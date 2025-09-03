This Sniper Rifle From the 1960s Still Sees Everyday Use in Russian Special Forces Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

The Dragunov SVD entered the service of the Russian military in 1963

The SVD is chambered for 7.62x54mm rounds and has an effective range of roughly 2,600 feet

This sniper rifle has been upgraded over the years to vastly improve its performance

The Dragunov SVD is a Russian-made sniper rifle that has been in the service of Russian Special Forces for decades. It originally entered service in 1963 and has stood the test of time to still see service to this day. Although it was introduced more than half a century ago, it has undergone a series of upgrades and modifications over the years to keep up with today’s modern firearms. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)

The SVD is chambered for 7.62x54mm rounds and has a maximum effective range of roughly 2,600 ft feet and is capable of firing 4,200 ft. Its firing action operates with a short-stroke gas piston and a rotating bolt, which allows for consistent performance under various conditions.

This sniper rifle serves in a series of roles ranging from counter-sniper operations to providing overwatch for advancing troops. Additionally, the rifle’s ruggedness and simplicity make it ideal for long deployments with limited logistical support.

In terms of its upgrades over the years, the SVD has added for modernized optics, improved ergonomics, and lighter weight polymer materials to reduce weight.

Despite the introduction of newer sniper systems, the Dragunov SVD remains a trusted and iconic weapon in the arsenal of Russian Special Forces. (What actually led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the arsenal of the Russian Special Forces. We reviewed Spetsnaz Special Forces Weapons cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms to determine the guns used by Russian special forces or Spetsnaz. We excluded guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed no longer to be in use by the special forces. We ranked the remaining guns according to when they entered service. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber of ammunition used also came from Military Factory.

This post was updated on September 3, 2025 to clarify effective ranges vs. maximum firing range and exclude non-Russian weapons or those no longer used.

Why Are We Covering This?

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the operational capabilities of Special Forces around the world provides insight into the tactical approaches of these units. Knowledge of these weapons enables better appreciation of the strengths and limitations of special forces operations, informing military strategy and training.

Here is a look at the weapons of the Russian Special Forces:

31. Makarov PM

Type: Semi-automatic pistol

Year entered service: 1951

1951 Manufacturer: Izhevsk Mechanical Plant

Izhevsk Mechanical Plant Caliber/ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov

9x18mm Makarov Maximum effective range: 164 ft

30. Izhmash RPK

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light machine gun

Year entered service: 1961

1961 Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x39mm M43 / 5.45x39mm M74

7.62x39mm M43 / 5.45x39mm M74 Maximum effective range: 3280 ft

29. Dragunov SVD

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Year entered service: 1963

1963 Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, .308 Winchester

7.62x54mmR Soviet, .308 Winchester Maximum effective range: 4265 ft

28. AS Val (Avtomat Special’nyj)

Hmaag / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Silenced assault rifle

Year entered service: 1987

1987 Manufacturer: Tula Arms

Tula Arms Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-6

9x39mm SP-6 Maximum effective range: 984 ft

27. VSS Vintorez

Courtesy of VSS Vintorez via Facebook

Type: Silenced sniper rifle

Year entered service: 1987

1987 Manufacturer: Tula Arms

Tula Arms Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5

9x39mm SP-5 Maximum effective range: 1312 ft

26. Izhmash AN-94 (Abakan)

Type: Assault rifle

Year entered service: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm

5.45x39mm Maximum effective range: 1212 ft

25. OTs-14 (Groza)

Type: Bullpup assault rifle

Year entered service: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: TsKIB SOO

TsKIB SOO Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x39mm, 9x39mm

7.62x39mm, 9x39mm Maximum effective range: 656 ft

24. KBP VSK-94

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Silenced sniper rifle

Year entered service: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5

9x39mm SP-5 Maximum effective range: 1312 ft

23. KBP AGS-30 AGL

Type: Automatic grenade launcher

Year entered service: 1995

1995 Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber/ammunition: 30x29mm

30x29mm Maximum effective range: 7544 ft

22. Izhmash Saiga-12

Type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun

Year entered service: 1995

1995 Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber/ammunition: 12-gauge

12-gauge Maximum effective range: 150 ft

21. KBP OSV-96

Type: Anti-material rifle

Year entered service: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x108mm

12.7x108mm Maximum effective range: 5,900 ft

20. PP-19 Bizon

Type: Submachine gun

Year entered service: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber/ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov, 9x19mm parabellum

