These Are the States with the Most Living WWII Veterans

World War II was the deadliest — and perhaps most consequential — conflict in history. While over 50 countries participated in the war, including over two dozen allied combatants, the United States stands as one of the war’s few indispensable powers.

The United States served as the central pillar of allied forces for much of the Second World War.

More than 16 million American troops who served during the conflict, including over 400,000 who were killed in action. Another 66,000, however, survive to this day, and are residing in nearly every one of the 50 states.

Dubbed the arsenal of democracy, the U.S. manufactured nearly 100,000 bomber aircraft, over 85,000 tanks, about 2.4 million trucks, and 6.5 million rifles to quash fascism, totalitarianism, and imperialism in Europe and East Asia. America’s commitment of weapons and material was matched by U.S. leadership and manpower. Allied armies in the European and Pacific theaters were led by Americans General Dwight D. Eisenhower and General Douglas MacArthur, respectively. Tens of millions of coalition troops fell under their command, including an estimated 16 million American servicemen. (Here is a look at the countries that go to war most often.)

Although 80 years have passed since the Allies declared victory in Europe and Japan, the war’s consequences are still evident in contemporary geopolitics. And while the number of Americans who served their country falls meaningfully every year, there are still over 66,000 World War II veterans who serve as a living testament to America’s critical role in preserving freedom and democracy in much of the world.

Using data from The National WWII Museum, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states that are home to the most surviving veterans of World War II. As of 2024, nearly every state in the country, with the sole exception of Alaska, is home to living veterans of the Second World War.

The number of living World War II veterans ranges by state, from fewer than 100 to over 5,000. The youngest of these individuals are now in their 90s, well above the country’s average life expectancy. The population of living World War II veterans in the U.S. is projected to fall by more than half in the next two years, and below 10,000 by the end of the decade. (Here is a look at the rifles used in World War II.)

Perhaps not surprisingly, more populous states tend to be home to a larger share of surviving World War II veterans. Each of the five U.S. states with the largest populations are also the highest ranking states on this list. Notably, however, the states home to the most World War II veterans are not necessarily home to a high concentration of military veterans in general. In Alaska, for example, a nation-leading 10.5% of the adult civilian population have served in the military. None of these veterans, however, served in the Second World War.

These are the states home to the most living World War II veterans.

Why It Matters

Few events have had a greater impact on global history than the Second World War, and even though the conflict ended 80 years ago, there are still over 66,000 World War II veterans living in the United States. As time goes on, Americans who served in the conflict will comprise an increasingly small share of the U.S. veteran population. Still, as of 2024, nearly every state in the country was home to some number of surviving World War II veterans.

50. Alaska

Living WWII veterans, 2024: None

None Total veteran population: 56,038 (6th smallest of the 50 states)

56,038 (6th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 10.5% (the highest of the 50 states)

10.5% (the highest of the 50 states) Total population: 733,406 (3rd smallest of the 50 states)

49. New Mexico

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 55 (0.04% of all living veterans)

55 (0.04% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 122,492 (16th smallest of the 50 states)

122,492 (16th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.4% (17th highest of the 50 states)

7.4% (17th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 2,114,371 (15th smallest of the 50 states)

48. Wyoming

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 82 (0.21% of all living veterans)

82 (0.21% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 39,015 (2nd smallest of the 50 states)

39,015 (2nd smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 8.7% (4th highest of the 50 states)

8.7% (4th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 584,057 (the smallest of the 50 states)

47. Vermont

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 95 (0.28% of all living veterans)

95 (0.28% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 33,725 (the smallest of the 50 states)

33,725 (the smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 6.3% (17th lowest of the 50 states)

6.3% (17th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 647,464 (2nd smallest of the 50 states)

46. South Dakota

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 118 (0.22% of all living veterans)

118 (0.22% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 54,717 (5th smallest of the 50 states)

54,717 (5th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.8% (7th highest of the 50 states)

7.8% (7th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 919,318 (5th smallest of the 50 states)

45. West Virginia

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 196 (0.19% of all living veterans)

196 (0.19% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 101,589 (13th smallest of the 50 states)

