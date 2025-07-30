Military

Italy’s 22 Million Military-Fit Citizens Are a Silent Strength

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Key Points

  • Italy ranks as one of the largest reservoirs of military-age citizens in Europe

  • Italy has roughly 22 million citizens that are fit-for-service in the Italian Armed Forces

  • This puts Italy ahead of Spain and France, but it falls short of the top spots in terms of European populations

Out of continental Europe, Italy ranks as one of the largest reservoirs of military-age citizens in Europe. As it stands now, Italy has roughly 22 million citizens that are fit-for-service in the Italian Armed Forces. This puts Italy ahead of Spain and France, but it falls short of the top spots. While its active-duty personnel counts towards roughly 165,500, the Italy’s demographics allow for a rapid conscription should the need arise. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is not just looking at Italy but the entire European continent and how these countries measure up with their fit-for-service populations.

To determine the European countries with the most people that are fit for military service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their fit-for-service population. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most people that are fit for military service in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

High detailed political map of Europe
Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

38. Iceland

Iceland | Reykjavik capital city of iceland
patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 50,237
  • Population reaching military age annually: 1,820
  • Active military personnel: 0
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145

Iceland has a total population of 364,036, and has no real army to speak of.

37. Montenegro

Military Montenegro 7 by CRNAGORAMNE
Military Montenegro 7 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by CRNAGORAMNE
  • Fit-for-service: 85,179
  • Population reaching military age annually: 3,599
  • Active military personnel: 2,350
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 7,850
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

Montenegro has a total population of 599,849. Along with its troops, this country has 471 military vehicles (including 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units), 14 naval vessels, and 11 military aircraft.

36. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 92,633
  • Population reaching military age annually: 3,356
  • Active military personnel: 1,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145

Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254. Along with its troops, this country has 182 military vehicles.

35. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 456,028
  • Population reaching military age annually: 13,132
  • Active military personnel: 7,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 78,800
  • Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
  • Total military personnel: 96,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,685 military vehicles (including 36 artillery units), 8 naval vessels, and 5 military aircraft.

34. Latvia

Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 648,449
  • Population reaching military age annually: 16,211
  • Active military personnel: 17,250
  • Reserve military personnel: 36,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
  • Total military personnel: 65,750
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,848 military vehicles (including 47 artillery units), 18 naval vessels, and 7 military aircraft.

33. Kosovo

Uniform and Badge of Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) - Military Museum - Belgrade - Serbia by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive
Uniform and Badge of Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) - Military Museum - Belgrade - Serbia (CC BY 2.0) by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive
  • Fit-for-service: 743,387
  • Population reaching military age annually: 17,794
  • Active military personnel: 10,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 5,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 500
  • Total military personnel: 15,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 4.9141 – #144 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $260,715,150 – #128 out of 145

Kosovo has a total population of 1.977 million. Along with its troops, this country has 737 military vehicles.

32. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 783,773
  • Population reaching military age annually: 27,763
  • Active military personnel: 9,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 60,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 3,500
  • Total military personnel: 7,250
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 150 artillery units) and 20 military aircraft.

31. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Fit-for-service: 826,570
  • Population reaching military age annually: 22,867
  • Active military personnel: 7,300
  • Reserve military personnel: 26,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 38,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks and 18 artillery units), 2 naval vessels, and 39 military aircraft.

30. Albania

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 1,292,554
  • Population reaching military age annually: 62,142
  • Active military personnel: 6,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 2,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 500
  • Total military personnel: 9,100
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

Albania has a total population of 3.107 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units), 19 naval vessels, and 19 military aircraft.

29. Lithuania

Airmen, aircraft to support NA... by DVIDSHUB
Airmen, aircraft to support NA... (CC BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Fit-for-service: 1,332,490
  • Population reaching military age annually: 36,795
  • Active military personnel: 23,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 104,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 14,150
  • Total military personnel: 141,150
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,263 military vehicles (including 75 artillery units), 14 naval vessels, and 9 military aircraft.

28. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 1,564,594
  • Population reaching military age annually: 53,952
  • Active military personnel: 14,325
  • Reserve military personnel: 20,100
  • Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
  • Total military personnel: 36,425
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units), 30 naval vessels, and 67 military aircraft.