9x18mm Makarov, 9x19mm parabellum Maximum effective range: 328 ft

19. Izhmash SV-98

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Year entered service: 1998

1998 Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO

7.62x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft

18. KSVK 12.7 (ASVK)

Type: Anti-material rifle

Year entered service: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: ZID / Degtyarev Plant

ZID / Degtyarev Plant Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x108mm

12.7x108mm Maximum effective range: 3937 ft

17. Kalashnikov SV-99

Vyacheslav Bukharov / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle (training/urban use only)

Year entered service: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: Kalashnikov Group

Kalashnikov Group Caliber/ammunition: 5.6mm (.22LR)

5.6mm (.22LR) Maximum effective range: 330 ft

16. ASM-DT

Type: Amphibious assault rifle (extremely rare and specialized)

Year entered service: 2000

2000 Manufacturer: Tula Arms

Tula Arms Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm

5.45x39mm Maximum effective range: 164 ft

15. PKP Pecheneg (6P41)

Type: General purpose machine gun

Year entered service: 2001

2001 Manufacturer: TsNIITochMash

TsNIITochMash Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mmR

7.62x54mmR Maximum effective range: 2624 ft-4921 ft

14. VKS / VSSK (BKC / Vykhlop)

Type: Anti-material rifle

Year entered service: 2004

2004 Manufacturer: Central Design Bureau

Central Design Bureau Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x55mm STs-130

12.7x55mm STs-130 Maximum effective range: 1968 ft-2624 ft

13. SA-24 (Grinch) / 9K338 Igla-S

Type: Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missile (air defense)

Year entered service: 2004

2004 Manufacturer: KB Maschinostroyeniya

KB Maschinostroyeniya Caliber/ammunition: 72mm

72mm Maximum effective range: 19680 ft

12. Izhmash AK-9

Type: Silenced assault rifle

Year entered service: 2004

2004 Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm subsonic

9x39mm subsonic Maximum effective range: 656 ft

11. KBP GM-94

Type: Pump-action grenade launcher

Year entered service: 2006

2006 Manufacturer: Instrument Design Bureau

Instrument Design Bureau Caliber/ammunition: 43mm

43mm Maximum effective range: 984 ft

10. KBP PP-2000

Type: Submachine gun

Year entered service: 2006

2006 Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum

9x19mm parabellum Maximum effective range: 330 ft

9. RPG-32 (Hashim)

Courtesy of الصناعات العسكرية الاردنية via Facebook

Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher

Year entered service: 2008

2008 Manufacturer: Bazalt

Bazalt Caliber/ammunition: 105mm rocket

105mm rocket Maximum effective range: 2300 ft

8. MP-443 (Grach)

blinow61 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Semi-automatic pistol

Year entered service: 2008

2008 Manufacturer: Izhevsk Mechanical Plant

Izhevsk Mechanical Plant Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum

9x19mm parabellum Maximum effective range: 165 ft

7. Izhmash PP-19-01 (Vityaz-SN)

Type: Submachine gun

Year entered service: 2008

2008 Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum

9x19mm parabellum Maximum effective range: 656 ft

6. ORSIS T-5000

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Year entered service: 2011

2011 Manufacturer: ORSIS

ORSIS Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac Maximum effective range: 4921 ft (.338), 6561 (.408)

5. KBP ADS

Type: Amphibious bullpup assault rifle (extremely rare and specialized)

Year entered service: 2013

2013 Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm, 5.45x39mm

5.45x39mm, 5.45x39mm Maximum effective range: 1650 ft

4. Kalashnikov AK-12

aleks0649 / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Assault rifle

Year entered service: 2014

2014 Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm Soviet, 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm NATO

5.45x39mm Soviet, 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm NATO Maximum effective range: 2000 ft

3. KMZ A-545

Type: Assault rifle

Year entered service: 2014

2014 Manufacturer: Degtyarev Plant

Degtyarev Plant Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm

5.45x39mm Maximum effective range: 1640 ft

2. TekhMash 6G27 Balkan

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Automatic grenade launcher

Year entered service: 2016

2016 Manufacturer: Tekhmash

Tekhmash Caliber/ammunition: 40mm caseless

40mm caseless Maximum effective range: 8200 ft

1. Kalashnikov RPK-16

Type: Squad automatic weapon

Year entered service: 2018 (still in phased adoption)

2018 (still in phased adoption) Manufacturer: Kalashnikov Group

Kalashnikov Group Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm

5.45x39mm Maximum effective range: 2625 ft

