These Overseas US Military Bases Have (Almost) All the Comforts of Home U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Nearly two-thirds (63%) of U.S. military families call military bases their home, many of which are overseas.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) oversees hundreds of bases outside of the United States, spread across dozens of other countries, including big and small communities from Europe to East Asia to the Middle East and beyond. We’ve identified four of them where servicemembers can find some of the amenities of home.

One of the main benefits of living on a military base is that nearly everything you need is made accessible to you. Military bases are architected as self-contained communities with many of the amenities that one would come to expect in civilian life, including schools, malls, hospitals, restaurants, and more. Members of the military are already expected to sacrifice a lot, often living far away from extended family, so being able to take advantage of these features makes the adjustment that much easier.

The Department of Defense (DoD) also oversees hundreds of bases outside of the United States, spread across dozens of other countries, including big and small communities from Europe to East Asia to the Middle East and beyond. We've identified four overseas U.S. military bases that offer many of the comforts of home to service members and their families.

1.) Camp Humphreys in South Korea

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Camp Humphreys, aka United States Army Garrison-Humphreys (USAG-H), has the distinction as the biggest of all U.S. international military bases. Therefore, it’s not surprising that it would offer service members many of the comforts of home that they have come to expect.

While South Korea is a far way from the Lone Star State, American service members will find some familiar brands that will make them feel at home, including restaurants like Texas Road House. The familiar menu offers items like hand-cut steaks, off-the-bone ribs, fresh-baked bread and fresh-baked sides, all meant to bring some of the USA back to the South Korean base. Military families can also head to the Original Pancake House at USAG-H for a Sunday morning brunch.

When it comes to past times, this international base has a Downtown Lanes Bowling Center to help military personnel get their minds off of their jobs. There’s an auto skills center to hone up on their mechanical abilities and several outdoor recreation programs for the whole family, including hiking that is reminiscent of the Rocky Mountains. Army services include child and youth programs, financial readiness courses and more.

2.) Kadena Air Base in Japan

Svet foto / Shutterstock.com

Close to 18,000 Americans call Japan’s Kadena Air Base, which is known as the hub of air power in the Pacific, their home. Military members as well as their pets are sure to feel welcome here, with events like America Fest at the Kadena Air Base. This event focuses on “people, mission and culture in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.” The idea is to communicate a spirit of unity between the missions of the U.S. and Japan including the servicemembers who serve together as allies. Local community members are given an opportunity to engage with U.S. servicemembers and get up close to stationary aircraft amid a backdrop of live entertainment and food.

American servicemembers at Kadena Air Base gain access to familiar social services, such as healthcare, emergency action, voting support and even the American Red Cross. Additionally, military personnel can catch a cab and qualify for a post allowance to help with lofty expenses at this base. It is not unusual for famous visitors, including Major League Baseball players, to make their way to Kadena Air Base, helping service members to capture a sense of home. While there’s thousands of miles between the U.S. and Japan, military members may be pleasantly surprised at the similarities between the two cultures, both of which display a similar work ethic as well as an appreciation for the arts and music.

3.) Ramstein Air Base in Germany

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Military members can make themselves at home, quite literally, at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany’s military family housing, including multi-stairwell unit stairwell buildings and townhouses. Life is made easier with built-in dishwashers, mini-blinds and ceiling fans for more of those comforts of home. Residents can also enjoy private yards along with an attached garage for extra storage space. This base kicks things off with a newcomer orientation to make entire families feel welcome.

Ramstein Air Base is designed to offer servicemembers American conveniences, much of which can be accessed from the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center. Military personnel can enjoy familiar food brands at what’s known as the 86FSS Marketing Building, including Chili’s restaurants, Macaroni Grill, and the Heroes Bar and Grill, to name a few. For entertainment, there’s an aquatic center for swimming, bowling center, movie theatre, theatre, golf course, and more, so you never need to feel too far away from home on your downtime. There’s even a game night on the calendar, which they’ve dubbed “Tabletop Thursdays Reinvented, which is free – just bring your own game, friends and family. Speaking of family, this base also features a chapel to maintain spiritual health and observe religious holi

4.) Al Udeid Air Base/Abu Nakhla Airport in Qatar

naito29 / Shutterstock.com

As the biggest U.S. military installation in the Mideast region, hosting 10,000-plus American servicemembers, Al Udeid Air Base, also known as Abu Nakhla Airport, is a key hub situated west of Doha in Qatar’s Al Wakra municipality. Beyond its role as a base for the Qatari air force, Al Udeid is an important location for allied military resources and personnel. Al Udeid Air Base is famous for having the longest air strip in the entire Gulf region, highlighting its strategic value for a wide range of military and transport activities.

While it is primarily used to house the military personnel and assets, it also has the capacity to support entire families. Udeid recently underwent an upgrade in which new family housing structures were built featuring “operational” improvements.

While stationed here, military personnel appear to live in dormitories that are considered comfortable and safe, with features like Wi-Fi, recreational spaces and easily accessible laundry facilities. The Pearl Dining Facility is open around the clock, while fast-food and to-go options are also available. Service members can blow off steam at the recreation facility, where they can lift weights, shoot hoops, swim or take in a show at the stadium-like theatre.

