Helicopters have been instrumental on the battlefield for decades now, providing a tactical aerial advantage whether for transport or close air support. The Vietnam War was the first major conflict to see widespread use of the helicopter and its impact for that conflict cannot be understated. Helicopters are now widely used by militaries around the world for a number of different roles, many focused on expedient infiltrations or exfiltrations and tactical strikes.

While these rotary based aircraft are not as fast as their fixed wing counterparts that tend to stay far above the battlefield, helicopters have an outsized impact because they are closer to the action and capable of transporting troops and assets quickly as well as providing supporting fire in the form of missiles and rockets. The fastest helicopters can execute these maneuvers with precision and speed, ultimately tipping the scales of any battle or conflict.

To determine the fastest military helicopters ever, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ranked helicopters according to their top speed. We excluded helicopters with top speeds under 180 mph as well as prototypes and experimental helicopters. Supplemental information regarding year introduced, type, manufacturer, number produced, and armament came from Military Factory.

The AH-1Z Viper is one of the fastest helicopters within the arsenal of the U.S. military. It is the most recent iteration of the Vietnam-era AH-1 HueyCobra, capable of hitting a top speed of over 250 mph. The AH-1Z Viper is used primarily as an attack helicopter and is outfitted with a variety of missiles for air-to-air as well as air-to-surface combat.

The helicopters mentioned on this list typically fill combat or transport roles, and a vast majority can be equipped with machine guns for support fire. Many others are outfitted with hardpoints, where missiles or rocket pods can be affixed or interchanged.

Here is a look at the fastest military helicopters ever: