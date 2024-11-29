Modern Gunships — The Helicopters That Dominate Today’s Battlefields

It wasn’t until World War II when helicopters began to be widely used in military settings. By the Vietnam War, the technology for helicopters had improved greatly and they were heavily used during the war for logistical support, giving the Vietnam War the nickname, the “Helicopter War.” Today’s helicopters are essential for militaries around the world. Technology is constantly improving and America’s next generation of military helicopters is under design today.

To identify gunship helicopters of the modern age, 24/7 Was St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. These helicopters are listed chronologically and provide additional information about their type, year introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

Why Are We Writing About Helicopters?

Cristi Croitoru / Shutterstock.com

Helicopters perform an important role in civilized society as a means of rapid transportation from unique spaces and places. They are often used to rescue injured hikers in deep ravines, or sailors lost at sea. If you have traveled an interstate regularly, you may have witnessed a “life-flight” after a particularly tragic vehicle accident.

On the other hand, helicopters have been instrumental in combat and defense against enemies of war. These aircraft played a key role in transportation, airlifting injured, and fighting battles in Vietnam (South Vietnam lacked the infrastructure needed for appropriate ground transportation). And while the outcome was still not great, it is argued that it could have been much worse without the helicopter. Gunship helicopters are also a product of a combined effort of basic aerodynamics and ever-growing and changing technology. Helicopters are an evolving piece of equipment, stream-lined to perform at its best. Understanding what gunship helicopters are used in the modern era shows changing priorities and improving technologies.

Here is a look at the gunship helicopters of the modern era.