This Sniper Rifle From the 1960s Still Sees Everyday Use in Russian Special Forces

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
  • The Dragunov SVD entered the service of the Russian military in 1963
  • The SVD is chambered for 7.62x54mm rounds and has an effective range of roughly 2,600 feet
  • This sniper rifle has been upgraded over the years to vastly improve its performance
The Dragunov SVD is a Russian-made sniper rifle that has been in the service of Russian Special Forces for decades. It originally entered service in 1963 and has stood the test of time to still see service to this day. Although it was introduced more than half a century ago, it has undergone a series of upgrades and modifications over the years to keep up with today’s modern firearms. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)

The SVD is chambered for 7.62x54mm rounds and has a maximum effective range of roughly 2,600 ft feet and is capable of firing 4,200 ft. Its firing action operates with a short-stroke gas piston and a rotating bolt, which allows for consistent performance under various conditions.

This sniper rifle serves in a series of roles ranging from counter-sniper operations to providing overwatch for advancing troops. Additionally, the rifle’s ruggedness and simplicity make it ideal for long deployments with limited logistical support.

In terms of its upgrades over the years, the SVD has added for modernized optics, improved ergonomics, and lighter weight polymer materials to reduce weight.

Despite the introduction of newer sniper systems, the Dragunov SVD remains a trusted and iconic weapon in the arsenal of Russian Special Forces. (What actually led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the arsenal of the Russian Special Forces. We reviewed Spetsnaz Special Forces Weapons cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms to determine the guns used by Russian special forces or Spetsnaz. We excluded guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed no longer to be in use by the special forces. We ranked the remaining guns according to when they entered service. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber of ammunition used also came from Military Factory.

This post was updated on September 3, 2025 to clarify effective ranges vs. maximum firing range and exclude non-Russian weapons or those no longer used. 

Why Are We Covering This?

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the operational capabilities of Special Forces around the world provides insight into the tactical approaches of these units. Knowledge of these weapons enables better appreciation of the strengths and limitations of special forces operations, informing military strategy and training.

Here is a look at the weapons of the Russian Special Forces:

31. Makarov PM

Makarov Pistol Parkerized... by Agazoo
Makarov Pistol Parkerized... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Agazoo
  • Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1951
  • Manufacturer: Izhevsk Mechanical Plant
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft

30. Izhmash RPK

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1961
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x39mm M43 / 5.45x39mm M74
  • Maximum effective range: 3280 ft

29. Dragunov SVD

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, .308 Winchester
  • Maximum effective range: 4265 ft

28. AS Val (Avtomat Special’nyj)

Hmaag / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Silenced assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Manufacturer: Tula Arms
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-6
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft

27. VSS Vintorez

Courtesy of VSS Vintorez via Facebook
  • Type: Silenced sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Manufacturer: Tula Arms
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5
  • Maximum effective range: 1312 ft

26. Izhmash AN-94 (Abakan)

AN-94 assault rifle at Engineering Technologies by Mike1979 Russia
AN-94 assault rifle at Engineering Technologies (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Mike1979 Russia
  • Type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1212 ft

25. OTs-14 (Groza)

OTS-14 Groza by Marcus Burns
OTS-14 Groza (CC BY 3.0) by Marcus Burns
  • Type: Bullpup assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Manufacturer: TsKIB SOO
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x39mm, 9x39mm
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft

24. KBP VSK-94

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Silenced sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5
  • Maximum effective range: 1312 ft

23. KBP AGS-30 AGL

AGS-30 maks2009 by Allocer
AGS-30 maks2009 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Allocer
  • Type: Automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1995
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber/ammunition: 30x29mm
  • Maximum effective range: 7544 ft

22. Izhmash Saiga-12

Saiga 12 shotgun by SpetsnazAlpha
Saiga 12 shotgun (CC BY-SA 3.0) by SpetsnazAlpha
  • Type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1995
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber/ammunition: 12-gauge
  • Maximum effective range: 150 ft

21. KBP OSV-96

u041eu0421u0412-96 12,7-u043cu043c u0441u043du0430u0439u043fu0435u0440u0441u043au0430u044f u0432u0438u043du0442u043eu0432u043au0430 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
u041eu0421u0412-96 12,7-u043cu043c u0441u043du0430u0439u043fu0435u0440u0441u043au0430u044f u0432u0438u043du0442u043eu0432u043au0430 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 1997
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x108mm
  • Maximum effective range: 5,900 ft

20. PP-19 Bizon

PP-19 Bizon left view by Vitaly Kuzmin
PP-19 Bizon left view (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Vitaly Kuzmin
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov, 9x19mm parabellum
  • Maximum effective range: 328 ft

19. Izhmash SV-98

SV-98 Engineering technologies by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
SV-98 Engineering technologies (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1998
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft

