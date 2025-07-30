Italy’s 22 Million Military-Fit Citizens Are a Silent Strength Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Italy ranks as one of the largest reservoirs of military-age citizens in Europe

Italy has roughly 22 million citizens that are fit-for-service in the Italian Armed Forces

This puts Italy ahead of Spain and France, but it falls short of the top spots in terms of European populations

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Out of continental Europe, Italy ranks as one of the largest reservoirs of military-age citizens in Europe. As it stands now, Italy has roughly 22 million citizens that are fit-for-service in the Italian Armed Forces. This puts Italy ahead of Spain and France, but it falls short of the top spots. While its active-duty personnel counts towards roughly 165,500, the Italy’s demographics allow for a rapid conscription should the need arise. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is not just looking at Italy but the entire European continent and how these countries measure up with their fit-for-service populations.

To determine the European countries with the most people that are fit for military service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their fit-for-service population. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most people that are fit for military service in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

38. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 50,237

50,237 Population reaching military age annually: 1,820

1,820 Active military personnel: 0

0 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

3.5181 – #135 out of 145 Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145

Iceland has a total population of 364,036, and has no real army to speak of.

37. Montenegro

Fit-for-service: 85,179

85,179 Population reaching military age annually: 3,599

3,599 Active military personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

2.9216 – #127 out of 145 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

Montenegro has a total population of 599,849. Along with its troops, this country has 471 military vehicles (including 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units), 14 naval vessels, and 11 military aircraft.

36. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 92,633

92,633 Population reaching military age annually: 3,356

3,356 Active military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

2.6415 – #117 out of 145 Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145

Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254. Along with its troops, this country has 182 military vehicles.

35. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 456,028

456,028 Population reaching military age annually: 13,132

13,132 Active military personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserve military personnel: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

2.2917 – #107 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,685 military vehicles (including 36 artillery units), 8 naval vessels, and 5 military aircraft.

34. Latvia

Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 648,449

648,449 Population reaching military age annually: 16,211

16,211 Active military personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserve military personnel: 36,000

36,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

2.1246 – #99 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,848 military vehicles (including 47 artillery units), 18 naval vessels, and 7 military aircraft.

33. Kosovo

Fit-for-service: 743,387

743,387 Population reaching military age annually: 17,794

17,794 Active military personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserve military personnel: 5,000

5,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500

500 Total military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Military strength score and world rank: 4.9141 – #144 out of 145

4.9141 – #144 out of 145 Military defense budget: $260,715,150 – #128 out of 145

Kosovo has a total population of 1.977 million. Along with its troops, this country has 737 military vehicles.

32. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 783,773

783,773 Population reaching military age annually: 27,763

27,763 Active military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserve military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Paramilitary personnel: 3,500

3,500 Total military personnel: 7,250

7,250 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

2.4042 – #112 out of 145 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 150 artillery units) and 20 military aircraft.

31. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Fit-for-service: 826,570

826,570 Population reaching military age annually: 22,867

22,867 Active military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

2.1016 – #96 out of 145 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks and 18 artillery units), 2 naval vessels, and 39 military aircraft.

30. Albania

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 1,292,554

1,292,554 Population reaching military age annually: 62,142

62,142 Active military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500

500 Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

1.6815 – #78 out of 145 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

Albania has a total population of 3.107 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units), 19 naval vessels, and 19 military aircraft.

29. Lithuania

Fit-for-service: 1,332,490

1,332,490 Population reaching military age annually: 36,795

36,795 Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserve military personnel: 104,000

104,000 Paramilitary personnel: 14,150

14,150 Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

1.9075 – #88 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,263 military vehicles (including 75 artillery units), 14 naval vessels, and 9 military aircraft.

28. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 1,564,594

1,564,594 Population reaching military age annually: 53,952

53,952 Active military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserve military personnel: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

1.5074 – #75 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units), 30 naval vessels, and 67 military aircraft.