101,589 (13th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.2% (23rd highest of the 50 states)

7.2% (23rd highest of the 50 states) Total population: 1,770,071 (12th smallest of the 50 states)

44. Nebraska

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 236 (0.24% of all living veterans)

236 (0.24% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 98,571 (12th smallest of the 50 states)

98,571 (12th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 6.6% (21st lowest of the 50 states)

6.6% (21st lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 1,978,379 (14th smallest of the 50 states)

43. North Dakota

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 265 (0.62% of all living veterans)

265 (0.62% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 43,053 (4th smallest of the 50 states)

43,053 (4th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.2% (20th highest of the 50 states)

7.2% (20th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 783,926 (4th smallest of the 50 states)

42. Delaware

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 275 (0.45% of all living veterans)

275 (0.45% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 61,454 (7th smallest of the 50 states)

61,454 (7th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.5% (13th highest of the 50 states)

7.5% (13th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 1,031,890 (6th smallest of the 50 states)

41. Hawaii

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 282 (0.34% of all living veterans)

282 (0.34% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 82,302 (9th smallest of the 50 states)

82,302 (9th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.5% (14th highest of the 50 states)

7.5% (14th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 1,435,138 (11th smallest of the 50 states)

40. Louisiana

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 306 (0.15% of all living veterans)

306 (0.15% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 203,031 (23rd smallest of the 50 states)

203,031 (23rd smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 5.8% (11th lowest of the 50 states)

5.8% (11th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 4,573,749 (25th largest of the 50 states)

39. Idaho

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 318 (0.28% of all living veterans)

318 (0.28% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 113,210 (15th smallest of the 50 states)

113,210 (15th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.6% (11th highest of the 50 states)

7.6% (11th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 1,964,726 (13th smallest of the 50 states)

38. Maine

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 328 (0.36% of all living veterans)

328 (0.36% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 91,492 (11th smallest of the 50 states)

91,492 (11th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 8.0% (6th highest of the 50 states)

8.0% (6th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 1,395,722 (9th smallest of the 50 states)

37. Kansas

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 352 (0.24% of all living veterans)

352 (0.24% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 143,722 (18th smallest of the 50 states)

143,722 (18th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 6.4% (18th lowest of the 50 states)

6.4% (18th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 2,940,547 (17th smallest of the 50 states)

36. Arkansas

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 376 (0.23% of all living veterans)

376 (0.23% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 164,175 (21st smallest of the 50 states)

164,175 (21st smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.0% (25th lowest of the 50 states)

7.0% (25th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 3,067,732 (18th smallest of the 50 states)

35. Montana

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 379 (0.47% of all living veterans)

379 (0.47% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 79,897 (8th smallest of the 50 states)

79,897 (8th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 8.9% (3rd highest of the 50 states)

8.9% (3rd highest of the 50 states) Total population: 1,132,812 (8th smallest of the 50 states)

34. Iowa

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 429 (0.27% of all living veterans)

429 (0.27% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 160,437 (20th smallest of the 50 states)

160,437 (20th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 6.5% (20th lowest of the 50 states)

6.5% (20th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 3,207,004 (20th smallest of the 50 states)

33. Rhode Island

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 459 (1.16% of all living veterans)

459 (1.16% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 39,550 (3rd smallest of the 50 states)

39,550 (3rd smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 4.5% (6th lowest of the 50 states)

4.5% (6th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 1,095,962 (7th smallest of the 50 states)

32. Nevada

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 497 (0.26% of all living veterans)

497 (0.26% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 191,300 (22nd smallest of the 50 states)

191,300 (22nd smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.7% (9th highest of the 50 states)

7.7% (9th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 3,194,176 (19th smallest of the 50 states)

31. Mississippi

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 502 (0.32% of all living veterans)

502 (0.32% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 156,102 (19th smallest of the 50 states)

156,102 (19th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 6.9% (24th lowest of the 50 states)

6.9% (24th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 2,939,690 (16th smallest of the 50 states)

30. Alabama

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 561 (0.19% of all living veterans)

561 (0.19% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 299,495 (20th largest of the 50 states)

299,495 (20th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.6% (12th highest of the 50 states)

