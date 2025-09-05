These Are the Lightest Modern Fighter Jets in Existence

Footage has been released of the U.S. Air Force’s most recent drone project, the XQ67A which had its maiden flight back in February. Like most drones, the XQ-67A was designed to be light and highly maneuverable. Being light has its advantages when it comes to aerial combat, surveillance, or reconnaissance.
Weight is a critical factor when designing a fighter jet. Generally speaking, lighter fighter jets are more agile which enables them to perform complex maneuvers in combat or for evading enemy fire. Weight also impacts speed as lighter fighter jets require less thrust to reach higher speeds, allowing for faster acceleration. However, fighter jets must balance payload, range, stealth, and survivability, with modern designs often being heavier due to sensors and stealth coatings. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the lightest fighter jets in the world.
To determine the lightest modern fighter jets (any jet released after 1970), 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more used by militaries worldwide. These aircraft were ranked by their empty weight. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, type, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.
The Harrier II is known as one of the lightest fighter jets in service today. This plays heavily into its functionality, compared to other jets. Unlike most fixed-wing aircraft, the Harrier II is unique in terms of its vertical/short takeoff and landing (VSTOL) capabilities. Its relatively light weight allows for a vertical takeoff, which makes runways unnecessary for this incredibly versatile jet.
This post was updated on September 5, 2025 to clarify the role weight plays in modern fighter jets, what defines ‘modern’, top speeds, and accurate weights.
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding fighter jets and their size provides insight into global military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.
Here is a look at the lightest modern fighter jets:
39. Mig-31 (Foxhound)
- Empty weight: 48,116 lbs
- Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,864 mph
38. Grumman F-14 Tomcat
- Empty weight: 43,740 lbs
- Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
37. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)
- Empty weight: 43,000 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,534 mph +
36. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)
- Empty weight: 40,786 lbs
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,320 mph
35. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)
- Empty weight: 39,022 lbs
- Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1996
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
34. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)
- Empty weight: 39,022 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
33. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)
- Empty weight: 37,920 lbs
- Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
32. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)
- Empty weight: 37,192 lbs
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1998
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
31. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)
- Empty weight: 36,112 lbs
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
30. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)
- Empty weight: 36,110 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
29. F-22 Raptor
- Empty weight: 31,998 lbs
- Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,534 mph
28. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)
- Empty weight: 31,967 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1992
- Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
- Top speed: 1,118 mph
27. F-15E Strike Eagle
- Empty weight: 31,526 lbs
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,653 mph
26. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Empty weight: 30,644 lbs
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
25. Panavia Tornado ECR
- Empty weight: 30,644 lbs
- Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
24. F/A-18 Super Hornet
- Empty weight: 30,565 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
23. F-35 Lightning II
- Empty weight: 29,002 lbs
- Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
22. F-15 Eagle
- Empty weight: 28,000 lbs
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,650 mph
21. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)
- Empty weight: 26,808 lbs
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi
- Top speed: 718 mph
20. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)
- Empty weight: 24,251 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
- Top speed: 1,550 mph
19. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)
- Empty weight: 24,251 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2020
- Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
18. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)
- Empty weight: 24,028 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
17. F/A-18 Hornet
- Empty weight: 22,928 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
16. Dassault Rafale
- Empty weight: 22,708 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,383 mph
15. F-16V (Viper)
- Empty weight: 22,046 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
- Top speed: 1500 mph
14. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)
- Empty weight: 21,649 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
13. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)
- Empty weight: 21,451 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,452 mph
12. MiG-23 (Flogger)
- Empty weight: 21,164 lbs
- Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
11. Mitsubishi F-2
- Empty weight: 20,944 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2000
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
10. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Empty weight: 18,960 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
9. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon
- Empty weight: 18,739 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1991
- Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
- Top speed: 1534 mph
8. Mirage 2000 (M2000)
- Empty weight: 16,535 lbs
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
7. Mirage F1
- Empty weight: 16,314 lbs
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
6. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)
- Empty weight: 16,061 lbs
- Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
- Top speed: 1,516 mph
5. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)
- Empty weight: 14,991 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Manufacturer: Saab AB
- Top speed: 1,370 mph
4. PAC JF-17 Thunder
- Empty weight: 14,517 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
- Top speed: 1,218 mph
3. HAL Tejas LCA
- Empty weight: 14,440 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2015
- Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
- Top speed: 1,227 mph
2. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)
- Empty weight: 14,330 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
- Top speed: 1,379 mph
1. AV-8B Harrier II
- Empty weight: 13,977 lbs
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 673–720 mph
