These Are the Lightest Modern Fighter Jets in Existence

Footage has been released of the U.S. Air Force’s most recent drone project, the XQ67A which had its maiden flight back in February. Like most drones, the XQ-67A was designed to be light and highly maneuverable. Being light has its advantages when it comes to aerial combat, surveillance, or reconnaissance.

Weight is a critical factor when designing a fighter jet. Generally speaking, lighter fighter jets are more agile which enables them to perform complex maneuvers in combat or for evading enemy fire. Weight also impacts speed as lighter fighter jets require less thrust to reach higher speeds, allowing for faster acceleration. However, fighter jets must balance payload, range, stealth, and survivability, with modern designs often being heavier due to sensors and stealth coatings. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the lightest fighter jets in the world.

To determine the lightest modern fighter jets (any jet released after 1970), 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more used by militaries worldwide. These aircraft were ranked by their empty weight. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, type, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

The Harrier II is known as one of the lightest fighter jets in service today. This plays heavily into its functionality, compared to other jets. Unlike most fixed-wing aircraft, the Harrier II is unique in terms of its vertical/short takeoff and landing (VSTOL) capabilities. Its relatively light weight allows for a vertical takeoff, which makes runways unnecessary for this incredibly versatile jet.

This post was updated on September 5, 2025 to clarify the role weight plays in modern fighter jets, what defines ‘modern’, top speeds, and accurate weights.

Understanding fighter jets and their size provides insight into global military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

Here is a look at the lightest modern fighter jets:

39. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

Empty weight: 48,116 lbs

48,116 lbs Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,864 mph

38. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Empty weight: 43,740 lbs

43,740 lbs Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Top speed: 1,544 mph

37. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

Empty weight: 43,000 lbs

43,000 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,534 mph +

36. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Empty weight: 40,786 lbs

40,786 lbs Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,320 mph

35. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

Empty weight: 39,022 lbs

39,022 lbs Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau

Sukhoi Design Bureau Top speed: 1,317 mph

34. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

Empty weight: 39,022 lbs

39,022 lbs Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft

Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

33. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Flight Video & Photo / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Empty weight: 37,920 lbs

37,920 lbs Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft

Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,491 mph

32. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Empty weight: 37,192 lbs

37,192 lbs Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,553 mph

31. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Empty weight: 36,112 lbs

36,112 lbs Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,553 mph

30. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 36,110 lbs

36,110 lbs Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft

Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,553 mph

29. F-22 Raptor

Empty weight: 31,998 lbs

31,998 lbs Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft

Air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

Boeing / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,534 mph

28. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Empty weight: 31,967 lbs

31,967 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation

Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation Top speed: 1,118 mph

27. F-15E Strike Eagle

usairforce / Flickr

Empty weight: 31,526 lbs

31,526 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,653 mph

26. Panavia Tornado IDS

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 30,644 lbs

30,644 lbs Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems Top speed: 1,491 mph

25. Panavia Tornado ECR

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 30,644 lbs

30,644 lbs Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft

Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB Top speed: 1,491 mph

24. F/A-18 Super Hornet

U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Kevin T. Murray Jr. /Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Empty weight: 30,565 lbs

30,565 lbs Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,187 mph

23. F-35 Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 29,002 lbs

29,002 lbs Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft

Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems Top speed: 1,199 mph

22. F-15 Eagle

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 28,000 lbs

28,000 lbs Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,650 mph

21. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Empty weight: 26,808 lbs

26,808 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Top speed: 718 mph

20. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

Empty weight: 24,251 lbs

24,251 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH Top speed: 1,550 mph

19. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 24,251 lbs

24,251 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2020

2020 Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG Top speed: 1,491 mph

18. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 24,028 lbs

24,028 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,519 mph

17. F/A-18 Hornet

Empty weight: 22,928 lbs

22,928 lbs Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop Top speed: 1,190 mph

16. Dassault Rafale

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 22,708 lbs

22,708 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,383 mph

15. F-16V (Viper)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Empty weight: 22,046 lbs

22,046 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry Top speed: 1500 mph

14. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

allenthepostman / Flickr

Empty weight: 21,649 lbs

21,649 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Top speed: 1,453 mph

13. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Empty weight: 21,451 lbs

21,451 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,452 mph

12. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Empty weight: 21,164 lbs

21,164 lbs Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft

Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,553 mph

11. Mitsubishi F-2

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 20,944 lbs

20,944 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2000

2000 Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,553 mph

10. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 18,960 lbs

18,960 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,317 mph

9. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Empty weight: 18,739 lbs

18,739 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1991

1991 Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries

Korean Aerospace Industries Top speed: 1534 mph

8. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

Empty weight: 16,535 lbs

16,535 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

7. Mirage F1

Maltaguy1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Empty weight: 16,314 lbs

16,314 lbs Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

6. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

Empty weight: 16,061 lbs

16,061 lbs Type: Multi-role combat aircraft

Multi-role combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

Israel Aircraft Industries Top speed: 1,516 mph

5. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

slezo / Flickr

Empty weight: 14,991 lbs

14,991 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: Saab AB

Saab AB Top speed: 1,370 mph

4. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 14,517 lbs

14,517 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Top speed: 1,218 mph

3. HAL Tejas LCA

Empty weight: 14,440 lbs

14,440 lbs Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2015

2015 Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Top speed: 1,227 mph

2. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Empty weight: 14,330 lbs

14,330 lbs Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation Top speed: 1,379 mph

1. AV-8B Harrier II

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Empty weight: 13,977 lbs

13,977 lbs Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems Top speed: 673–720 mph

