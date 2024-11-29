Military

Modern Gunships — The Helicopters That Dominate Today’s Battlefields

It wasn’t until World War II when helicopters began to be widely used in military settings. By the Vietnam War, the technology for helicopters had improved greatly and they were heavily used during the war for logistical support, giving the Vietnam War the nickname, the “Helicopter War.” Today’s helicopters are essential for militaries around the world. Technology is constantly improving and America’s next generation of military helicopters is under design today.

 To identify gunship helicopters of the modern age, 24/7 Was St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. These helicopters are listed chronologically and provide additional information about their type, year introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

Why Are We Writing About Helicopters?

United States military helicopter. Combat US air force
Cristi Croitoru / Shutterstock.com

Helicopters perform an important role in civilized society as a means of rapid transportation from unique spaces and places. They are often used to rescue injured hikers in deep ravines, or sailors lost at sea. If you have traveled an interstate regularly, you may have witnessed a “life-flight” after a particularly tragic vehicle accident.

On the other hand, helicopters have been instrumental in combat and defense against enemies of war. These aircraft played a key role in transportation, airlifting injured, and fighting battles in Vietnam (South Vietnam lacked the infrastructure needed for appropriate ground transportation). And while the outcome was still not great, it is argued that it could have been much worse without the helicopter. Gunship helicopters are also a product of a combined effort of basic aerodynamics and ever-growing and changing technology. Helicopters are an evolving piece of equipment, stream-lined to perform at its best. Understanding what gunship helicopters are used in the modern era shows changing priorities and improving technologies.

Here is a look at the gunship helicopters of the modern era.

41. H-19 Chickasaw

Sikorsky S-55 inflight by U.S. Army
Sikorsky S-55 inflight (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by U.S. Army
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Year: 1950
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Multirole transport utility
  • Weaponry: Rocket pods, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 7.62mm medium machine guns
  • Top Speed: 101 mph

40. Mil Mi-4 (Hound)

Z2401: India Air Force Mil Mi-... by Shadman Samee
Z2401: India Air Force Mil Mi-... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Shadman Samee
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Year: 1953
  • Country of Origin: Soviet Union
  • Role: Multirole utility
  • Weaponry: Rocket pods, conventional drop bombs
  • Top Speed: 115 mph

39. H-21 Workhorse

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Piasecki Helicopter / Boeing
  • Year: 1953
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Tandem-rotor transport
  • Weaponry: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns
  • Top Speed: 127 mph

38. H-34 / CH-34 Choctaw

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Year: 1954
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Close-support/transport
  • Weaponry: 7.62mm M60C general-purpose machine guns, rocket pods
  • Top Speed: 173 mph

37. Alouette II

Alouette II 1959 - 2006 by Christian Schirner
Alouette II 1959 - 2006 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Christian Schirner
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Year: 1957
  • Country of Origin: France
  • Role: Light utility
  • Weaponry: Anti-tank guided missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes
  • Top Speed: 115 mph

36. UH-1 Iroquois (Huey)

cak757 / Flickr
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Year: 1959
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Multirole/utility/attack/transport
  • Weaponry: Mk 44/46 torpedoes, rocket pods, air-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, automatic cannons, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm GAU miniguns
  • Top Speed: 137 mph

35. Alouette III

SAAF Alouette III 55 by Bob Adams
SAAF Alouette III 55 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Bob Adams
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Year: 1960
  • Country of Origin: France
  • Role: Multirole
  • Weaponry: 20mm cannon, 7.62mm machine gun, AS.11 anti-tank missiles, Mk 44 torpedoes
  • Top Speed: 130 mph

34. SH-3 Sea King

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Year: 1961
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Anti-submarine warfare
  • Weaponry: Mk 44 / 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, depth charges, 7.62mm machine guns
  • Top Speed: 166 mph

33. UH-1B/C Huey Cobra / Frog

UH1b australia by ARA SANTA FE
UH1b australia (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by ARA SANTA FE
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Year: 1962
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Gunship
  • Weaponry: .30 caliber machine guns, miniguns, rocket pods, 40mm automatic grenade launcher
  • Top Speed: 95 mph

32. Model 207 (Sioux Scout)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Year: 1963
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Light-armed scout
  • Weaponry: 7.62mm M60 machine guns, SS 10 anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods
  • Top Speed: 109 mph

31. Z-5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Harbin
  • Year: 1965
  • Country of Origin: China
  • Role: Transport/utility
  • Weaponry: Machine guns, machine gun pods, rocket pods
  • Top Speed: 130 mph

30. Mil Mi-2 (Hoplite)

clemensv / Flickr
  • Manufacturer: Mil Helicopter Plant
  • Year: 124 mph
  • Country of Origin: Soviet Union
  • Role: Light utility
  • Weaponry: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles
  • Top Speed: 124 mph

29. Mil Mi-8 (Hip)

Mil Mi-8 Hip [unmarked] by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-8 Hip [unmarked] (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Year: 1967
  • Country of Origin: Soviet Union
  • Role: 1967
  • Weaponry: Rocket pods, Swatter missiles, Sagger missiles, Phalanga missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, cannon pods
  • Top Speed: 162 mph

28. Model 212

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Year: 1968
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Medium-lift utility/transport
  • Weaponry: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods
  • Top Speed: 140 mph

27. SA 330 Puma

Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma by Joost J. Bakker IJmuiden
Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma (CC BY 2.0) by Joost J. Bakker IJmuiden
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Year: 1969
  • Country of Origin: France
  • Role: Transport/assault
  • Weaponry: Machine gun pods, cannon pods
  • Top Speed: 170 mph

26. Bo 105 (MBB)

G-CDBS MBB Bo. 105 by Mark Harkin
G-CDBS MBB Bo. 105 (CC BY 2.0) by Mark Harkin
  • Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters
  • Year: 1970
  • Country of Origin: Germany
  • Role: Light utility
  • Weaponry: HOT/HOT2 anti-tank missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles
  • Top Speed: 152 mph

25. SA342 Gazelle

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Year: 1973
  • Country of Origin: France
  • Role: Lightweight multirole
  • Weaponry: HOT anti-tank missiles, Mastra Mistal missiles, rocket pods, 20mm GIAT autocannon, 7.62mm machine guns
  • Top Speed: 165 mph

24. Mil Mi-24 (Hind)

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Year: 1973
  • Country of Origin: Soviet Union
  • Role: Armed assault gunship/attack
  • Weaponry: 12.7mm machine guns, 23mm/30mm cannons, anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs
  • Top Speed: 208 mph

23. AW109

RAF A109 by Tim Felce
RAF A109 (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Tim Felce
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo
  • Year: 1976
  • Country of Origin: Italy
  • Role: Multirole utility
  • Weaponry: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, TOW anti-tank missiles, machine gun pods, rocket pods
  • Top Speed: 177 mph

22. S-76

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Year: 1977
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Medium-lift multirole
  • Weaponry: Machine gun pods, cannon pods, rocket pods
  • Top Speed: 180 mph

21. AW159 (Lynx / Super Lynx)

Blackcat Formation - RAF Waddington by Alan Wilson
Blackcat Formation - RAF Waddington (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Alan Wilson
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica
  • Year: 1978
  • Country of Origin: United Kingdom
  • Role: Multirole
  • Weaponry: TOW anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, 20mm automatic cannon, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, 7.62mm general purpose machine guns
  • Top Speed: 158 mph

20. UH-60 Black Hawk

Alaska National Guard by The National Guard
Alaska National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Year: 1979
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Medium-lift multirole
  • Weaponry: 7.62mm medium machine guns, Hellfire missiles, GAU-19 12.7mm Gatling guns, M134D Gatling guns, FFAR rocket pods
  • Top Speed: 183 mph

19. Mil Mi-17 (Hip-H)

Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Year: 1981
  • Country of Origin: Soviet Union
  • Role: Medium-lift transport/gunship
  • Weaponry: 23mm cannon pods, Shturm-V missiles, rocket pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods
  • Top Speed: 158 mph

18. AS532 (Super Puma / Cougar)

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters
  • Year: 1982
  • Country of Origin: France
  • Role: Medium-lift multirole
  • Weaponry: Air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, 7.62mm gun pods, AM 39 Exocet anti-ship missiles
  • Top Speed: 170 mph

17. AS565 Panther

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale
  • Year: 1985
  • Country of Origin: France
  • Role: Multirole
  • Weaponry: GIAT M621 20mm automatic cannon, rocket pods, AS 15 anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, 20mm cabin-mounted cannons, Mk 46 torpedoes
  • Top Speed: 190 mph

16. PZL W-3 Sokol

CZECH AIR FORCE PZL W-3 SOKOL ... by simon butler
CZECH AIR FORCE PZL W-3 SOKOL ... (CC BY 2.0) by simon butler
  • Manufacturer: PZL-Swidnik
  • Year: 1985
  • Country of Origin: Poland
  • Role: Multirole
  • Weaponry: 23mm autocannon, rocket pods, missiles, cannon pods, 12.7mm machine guns
  • Top Speed: 162 mph

15. H125 Fennec (AS550)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters
  • Year: 1990
  • Country of Origin: France
  • Role: Light utility
  • Weaponry: 20mm GIAT M621 automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles
  • Top Speed: 152 mph

