Italy’s 22 Million Military-Fit Citizens Are a Silent Strength

Key Points
-
Italy ranks as one of the largest reservoirs of military-age citizens in Europe
-
Italy has roughly 22 million citizens that are fit-for-service in the Italian Armed Forces
-
This puts Italy ahead of Spain and France, but it falls short of the top spots in terms of European populations
Out of continental Europe, Italy ranks as one of the largest reservoirs of military-age citizens in Europe. As it stands now, Italy has roughly 22 million citizens that are fit-for-service in the Italian Armed Forces. This puts Italy ahead of Spain and France, but it falls short of the top spots. While its active-duty personnel counts towards roughly 165,500, the Italy’s demographics allow for a rapid conscription should the need arise. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is not just looking at Italy but the entire European continent and how these countries measure up with their fit-for-service populations.
To determine the European countries with the most people that are fit for military service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their fit-for-service population. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the most people that are fit for military service in Europe:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.
38. Iceland
- Fit-for-service: 50,237
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,820
- Active military personnel: 0
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145
Iceland has a total population of 364,036, and has no real army to speak of.
37. Montenegro
- Fit-for-service: 85,179
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,599
- Active military personnel: 2,350
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 7,850
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145
Montenegro has a total population of 599,849. Along with its troops, this country has 471 military vehicles (including 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units), 14 naval vessels, and 11 military aircraft.
36. Luxembourg
- Fit-for-service: 92,633
- Population reaching military age annually: 3,356
- Active military personnel: 1,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145
Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254. Along with its troops, this country has 182 military vehicles.
35. Estonia
- Fit-for-service: 456,028
- Population reaching military age annually: 13,132
- Active military personnel: 7,700
- Reserve military personnel: 78,800
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145
Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,685 military vehicles (including 36 artillery units), 8 naval vessels, and 5 military aircraft.
34. Latvia
- Fit-for-service: 648,449
- Population reaching military age annually: 16,211
- Active military personnel: 17,250
- Reserve military personnel: 36,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
- Total military personnel: 65,750
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145
Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,848 military vehicles (including 47 artillery units), 18 naval vessels, and 7 military aircraft.
33. Kosovo
- Fit-for-service: 743,387
- Population reaching military age annually: 17,794
- Active military personnel: 10,000
- Reserve military personnel: 5,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500
- Total military personnel: 15,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.9141 – #144 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $260,715,150 – #128 out of 145
Kosovo has a total population of 1.977 million. Along with its troops, this country has 737 military vehicles.
32. North Macedonia
- Fit-for-service: 783,773
- Population reaching military age annually: 27,763
- Active military personnel: 9,000
- Reserve military personnel: 60,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 3,500
- Total military personnel: 7,250
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 150 artillery units) and 20 military aircraft.
31. Slovenia
- Fit-for-service: 826,570
- Population reaching military age annually: 22,867
- Active military personnel: 7,300
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 38,300
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks and 18 artillery units), 2 naval vessels, and 39 military aircraft.
30. Albania
- Fit-for-service: 1,292,554
- Population reaching military age annually: 62,142
- Active military personnel: 6,600
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500
- Total military personnel: 9,100
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
Albania has a total population of 3.107 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units), 19 naval vessels, and 19 military aircraft.
29. Lithuania
- Fit-for-service: 1,332,490
- Population reaching military age annually: 36,795
- Active military personnel: 23,000
- Reserve military personnel: 104,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 14,150
- Total military personnel: 141,150
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145
Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,263 military vehicles (including 75 artillery units), 14 naval vessels, and 9 military aircraft.
28. Croatia
- Fit-for-service: 1,564,594
- Population reaching military age annually: 53,952
- Active military personnel: 14,325
- Reserve military personnel: 20,100
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units), 30 naval vessels, and 67 military aircraft.
27. Moldova
- Fit-for-service: 1,792,565
- Population reaching military age annually: 71,991
- Active military personnel: 8,500
- Reserve military personnel: 67,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 77,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,710,000,000 – #73 out of 145
Moldova has a total population of 3.600 million. Along with its troops, this country has 500 military vehicles (including 11 MLRS units and 76 artillery units) and 3 military aircraft.
26. Norway
- Fit-for-service: 1,807,192
- Population reaching military age annually: 71,627
- Active military personnel: 23,250
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 40,000
- Total military personnel: 63,250
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145
Norway has a total population of 5.510 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,552 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units), 43 naval vessels, and 97 military aircraft.
