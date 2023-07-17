States With The Most Veterans: All 50 States Ranked

The debt ceiling deal, struck between the Biden administration and Republicans in Congress only days before the June 5, 2023, default deadline, will provide $121 billion in veteran medical funding for fiscal 2024. The deal also includes $20 billion in compensation funding for American troops impacted by exposure to the military’s toxic burn pit sites in Iraq and other places. The money is much needed as veterans may be disproportionately impacted by certain medical conditions as well as economic pressures.

As a group, former service men and women are at greater risk of mental health disorders, substance abuse problems, homelessness, and suicide than civilians of the same age group who are veterans. This is no coincidence, as life in the military can take a profound mental and physical toll, particularly on those exposed to combat.

There are 16.5 million military veterans living in the United States today, down from 26.4 million in 2000. The decline is primarily attributable to the aging of the generations that enlisted during some of the country’s largest military mobilizations, namely, Vietnam and World War II. (These are the states with the most living WWII veterans.)

Military veterans constitute 6.4% of the civilian adult population in the United States, but in some parts of the country, the share is far higher.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most veterans live. States are ranked by the share of veterans of the 18 and older population.

Across the 50 states, veterans account for anywhere from 3.9% to 11.0% of the adult population. Nationwide, the largest share of living veterans, at 31.9%, served in the Vietnam War, a conflict that saw 2.2 million Americans conscripted into service.

The second largest share of veterans enlisted into the service after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. This group is more likely to have experienced combat than veterans from other eras, and partially as a result, they are more likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress and struggle readjusting to civilian life. (Here is a look at the best cities for veterans.)

