gunship, helicopter, military helicopter, US Army, US military helicopters

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Surrounded by America's Foes, This U.S. Ally Is Building a Massive Fleet of...
AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.