The 42 Most Widely-Flown Fighter Jets in Today's Air Forces

Fighter jets are easily some of the most iconic military assets in play today. They find their origin in World War II, and ever since have occupied a high status in any military because of their incredible operational capabilities. Fighter jets can execute a myriad of missions with deadly precision, and as such many militaries around the world are looking to fill out their ranks with the most technologically advanced fighters they can get their hands on. ( Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence. )

Different jets have found popularity among world militaries over the years for a number of reasons. Some jets may be cost-effective, while others fulfill an explicit need or role required by any given air force. However, each of these jets is a unique combination of advanced technology that ultimately works to project power for the military force which it serves.

To determine the most widely flown modern fighter jets that are in use today, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website.. We ranked each aircraft by the total number of uniquely identifiable units that are in use. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, top speed, country of origin, manufacturer, and when each aircraft was introduced.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon tops this list as the most widely-used fighter jet currently in the service of any military. It has been in service in many countries since it was introduced in 1978. Considering the F-16 was one of the first jets in the fourth generation, and given it was easy to operate and maintain, it is not surprising to find it in air forces around the world. (These are the most iconic strike fighter aircraft since World War II.)

One interesting thing to note is that some of the most prolific fighter jets are also some of the oldest. However, there are a couple exceptions like the F-35 Lightning II that was recently introduced and has seen hundreds of jets manufactured already.

Here is a look at the most widely-flown fighter jets in today’s air forces: