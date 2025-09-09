34 Countries With the Most Firearms Per Soldier

From the earliest matchlock handguns to the most modern and advanced automatic rifles, firearms have been carried by soldiers and used in combat for centuries. In the 250 year history of the United States, the weapons carried by American troops have evolved from primitive flintlock muzzleloaders, which had to be reloaded by hand after each discharge, to M4 carbines and Sig Sauer M7s — automatic-capable rifles that can fire hundreds of rounds in a single minute.
Key Points
- The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned guns than people.
- But when it comes to military firearm stockpiles, the U.S. lags behind dozens of other countries — some of which have as many as 20 military firearms for each active-duty service member.
Advancements in military technology are by no means limited to firearms. Since World War I, the nature of warfare has evolved considerably, beginning with the introduction of military aircraft and tanks, and continuing with the development of ever more powerful bombs, precision-guided munitions, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and nuclear weapons. In the 21st century, space-based weapons and unmanned drones have taken on increasingly central roles in modern combat.
But while these and other technological advances have given way to multiple paradigm shifts in the nature of warfighting, firearms remain an indispensable military tool. For a wide range of military scenarios — both offensive and defensive — firearms remain among the most effective, versatile, and practical anti-personnel weapons that are operable by a single soldier.
For armies around the world, derivatives and variations of bull-pup, AR-15, and AK-47 assault rifles serve as primary weapons for enlisted troops. Additionally, automatic pistols are commonly carried by officers or special forces operators for close-quarters combat or as a supplement to their primary weapon. Depending on their specific role within a given unit, active-duty military personnel are also often issued shotguns, long-range precision rifles, or even light-machine guns. Given the enduring importance of firearms, many countries have stockpiles of long guns, handguns, and machine guns that outnumber the ranks of enlisted troops many times over.
Using data from the Small Arms Survey (SAS) and the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the most military firearms per soldier. We reviewed data on estimated military firearm holdings and estimated active-duty troop enlistment for over 160 countries and ranked those with firearm-to-service member ratios of at least 5-to-1, from lowest to highest. Military arms estimates are from the SAS, an international conflict research organization, and are current as of 2017. Active-duty troop estimates, including both military and paramilitary personnel, are from the World Bank and are current as of 2020. Supplemental data on annual defense spending and defense spending as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) are from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent arms control research organization. All data in this story are for the most recent available year.
Among the 34 countries on this list, the estimated number of military firearms per active duty service member ranges from about 5 to more than 20. The national militaries on this list include some of the largest and most powerful in the world, such as China and Russia, as well as many other regional military powers, like Iran and Israel. Despite investing far more in defense than any other country in the world, the United States is notably absent from this list, with an estimated troop-to-firearm ratio of 3.3-to-1.
Unlike many of the countries with far more military firearms than active-duty personnel, however, the United States has not fought a war on its own soil in over 150 years. Many countries on this list — including Austria, Norway, and Slovenia — are in parts of Europe that faced direct enemy threats during World War II. Similarly, Vietnam, one of the several South Asian countries on this list, fought both the French and American armies on its home soil in the mid-20th century. Other countries on this list, such as Israel, Russia, and Ukraine, are currently embroiled in active ground wars.
These are the countries with the most firearms per soldier.
Why It Matters
Over the last 100 years, the continual evolution of military technology has changed the ways in which wars are fought. Firearms have changed little and still function much as they did for most of the previous century; they remain among the most important weapons in any country’s military arsenal. Effective and versatile, military firearms are a fundamental tool for infantry men and women — and many countries have stockpiled more of them than can practically be deployed.