14. MH-60L DAP

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft
  • Year: 1990
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Special Forces
  • Weaponry: 30mm M230 chain gun, Hydra rocket pods, GAU-19 gun pods, M134 minigun pods, Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles
  • Top Speed: 103 mph

13. Z-9 (Haitun)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Harbin
  • Year: 1994
  • Country of Origin: China
  • Role: Medium-lift transport/gunship
  • Weaponry: Air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, cannon pods, rocket pods, machine gun pods
  • Top Speed: 190 mph

12. CH-146 Griffon

CH-146 Griffon by TMWolf
CH-146 Griffon (CC BY-SA 2.0) by TMWolf
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Year: 1995
  • Country of Origin: Canada
  • Role: Multirole utility
  • Weaponry: 7.62mm C6 machine guns, 7.62mm Dillon Aero M134D miniguns
  • Top Speed: 162 mph

11. Z-11

Changhe Z-11WB, Zhuhai-Jinwan 4th November 2016 by Grant Robinson
Changhe Z-11WB, Zhuhai-Jinwan 4th November 2016 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Grant Robinson
  • Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation
  • Year: 1998
  • Country of Origin: China
  • Role: Multirole light utility/attack
  • Weaponry: CS/LM12 minigun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, machine gun pods, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs
  • Top Speed: 173 mph

10. AW101 Merlin (EH101)

AgustaWestland AW101 (EH101)... by L.C. Nu00c3u0083u00c2u0083u00c3u0082u00c2u00b8ttaasen
AgustaWestland AW101 (EH101)... (CC BY 2.0) by L.C. Nu00c3u0083u00c2u0083u00c3u0082u00c2u00b8ttaasen
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo
  • Year: 1999
  • Country of Origin: Italy
  • Role: Medium-lift multirole
  • Weaponry: 7.62mm machine guns, torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, rocket pods, depth charges
  • Top Speed: 192 mph

9. Dhruv (Polaris)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautical Limited
  • Year: 2002
  • Country of Origin: India
  • Role: Medium-lift transport
  • Weaponry: Anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, depth charges, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes
  • Top Speed: 174 mph

8. Mil Mi-35 (Hind-E)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Year: 2005
  • Country of Origin: Russia
  • Role: Heavy assault gunship/attack
  • Weaponry: 23mm twin-barreled cannons, air-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods
  • Top Speed: 193 mph

7. UH-1Y Venom (Super Huey)

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Year: 2009
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Medium-lift utility/transport
  • Weaponry: Hydra rocket pods, M240D general purpose machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A Gatling guns, 7.62mm GAU-17/A Gatling guns
  • Top Speed: 190 mph

6. Mil AH-2 Sabre (Mi-35M)

Mil Mi-35M by Yevgeny Volkov
Mil Mi-35M (CC BY 3.0 DEED) by Yevgeny Volkov
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters
  • Year: 2010
  • Country of Origin: Brazil
  • Role: Assault gunship
  • Weaponry: 23mm twin-barreled guns, air-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, machine gun pods
  • Top Speed: 193 mph

5. Rudra (ALH-WSI)

HAL Rudra at Aero India 2013 by Pritishp333
HAL Rudra at Aero India 2013 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Pritishp333
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautical Limited
  • Year: 2012
  • Country of Origin: India
  • Role: Gunship/multirole
  • Weaponry: 20mm M621 cannon, Helina anti-tank missiles, torpedoes, MBDA air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, anti-ship missiles
  • Top Speed: 180 mph

4. KUH-1 Surion

KUH-1 Surion Demo Flight by Korea Aerospace Industries
KUH-1 Surion Demo Flight (CC BY 2.0) by Korea Aerospace Industries
  • Manufacturer: Korea Aerospace Industries
  • Year: 2013
  • Country of Origin: South Korea
  • Role: Medium-lift multirole
  • Weaponry: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods, TOW anti-tank guided missiles
  • Top Speed: 162 mph

3. AW149

Agusta-Westland AW149 &#039;I-RAII&#039; by Alan Wilson
Agusta-Westland AW149 &#039;I-RAII&#039; (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica
  • Year: 2015
  • Country of Origin: Italy
  • Role: Medium-lift multirole
  • Weaponry: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods
  • Top Speed: 173 mph

2. Z-20

Z-20 Airshow China by u4e2du56fdu65b0u95fbu793e
Z-20 Airshow China (CC BY 3.0) by u4e2du56fdu65b0u95fbu793e
  • Manufacturer: Harbin
  • Year: 2018
  • Country of Origin: China
  • Role: Multi-mission
  • Weaponry: General-purpose machine guns
  • Top Speed: 171 mph

1. V-280 Valor

williamhc / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
  • Year: 2020
  • Country of Origin: United States
  • Role: Tiltrotor technology demonstrator
  • Weaponry: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, 20mm cannon
  • Top Speed: 265 mph

