These Are the World's 30 Strongest Military Powers - Which Nations Are Gaining on America?

The world as we know it has largely been shaped by competing militaries maintaining the balance of power and the current world order. These nations hold significant sway over international relations with their advanced weaponry and extensive manpower. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the most powerful military forces in the world.
To determine the countries with the strongest military might in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.
Here is a look at the strongest military powers in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Greece
- Active military personnel: 142,700
- Reserve military personnel: 221,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Total military aircraft: 558
- Total helicopters: 293
- Total military vehicles: 61,888
- Total tanks: 1,344
- Total navy ships and submarines: 192
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Greece has a total population of 10.5 million, and of this population 3,985,676 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,500,000,000.
29. Singapore
- Active military personnel: 51,000
- Reserve military personnel: 252,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 315,500
- Total military aircraft: 230
- Total helicopters: 70
- Total military vehicles: 8,998
- Total tanks: 170
- Total navy ships and submarines: 50
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Singapore has a total population of 6.0 million, and of this population 2,628,408 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $15,000,000,000.
28. Canada
- Active military personnel: 68,000
- Reserve military personnel: 27,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 100,500
- Total military aircraft: 351
- Total helicopters: 145
- Total military vehicles: 21,704
- Total tanks: 74
- Total navy ships and submarines: 73
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Canada has a total population of 38.80 million, and of this population 13,500,595 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $41,000,000,000.
27. Sweden
- Active military personnel: 24,400
- Reserve military personnel: 32,900
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Total military aircraft: 169
- Total helicopters: 53
- Total military vehicles: 6,795
- Total tanks: 110
- Total navy ships and submarines: 308
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Sweden has a total population of 10.6 million, and of this population 3,558,185 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $13,000,000,000.
26. Thailand
- Active military personnel: 360,850
- Reserve military personnel: 200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Total military aircraft: 493
- Total helicopters: 258
- Total military vehicles: 16,935
- Total tanks: 635
- Total navy ships and submarines: 293
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Thailand has a total population of 69.9 million, and of this population 27,968,399 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,887,883,500.
25. Saudi Arabia
- Active military personnel: 257,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 407,000
- Total military aircraft: 917
- Total helicopters: 264
- Total military vehicles: 19,040
- Total tanks: 840
- Total navy ships and submarines: 32
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.5 million, and of this population 17,468,238 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $74,760,000,000.
24. Vietnam
- Active military personnel: 600,000
- Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Total military aircraft: 246
- Total helicopters: 101
- Total military vehicles: 11,912
- Total tanks: 1,374
- Total navy ships and submarines: 110
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Vietnam has a total population of 105.8 million, and of this population 45,053,323 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $8,594,000,000.
23. Taiwan
- Active military personnel: 215,000
- Reserve military personnel: 2,310,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 2,580,000
- Total military aircraft: 761
- Total helicopters: 236
- Total military vehicles: 19,921
- Total tanks: 888
- Total navy ships and submarines: 97
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Taiwan has a total population of 23.6million, and of this population 1,061,787 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $19,740,000,000.
22. Poland
- Active military personnel: 202,100
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Total military aircraft: 479
- Total helicopters: 216
- Total military vehicles: 23,138
- Total tanks: 614
- Total navy ships and submarines: 62
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Poland has a total population of 38.7 million, and of this population 15,576,017 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $48,700,000,000.
21. Ukraine
- Active military personnel: 900,000
- Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 2,200,000
- Total military aircraft: 324
- Total helicopters: 136
- Total military vehicles: 18,920
- Total tanks: 1,114
- Total navy ships and submarines: 89
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Ukraine has a total population of 35.7 million, and of this population 12,731,272 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $53,700,000,000.
20. Algeria
- Active military personnel: 325,000
- Reserve military personnel: 135,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Total military aircraft: 608
- Total helicopters: 299
- Total military vehicles: 26,000
- Total tanks: 1,485
- Total navy ships and submarines: 110
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Algeria has a total population of 47.0 million, and of this population 19,185,169 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $25,000,000,000.
19. Egypt
- Active military personnel: 440,000
- Reserve military personnel: 480,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Total military aircraft: 1,093
- Total helicopters: 348
- Total military vehicles: 41,012
- Total tanks: 3,620
- Total navy ships and submarines: 150
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Egypt has a total population of 111.2 million, and of this population 38,269,053 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,879,500,000.
18. Australia
- Active military personnel: 57,350
- Reserve military personnel: 32,050
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 89,400
- Total military aircraft: 327
- Total helicopters: 69
- Total military vehicles: 15,648
- Total tanks: 59
- Total navy ships and submarines: 44
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Australia has a total population of 26.8 million, and of this population 9,208,398 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $55,700,000,000.
17. Spain
- Active military personnel: 133,282
- Reserve military personnel: 15,150
- Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Total military aircraft: 461
- Total helicopters: 153
- Total military vehicles: 17,626
- Total tanks: 317
- Total navy ships and submarines: 152
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Spain has a total population of 47.3 million, and of this population 17,635,602 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $23,397,000,000.
