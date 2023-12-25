Special Report

The Fastest Military Helicopters Ever

Helicopters have been instrumental on the battlefield for decades now, providing a tactical aerial advantage whether for transport or close air support. The Vietnam War was the first major conflict to see widespread use of the helicopter and its impact for that conflict cannot be understated. Helicopters are now widely used by militaries around the world for a number of different roles, many focused on expedient infiltrations or exfiltrations and tactical strikes. (These are the 25 helicopters of the Vietnam War.)

While these rotary based aircraft are not as fast as their fixed wing counterparts that tend to stay far above the battlefield, helicopters have an outsized impact because they are closer to the action and capable of transporting troops and assets quickly as well as providing supporting fire in the form of missiles and rockets. The fastest helicopters can execute these maneuvers with precision and speed, ultimately tipping the scales of any battle or conflict.

To determine the fastest military helicopters ever, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ranked helicopters according to their top speed. We excluded helicopters with top speeds under 180 mph as well as prototypes and experimental helicopters. Supplemental information regarding year introduced, type, manufacturer, number produced, and armament came from Military Factory.

The AH-1Z Viper is one of the fastest helicopters within the arsenal of the U.S. military. It is the most recent iteration of the Vietnam-era AH-1 HueyCobra, capable of hitting a top speed of over 250 mph. The AH-1Z Viper is used primarily as an attack helicopter and is outfitted with a variety of missiles for air-to-air as well as air-to-surface combat. (This is the most widely used combat helicopter in the world.)

The helicopters mentioned on this list typically fill combat or transport roles, and a vast majority can be equipped with machine guns for support fire. Many others are outfitted with hardpoints, where missiles or rocket pods can be affixed or interchanged.

Here is a look at the fastest military helicopters ever:

37. H135

Front view of an H135 by Olivier Cleynen
Front view of an H135 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Olivier Cleynen
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters
  • Units produced: 1,000
  • Armament: None

36. 429 GlobalRanger

RAN-IFR 2013 D3 131 by Saberwyn
RAN-IFR 2013 D3 131 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Saberwyn
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2009
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Units produced: 550
  • Armament: None

35. CH-47 Chinook

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Type: Tandem rotor transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Units produced: 1,200
  • Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

34. HAL Rudra (ALH-WSI)

HAL Rudra at Aero India 2013 by Pritishp333
HAL Rudra at Aero India 2013 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Pritishp333
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Type: Multirole gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2012
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
  • Units produced: 30
  • Armament: 20mm M621 cannon, Helina anti-tank missiles, MBDA air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, torpedoes

33. S-76

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 180 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1977
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Units produced: 1,090
  • Armament: None

32. AH-64 Apache

AH-64 Apache by U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK)
AH-64 Apache (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK)
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Type: Dedicated attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Manufacturer: Hughes / Boeing / McDonnell Douglas
  • Units produced: 2,268
  • Armament: 30mm Hughes chain gun, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles

31. Mil Mi-26 (Halo)

Mil Mi-26 Ã¢ÂÂ80 yellowÃ¢ÂÂ by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-26 Ã¢ÂÂ80 yellowÃ¢ÂÂ (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Units produced: 316
  • Armament: None

30. UH-60 Black Hawk

Alaska National Guard by The National Guard
Alaska National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Units produced: 5,000
  • Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns, Hellfire missiles, GAU-19 gatling guns

29. HH-60 Pave Hawk

New York National Guard by The National Guard
New York National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Type: Search & rescue helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1991
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Units produced: 105
  • Armament: 12.7mm GAU-18/A miniguns, 7.62mm M134 miniguns

28. Leonardo AW159 Wildcat

Blackcat Formation - RAF Waddington by Alan Wilson
Blackcat Formation - RAF Waddington (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Alan Wilson
  • Top speed: 184 mph
  • Type: Search & rescue / utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica
  • Units produced: 100
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, rocket pods, machine gun pods, anti-ship missiles, Hellfire anti-tank missiles

27. H130 (EC130)

Helicu00f3ptero do GRAER by Guilmann
Helicu00f3ptero do GRAER (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Guilmann
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters
  • Units produced: 700
  • Armament: None

26. NH90

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters
  • Units produced: 425
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, anti-ship missiles, air-to-surface missiles

25. Z-10 (Fierce Thunderbolt)

Changhe WZ-10 by Peng Chen
Changhe WZ-10 (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Peng Chen
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Type: Dedicated attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2012
  • Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation
  • Units produced: 305
  • Armament: 40mm grenade launcher, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

24. Ka-52 Alligator (Hokum-B)

Ka-52 Helicopter at MAKS-2009... by Sergey Vladimirov
Ka-52 Helicopter at MAKS-2009... (CC BY 2.0) by Sergey Vladimirov
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Type: Attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Manufacturer: Kamov / Russian Helicopters
  • Units produced: 84
  • Armament: 30mm 2A42-1 automatic cannon, air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

23. Mil Mi-6 (Hook)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Units produced: 934
  • Armament: Typically none, but sometimes torpedoes and air-to-surface missiles

22. AS565 Panther

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Type: Multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Manufacturer: Eurocopter
  • Units produced: 550
  • Armament: GIAT M621 20mm automatic cannon, rocket pods, AS-15-TT anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, Mk 46 torpedoes

21. UH-1Y Venom (Super Huey)

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2009
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Units produced: 92
  • Armament: Hydra rocket pods, 7.62mm M240D general purpose machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A gatling guns

20. Harbin Z-9 (Haitun)

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Manufacturer: Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation
  • Units produced: 200
  • Armament: Air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, cannon pods, rocket pods, machine gun pods

