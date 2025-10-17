Russian Special Forces Add The ORSIS T-5000 Rifle for Longer-Range Operations

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The ORSIS T-5000 is a modern Russian bolt-action precision rifle that has quickly earned a place in the inventories of special-operations since its introduction in the 2010s. Designed and built by ORSIS, the platform was created to provide high-grade accuracy and modularity for long-range overwatch and precision engagement.

Built around a “free-floating” barrel and a modular chassis, the T-5000 is capable of firing a range of calibers (most notably .338 Lapua Magnum as well as .300 Win Mag and .308 variants). Its bolt-action design and adjustable stock deliver repeatable accuracy at engagement distances that exceed typical squad weapons, while accessory rails make it easy to fit modern optics, suppressors and other mission-specific gear.

As a result, this sniper has made a name for itself on the international scend and found its way into Russian Special Forces (Spetsnaz) toolkits, as well as other Special Forces units. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the small arms like the ORSIS T-5000 that are used by Russian Special Forces.

To determine the newest guns used by Russian special forces or Spetsnaz24/7 Wall St. reviewed Spetsnaz Special Forces Weapons cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We excluded guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed no longer to be in use by the special forces. We ranked the remaining guns according to when they entered service. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber of ammunition used also came from Military Factory.

Here is a look at the newest weapons of the Russian Special Forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the arsenals of Special Forces units from around the world provides insight into the tactical approaches and operational capabilities of these units. Knowledge of these weapons yields a greater appreciation of the strengths and limitations of special forces operations, ultimately informing military strategy and training.

36. Makarov PM

Type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1951

1951 Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

164 ft. Manufacturer: Izhevsk Mechanical Plant

Izhevsk Mechanical Plant Caliber and ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov

The Makarov PM is a simple 9×18mm pistol that served as the Soviet standard sidearm for decades. It is prized for reliability, ease of maintenance, and widespread use across Warsaw Pact forces.

35. Izhmash RPK

Type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1961

1961 Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

3,280 ft. Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x39mm M43 / 5.45x39mm M74

The RPK is a classic light machine gun variant of the AK series introduced in the 1960s. Its belt/box-fed concept was replaced by magazine-fed RPK for squad support. This gun is known for its ruggedness and long frontline service.

34. Dragunov SVD

Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1963

1963 Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.

4,265 ft. Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester

The Dragunov SVD is a classic Soviet semi-automatic sniper rifle introduced in the 1960s. The 7.62×54mmR chambering, rugged reliability and widespread export made it a staple across many armed forces.

33. AS Val (Avtomat Special’nyj)

Type: Silenced assault rifle

Silenced assault rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

984 ft. Manufacturer: Tula Arms

Tula Arms Caliber and ammunition: 9x39mm SP-6

The AS Val is a Soviet-era integrally suppressed 9×39mm rifle designed for clandestine operations. This rifle is loved by Spetsnaz for near-silent fire and armor-piercing subsonic rounds in special-operations and counterterror roles.

32. VSS Vintorez

Type: Silenced sniper rifle

Silenced sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.

1,312 ft. Manufacturer: Tula Arms

Tula Arms Caliber and ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5

The VSS Vintorez is an integrally suppressed 9×39mm designated-marksman rifle introduced in the late Soviet era. Quiet, accurate, and built for covert special forces work, it remains a Spetsnaz favorite for stealth engagements.

31. KBP A-91

Type: Bullpup assault rifle

Bullpup assault rifle Year entered service: 1991

1991 Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

3,280 ft. Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x39mm, 5.56x45mm NATO

The KBP A-91 is a bullpup assault carbine with an integrated grenade launcher concept. It is notable for its compact layout and experimental designs showcased in Russian small-arms development history.

30. Izhmash AN-94 (Abakan)

Type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1994

1994 Maximum effective range: 1,212 ft.

1,212 ft. Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber and ammunition: 5.45x39mm

The AN-94 Abakan is an innovative Russian assault rifle with a unique two-round hyper-burst and recoil-mitigation mechanism. While this is technically impressive there has been limited adoption.

29. KBP VSK-94

Type: Silenced sniper rifle

Silenced sniper rifle Year entered service: 1994

1994 Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.

1,312 ft. Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber and ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5

The VSK-94 is a suppressed 9×39mm designated marksman rifle built on a VSS concept. It is designed for covert engagements with subsonic rounds, fielded by special units for stealthy precision work.

28. OTs-03 SVU

Type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1994

1994 Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

3,280 ft. Manufacturer: Central Design Bureau

Central Design Bureau Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x54mmR

The OTs-03 is a bullpup precision rifle based on a dragunov-style action, providing a shorter overall length for urban sniping. It is employed in Russian special units where compact accuracy is needed.

27. OTs-14 (Groza)

Type: Bullpup assault rifle

Bullpup assault rifle Year entered service: 1994

1994 Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

656 ft. Manufacturer: TsKIB SOO

TsKIB SOO Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x39mm, 9x39mm

The OTs-14 is a 1990s Russian bullpup assault carbine built around the AK action. It is chambered for heavy subsonic rounds for close-quarters and suppressed use, it saw limited Spetsnaz adoption for urban operations.

