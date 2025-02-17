These Are the World's 30 Strongest Military Powers - Which Nations Are Gaining on America? PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

The world as we know it has largely been shaped by competing militaries maintaining the balance of power and the current world order. These nations hold significant sway over international relations with their advanced weaponry and extensive manpower. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the most powerful military forces in the world.

To determine the countries with the strongest military might in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Here is a look at the strongest military powers in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Capitano Footage / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Greece

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total helicopters: 293

293 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Total tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total navy ships and submarines: 192

192 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Greece has a total population of 10.5 million, and of this population 3,985,676 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,500,000,000.

29. Singapore

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 51,000

51,000 Reserve military personnel: 252,500

252,500 Paramilitary personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 315,500

315,500 Total military aircraft: 230

230 Total helicopters: 70

70 Total military vehicles: 8,998

8,998 Total tanks: 170

170 Total navy ships and submarines: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Singapore has a total population of 6.0 million, and of this population 2,628,408 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $15,000,000,000.

28. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Reserve military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Total military aircraft: 351

351 Total helicopters: 145

145 Total military vehicles: 21,704

21,704 Total tanks: 74

74 Total navy ships and submarines: 73

73 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Canada has a total population of 38.80 million, and of this population 13,500,595 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $41,000,000,000.

27. Sweden

johan_h / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserve military personnel: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Total tanks: 110

110 Total navy ships and submarines: 308

308 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Sweden has a total population of 10.6 million, and of this population 3,558,185 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $13,000,000,000.

26. Thailand

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images

Active military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserve military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Total military aircraft: 493

493 Total helicopters: 258

258 Total military vehicles: 16,935

16,935 Total tanks: 635

635 Total navy ships and submarines: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Thailand has a total population of 69.9 million, and of this population 27,968,399 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,887,883,500.

25. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Active military personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total military vehicles: 19,040

19,040 Total tanks: 840

840 Total navy ships and submarines: 32

32 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.5 million, and of this population 17,468,238 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $74,760,000,000.

24. Vietnam

Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Total military aircraft: 246

246 Total helicopters: 101

101 Total military vehicles: 11,912

11,912 Total tanks: 1,374

1,374 Total navy ships and submarines: 110

110 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Vietnam has a total population of 105.8 million, and of this population 45,053,323 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $8,594,000,000.

23. Taiwan

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 215,000

215,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Total military aircraft: 761

761 Total helicopters: 236

236 Total military vehicles: 19,921

19,921 Total tanks: 888

888 Total navy ships and submarines: 97

97 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Taiwan has a total population of 23.6million, and of this population 1,061,787 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $19,740,000,000.

22. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total helicopters: 216

216 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total tanks: 614

614 Total navy ships and submarines: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Poland has a total population of 38.7 million, and of this population 15,576,017 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $48,700,000,000.

21. Ukraine

Міністерство оборони України / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Total military aircraft: 324

324 Total helicopters: 136

136 Total military vehicles: 18,920

18,920 Total tanks: 1,114

1,114 Total navy ships and submarines: 89

89 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Ukraine has a total population of 35.7 million, and of this population 12,731,272 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $53,700,000,000.

20. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserve military personnel: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Total military aircraft: 608

608 Total helicopters: 299

299 Total military vehicles: 26,000

26,000 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total navy ships and submarines: 110

110 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Algeria has a total population of 47.0 million, and of this population 19,185,169 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $25,000,000,000.

19. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total military aircraft: 1,093

1,093 Total helicopters: 348

348 Total military vehicles: 41,012

41,012 Total tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total navy ships and submarines: 150

150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Egypt has a total population of 111.2 million, and of this population 38,269,053 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,879,500,000.

18. Australia

Active military personnel: 57,350

57,350 Reserve military personnel: 32,050

32,050 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 89,400

89,400 Total military aircraft: 327

327 Total helicopters: 69

69 Total military vehicles: 15,648

15,648 Total tanks: 59

59 Total navy ships and submarines: 44

44 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Australia has a total population of 26.8 million, and of this population 9,208,398 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $55,700,000,000.

17. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total tanks: 317

317 Total navy ships and submarines: 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Spain has a total population of 47.3 million, and of this population 17,635,602 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $23,397,000,000.

16. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total helicopters: 128

128 Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Total tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total navy ships and submarines: 107

107 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Iran has a total population of 88.4 million, and of this population 41,541,860 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $15,450,000,000.

15. Israel

ermaleksandr / Public Domain / Flickr

Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Total tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total navy ships and submarines: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Israel has a total population of 9.4 million, and of this population 3,281,513 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $30,500,000,000.

14. Germany

ajw1970 / Flickr

Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total tanks: 296

296 Total navy ships and submarines: 61

61 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Germany has a total population of 84.1 million, and of this population 30,955,829 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $50,000,000,000.

13. Indonesia

marine_corps / Flickr

Active military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserve military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Total military aircraft: 459

459 Total helicopters: 214

214 Total military vehicles: 20,440

20,440 Total tanks: 331

331 Total navy ships and submarines: 331

331 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Indonesia has a total population of 281.6 million, and of this population 114,595,923 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $10,600,000,000.

12. Pakistan

Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserve military personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total military vehicles: 17,516

17,516 Total tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total navy ships and submarines: 121

121 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Pakistan has a total population of 252.4 million, and of this population 85,803,614 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $7,640,000,000.

11. Brazil

pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserve military personnel: 340,000

340,000 Paramilitary personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total helicopters: 191

191 Total military vehicles: 22,464

22,464 Total tanks: 294

294 Total navy ships and submarines: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Brazil has a total population of 220.1 million, and of this population 88,680,759 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $26,157,300,000.

10. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total tanks: 200

200 Total navy ships and submarines: 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Italy has a total population of 61.0 million, and of this population 22,191,235 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $30,890,000,000.

9. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total navy ships and submarines: 182

182 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Turkey has a total population of 84.1 million, and of this population 36,087,279 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $47,000,000,000.

8. France

Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total tanks: 215

215 Total navy ships and submarines: 129

129 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, France has a total population of 68.4 million, and of this population 23,794,358 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $55,000,000,000.

7. Japan

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Active military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserve military personnel: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Total helicopters: 596

596 Total military vehicles: 31,964

31,964 Total tanks: 521

521 Total navy ships and submarines: 159

159 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Japan has a total population of 123.2 million, and of this population 42,874,277 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $57,000,000,000.

6. United Kingdom

Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total tanks: 227

227 Total navy ships and submarines: 109

109 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, the United Kingdom has a total population of 68.5 million, and of this population 25,192,932 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $71,500,540,000.

5. South Korea

Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Total helicopters: 807

807 Total military vehicles: 58,880

58,880 Total tanks: 2,236

2,236 Total navy ships and submarines: 227

227 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, South Korea has a total population of 52.1 million, and of this population 21,353,538 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $46,300,000,000.

4. India

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Total helicopters: 899

899 Total military vehicles: 148,594

148,594 Total tanks: 4,201

4,201 Total navy ships and submarines: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, India has a total population of 1.41 billion, and of this population 522,786,598 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $75,000,000,000.

3. China

grynold / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserve military personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary personnel: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Total tanks: 6,800

6,800 Total navy ships and submarines: 754

754 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, China has a total population of 1.42 billion, and of this population 626,864,169 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $266,850,000,000.

2. Russia

Russian Air Force Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29S Naumenko-1 by Kirill Naumenko / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Total tanks: 5,750

5,750 Total navy ships and submarines: 419

419 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Russia has a total population of 140.8 million, and of this population 46,189,226 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $126,000,000,000.

1. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Total tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total navy ships and submarines: 440

440 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, the United States has a total population of 342.0 million, and of this population 124,816,644 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $895,000,000,000.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future