27. Moldova

Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team from Ontario, Ore., commence a movement to contact operation during exercise Saber Guardian 2016, July 29 at the Romanian Land Forces Combat Training Center in Cincu, Romania by Oregon National Guard
Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team from Ontario, Ore., commence a movement to contact operation during exercise Saber Guardian 2016, July 29 at the Romanian Land Forces Combat Training Center in Cincu, Romania (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Oregon National Guard
  • Fit-for-service: 1,792,565
  • Population reaching military age annually: 71,991
  • Active military personnel: 8,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 67,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
  • Total military personnel: 77,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,710,000,000 – #73 out of 145

Moldova has a total population of 3.600 million. Along with its troops, this country has 500 military vehicles (including 11 MLRS units and 76 artillery units) and 3 military aircraft.

26. Norway

Norwegian F-35 pair. 2019 Bodu00c3u0083... by Alan Wilson
Norwegian F-35 pair. 2019 Bodu00c3u0083... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Fit-for-service: 1,807,192
  • Population reaching military age annually: 71,627
  • Active military personnel: 23,250
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 40,000
  • Total military personnel: 63,250
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

Norway has a total population of 5.510 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,552 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units), 43 naval vessels, and 97 military aircraft.

25. Finland

Finland military band singing by Michal Mau0148as
Finland military band singing (BY 4.0) by Michal Mau0148as
  • Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
  • Population reaching military age annually: 56,264
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 870,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 53,800
  • Total military personnel: 947,800
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Finland has a total population of 5.626 million. Along with its troops, this country has 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units), 264 naval vessels, and 163 military aircraft.

24. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria+air+force | U.S.-Bulgarian air force mission
usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

  • Fit-for-service: 1,956,316
  • Population reaching military age annually: 49,383
  • Active military personnel: 12,770
  • Reserve military personnel: 6,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 18,770
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145

Bosnia and Herzegovina has a total population of 3.799 million. Along with its troops, this country has 720 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 79 MLRS units, and 457 artillery units) and 22 military aircraft.

23. Ireland

Albert Bridge / Wikimedia Commons

  • Fit-for-service: 1,999,182
  • Population reaching military age annually: 57,568
  • Active military personnel: 7,765
  • Reserve military personnel: 1,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 9,465
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1103 – #97 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,500,000,000 – #76 out of 145

Ireland has a total population of 5.233 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,712 military vehicles, 8 naval vessels, and 22 military aircraft.

22. Denmark

The military at Rosenborg cast... by Sunny Ripert
The military at Rosenborg cast... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Sunny Ripert
  • Fit-for-service: 2,126,436
  • Population reaching military age annually: 77,651
  • Active military personnel: 20,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 12,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 51,000
  • Total military personnel: 83,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units), 50 naval vessels, and 117 military aircraft.

21. Slovakia

JAS-39 Gripen Czechia by slezo
JAS-39 Gripen Czechia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo
  • Fit-for-service: 2,353,424
  • Population reaching military age annually: 61,200
  • Active military personnel: 19,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 19,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,074 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 44 artillery units) and 41 military aircraft.

20. Serbia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Fit-for-service: 2,574,406
  • Population reaching military age annually: 79,827
  • Active military personnel: 25,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 2,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 600,000
  • Total military personnel: 627,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145

Serbia has a total population of 6.652 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,683 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 98 MLRS units, and 240 artillery units) and 110 military aircraft.

19. Bulgaria

martin-dm / iStock via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 2,611,324
  • Population reaching military age annually: 61,044
  • Active military personnel: 37,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 3,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 40,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units), 36 naval vessels, and 65 military aircraft.

18. Switzerland

Swiss soldier SG550 GL5040 by Alpha2412
Swiss soldier SG550 GL5040 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Alpha2412
  • Fit-for-service: 3,163,225
  • Population reaching military age annually: 97,466
  • Active military personnel: 101,584
  • Reserve military personnel: 49,715
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 156,299
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145

Switzerland has a total population of 8.861 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,996 military vehicles (including 205 tanks and 133 artillery units) and 146 military aircraft.

17. Sweden

Sweden navy | Swedish naval flag
Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 3,558,185
  • Population reaching military age annually: 105,898
  • Active military personnel: 24,400
  • Reserve military personnel: 32,900
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 82,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units), 308 naval vessels, and 169 military aircraft.

16. Austria

This picture was taken by a police officer of the Austrian police. The identity of this police officer will stay secret out of reasons of anonymity, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

  • Fit-for-service: 3,632,033
  • Population reaching military age annually: 98,648
  • Active military personnel: 16,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 125,600
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 141,600
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3704 – #68 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $5,475,750,000 – #47 out of 145

Austria has a total population of 8.968 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,322 military vehicles (including 56 tanks and 30 artillery units) and 85 military aircraft.