26. Izhmash Saiga-12

Type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun

Semi-automatic combat shotgun Year entered service: 1995

1995 Maximum effective range: 150 ft.

150 ft. Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber and ammunition: 12-gauge

The Saiga-12 is a gas-operated 12-gauge semi-auto shotgun based on the AK action. It is popular for sport and law enforcement, noted for its detachable magazines and a reputation for reliability in harsh environments.

25. KBP AGS-30 AGL

Type: Automatic grenade launcher

Automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 1995

1995 Maximum effective range: 7,544 ft.

7,544 ft. Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber and ammunition: 30x29mm

The KBP AGS-30 is a light automatic 30mm grenade launcher introduced as a lighter successor to the AGS-17. It provides infantry with high-explosive indirect fire and improved mobility for mounted or dismounted use.

24. Accuracy International AWM

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1996

1996 Maximum effective range: 3,610 ft.

3,610 ft. Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber and ammunition: .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum

The AWM is a British-developed Arctic Warfare Magnum sniper rifle that is known for its long-range accuracy. It is chambered in .300 Win Mag/.338 Lapua Magnum, it’s a go-to for military and police marksmen in militaries around the world.

23. KBP OSV-96

Type: Anti-material rifle

Anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1996

1996 Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

6,560 ft. Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber and ammunition: 12.7x108mm

The KBP OSV-96 is a semi-automatic 12.7mm anti-materiel rifle valued for long-range penetration and vehicle disabling roles. It is adopted for selected heavy-sniper tasks in Russian service.

22. PP-19 Bizon

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1996

1996 Maximum effective range: 328 ft.

328 ft. Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber and ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov, 9x19mm parabellum

The PP-19 Bizon is a distinctive 9mm submachine gun with a large helical magazine beneath the barrel. Favored by police and special units for compactness, high capacity, and reliable AK-derived internals in urban roles.

21. Accuracy International L115

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1997

1997 Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.

4,921 ft. Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber and ammunition: .338 Lapua Magnum

The L115 is typically used by British snipers for extreme-range engagements, but it has found its way into international forces as a result of its notable reputation for decisive battlefield hits and long-distance records.

20. Izhmash SV-98

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1998

1998 Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

1,968 ft. Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber and ammunition: 7.6x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO

The SV-98 is a bolt-action Russian sniper rifle adopted in the late 1990s. It is chambered in 7.62×54mmR, used by military marksmen for precision work with modern optics and modular stock options.

19. Kalashnikov SV-99

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1999

1999 Maximum effective range: 330 ft.

330 ft. Manufacturer: Kalashnikov Group

Kalashnikov Group Caliber and ammunition: 5.6mm (.22LR)

The SV-99 is a precision bolt-action sniper rifle built for long-range law enforcement and military use. It is designed to deliver improved accuracy over its predecessors with its modern sights and bedding.

18. KSVK 12.7 (ASVK)

Type: Anti-material rifle

Anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1999

1999 Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

4,920 ft. Manufacturer: ZID / Degtyarev Plant

ZID / Degtyarev Plant Caliber and ammunition: 12.7x108mm

The KSVK is a heavy 12.7mm bolt-action rifle intended for anti-materiel roles. It is used to disable equipment and engage distant hardened targets, offering extreme-range power in a man-portable package.

17. ASM-DT

Type: Amphibious assault rifle

Amphibious assault rifle Year entered service: 2000

2000 Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

164 ft. Manufacturer: Tula Arms

Tula Arms Caliber and ammunition: 5.45x39mm

The ASM-DT is a little-seen Russian experimental twin-barrel/suppressed design developed for special operations. It is notable for its unconventional layout and emphasis on stealthy, close-quarters engagements.

16. Heckler & Koch HK MP7

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 2001

2001 Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

656 ft. Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber and ammunition: HK 4.6x30mm

The MP7 is a compact submachine gun firing 4.6×30mm, designed to defeat modern body armor. It is fielded by special forces and police worldwide for close protection and urban operations.

15. PKP Pecheneg (6P41)

Type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 2001

2001 Maximum effective range: 5,000 ft.

5,000 ft. Manufacturer: TsNIITochMash

TsNIITochMash Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x54mmR

The PKP Pecheneg is a modern fixed-barrel evolution of the PK machine gun, designed for sustained fire accuracy. Adopted by Russian forces for improved heat tolerance and accuracy during prolonged squad-support missions.

14. Izhmash AK-9

Type: Silenced assault rifle

Silenced assault rifle Year entered service: 2004

2004 Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

656 ft. Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber and ammunition: 9x39mm subsonic

The AK-9 is a Kalashnikov family prototype chambered for subs and subsonic rounds (designed for special operations). It is built to deliver suppressed, armor-piercing performance in clandestine operations.

