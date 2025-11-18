S&P 500
6,635.20
-0.72%
Dow Jones
46,179.60
-1.01%
Nasdaq 100
24,593.80
-1.00%
Russell 2000
2,349.15
+0.24%
FTSE 100
9,567.80
-0.72%
Nikkei 225
48,879.20
-1.92%
Stock Market Live November 18: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Getting Clobbered

Military

30 Legendary Rifles That Refuse to Retire

Quick Read

  • Some rifles are so reliable, so battle-tested, and so effective that they refuse to fade into history
  • Across warzones and special operations units, these legendary weapons continue to serve decades after their debut
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Chris Lange
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
30 Legendary Rifles That Refuse to Retire

© Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Some rifles are so reliable, so battle-tested, and so effective that they refuse to fade into history. Across warzones and special operations units, these legendary weapons continue to serve decades after their debut. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some legendary rifles in service that just refuse to retire.

To determine the most legendary rifles that are still in service of militaries around the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Military Factory, an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ordered these rifles alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the country of origin, year entered service, and manufacturer, among other things.

Here is a look at some of the most legendary rifles that refused to retire:

Why Are We Covering This?

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

Accuracy International AWM

Sniper of the Peruvian Armed Forces equipped with an Accuracy International Arctic Warfare sniper rifle by Galeria del Ministerio de Defensa del Peru00fa
Sniper of the Peruvian Armed Forces equipped with an Accuracy International Arctic Warfare sniper rifle (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Galeria del Ministerio de Defensa del Peru00fa
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Accuracy International
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 3,610 ft.

Accuracy International L115

AWM-338-white by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
AWM-338-white (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1997
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Accuracy International
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.

Accuracy International L96

Accuracy International Arctic Warfare by Mr Bullitt
Accuracy International Arctic Warfare (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Mr Bullitt
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Accuracy International
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 3,608 ft.

AS Val (Avtomat Special’nyj)

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Silenced assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Tula Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x39mm SP-6, 10-, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

Barrett M82

Iakov Zaiats / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

Barrett MRAD (Multi-role adaptive design)

MathKnight / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper
  • Year entered service: 2012
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .388 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 4,800 ft.

Dragunov SVD

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester, 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.

Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H by Arbal01
FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Heckler & Koch HK 416

Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

Heckler & Koch HK 417

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

IWI Galil ACE

IWI 3686 by IWI - Israel Weapon Industries
IWI 3686 (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by IWI - Israel Weapon Industries
  • Weapon type: Battle rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 25- or 35-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,650 ft.

IWI TAR-21 (Tavor)

File:IWI-Tavor-TAR-21w1.jpg by MathKnight
File:IWI-Tavor-TAR-21w1.jpg (CC BY 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 9x19mm parabellum, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,805 ft.

IWI X95 (Micro-Tavor)

MicroTavorX95MARS-white by TheStriker
MicroTavorX95MARS-white (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by TheStriker
  • Weapon type: Compact bullpup assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 9×19 parabellum, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,247 ft.

Kalashnikov AK-103

Izhmash Rifles - AK-103 with G... by Angad Singh
Izhmash Rifles - AK-103 with G... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Angad Singh
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm M43, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Kalashnikov AK-12

aleks0649 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm Soviet, 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine, 100-round drum
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

Kalashnikov AK-47

AK-47 type II noBG by Nemo5576
AK-47 type II noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Nemo5576
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1949
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

Kalashnikov AK-74

blinow61 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1978
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Kalashnikov AKM

UltraONEs / iStock via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1959
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm M1943, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

Kalashnikov SVDM

SVD Dragunov by Hokos
SVD Dragunov (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Hokos
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2018
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / Dragunov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR, 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

KBP OSV-96

u041eu0421u0412-96 12,7-u043cu043c u0441u043du0430u0439u043fu0435u0440u0441u043au0430u044f u0432u0438u043du0442u043eu0432u043au0430 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
u041eu0421u0412-96 12,7-u043cu043c u0441u043du0430u0439u043fu0435u0440u0441u043au0430u044f u0432u0438u043du0442u043eu0432u043au0430 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Weapon type: Anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x108mm, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2007
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

McMillan TAC-50

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Anti-material / sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2000
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft.

Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2002
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

ORSIS T-5000

ORSIS T-5000 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
ORSIS T-5000 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: ORSIS
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

Remington M24 SWS

M24--Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 by Dr. Zachi Evenor and User:MathKnight
M24--Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dr. Zachi Evenor and User:MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

Stoner SR-25

Stoner SR-25 by MathKnight
Stoner SR-25 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

VSS Vintorez

VSS Vintorez by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
VSS Vintorez (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Weapon type: Silenced sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Tula Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x39mm SP-5, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

TAC-338 Sniper Rifle Delivers Delta Force Accuracy Beyond a Mile
Chris Lange | Sep 13, 2025

TAC-338 Sniper Rifle Delivers Delta Force Accuracy Beyond a Mile

Delta Force operators are known as the best of the best, and the weapons they employ cannot be anything but…
25 of the Most Accurate Sniper Rifles, Ranked by Effective Range
Chris Lange | Aug 28, 2025

25 of the Most Accurate Sniper Rifles, Ranked by Effective Range

In terms of modern warfare, the sniper rifle still remains one of the most feared and respected tools of combat.…
The Powerful Barrett M107 and Delta Force’s High-Caliber Toolkit
Chris Lange | Oct 21, 2025

The Powerful Barrett M107 and Delta Force’s High-Caliber Toolkit

The Barrett M107 ranks among the most powerful sniper rifles in the world, converting .50 BMG cartridges to tactical options…
Delta Force Upgrades: The Cutting-Edge Systems Powering Modern Raids
Chris Lange | Sep 29, 2025

Delta Force Upgrades: The Cutting-Edge Systems Powering Modern Raids

As one of the most elite Special Forces units in the world, Delta Force stays on the cutting-edge of technology…
High Stakes and High Caliber: The TAC-50’s Role in Navy SEAL Strategy
Chris Lange | Oct 21, 2025

High Stakes and High Caliber: The TAC-50’s Role in Navy SEAL Strategy

When a SEAL team deploys with a TAC-50, the battlefield changes. Targets over a mile away are not safe from…
Operation Red Dawn: How U.S. Delta Force Captured Saddam Hussein
Chris Lange | Oct 15, 2025

Operation Red Dawn: How U.S. Delta Force Captured Saddam Hussein

After nine months, Operation Red Dawn came to an end on December 13, 2003, when U.S. forces captured Saddam Hussein…
The Navy SEALs’ TAC-338: The Precision Rifle Used in Hostage Rescues
Chris Lange | Oct 15, 2025

The Navy SEALs’ TAC-338: The Precision Rifle Used in Hostage Rescues

When hostage scenarios necessitate an overwatch or standoff precision shot, U.S. Navy SEALs have a number of weapons at their…
From M16s to SCARs: These Iconic Guns Define the US Navy SEALs
Chris Lange | Sep 8, 2025

From M16s to SCARs: These Iconic Guns Define the US Navy SEALs

The US Navy SEALs have built their reputation as one of the most elite Special Forces units in the world,…
This McMillan TAC-338 Outguns Almost Every Sniper Rifle in the World
Chris Lange | Aug 12, 2025

This McMillan TAC-338 Outguns Almost Every Sniper Rifle in the World

For the Delta Force, long-range precision can make the difference between mission success and failure. This is exactly what the…

Top Gaining Stocks

Medtronic
MDT Vol: 10,155,164
+$5.56
+5.77%
$101.84
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 10,632,283
+$1.70
+4.36%
$40.70
CarMax
KMX Vol: 1,465,067
+$1.17
+3.64%
$33.28
Merck
MRK Vol: 13,688,952
+$3.03
+3.26%
$95.89
Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 1,457,879
+$2.23
+2.76%
$82.95

Top Losing Stocks

Western Digital
WDC Vol: 3,829,817
-$10.27
6.32%
$152.18
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 44,038
-$51.47
5.38%
$906.00
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 18,012,456
-$10.55
4.36%
$231.40
AMD
AMD Vol: 26,148,618
-$9.30
3.87%
$231.22
Home Depot
HD Vol: 4,542,645
-$13.60
3.80%
$344.43