7.6% (12th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 5,108,468 (24th largest of the 50 states)

29. Oklahoma

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 658 (0.28% of all living veterans)

658 (0.28% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 236,525 (24th largest of the 50 states)

236,525 (24th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.7% (8th highest of the 50 states)

7.7% (8th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 4,053,824 (23rd smallest of the 50 states)

28. Kentucky

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 714 (0.33% of all living veterans)

714 (0.33% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 216,667 (24th smallest of the 50 states)

216,667 (24th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 6.2% (16th lowest of the 50 states)

6.2% (16th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 4,526,154 (25th smallest of the 50 states)

27. Utah

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 747 (0.68% of all living veterans)

747 (0.68% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 109,653 (14th smallest of the 50 states)

109,653 (14th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 4.4% (5th lowest of the 50 states)

4.4% (5th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 3,417,734 (21st smallest of the 50 states)

26. Colorado

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 876 (0.26% of all living veterans)

876 (0.26% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 332,717 (17th largest of the 50 states)

332,717 (17th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.2% (22nd highest of the 50 states)

7.2% (22nd highest of the 50 states) Total population: 5,877,610 (21st largest of the 50 states)

25. New Hampshire

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 891 (1.04% of all living veterans)

891 (1.04% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 85,749 (10th smallest of the 50 states)

85,749 (10th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.5% (16th highest of the 50 states)

7.5% (16th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 1,402,054 (10th smallest of the 50 states)

24. South Carolina

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,077 (0.31% of all living veterans)

1,077 (0.31% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 349,871 (15th largest of the 50 states)

349,871 (15th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 8.4% (5th highest of the 50 states)

8.4% (5th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 5,373,555 (23rd largest of the 50 states)

23. Tennessee

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,221 (0.31% of all living veterans)

1,221 (0.31% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 395,624 (14th largest of the 50 states)

395,624 (14th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.1% (24th highest of the 50 states)

7.1% (24th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 7,126,489 (15th largest of the 50 states)

22. Connecticut

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,266 (0.96% of all living veterans)

1,266 (0.96% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 131,270 (17th smallest of the 50 states)

131,270 (17th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 4.5% (7th lowest of the 50 states)

4.5% (7th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 3,617,176 (22nd smallest of the 50 states)

21. Indiana

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,271 (0.40% of all living veterans)

1,271 (0.40% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 318,287 (18th largest of the 50 states)

318,287 (18th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 6.0% (14th lowest of the 50 states)

6.0% (14th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 6,862,199 (17th largest of the 50 states)

19. Maryland

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,321 (0.42% of all living veterans)

1,321 (0.42% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 318,150 (19th largest of the 50 states)

318,150 (19th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 6.6% (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

6.6% (22nd lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 6,180,253 (19th largest of the 50 states)

19. Missouri

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,321 (0.39% of all living veterans)

1,321 (0.39% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 341,191 (16th largest of the 50 states)

341,191 (16th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.1% (25th highest of the 50 states)

7.1% (25th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 6,196,156 (18th largest of the 50 states)

18. Georgia

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,359 (0.22% of all living veterans)

1,359 (0.22% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 608,198 (7th largest of the 50 states)

608,198 (7th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.2% (21st highest of the 50 states)

7.2% (21st highest of the 50 states) Total population: 11,029,227 (8th largest of the 50 states)

17. Massachusetts

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,370 (0.59% of all living veterans)

1,370 (0.59% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 234,066 (25th largest of the 50 states)

234,066 (25th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 4.1% (4th lowest of the 50 states)

4.1% (4th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 7,001,399 (16th largest of the 50 states)

16. Arizona

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,381 (0.32% of all living veterans)

1,381 (0.32% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 434,487 (13th largest of the 50 states)

434,487 (13th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.5% (15th highest of the 50 states)

7.5% (15th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 7,431,344 (14th largest of the 50 states)

15. Oregon

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,458 (0.63% of all living veterans)

1,458 (0.63% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 232,653 (25th smallest of the 50 states)

232,653 (25th smallest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 6.8% (23rd lowest of the 50 states)

6.8% (23rd lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 4,233,358 (24th smallest of the 50 states)