13. SA-24 (Grinch) / 9K338 Igla-S

Type: Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missile

Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missile Year entered service: 2004

2004 Maximum effective range: 19,680 ft.

19,680 ft. Manufacturer: KB Maschinostroyeniya

KB Maschinostroyeniya Caliber and ammunition: 72mm

The SA-24 (Grinch) is an upgraded shoulder-fired air-defense missile replacing older Igla variants. Fielded in the 2000s, it offers improved seeker sensitivity and countermeasure resistance for short-range air defense teams.

12. VKS / VSSK (BKC / Vykhlop)

Type: Anti-material rifle

Anti-material rifle Year entered service: 2004

2004 Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

1,968 ft. Manufacturer: Central Design Bureau

Central Design Bureau Caliber and ammunition: 12.7x55mm STs-130

This is a large-caliber special-purpose sniper systems developed for clandestine anti-materiel roles. It fires heavy, often subsonic rounds with integrated suppressors to disable equipment or personnel at medium ranges.

11. Heckler & Koch HK 417

Type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006

2006 Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

2,625 ft. Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x51mm NATO

The HK 417 is a battle rifle chambered for 7.62x51mm and derived from the HK416. It was adopted by special units and militaries for its extended-range firepower where 5.56mm is not enough.

10. KBP GM-94

Type: Pump-action grenade launcher

Pump-action grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006

2006 Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

984 ft. Manufacturer: Instrument Design Bureau

Instrument Design Bureau Caliber and ammunition: 43mm

The KBP GM-94 is a compact 43mm pump-action grenade launcher used for urban and close-quarters clearing, It is known for its short-range firepower and simplicity in Russian law enforcement and special units.

9. KBP PP-2000

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 2006

2006 Maximum effective range: 330 ft.

330 ft. Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber and ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum

The KBP PP-2000 is a modern 9mm submachine gun developed for Russian police and security; lightweight, compact, and capable with high-capacity magazines. It is designed for close protection and urban operations.

8. Izhmash PP-19-01 (Vityaz-SN)

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 2008

2008 Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

656 ft. Manufacturer: Izhmash

Izhmash Caliber and ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum

The Vityaz-SN is a modern Russian 9×19mm submachine gun derived from the AK family. It has been adopted by police and special units for its durability, ambidextrous controls, and compatibility with AK-style accessories.

7. MP-443 (Grach)

Type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 2008

2008 Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

165 ft. Manufacturer: Izhevsk Mechanical Plant

Izhevsk Mechanical Plant Caliber and ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum

The MP-443 is a modern Russian service pistol adopted in the 2000s to replace older sidearms. The 9×19mm design features improved magazine capacity and durability for military and police use.

6. RPG-32 (Hashim)

Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher

Rocket-propelled grenade launcher Year entered service: 2008

2008 Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft.

2,300 ft. Manufacturer: Bazalt

Bazalt Caliber and ammunition: 105mm rocket

The RPG-32 (Hashim) is a modular rocket launcher accepting a range of tandem and thermobaric warheads. Developed for modern infantry anti-armor needs, it emphasizes portability and improved armor-penetration for light forces and exports.

5. ORSIS T-5000

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2011

2011 Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

4,920 ft. Manufacturer: ORSIS

ORSIS Caliber and ammunition: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac

The ORSIS T-5000 is a contemporary Russian bolt-action sniper rifle acclaimed for match-grade accuracy. It is used in competitions and elite units in militaries around the world.

4. KBP ADS

Type: Amphibious bullpup assault rifle

Amphibious bullpup assault rifle Year entered service: 2013

2013 Maximum effective range: 1,650 ft.

1,650 ft. Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Caliber and ammunition: 5.45x39mm, 5.45x39mm

The KBP ADS is a unique Russian amphibious assault rifle firing submarine-capable ammo. It is designed for special forces to engage targets both underwater and on land.

3. Kalashnikov AK-12

Type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 2014

2014 Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

2,000 ft. Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber and ammunition: 5.45x39mm Soviet, 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm NATO

This is the latest evolution of the Kalashnikov series developed for Russian forces. Its modern ergonomics, accessory rails, and ambidextrous controls aim to bring the AK platform into the 21st century.

2. TekhMash 6G27 Balkan

Type: Automatic grenade launcher

Automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 2016

2016 Maximum effective range: 8,200 ft.

8,200 ft. Manufacturer: Tekhmash

Tekhmash Caliber and ammunition: 40mm caseless

The Tekhmash Balkan is a modern Russian multi-barrel rotary autocannon concept intended for vehicle or remote-station mounts. It is designed to deliver extremely high rates of fire for close-in defense and suppressive roles.

1. Kalashnikov RPK-16

Type: Squad automatic weapon

Squad automatic weapon Year entered service: 2018

2018 Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

2,625 ft. Manufacturer: Kalashnikov Group

Kalashnikov Group Caliber and ammunition: 5.45x39mm

The RPK-16 is the contemporary squad automatic revival combining magazine-fed light support with modern rails and stocks. It is designed to be lighter and more modular than older RPK models.