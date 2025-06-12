The Fighter Jets with the Fastest Vertical Climb in the World, Ranked Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

The Pentagon previously planned to purchase 48 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin. However, they recently cut this order in half; the U.S. military is now requesting only 24 of the technologically advanced fighters. Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program makes up 30% of its revenue, despite the fact that the company has faced delays in upgrading systems. A finalized government contract regarding the production and purchase of these planes is forthcoming, expected to be in place later this year.

As fighting continues between Russia and Ukraine, the latter is set to receive a handful of F-16 fighter jets this summer to challenge the former’s air superiority. However, there may be some issues. Many speculate that these newly acquired F-16’s will be forced to engage at lower altitudes due to these defense systems, which could prove to be a problem. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

Most modern fighter jets are designed to handle impressive altitudes, and to reach them fairly quickly. Having the ability to operate in practically endless space above the battlefield has its advantages, but when enemy forces have the technology, like Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air-missile batteries, things become more difficult. Either a higher degree of stealth is needed, or different tactics need to be employed – maybe in this case.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which modern fighter jets can ascend in altitude the fastest. To determine the fighter jets that have the highest fastest vertical climb rate, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by their maximum rate of climb as measured by feet per minute. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

Russia is actually home to a few of the fighter jets that top this list. The MiG-35 Fulcrum and Su-57 Felon each have only come out in the past five years, but they are capable of climbing over 64,000 feet per minute. These aircraft are also part of the fifth generation of fighter jets which are some of the most advanced in the world. (This is every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

This post was updated on June 12, 2025 to include information about the Pentagon’s cutting their F-35 order in half.

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the operational capabilities of fighter jets provides insight into global military defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

Here is a look at the fighter jets that have the fastest vertical climb rate:

42. AV-8B Harrier II

Maximum rate of climb: 14,700 ft/min.

14,700 ft/min. Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems Top speed: 665 mph

41. Panavia Tornado ECR

Maximum rate of climb: 15,100 ft/min.

15,100 ft/min. Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft

Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB Top speed: 1,491 mph

40. Panavia Tornado IDS

Maximum rate of climb: 15,100 ft/min.

15,100 ft/min. Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems Top speed: 1,491 mph

39. Mirage III

Maximum rate of climb: 16,400 ft/min.

16,400 ft/min. Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter

Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,312 mph

38. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Maximum rate of climb: 33,500 ft/min.

33,500 ft/min. Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation

Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation Top speed: 1,118 mph

37. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Maximum rate of climb: 39,370 ft/min.

39,370 ft/min. Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Top speed: 1,453 mph

36. HAL Tejas LCA

Maximum rate of climb: 40,000 ft/min.

40,000 ft/min. Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2015

2015 Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Top speed: 1,227 mph

35. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

Maximum rate of climb: 41,000 ft/min.

41,000 ft/min. Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,864 mph

34. F-4 Phantom II

Maximum rate of climb: 41,300 ft/min.

41,300 ft/min. Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1960

1960 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Top speed: 1,473 mph

33. Mirage F1

Maximum rate of climb: 41,931 ft/min.

41,931 ft/min. Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

32. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Maximum rate of climb: 44,890 ft/min.

44,890 ft/min. Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,187 mph

31. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Maximum rate of climb: 45,000 ft/min.

45,000 ft/min. Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Top speed: 1,544 mph

30. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

Maximum rate of climb: 45,275 ft/min.

45,275 ft/min. Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Top speed: 718 mph

29. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

Maximum rate of climb: 45,275 ft/min.

45,275 ft/min. Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau

Sukhoi Design Bureau Top speed: 1,317 mph

28. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

Maximum rate of climb: 45,866 ft/min.

45,866 ft/min. Type: Multi-role combat aircraft

Multi-role combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

Israel Aircraft Industries Top speed: 1,516 mph

27. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Maximum rate of climb: 47,245 ft/min.

47,245 ft/min. Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft

Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,553 mph

26. Mitsubishi F-2

Maximum rate of climb: 48,000 ft/min.

48,000 ft/min. Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2000

2000 Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,553 mph

25. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.

50,000 ft/min. Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation Top speed: 1,379 mph

24. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.

50,000 ft/min. Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: Saab AB

Saab AB Top speed: 1,370 mph

23. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.

50,000 ft/min. Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1991

1991 Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries

Korean Aerospace Industries Top speed: 870 mph

22. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.

50,000 ft/min. Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,317 mph

21. F-16V (Viper)

Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.

50,000 ft/min. Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry Top speed: 917 mph

20. F/A-18 Hornet

Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.

50,000 ft/min. Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop Top speed: 1,190 mph

19. F-15 Eagle

Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.

50,000 ft/min. Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,875 mph

18. F-35 Lightning II

Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.

50,000 ft/min. Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft

Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems Top speed: 1,199 mph

17. F-15E Strike Eagle

Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.

50,000 ft/min. Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,653 mph

16. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Maximum rate of climb: 55,000 ft/min.

55,000 ft/min. Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft

Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,491 mph

15. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

Maximum rate of climb: 56,000 ft/min.

56,000 ft/min. Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

14. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Maximum rate of climb: 58,000 ft/min.

58,000 ft/min. Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft

Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,386 mph

13. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft/min.

59,000 ft/min. Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Top speed: 1,218 mph

12. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft/min.

59,000 ft/min. Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,452 mph

11. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft/min.

59,000 ft/min. Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,553 mph

10. Dassault Rafale

Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft/min.

60,000 ft/min. Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,383 mph

9. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft/min.

60,000 ft/min. Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft

Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,553 mph

8. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft/min.

60,000 ft/min. Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

7. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

Maximum rate of climb: 62,000 ft/min.

62,000 ft/min. Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH Top speed: 1,550 mph

6. F-22 Raptor

Maximum rate of climb: 62,000 ft/min.

62,000 ft/min. Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft

Air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

Boeing / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,599 mph

5. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft/min.

64,000 ft/min. Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft

Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

4. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft/min.

64,000 ft/min. Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,553 mph

3. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft/min.

64,000 ft/min. Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,616 mph

2. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Maximum rate of climb: 65,000 ft/min.

65,000 ft/min. Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,519 mph

1. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Maximum rate of climb: 65,000 ft/min.

65,000 ft/min. Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2020

2020 Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG Top speed: 1,491 mph