14. New Jersey

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,629 (0.63% of all living veterans)

1,629 (0.63% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 258,485 (22nd largest of the 50 states)

258,485 (22nd largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 3.6% (the lowest of the 50 states)

3.6% (the lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 9,290,841 (11th largest of the 50 states)

13. North Carolina

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,710 (0.28% of all living veterans)

1,710 (0.28% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 615,440 (4th largest of the 50 states)

615,440 (4th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.3% (18th highest of the 50 states)

7.3% (18th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 10,835,491 (9th largest of the 50 states)

12. Minnesota

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,786 (0.71% of all living veterans)

1,786 (0.71% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 251,015 (23rd largest of the 50 states)

251,015 (23rd largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 5.7% (10th lowest of the 50 states)

5.7% (10th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 5,737,915 (22nd largest of the 50 states)

11. Wisconsin

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,795 (0.65% of all living veterans)

1,795 (0.65% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 275,531 (21st largest of the 50 states)

275,531 (21st largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 5.9% (12th lowest of the 50 states)

5.9% (12th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 5,910,955 (20th largest of the 50 states)

10. Washington

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 1,928 (0.41% of all living veterans)

1,928 (0.41% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 465,141 (10th largest of the 50 states)

465,141 (10th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.6% (10th highest of the 50 states)

7.6% (10th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 7,812,880 (13th largest of the 50 states)

9. Virginia

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 2,121 (0.35% of all living veterans)

2,121 (0.35% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 612,622 (6th largest of the 50 states)

612,622 (6th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 9.1% (2nd highest of the 50 states)

9.1% (2nd highest of the 50 states) Total population: 8,715,698 (12th largest of the 50 states)

8. Ohio

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 2,352 (0.40% of all living veterans)

2,352 (0.40% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 594,535 (8th largest of the 50 states)

594,535 (8th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 6.5% (19th lowest of the 50 states)

6.5% (19th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 11,785,935 (7th largest of the 50 states)

7. Michigan

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 2,520 (0.57% of all living veterans)

2,520 (0.57% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 441,439 (12th largest of the 50 states)

441,439 (12th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 5.6% (9th lowest of the 50 states)

5.6% (9th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 10,037,261 (10th largest of the 50 states)

6. Illinois

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 2,531 (0.55% of all living veterans)

2,531 (0.55% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 459,569 (11th largest of the 50 states)

459,569 (11th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 4.7% (8th lowest of the 50 states)

4.7% (8th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 12,549,689 (6th largest of the 50 states)

5. New York

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 3,587 (0.64% of all living veterans)

3,587 (0.64% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 563,400 (9th largest of the 50 states)

563,400 (9th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 3.6% (2nd lowest of the 50 states)

3.6% (2nd lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 19,571,216 (4th largest of the 50 states)

4. Texas

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 3,786 (0.27% of all living veterans)

3,786 (0.27% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 1,394,897 (the largest of the 50 states)

1,394,897 (the largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 6.1% (15th lowest of the 50 states)

6.1% (15th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 30,503,301 (2nd largest of the 50 states)

3. Pennsylvania

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 3,930 (0.64% of all living veterans)

3,930 (0.64% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 614,022 (5th largest of the 50 states)

614,022 (5th largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 5.9% (13th lowest of the 50 states)

5.9% (13th lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 12,961,683 (5th largest of the 50 states)

2. Florida

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 5,511 (0.42% of all living veterans)

5,511 (0.42% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 1,327,057 (2nd largest of the 50 states)

1,327,057 (2nd largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 7.3% (19th highest of the 50 states)

7.3% (19th highest of the 50 states) Total population: 22,610,726 (3rd largest of the 50 states)

1. California

Living WWII veterans, 2024: 7,455 (0.60% of all living veterans)

7,455 (0.60% of all living veterans) Total veteran population: 1,242,882 (3rd largest of the 50 states)

1,242,882 (3rd largest of the 50 states) Veterans as a share of civilian, adult population: 4.1% (3rd lowest of the 50 states)

4.1% (3rd lowest of the 50 states) Total population: 38,965,193 (the largest of the 50 states)