27. Moldova

Fit-for-service: 1,792,565

1,792,565 Population reaching military age annually: 71,991

71,991 Active military personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserve military personnel: 67,000

67,000 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 77,500

77,500 Military strength score and world rank: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145

3.2555 – #134 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,710,000,000 – #73 out of 145

Moldova has a total population of 3.600 million. Along with its troops, this country has 500 military vehicles (including 11 MLRS units and 76 artillery units) and 3 military aircraft.

26. Norway

Fit-for-service: 1,807,192

1,807,192 Population reaching military age annually: 71,627

71,627 Active military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military personnel: 63,250

63,250 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

0.6811 – #38 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

Norway has a total population of 5.510 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,552 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units), 43 naval vessels, and 97 military aircraft.

25. Finland

Fit-for-service: 1,912,981

1,912,981 Population reaching military age annually: 56,264

56,264 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary personnel: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

0.8437 – #48 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Finland has a total population of 5.626 million. Along with its troops, this country has 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units), 264 naval vessels, and 163 military aircraft.

24. Bosnia and Herzegovina

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Fit-for-service: 1,956,316

1,956,316 Population reaching military age annually: 49,383

49,383 Active military personnel: 12,770

12,770 Reserve military personnel: 6,000

6,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 18,770

18,770 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

3.0799 – #131 out of 145 Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145

Bosnia and Herzegovina has a total population of 3.799 million. Along with its troops, this country has 720 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 79 MLRS units, and 457 artillery units) and 22 military aircraft.

23. Ireland

Albert Bridge / Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 1,999,182

1,999,182 Population reaching military age annually: 57,568

57,568 Active military personnel: 7,765

7,765 Reserve military personnel: 1,700

1,700 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 9,465

9,465 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1103 – #97 out of 145

2.1103 – #97 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,500,000,000 – #76 out of 145

Ireland has a total population of 5.233 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,712 military vehicles, 8 naval vessels, and 22 military aircraft.

22. Denmark

Fit-for-service: 2,126,436

2,126,436 Population reaching military age annually: 77,651

77,651 Active military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserve military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary personnel: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

0.8109 – #45 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units), 50 naval vessels, and 117 military aircraft.

21. Slovakia

Fit-for-service: 2,353,424

2,353,424 Population reaching military age annually: 61,200

61,200 Active military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

1.3978 – #71 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,074 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 44 artillery units) and 41 military aircraft.

20. Serbia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 2,574,406

2,574,406 Population reaching military age annually: 79,827

79,827 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary personnel: 600,000

600,000 Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

1.2576 – #63 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145

Serbia has a total population of 6.652 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,683 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 98 MLRS units, and 240 artillery units) and 110 military aircraft.

19. Bulgaria

martin-dm / iStock via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 2,611,324

2,611,324 Population reaching military age annually: 61,044

61,044 Active military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,000

3,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

1.2563 – #61 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units), 36 naval vessels, and 65 military aircraft.

18. Switzerland

Fit-for-service: 3,163,225

3,163,225 Population reaching military age annually: 97,466

97,466 Active military personnel: 101,584

101,584 Reserve military personnel: 49,715

49,715 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 156,299

156,299 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145

0.7869 – #44 out of 145 Military defense budget: $25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145

Switzerland has a total population of 8.861 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,996 military vehicles (including 205 tanks and 133 artillery units) and 146 military aircraft.

17. Sweden

Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 3,558,185

3,558,185 Population reaching military age annually: 105,898

105,898 Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserve military personnel: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

0.4835 – #27 out of 145 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units), 308 naval vessels, and 169 military aircraft.

16. Austria

This picture was taken by a police officer of the Austrian police. The identity of this police officer will stay secret out of reasons of anonymity, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 3,632,033

3,632,033 Population reaching military age annually: 98,648

98,648 Active military personnel: 16,000

16,000 Reserve military personnel: 125,600

125,600 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 141,600

141,600 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3704 – #68 out of 145

1.3704 – #68 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,475,750,000 – #47 out of 145

Austria has a total population of 8.968 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,322 military vehicles (including 56 tanks and 30 artillery units) and 85 military aircraft.