19. Leonardo AW169

Austrian Air Force AW169 by u00d6sterreichisches Bundesheer
Austrian Air Force AW169 (CC BY-SA 2.5 DEED) by u00d6sterreichisches Bundesheer
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2015
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo
  • Units produced: 75
  • Armament: Typically none

18. S-92 (Superhawk)

Sikorsky s92 by Jarvin Jarle Vines
Sikorsky s92 (CC BY-SA 2.5 DEED) by Jarvin Jarle Vines
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Units produced: 300
  • Armament: None

17. AW101 Merlin (EH101)

AgustaWestland AW101 (EH101)... by L.C. NÃ¸ttaasen
AgustaWestland AW101 (EH101)... (CC BY 2.0) by L.C. NÃ¸ttaasen
  • Top speed: 192 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo
  • Units produced: 225
  • Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns, torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, rocket pods, depth charges

16. Ka-50 Black Shark (Hokum)

Ka-52 at MAKS-2009 by Vlsergey
Ka-52 at MAKS-2009 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Vlsergey
  • Top speed: 193 mph
  • Type: Dedicated attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Manufacturer: Kamov
  • Units produced: 32
  • Armament: 30mm Shipunov 2A42 cannon, Vikhr-M missiles, Kegler missiles, Vympel missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs

15. Leonardo AW139

Italian Helicopter HH139, Trident Juncture 15 by Antonio Stellato
Italian Helicopter HH139, Trident Juncture 15 (CC BY 3.0) by Antonio Stellato
  • Top speed: 193 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica
  • Units produced: 720
  • Armament: Typically none, but sometimes 7.62mm general purpose machine gun

14. Mil Mi-35 (Hind-E)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 193 mph
  • Type: Attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Units produced: 750
  • Armament: 23mm twin-barreled cannons, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

13. Tiger (EC665)

Eurocopter EC665 "Tiger" by Clemens Vasters
Eurocopter EC665 "Tiger" (CC BY 2.0) by Clemens Vasters
  • Top speed: 196 mph
  • Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters
  • Units produced: 348
  • Armament: 30mm GIAT cannon, SNEB rockets, Hydra rockets, Stinger missiles, Hellfire missiles, Hot3 missiles, Spike-ER missiles

12. MH-47 Chinook

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Top speed: 196 mph
  • Type: Special forces tandem-rotor military helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Units produced: 45
  • Armament: 7.62mm M135 miniguns, 7.62mm M240 general purpose machine guns

11. CH-53 Sea Stallion

Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion by Paul VanDerWerf
Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion (CC BY 2.0) by Paul VanDerWerf
  • Top speed: 196 mph
  • Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Units produced: 417
  • Armament: 12.7mm BMG XM218 machine guns, 12.7mm BMG GAU-21 machine guns, 7.62mm MG3 machine guns

10. CH-53E Super Stallion

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Top speed: 196 mph
  • Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Units produced: 234
  • Armament: 12.7mm BMG XM218 heavy machine gun, GAU-21 (M3M) heavy machine gun

9. Mil Mi-28 (Havoc)

'Berkuty Flight' 6x Mi-28 Havo... by Alan Wilson
'Berkuty Flight' 6x Mi-28 Havo... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Top speed: 199 mph
  • Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2009
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Units produced: 126
  • Armament: 30mm Shipunov 2A42 cannon, rocket pods, Spiral anti-armor missiles, cannon pods

8. H160 (X4)

Airbus Helicopters H160 by Berg2
Airbus Helicopters H160 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Berg2
  • Top speed: 202 mph
  • Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2020
  • Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters
  • Units produced: 12
  • Armament: 7.62mm medium machine guns

7. SH-60 Seahawk

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 205 mph
  • Type: Multi-mission naval helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Units produced: 715
  • Armament: 7.62mm M60D or M240 or GAU-17/A machine gun, Hellfire missiles, Penguin missiles, Mk 46 or Mk 54 torpedoes

6. HH-60 / MH-60T Jayhawk

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 207 mph
  • Type: Search & rescue / interdiction helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Units produced: 42
  • Armament: 7.62mm M240B general purpose machine gun

5. MH-60 Knighthawk

An MH-60S Seahawk takes off fr... by Official U.S. Navy Page
An MH-60S Seahawk takes off fr... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Top speed: 207 mph
  • Type: Multi-mission naval helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2002
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Units produced: 239
  • Armament: 7.62mm M60D or M240 or GAU-17/A machine gun, Hellfire missiles, Penguin missiles, cannon pods

4. Changhe Z-8G (Gaoyuan)

PLANAF Changhe Z-18J AEW by u65e5u672cu9632u885bu7701u30fbu7d71u5408u5e55u50dau76e3u90e8
PLANAF Changhe Z-18J AEW (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by u65e5u672cu9632u885bu7701u30fbu7d71u5408u5e55u50dau76e3u90e8
  • Top speed: 208 mph
  • Type: Multi-mission transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2020
  • Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation
  • Units produced: 100
  • Armament: Typically none, but sometimes 12.7mm heavy machine gun

3. Mil Mi-24 (Hind)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 208 mph
  • Type: Armed assault gunship / attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Units produced: 3,650
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 23mm GSh-23L cannon, 30mm GSh-30K cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs

2. AH-1Z Viper

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Top speed: 255 mph
  • Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Units produced: 230
  • Armament: 20mm M196 gatling-style cannon, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, Hydra 70 rocket pods

1. V-22 Osprey

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 316 mph
  • Type: Tilt rotor VTOL transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Manufacturer: Bell / Boeing
  • Units produced: 215
  • Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine gun, or 7.62mm M240 general purpose machine gun

