US Bases Face Heightened Threats as Iran Targets Al Udeid After Nuclear Strikes John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Given the current state of the world, with turmoil in the Middle East and the ever-present saber rattling from China over Taiwan, the US military is already on high alert. With hundreds of bases set up internationally, home to tens of thousands of soldiers, some of these bases are directly in the line of fire.

Key Points Iran has already shown a willingness to target American forces in the Middle East.

Multiple bases in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia could be targeted for attack.

Some attacks could be missiles, while others could be cyberattacks looking to disable American capabilities.

In late June, Iran warned that it would retaliate against American interests after the US bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. The country did fire missiles at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, and while the missiles were intercepted, it does raise questions about what other US bases might be in the line of fire.

14. Pituffik Space Base

Pituffik Space Base is located on the northwest coast of Greenland, and under a defense agreement between the United States and Denmark, over 150 U.S. guardians serve here. This base is home to a significant portion of the early warning sensors for any incoming military strike, particularly those of a nuclear variety.

13. Camp Humphreys

The largest US military base outside of the United States, Camp Humphreys, is a US military garrison located in South Korea. The base itself is home to over 500 buildings and also houses tens of thousands of US troops. This is the front line against any North Korean attack and is staged about 60 miles from the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas.

12. Osan Air base

Located in South Korea, Osan Air Base is a vital position for the US to hold in the event of any North Korean attack. The headquarters of US Forces Korea and the 7th Air Force, which houses much of the US strike capability around the Korean Peninsula, is situated on this base.

11. Pearl Harbor

While the idea of another attack on the Joint Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii seems unlikely, it also feels like any attack could threaten this location. As the home to the US Pacific Fleet command, any enemy like China or North Korea would want to take out this location to disable US power. US Pacific Command oversees half the globe, making it an ideal, albeit challenging, target for any attack.

10. Diego Garcia

A stopping ground for B-2 stealth bombers and naval ships, Diego Garcia is at the center of operations around the Middle East, South Asia, and East Africa. The location is prime real estate for projecting US power across not one but two continents. It’s likely that China would want to take out Diego Garcia to prevent the US from using it as an operating base in the event of any Taiwan defense.

9. Ramstein Air Base

The headquarters of the United States Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa, and NATO Allied Air Command, located at Ramstein Air Base, is one of the largest US bases in the world. Home to more than 54,000 US service members, this is the largest Air Base in Europe.

8. Al Asad Base

While the footprint of the US at Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq has dropped dramatically since the war in Iraq ended, around 2,500 US troops are still stationed there. Considering Iran has already attacked the base in 2020 in response to the US killing of an Iranian general, these troops and the Iraqi units stationed here are under constant threat of Iranian attacks.

7. Grafenwoehr Training Area

The largest training facility for the US military in Europe, the Grafenwoehr Training Area, is operated by the 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command. Everything, from live-fire drills to simulation centers, takes place on base, and it serves as a forward staging area for any potential deployments in Eastern Europe. At the top of the threat list would be Russian Iskander-M missiles.

6. United States Fleet Activities Yokosuka

Home of the US Naval forces Japan and the Seventh Fleet, United States Fleet Activities Yokosuka is one of the largest naval installations in the Pacific. This is the current homeport of the USS Ronald Reagan and its support ships of destroyers and submarines, operating in and around the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. The base is vulnerable to China’s anti-ship ballistic missiles as well as cyber warfare.

5. Camp Arifjan

A strategic logistics and forward operating base for US forces in the Middle East, Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, is under potential threat. The US Army has already prepositioned stocks of various materials at this location in preparation for another regional conflict. As the base is within range of Iranian missiles, as well as Iranian-backed militia attacks, it could be among the first targets in any conflict.

4. Incirlik Air Base

One of the largest US bases in the world, Incirlik Air Base, is home to more than 50 nuclear bombs as part of NATO’s nuclear-sharing program. Currently, the base serves as a staging point for operations in Syria, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East. The presence of a nuclear deterrent may be enough to put Incirlik on a short list of first-strike targets by Russia or Iran.

3. Kadena Air Base

A U.S. Air Force base, Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, is undoubtedly a potential target in the event of a China/Taiwan fight. The largest US air base in the Pacific, its proximity to both China and Taiwan makes it a first-strike target if China decides to attack. Attacking this base would likely reduce US power in the region, as it is home to F-15s, P-8s, AWACS, and F-22s.

2. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

The Wall Street Journal identifies Naval Support Activity Bahrain as one of the bases most vulnerable to any potential attack. Home to more than 8,300 American sailors and the headquarters of the U.S. 5th Fleet, this location is likely at the top of any terrorist and terrorist nation watch list for potential attacks.

1. Al Udeid Air Base

Located in Qatar, Al Udeid Air Base is one of the largest U.S. military bases in the Middle East. As a critical hub for US Air Force operations under CENTCOM, there is an array of aircraft, intelligence assets, and personnel located here. The base is already shown to be within range of Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, and Iran is willing to target this location as a retaliatory action.