16. Iran
- Active military personnel: 610,000
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 220,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Total military aircraft: 551
- Total helicopters: 128
- Total military vehicles: 65,825
- Total tanks: 1,713
- Total navy ships and submarines: 107
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Iran has a total population of 88.4 million, and of this population 41,541,860 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $15,450,000,000.
15. Israel
- Active military personnel: 170,000
- Reserve military personnel: 465,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Total military aircraft: 611
- Total helicopters: 147
- Total military vehicles: 35,985
- Total tanks: 1,300
- Total navy ships and submarines: 62
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Israel has a total population of 9.4 million, and of this population 3,281,513 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $30,500,000,000.
14. Germany
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Total military aircraft: 584
- Total helicopters: 309
- Total military vehicles: 83,260
- Total tanks: 296
- Total navy ships and submarines: 61
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Germany has a total population of 84.1 million, and of this population 30,955,829 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $50,000,000,000.
13. Indonesia
- Active military personnel: 400,000
- Reserve military personnel: 400,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Total military aircraft: 459
- Total helicopters: 214
- Total military vehicles: 20,440
- Total tanks: 331
- Total navy ships and submarines: 331
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Indonesia has a total population of 281.6 million, and of this population 114,595,923 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $10,600,000,000.
12. Pakistan
- Active military personnel: 654,000
- Reserve military personnel: 550,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Total military aircraft: 1,399
- Total helicopters: 373
- Total military vehicles: 17,516
- Total tanks: 2,627
- Total navy ships and submarines: 121
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Pakistan has a total population of 252.4 million, and of this population 85,803,614 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $7,640,000,000.
11. Brazil
- Active military personnel: 360,000
- Reserve military personnel: 340,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 200,000
- Total military personnel: 900,000
- Total military aircraft: 513
- Total helicopters: 191
- Total military vehicles: 22,464
- Total tanks: 294
- Total navy ships and submarines: 64
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Brazil has a total population of 220.1 million, and of this population 88,680,759 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $26,157,300,000.
10. Italy
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Reserve military personnel: 18,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Total military aircraft: 729
- Total helicopters: 392
- Total military vehicles: 73,480
- Total tanks: 200
- Total navy ships and submarines: 196
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Italy has a total population of 61.0 million, and of this population 22,191,235 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $30,890,000,000.
9. Turkey
- Active military personnel: 355,200
- Reserve military personnel: 378,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total military aircraft: 1,083
- Total helicopters: 508
- Total military vehicles: 61,173
- Total tanks: 2,238
- Total navy ships and submarines: 182
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Turkey has a total population of 84.1 million, and of this population 36,087,279 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $47,000,000,000.
8. France
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Total military aircraft: 976
- Total helicopters: 448
- Total military vehicles: 110,932
- Total tanks: 215
- Total navy ships and submarines: 129
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, France has a total population of 68.4 million, and of this population 23,794,358 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $55,000,000,000.
7. Japan
- Active military personnel: 247,150
- Reserve military personnel: 56,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Total military aircraft: 1,443
- Total helicopters: 596
- Total military vehicles: 31,964
- Total tanks: 521
- Total navy ships and submarines: 159
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Japan has a total population of 123.2 million, and of this population 42,874,277 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $57,000,000,000.
6. United Kingdom
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Total military aircraft: 631
- Total helicopters: 266
- Total military vehicles: 38,200
- Total tanks: 227
- Total navy ships and submarines: 109
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, the United Kingdom has a total population of 68.5 million, and of this population 25,192,932 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $71,500,540,000.
5. South Korea
- Active military personnel: 600,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Total military aircraft: 1,592
- Total helicopters: 807
- Total military vehicles: 58,880
- Total tanks: 2,236
- Total navy ships and submarines: 227
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, South Korea has a total population of 52.1 million, and of this population 21,353,538 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $46,300,000,000.
4. India
- Active military personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Total military aircraft: 2,229
- Total helicopters: 899
- Total military vehicles: 148,594
- Total tanks: 4,201
- Total navy ships and submarines: 293
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, India has a total population of 1.41 billion, and of this population 522,786,598 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $75,000,000,000.
3. China
- Active military personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserve military personnel: 510,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 625,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Total military aircraft: 3,309
- Total helicopters: 913
- Total military vehicles: 144,017
- Total tanks: 6,800
- Total navy ships and submarines: 754
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, China has a total population of 1.42 billion, and of this population 626,864,169 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $266,850,000,000.
2. Russia
- Active military personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Total military aircraft: 4,292
- Total helicopters: 1,651
- Total military vehicles: 131,527
- Total tanks: 5,750
- Total navy ships and submarines: 419
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Russia has a total population of 140.8 million, and of this population 46,189,226 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $126,000,000,000.
1. United States
- Active military personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserve military personnel: 799,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Total military aircraft: 13,043
- Total helicopters: 5,843
- Total military vehicles: 391,963
- Total tanks: 4,640
- Total navy ships and submarines: 440
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, the United States has a total population of 342.0 million, and of this population 124,816,644 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $895,000,000,000.