15. Belarus

Fit-for-service: 3,724,569

3,724,569 Population reaching military age annually: 104,516

104,516 Active military personnel: 63,000

63,000 Reserve military personnel: 145,000

145,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 263,000

263,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

1.3954 – #70 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145

Belarus has a total population of 9.501 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,916 military vehicles (including 507 tanks, 206 MLRS units, and 572 artillery units) and 185 military aircraft.

14. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 3,794,462

3,794,462 Population reaching military age annually: 118,269

118,269 Active military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

1.0259 – #55 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks and 319 artillery units) and 69 military aircraft.

13. Belgium

Fit-for-service: 3,880,753

3,880,753 Population reaching military age annually: 119,776

119,776 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 6,400

6,400 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

1.2564 – #62 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,606 military vehicles, 9 naval vessels, and 108 military aircraft.

12. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 3,985,676

3,985,676 Population reaching military age annually: 104,611

104,611 Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece has a total population of 10.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units), 192 naval vessels, and 558 military aircraft.

11. Portugal

Fit-for-service: 4,096,295

4,096,295 Population reaching military age annually: 127,677

127,677 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary personnel: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

0.6856 – #39 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units), 194 naval vessels, and 115 military aircraft.

10. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 4,129,236

4,129,236 Population reaching military age annually: 97,541

97,541 Active military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserve military personnel: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

0.9994 – #53 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units) and 99 military aircraft.

9. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 6,486,918

6,486,918 Population reaching military age annually: 195,496

195,496 Active military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserve military personnel: 6,765

6,765 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

0.6412 – #36 out of 145 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

The Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units), 64 naval vessels, and 120 military aircraft.

8. Romania

7armyjmtc / Flickr

Fit-for-service: 7,731,114

7,731,114 Population reaching military age annually: 199,630

199,630 Active military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserve military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

0.8984 – #51 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

Romania has a total population of 18.15 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units), 20 naval vessels, and 140 military aircraft.

7. Ukraine

Fit-for-service: 12,731,272

12,731,272 Population reaching military age annually: 392,280

392,280 Active military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

0.3755 – #21 out of 145 Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

Ukraine has a total population of 35.66 million. Along with its troops, this country has 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks, 279 MLRS units, and 1273 artillery units), 89 naval vessels, and 324 military aircraft.

6. Poland

Kamila Kozioå‚ (Koziolkamila) / iStock via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 15,576,017

15,576,017 Population reaching military age annually: 464,956

464,956 Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

0.3776 – #22 out of 145 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

Poland has a total population of 38.75 million. Along with its troops, this country has 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units), 62 naval vessels, and 479 military aircraft.

5. Spain

elentir / Flickr

Fit-for-service: 17,635,602

17,635,602 Population reaching military age annually: 330,963

330,963 Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

0.3242 – #17 out of 145 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Spain has a total population of 47.28 million. Along with its troops, this country has 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units), 152 naval vessels, and 461 military aircraft.

4. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Fit-for-service: 22,191,235

22,191,235 Population reaching military age annually: 548,684

548,684 Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Italy has a total population of 60.96 million. Along with its troops, this country has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units), 196 naval vessels, and 729 military aircraft.

3. France

Fit-for-service: 23,794,358

23,794,358 Population reaching military age annually: 752,121

752,121 Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

0.1878 – #8 out of 145 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

France has a total population of 68.37 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units), 129 naval vessels, and 976 military aircraft.

2. United Kingdom

Fit-for-service: 25,192,932

25,192,932 Population reaching military age annually: 753,050

753,050 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units), 109 naval vessels, and 631 military aircraft.

1. Germany

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Fit-for-service: 30,955,829

30,955,829 Population reaching military age annually: 841,191

841,191 Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

0.2601 – #14 out of 145 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Germany has a total population of 84.12 million. Along with its troops, this country has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units), 61 naval vessels, and 584 military aircraft.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)