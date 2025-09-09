34 Countries With the Most Firearms Per Soldier Ian Hitchcock / Getty Images

From the earliest matchlock handguns to the most modern and advanced automatic rifles, firearms have been carried by soldiers and used in combat for centuries. In the 250 year history of the United States, the weapons carried by American troops have evolved from primitive flintlock muzzleloaders, which had to be reloaded by hand after each discharge, to M4 carbines and Sig Sauer M7s — automatic-capable rifles that can fire hundreds of rounds in a single minute.

Key Points The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned guns than people.

But when it comes to military firearm stockpiles, the U.S. lags behind dozens of other countries — some of which have as many as 20 military firearms for each active-duty service member.

Advancements in military technology are by no means limited to firearms. Since World War I, the nature of warfare has evolved considerably, beginning with the introduction of military aircraft and tanks, and continuing with the development of ever more powerful bombs, precision-guided munitions, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and nuclear weapons. In the 21st century, space-based weapons and unmanned drones have taken on increasingly central roles in modern combat.

But while these and other technological advances have given way to multiple paradigm shifts in the nature of warfighting, firearms remain an indispensable military tool. For a wide range of military scenarios — both offensive and defensive — firearms remain among the most effective, versatile, and practical anti-personnel weapons that are operable by a single soldier.

For armies around the world, derivatives and variations of bull-pup, AR-15, and AK-47 assault rifles serve as primary weapons for enlisted troops. Additionally, automatic pistols are commonly carried by officers or special forces operators for close-quarters combat or as a supplement to their primary weapon. Depending on their specific role within a given unit, active-duty military personnel are also often issued shotguns, long-range precision rifles, or even light-machine guns. Given the enduring importance of firearms, many countries have stockpiles of long guns, handguns, and machine guns that outnumber the ranks of enlisted troops many times over.

Using data from the Small Arms Survey (SAS) and the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the most military firearms per soldier. We reviewed data on estimated military firearm holdings and estimated active-duty troop enlistment for over 160 countries and ranked those with firearm-to-service member ratios of at least 5-to-1, from lowest to highest. Military arms estimates are from the SAS, an international conflict research organization, and are current as of 2017. Active-duty troop estimates, including both military and paramilitary personnel, are from the World Bank and are current as of 2020. Supplemental data on annual defense spending and defense spending as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) are from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent arms control research organization. All data in this story are for the most recent available year.

Among the 34 countries on this list, the estimated number of military firearms per active duty service member ranges from about 5 to more than 20. The national militaries on this list include some of the largest and most powerful in the world, such as China and Russia, as well as many other regional military powers, like Iran and Israel. Despite investing far more in defense than any other country in the world, the United States is notably absent from this list, with an estimated troop-to-firearm ratio of 3.3-to-1.

Unlike many of the countries with far more military firearms than active-duty personnel, however, the United States has not fought a war on its own soil in over 150 years. Many countries on this list — including Austria, Norway, and Slovenia — are in parts of Europe that faced direct enemy threats during World War II. Similarly, Vietnam, one of the several South Asian countries on this list, fought both the French and American armies on its home soil in the mid-20th century. Other countries on this list, such as Israel, Russia, and Ukraine, are currently embroiled in active ground wars.

These are the countries with the most firearms per soldier.

Why It Matters

Over the last 100 years, the continual evolution of military technology has changed the ways in which wars are fought. Firearms have changed little and still function much as they did for most of the previous century; they remain among the most important weapons in any country’s military arsenal. Effective and versatile, military firearms are a fundamental tool for infantry men and women — and many countries have stockpiled more of them than can practically be deployed.

34. Iran

Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.1 military firearms per soldier

5.1 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 3,333,550

3,333,550 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 650,000

650,000 Defense budget in 2024: $7.9 billion (current USD)

$7.9 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%

2.0% Global region: Southern Asia

33. Kazakhstan

Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.3 military firearms per soldier

5.3 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 375,690

375,690 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 71,000

71,000 Defense budget in 2024: $1.2 billion (current USD)

$1.2 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.4%

0.4% Global region: Central Asia

32. Mozambique

Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.5 military firearms per soldier

5.5 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 60,000

60,000 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 11,000

11,000 Defense budget in 2024: $450.4 million (current USD)

$450.4 million (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%

2.0% Global region: Eastern Africa

31. Estonia

Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.5 military firearms per soldier

5.5 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 38,760

38,760 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 7,000

7,000 Defense budget in 2024: $1.4 billion (current USD)

$1.4 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.4%

3.4% Global region: Northern Europe

30. North Korea

Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.7 military firearms per soldier

5.7 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 8,363,100

8,363,100 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 1,469,000

1,469,000 Defense budget in 2018: $1.6 billion (current USD)

$1.6 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2018: N/A

N/A Global region: Eastern Asia

29. Israel

Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.7 military firearms per soldier

5.7 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 1,016,900

1,016,900 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 178,000

178,000 Defense budget in 2024: $46.5 billion (current USD)

$46.5 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 8.8%

8.8% Global region: Western Asia

28. Czechia

Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.8 military firearms per soldier

5.8 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 157,233

157,233 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 27,000

27,000 Defense budget in 2024: $6.5 billion (current USD)

$6.5 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%

1.9% Global region: Eastern Europe

27. Ecuador

Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.0 military firearms per soldier

6.0 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 253,668

253,668 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 42,000

42,000 Defense budget in 2024: $2.7 billion (current USD)

$2.7 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.2%

2.2% Global region: South America

26. Portugal

Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.4 military firearms per soldier

6.4 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 333,640

333,640 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 52,000

52,000 Defense budget in 2024: $4.6 billion (current USD)

$4.6 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.5%

1.5% Global region: Southern Europe

25. Azerbaijan

Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.6 military firearms per soldier

6.6 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 537,920

537,920 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 82,000

82,000 Defense budget in 2024: $3.8 billion (current USD)

$3.8 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 5.0%

5.0% Global region: Western Asia

24. Argentina

Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.6 military firearms per soldier

6.6 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 679,770

679,770 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 103,000

103,000 Defense budget in 2024: $4.2 billion (current USD)

$4.2 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.6%

0.6% Global region: South America

23. South Sudan

Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.6 military firearms per soldier

6.6 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 351,500

351,500 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 53,000

53,000 Defense budget in 2024: $2.0 billion (current USD)

$2.0 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%

2.0% Global region: Eastern Africa

22. Tanzania

Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.8 military firearms per soldier

6.8 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 190,050

190,050 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 28,000

28,000 Defense budget in 2024: $920.8 million (current USD)

$920.8 million (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.2%

1.2% Global region: Eastern Africa

21. Kyrgyz Republic

Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.9 military firearms per soldier

6.9 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 145,010

145,010 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 21,000

21,000 Defense budget in 2024: $473.0 million (current USD)

$473.0 million (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.0%

3.0% Global region: Central Asia

20. Vietnam

Military arms to personnel ratio: 7.3 military firearms per soldier

7.3 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 3,829,200

3,829,200 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 522,000

522,000 Defense budget in 2018: $5.5 billion (current USD)

$5.5 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2018: 1.8%

1.8% Global region: South-eastern Asia

19. Norway

Military arms to personnel ratio: 7.5 military firearms per soldier

7.5 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 188,646

188,646 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 25,000

25,000 Defense budget in 2024: $10.4 billion (current USD)

$10.4 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%

2.1% Global region: Northern Europe

18. Cyprus

Military arms to personnel ratio: 7.6 military firearms per soldier

7.6 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 99,000

99,000 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 13,000

13,000 Defense budget in 2024: $598.2 million (current USD)

$598.2 million (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.6%

1.6% Global region: Western Asia

17. Paraguay

Military arms to personnel ratio: 8.1 military firearms per soldier

8.1 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 235,780

235,780 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 29,000

29,000 Defense budget in 2024: $414.0 million (current USD)

$414.0 million (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.9%

0.9% Global region: South America

16. Denmark

Military arms to personnel ratio: 8.3 military firearms per soldier

8.3 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 124,120

124,120 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 15,000

15,000 Defense budget in 2024: $10.0 billion (current USD)