18. KSVK 12.7 (ASVK)

KSVK1 by u0441u0430u0439u0442 u201cu041eu0440u0443u0436u0435u0439u043du0430u044f u041fu0420u0410u0412u0414u0410
KSVK1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by u0441u0430u0439u0442 u201cu041eu0440u0443u0436u0435u0439u043du0430u044f u041fu0420u0410u0412u0414u0410
  • Type: Anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Manufacturer: ZID / Degtyarev Plant
  • Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x108mm
  • Maximum effective range: 3937 ft

17. Kalashnikov SV-99

Vyacheslav Bukharov / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle (training/urban use only)
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Manufacturer: Kalashnikov Group
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.6mm (.22LR)
  • Maximum effective range: 330 ft

16. ASM-DT

ASM-DT podw by Tomasz Steifer
ASM-DT podw (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Tomasz Steifer
  • Type: Amphibious assault rifle (extremely rare and specialized)
  • Year entered service: 2000
  • Manufacturer: Tula Arms
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft

15. PKP Pecheneg (6P41)

PKP Pecheneg Conscript day in Moscow 2011 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
PKP Pecheneg Conscript day in Moscow 2011 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2001
  • Manufacturer: TsNIITochMash
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mmR
  • Maximum effective range: 2624 ft-4921 ft

14. VKS / VSSK (BKC / Vykhlop)

12.7-u043cu043c u0441u043du0430u0439u043fu0435u0440u0441u043au0430u044f u0432u0438u043du0442u043eu0432u043au0430 u0412u041au0421 - u0422u0435u0445u043du043eu043bu043eu0433u0438u0438 u0432 u043cu0430u0448u0438u043du043eu0441u0442u0440u043eu0435u043du0438u0438-2012 01 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
12.7-u043cu043c u0441u043du0430u0439u043fu0435u0440u0441u043au0430u044f u0432u0438u043du0442u043eu0432u043au0430 u0412u041au0421 - u0422u0435u0445u043du043eu043bu043eu0433u0438u0438 u0432 u043cu0430u0448u0438u043du043eu0441u0442u0440u043eu0435u043du0438u0438-2012 01 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Manufacturer: Central Design Bureau
  • Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x55mm STs-130
  • Maximum effective range: 1968 ft-2624 ft

13. SA-24 (Grinch) / 9K338 Igla-S

IGLA-S MANPADS at IDELF-2008 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
IGLA-S MANPADS at IDELF-2008 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missile (air defense)
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Manufacturer: KB Maschinostroyeniya
  • Caliber/ammunition: 72mm
  • Maximum effective range: 19680 ft

12. Izhmash AK-9

AK-9 Assault rifle by Macaque123
AK-9 Assault rifle (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Macaque123
  • Type: Silenced assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm subsonic
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft

11. KBP GM-94

Grenade-launcher-GM-94 by Allocer
Grenade-launcher-GM-94 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Allocer
  • Type: Pump-action grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Manufacturer: Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber/ammunition: 43mm
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft

10. KBP PP-2000

PP-2000 with detached magazine by Vitaly Kuzmin
PP-2000 with detached magazine (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Vitaly Kuzmin
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum
  • Maximum effective range: 330 ft

9. RPG-32 (Hashim)

Courtesy of الصناعات العسكرية الاردنية via Facebook

  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Caliber/ammunition: 105mm rocket
  • Maximum effective range: 2300 ft

8. MP-443 (Grach)

blinow61 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Manufacturer: Izhevsk Mechanical Plant
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft

7. Izhmash PP-19-01 (Vityaz-SN)

OSN Saturn special purpose unit by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
OSN Saturn special purpose unit (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft

6. ORSIS T-5000

ORSIS T-5000 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
ORSIS T-5000 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Manufacturer: ORSIS
  • Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac
  • Maximum effective range: 4921 ft (.338), 6561 (.408)

5. KBP ADS

5.45mm ADS rifle by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
5.45mm ADS rifle (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Amphibious bullpup assault rifle (extremely rare and specialized)
  • Year entered service: 2013
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm, 5.45x39mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1650 ft

4. Kalashnikov AK-12

aleks0649 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm Soviet, 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm NATO
  • Maximum effective range: 2000 ft

3. KMZ A-545

AEK-97110-copy by u0412u0438u0442u0430u043bu0438u0439 u041au0443u0437u044cu043cu0438u043d
AEK-97110-copy (CC BY-SA 4.0) by u0412u0438u0442u0430u043bu0438u0439 u041au0443u0437u044cu043cu0438u043d
  • Type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Manufacturer: Degtyarev Plant
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
  • Maximum effective range: 1640 ft

2. TekhMash 6G27 Balkan

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2016
  • Manufacturer: Tekhmash
  • Caliber/ammunition: 40mm caseless
  • Maximum effective range: 8200 ft

1. Kalashnikov RPK-16

RPK-16 machine gun at Military-technical forum ARMY by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
RPK-16 machine gun at Military-technical forum ARMY (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Squad automatic weapon
  • Year entered service: 2018 (still in phased adoption)
  • Manufacturer: Kalashnikov Group
  • Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
  • Maximum effective range: 2625 ft

