30 Legendary Rifles That Refuse to Retire

Some rifles are so reliable, so battle-tested, and so effective that they refuse to fade into history. Across warzones and special operations units, these legendary weapons continue to serve decades after their debut. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some legendary rifles in service that just refuse to retire.
To determine the most legendary rifles that are still in service of militaries around the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Military Factory, an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ordered these rifles alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the country of origin, year entered service, and manufacturer, among other things.
Here is a look at some of the most legendary rifles that refused to retire:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
Accuracy International AWM
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Accuracy International
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 3,610 ft.
Accuracy International L115
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1997
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Accuracy International
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.
Accuracy International L96
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Accuracy International
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 3,608 ft.
AS Val (Avtomat Special’nyj)
- Weapon type: Silenced assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Tula Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x39mm SP-6, 10-, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
Barrett M107
- Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
Barrett M82
- Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
Barrett MRAD (Multi-role adaptive design)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper
- Year entered service: 2012
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .388 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,800 ft.
Dragunov SVD
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Izhmash
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.
Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK 416
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2005
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
Heckler & Koch HK 417
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
IWI Galil ACE
- Weapon type: Battle rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 25- or 35-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,650 ft.
IWI TAR-21 (Tavor)
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 9x19mm parabellum, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,805 ft.
IWI X95 (Micro-Tavor)
- Weapon type: Compact bullpup assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 9×19 parabellum, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,247 ft.
Kalashnikov AK-103
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1994
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm M43, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
Kalashnikov AK-12
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2014
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm Soviet, 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine, 100-round drum
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.
Kalashnikov AK-47
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1949
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
Kalashnikov AK-74
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1978
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
Kalashnikov AKM
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1959
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm M1943, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated; automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
Kalashnikov SVDM
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2018
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / Dragunov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
KBP OSV-96
- Weapon type: Anti-material rifle
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x108mm, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
M110 SASS
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2007
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
McMillan TAC-50
- Weapon type: Anti-material / sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2000
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft.
Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2002
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
ORSIS T-5000
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2011
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: ORSIS
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
Remington M24 SWS
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
Remington M40
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Stoner SR-25
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
VSS Vintorez
- Weapon type: Silenced sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Tula Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x39mm SP-5, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.