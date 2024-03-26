The 42 Most Widely-Flown Fighter Jets in Today's Air Forces

Fighter jets are easily some of the most iconic military assets in play today. They find their origin in World War II, and ever since have occupied a high status in any military because of their incredible operational capabilities. Fighter jets can execute a myriad of missions with deadly precision, and as such many militaries around the world are looking to fill out their ranks with the most technologically advanced fighters they can get their hands on. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)
Different jets have found popularity among world militaries over the years for a number of reasons. Some jets may be cost-effective, while others fulfill an explicit need or role required by any given air force. However, each of these jets is a unique combination of advanced technology that ultimately works to project power for the military force which it serves.
To determine the most widely flown modern fighter jets that are in use today, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website.. We ranked each aircraft by the total number of uniquely identifiable units that are in use. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, top speed, country of origin, manufacturer, and when each aircraft was introduced.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon tops this list as the most widely-used fighter jet currently in the service of any military. It has been in service in many countries since it was introduced in 1978. Considering the F-16 was one of the first jets in the fourth generation, and given it was easy to operate and maintain, it is not surprising to find it in air forces around the world. (These are the most iconic strike fighter aircraft since World War II.)
One interesting thing to note is that some of the most prolific fighter jets are also some of the oldest. However, there are a couple exceptions like the F-35 Lightning II that was recently introduced and has seen hundreds of jets manufactured already.
Here is a look at the most widely-flown fighter jets in today’s air forces:
42. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)
- Active aircraft: 14
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,616 mph
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Year introduced: 2019
41. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)
- Active aircraft: 19
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,305 mph
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Year introduced: 2017
40. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)
- Active aircraft: 19
- Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,516 mph
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
- Year introduced: 1976
39. HAL Tejas LCA
- Active aircraft: 32
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,227 mph
- Country of origin: India
- Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
- Year introduced: 2015
38. Grumman F-14 Tomcat
- Active aircraft: 41
- Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
- Maximum speed: 1,544 mph
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
37. Panavia Tornado ECR
- Active aircraft: 43
- Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
- Year introduced: 1990
36. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)
- Active aircraft: 45
- Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,305 mph
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Year introduced: 2013
35. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)
- Active aircraft: 45
- Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Year introduced: 1994
34. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)
- Active aircraft: 55
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
- Year introduced: 2020
33. Mirage F1
- Active aircraft: 75
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Year introduced: 1973
32. Mitsubishi F-2
- Active aircraft: 86
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
- Country of origin: Japan
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
- Year introduced: 2000
31. Mirage III
- Active aircraft: 87
- Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
- Maximum speed: 1,312 mph
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Year introduced: 1961
30. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)
- Active aircraft: 103
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,118 mph
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
- Year introduced: 1992
29. AV-8B Harrier II
- Active aircraft: 127
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
- Maximum speed: 665 mph
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
- Year introduced: 1985
28. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)
- Active aircraft: 129
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,379 mph
- Country of origin: Taiwan
- Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
- Year introduced: 1994
27. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)
- Active aircraft: 130
- Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Year introduced: 2014
26. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)
- Active aircraft: 142
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,370 mph
- Country of origin: Sweden
- Manufacturer: Saab AB
- Year introduced: 1997
25. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)
- Active aircraft: 143
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Year introduced: 1980
24. Mig-31 (Foxhound)
- Active aircraft: 148
- Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,864 mph
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Year introduced: 1979
23. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)
- Active aircraft: 151
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 718 mph
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi
- Year introduced: 1970
22. PAC JF-17 Thunder
- Active aircraft: 156
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,218 mph
- Country of origin: Pakistan
- Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
- Year introduced: 2007
21. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon
- Active aircraft: 167
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 870 mph
- Country of origin: South Korea
- Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
- Year introduced: 1991
20. F-4 Phantom II
- Active aircraft: 167
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,473 mph
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
- Year introduced: 1960
19. F-22 Raptor
- Active aircraft: 178
- Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,599 mph
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
- Year introduced: 2005
18. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Active aircraft: 196
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,491 mph
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
- Year introduced: 1979
17. MiG-23 (Flogger)
- Active aircraft: 213
- Type: Swing-wing figher-interceptor aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Year introduced: 1970
16. F-16V (Viper)
- Active aircraft: 214
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 917 mph
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
- Year introduced: 2017
15. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)
- Active aircraft: 227
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,550 mph
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
- Year introduced: 2003
14. Dassault Rafale
- Active aircraft: 247
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,383 mph
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Year introduced: 2001
13. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)
- Active aircraft: 289
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,452 mph
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Year introduced: 2005
12. MiG-21 (Fishbed)
- Active aircraft: 305
- Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,386 mph
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Year introduced: 1959
11. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)
- Active aircraft: 315
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Year introduced: 1998
10. Mirage 2000 (M2000)
- Active aircraft: 337
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,453 mph
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Year introduced: 1979
9. F-15E Strike Eagle
- Active aircraft: 377
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,653 mph
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Year introduced: 1988
8. F/A-18 Hornet
- Active aircraft: 452
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,190 mph
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
- Year introduced: 1983
7. F/A-18 Super Hornet
- Active aircraft: 656
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,187 mph
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Year introduced: 1999
6. F-15 Eagle
- Active aircraft: 667
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,875 mph
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Year introduced: 1976
5. F-35 Lightning II
- Active aircraft: 869
- Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,199 mph
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
- Year introduced: 2016
4. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)
- Active aircraft: 898
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,519 mph
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Year introduced: 1984
3. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)
- Active aircraft: 987
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Maximum speed: 1,553 mph
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Year introduced: 1985
2. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)
- Active aircraft: 1,256
- Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,317 mph
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
- Year introduced: 1996
1. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Active aircraft: 5,534
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Maximum speed: 1,317 mph
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
- Year introduced: 1978