34. Iran
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.1 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 3,333,550
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 650,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $7.9 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%
- Global region: Southern Asia
33. Kazakhstan
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.3 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 375,690
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 71,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $1.2 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.4%
- Global region: Central Asia
32. Mozambique
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.5 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 60,000
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 11,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $450.4 million (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%
- Global region: Eastern Africa
31. Estonia
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.5 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 38,760
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 7,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $1.4 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.4%
- Global region: Northern Europe
30. North Korea
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.7 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 8,363,100
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 1,469,000
- Defense budget in 2018: $1.6 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2018: N/A
- Global region: Eastern Asia
29. Israel
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.7 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 1,016,900
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 178,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $46.5 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 8.8%
- Global region: Western Asia
28. Czechia
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 5.8 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 157,233
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 27,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $6.5 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%
- Global region: Eastern Europe
27. Ecuador
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.0 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 253,668
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 42,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $2.7 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.2%
- Global region: South America
26. Portugal
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.4 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 333,640
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 52,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $4.6 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.5%
- Global region: Southern Europe
25. Azerbaijan
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.6 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 537,920
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 82,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $3.8 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 5.0%
- Global region: Western Asia
24. Argentina
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.6 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 679,770
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 103,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $4.2 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.6%
- Global region: South America
23. South Sudan
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.6 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 351,500
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 53,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $2.0 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%
- Global region: Eastern Africa
22. Tanzania
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.8 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 190,050
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 28,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $920.8 million (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.2%
- Global region: Eastern Africa
21. Kyrgyz Republic
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 6.9 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 145,010
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 21,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $473.0 million (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.0%
- Global region: Central Asia
20. Vietnam
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 7.3 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 3,829,200
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 522,000
- Defense budget in 2018: $5.5 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2018: 1.8%
- Global region: South-eastern Asia
19. Norway
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 7.5 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 188,646
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 25,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $10.4 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%
- Global region: Northern Europe
18. Cyprus
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 7.6 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 99,000
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 13,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $598.2 million (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.6%
- Global region: Western Asia
17. Paraguay
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 8.1 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 235,780
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 29,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $414.0 million (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.9%
- Global region: South America
16. Denmark
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 8.3 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 124,120
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 15,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $10.0 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.4%
- Global region: Northern Europe
15. Sweden
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 9.3 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 139,180
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 15,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $12.0 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%
- Global region: Northern Europe
14. Singapore
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 9.7 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 574,140
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 59,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $15.1 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.8%
- Global region: South-eastern Asia
13. Austria
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 10.5 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 240,880
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 23,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $5.3 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.0%
- Global region: Western Europe
12. China
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 10.8 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 27,466,400
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 2,535,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $313.7 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.7%
- Global region: Eastern Asia
11. Armenia
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 10.8 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 509,240
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 47,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $1.4 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 5.5%
- Global region: Western Asia
10. Serbia
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 12.0 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 384,422
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 32,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $2.3 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.6%
- Global region: Southern Europe
9. Cuba
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 12.6 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 958,100
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 76,000
- Defense budget in 2018: $128.6 million (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2018: 2.9%
- Global region: Caribbean
8. Switzerland
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 16.2 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 324,484
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 20,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $6.7 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.7%
- Global region: Western Europe
7. Moldova
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 16.4 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 98,600
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 6,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $110.7 million (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.6%
- Global region: Eastern Europe
6. Mongolia
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 18.0 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 323,400
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 18,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $180.8 million (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.7%
- Global region: Eastern Asia
5. Slovenia
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 18.8 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 131,686
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 7,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $951.9 million (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.3%
- Global region: Southern Europe
4. Russia
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 20.8 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 30,272,900
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 1,454,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $149.0 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 7.1%
- Global region: Eastern Europe
3. Finland
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 21.6 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 475,030
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 22,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $7.0 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%
- Global region: Northern Europe
2. Nicaragua
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 21.8 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 261,800
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 12,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $105.3 million (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.5%
- Global region: Central America
1. Ukraine
- Military arms to personnel ratio: 22.1 military firearms per soldier
- Total, est. number of military firearms in country: 6,600,000
- Est. active duty military personnel in country (incl. paramilitary): 298,000
- Defense budget in 2024: $64.7 billion (current USD)
- Defense budget as a share of GDP in 2024: 34.5%
- Global region: Eastern Europe