15. Belarus

Russian military helicopter in Minsk, Belarus, 13 February 2022 - 1 by Homoatrox
Russian military helicopter in Minsk, Belarus, 13 February 2022 - 1 (BY-SA 4.0) by Homoatrox
  • Fit-for-service: 3,724,569
  • Population reaching military age annually: 104,516
  • Active military personnel: 63,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 145,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 263,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145

Belarus has a total population of 9.501 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,916 military vehicles (including 507 tanks, 206 MLRS units, and 572 artillery units) and 185 military aircraft.

14. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 3,794,462
  • Population reaching military age annually: 118,269
  • Active military personnel: 41,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 20,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 76,600
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks and 319 artillery units) and 69 military aircraft.

13. Belgium

Frigate by Hammersfan
Frigate (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Hammersfan
  • Fit-for-service: 3,880,753
  • Population reaching military age annually: 119,776
  • Active military personnel: 25,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 6,400
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 31,400
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,606 military vehicles, 9 naval vessels, and 108 military aircraft.

12. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
  • Population reaching military age annually: 104,611
  • Active military personnel: 142,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 221,350
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 419,050
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece has a total population of 10.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units), 192 naval vessels, and 558 military aircraft.

11. Portugal

Portugal tank by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
Portugal tank (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
  • Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
  • Population reaching military age annually: 127,677
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 211,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 24,700
  • Total military personnel: 260,400
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units), 194 naval vessels, and 115 military aircraft.

10. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 4,129,236
  • Population reaching military age annually: 97,541
  • Active military personnel: 28,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 4,200
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 32,200
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units) and 99 military aircraft.

9. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 6,486,918
  • Population reaching military age annually: 195,496
  • Active military personnel: 41,380
  • Reserve military personnel: 6,765
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 53,145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

The Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units), 64 naval vessels, and 120 military aircraft.

8. Romania

Romania+tanks | Romanian tanks attack during Combined Resolve II
7armyjmtc / Flickr

  • Fit-for-service: 7,731,114
  • Population reaching military age annually: 199,630
  • Active military personnel: 81,300
  • Reserve military personnel: 55,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 151,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

Romania has a total population of 18.15 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units), 20 naval vessels, and 140 military aircraft.

7. Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in hoisting the State Flag of Ukraine in liberated Kherson. by President Of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in hoisting the State Flag of Ukraine in liberated Kherson. (CC0 1.0) by President Of Ukraine
  • Fit-for-service: 12,731,272
  • Population reaching military age annually: 392,280
  • Active military personnel: 900,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
  • Total military personnel: 2,200,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

Ukraine has a total population of 35.66 million. Along with its troops, this country has 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks, 279 MLRS units, and 1273 artillery units), 89 naval vessels, and 324 military aircraft.

6. Poland

Kamila Kozioå‚ (Koziolkamila) / iStock via Getty Images

  • Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
  • Population reaching military age annually: 464,956
  • Active military personnel: 202,100
  • Reserve military personnel: 350,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 602,100
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

Poland has a total population of 38.75 million. Along with its troops, this country has 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units), 62 naval vessels, and 479 military aircraft.

5. Spain

Spain+artillery | Museo de Unidades Acorazadas de El Goloso
elentir / Flickr

  • Fit-for-service: 17,635,602
  • Population reaching military age annually: 330,963
  • Active military personnel: 133,282
  • Reserve military personnel: 15,150
  • Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
  • Total military personnel: 226,902
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Spain has a total population of 47.28 million. Along with its troops, this country has 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units), 152 naval vessels, and 461 military aircraft.

4. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
  • Population reaching military age annually: 548,684
  • Active military personnel: 165,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 18,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
  • Total military personnel: 289,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Italy has a total population of 60.96 million. Along with its troops, this country has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units), 196 naval vessels, and 729 military aircraft.

3. France

Rafale by Ank Kumar
Rafale (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Ank Kumar
  • Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
  • Population reaching military age annually: 752,121
  • Active military personnel: 200,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 26,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 376,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

France has a total population of 68.37 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units), 129 naval vessels, and 976 military aircraft.

2. United Kingdom

Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. by Andrew Angelov
Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. (Shutterstock.com) by Andrew Angelov
  • Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
  • Population reaching military age annually: 753,050
  • Active military personnel: 184,860
  • Reserve military personnel: 924,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,108,860
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units), 109 naval vessels, and 631 military aircraft.

1. Germany

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
  • Population reaching military age annually: 841,191
  • Active military personnel: 181,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 34,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 215,600
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Germany has a total population of 84.12 million. Along with its troops, this country has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units), 61 naval vessels, and 584 military aircraft.

