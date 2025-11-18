30 Legendary Rifles That Refuse to Retire

Some rifles are so reliable, so battle-tested, and so effective that they refuse to fade into history

Some rifles are so reliable, so battle-tested, and so effective that they refuse to fade into history. Across warzones and special operations units, these legendary weapons continue to serve decades after their debut. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some legendary rifles in service that just refuse to retire.

To determine the most legendary rifles that are still in service of militaries around the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Military Factory, an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ordered these rifles alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the country of origin, year entered service, and manufacturer, among other things.

Here is a look at some of the most legendary rifles that refused to retire:

Why Are We Covering This?

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

Accuracy International AWM

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1996

1996 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine

.300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 3,610 ft.

Accuracy International L115

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1997

1997 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.

Accuracy International L96

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 3,608 ft.

AS Val (Avtomat Special’nyj)

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Silenced assault rifle

Silenced assault rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Tula Arms

Tula Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x39mm SP-6, 10-, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

9x39mm SP-6, 10-, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle

Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company

Barrett Firearms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine

.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

Barrett M82

Iakov Zaiats / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms

Barrett Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

Barrett MRAD (Multi-role adaptive design)

MathKnight / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper

Bolt-action sniper Year entered service: 2012

2012 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms

Barrett Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .388 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 10-round detachable box magazine

.388 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,800 ft.

Dragunov SVD

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester, 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.

Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Heckler & Koch HK 416

Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 2005

2005 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

Heckler & Koch HK 417

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

IWI Galil ACE

Weapon type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 25- or 35-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 25- or 35-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,650 ft.

IWI TAR-21 (Tavor)

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 9x19mm parabellum, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm NATO; 9x19mm parabellum, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,805 ft.

IWI X95 (Micro-Tavor)

Weapon type: Compact bullpup assault rifle

Compact bullpup assault rifle Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 9×19 parabellum, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 9×19 parabellum, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,247 ft.

Kalashnikov AK-103

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1994

1994 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm M43, 30-round detachable box magazine

7.62x39mm M43, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Kalashnikov AK-12

aleks0649 / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 2014

2014 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm Soviet, 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine, 100-round drum

5.45x39mm Soviet, 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine, 100-round drum Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

Kalashnikov AK-47

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1949

1949 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine

7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

Kalashnikov AK-74

blinow61 / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1978

1978 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Kalashnikov AKM

UltraONEs / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1959

1959 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories

Kalashnikov / State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm M1943, 20- or 30-round detachable box

7.62x39mm M1943, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; automatic

Gas-operated; automatic Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Kalashnikov SVDM

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2018

2018 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / Dragunov

Kalashnikov / Dragunov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR, 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x54mmR, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; gas-operated; rotating bolt

Semi-automatic; gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

KBP OSV-96

Weapon type: Anti-material rifle

Anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1996

1996 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x108mm, 5-round detachable box magazine

12.7x108mm, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; gas-operated; rotating bolt

Semi-automatic; gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2007

2007 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament

Knight’s Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

McMillan TAC-50

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Anti-material / sniper rifle

Anti-material / sniper rifle Year entered service: 2000

2000 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products

McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft.

Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle

Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002

2002 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

ORSIS T-5000

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2011

2011 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: ORSIS

ORSIS Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

Remington M24 SWS

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt

Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

Stoner SR-25

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament

Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

VSS Vintorez