$10.0 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.4%

2.4% Global region: Northern Europe

15. Sweden

Military arms to personnel ratio: 9.3 military firearms per soldier

9.3 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 139,180

139,180 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 15,000

15,000 Defense budget in 2024: $12.0 billion (current USD)

$12.0 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%

2.0% Global region: Northern Europe

14. Singapore

Military arms to personnel ratio: 9.7 military firearms per soldier

9.7 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 574,140

574,140 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 59,000

59,000 Defense budget in 2024: $15.1 billion (current USD)

$15.1 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.8%

2.8% Global region: South-eastern Asia

13. Austria

Military arms to personnel ratio: 10.5 military firearms per soldier

10.5 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 240,880

240,880 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 23,000

23,000 Defense budget in 2024: $5.3 billion (current USD)

$5.3 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.0%

1.0% Global region: Western Europe

12. China

Military arms to personnel ratio: 10.8 military firearms per soldier

10.8 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 27,466,400

27,466,400 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 2,535,000

2,535,000 Defense budget in 2024: $313.7 billion (current USD)

$313.7 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.7%

1.7% Global region: Eastern Asia

11. Armenia

Military arms to personnel ratio: 10.8 military firearms per soldier

10.8 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 509,240

509,240 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 47,000

47,000 Defense budget in 2024: $1.4 billion (current USD)

$1.4 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 5.5%

5.5% Global region: Western Asia

10. Serbia

Military arms to personnel ratio: 12.0 military firearms per soldier

12.0 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 384,422

384,422 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 32,000

32,000 Defense budget in 2024: $2.3 billion (current USD)

$2.3 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.6%

2.6% Global region: Southern Europe

9. Cuba

Military arms to personnel ratio: 12.6 military firearms per soldier

12.6 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 958,100

958,100 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 76,000

76,000 Defense budget in 2018: $128.6 million (current USD)

$128.6 million (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2018: 2.9%

2.9% Global region: Caribbean

8. Switzerland

Military arms to personnel ratio: 16.2 military firearms per soldier

16.2 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 324,484

324,484 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 20,000

20,000 Defense budget in 2024: $6.7 billion (current USD)

$6.7 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.7%

0.7% Global region: Western Europe

7. Moldova

Military arms to personnel ratio: 16.4 military firearms per soldier

16.4 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 98,600

98,600 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 6,000

6,000 Defense budget in 2024: $110.7 million (current USD)

$110.7 million (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.6%

0.6% Global region: Eastern Europe

6. Mongolia

Military arms to personnel ratio: 18.0 military firearms per soldier

18.0 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 323,400

323,400 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 18,000

18,000 Defense budget in 2024: $180.8 million (current USD)

$180.8 million (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.7%

0.7% Global region: Eastern Asia

5. Slovenia

Military arms to personnel ratio: 18.8 military firearms per soldier

18.8 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 131,686

131,686 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 7,000

7,000 Defense budget in 2024: $951.9 million (current USD)

$951.9 million (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.3%

1.3% Global region: Southern Europe

4. Russia

Military arms to personnel ratio: 20.8 military firearms per soldier

20.8 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 30,272,900

30,272,900 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 1,454,000

1,454,000 Defense budget in 2024: $149.0 billion (current USD)

$149.0 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 7.1%

7.1% Global region: Eastern Europe

3. Finland

Military arms to personnel ratio: 21.6 military firearms per soldier

21.6 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 475,030

475,030 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 22,000

22,000 Defense budget in 2024: $7.0 billion (current USD)

$7.0 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%

2.3% Global region: Northern Europe

2. Nicaragua

Military arms to personnel ratio: 21.8 military firearms per soldier

21.8 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 261,800

261,800 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 12,000

12,000 Defense budget in 2024: $105.3 million (current USD)

$105.3 million (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.5%

0.5% Global region: Central America

1. Ukraine

Military arms to personnel ratio: 22.1 military firearms per soldier

22.1 military firearms per soldier Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 6,600,000

6,600,000 Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 298,000

298,000 Defense budget in 2024: $64.7 billion (current USD)

$64.7 billion (current USD) Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 34.5%

34.5% Global region: Eastern Europe