25. Finland
- Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
- Population reaching military age annually: 56,264
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 870,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 53,800
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
Finland has a total population of 5.626 million. Along with its troops, this country has 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units), 264 naval vessels, and 163 military aircraft.
24. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Fit-for-service: 1,956,316
- Population reaching military age annually: 49,383
- Active military personnel: 12,770
- Reserve military personnel: 6,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 18,770
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145
Bosnia and Herzegovina has a total population of 3.799 million. Along with its troops, this country has 720 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 79 MLRS units, and 457 artillery units) and 22 military aircraft.
23. Ireland
- Fit-for-service: 1,999,182
- Population reaching military age annually: 57,568
- Active military personnel: 7,765
- Reserve military personnel: 1,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 9,465
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1103 – #97 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,500,000,000 – #76 out of 145
Ireland has a total population of 5.233 million. Along with its troops, this country has 1,712 military vehicles, 8 naval vessels, and 22 military aircraft.
22. Denmark
- Fit-for-service: 2,126,436
- Population reaching military age annually: 77,651
- Active military personnel: 20,000
- Reserve military personnel: 12,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 51,000
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units), 50 naval vessels, and 117 military aircraft.
21. Slovakia
- Fit-for-service: 2,353,424
- Population reaching military age annually: 61,200
- Active military personnel: 19,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 19,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145
Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,074 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 44 artillery units) and 41 military aircraft.
20. Serbia
- Fit-for-service: 2,574,406
- Population reaching military age annually: 79,827
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 600,000
- Total military personnel: 627,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145
Serbia has a total population of 6.652 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3,683 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 98 MLRS units, and 240 artillery units) and 110 military aircraft.
19. Bulgaria
- Fit-for-service: 2,611,324
- Population reaching military age annually: 61,044
- Active military personnel: 37,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units), 36 naval vessels, and 65 military aircraft.
18. Switzerland
- Fit-for-service: 3,163,225
- Population reaching military age annually: 97,466
- Active military personnel: 101,584
- Reserve military personnel: 49,715
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 156,299
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145
Switzerland has a total population of 8.861 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,996 military vehicles (including 205 tanks and 133 artillery units) and 146 military aircraft.
17. Sweden
- Fit-for-service: 3,558,185
- Population reaching military age annually: 105,898
- Active military personnel: 24,400
- Reserve military personnel: 32,900
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units), 308 naval vessels, and 169 military aircraft.
16. Austria
- Fit-for-service: 3,632,033
- Population reaching military age annually: 98,648
- Active military personnel: 16,000
- Reserve military personnel: 125,600
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 141,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3704 – #68 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,475,750,000 – #47 out of 145
Austria has a total population of 8.968 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,322 military vehicles (including 56 tanks and 30 artillery units) and 85 military aircraft.
15. Belarus
- Fit-for-service: 3,724,569
- Population reaching military age annually: 104,516
- Active military personnel: 63,000
- Reserve military personnel: 145,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 263,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145
Belarus has a total population of 9.501 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,916 military vehicles (including 507 tanks, 206 MLRS units, and 572 artillery units) and 185 military aircraft.
14. Hungary
- Fit-for-service: 3,794,462
- Population reaching military age annually: 118,269
- Active military personnel: 41,600
- Reserve military personnel: 20,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 76,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million. Along with its troops, this country has 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks and 319 artillery units) and 69 military aircraft.
13. Belgium
- Fit-for-service: 3,880,753
- Population reaching military age annually: 119,776
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 6,400
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 31,400
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145
Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4,606 military vehicles, 9 naval vessels, and 108 military aircraft.
12. Greece
- Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
- Population reaching military age annually: 104,611
- Active military personnel: 142,700
- Reserve military personnel: 221,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
Greece has a total population of 10.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units), 192 naval vessels, and 558 military aircraft.
11. Portugal
- Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
- Population reaching military age annually: 127,677
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 211,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 24,700
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units), 194 naval vessels, and 115 military aircraft.
10. Czechia
- Fit-for-service: 4,129,236
- Population reaching military age annually: 97,541
- Active military personnel: 28,000
- Reserve military personnel: 4,200
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units) and 99 military aircraft.
9. Netherlands
- Fit-for-service: 6,486,918
- Population reaching military age annually: 195,496
- Active military personnel: 41,380
- Reserve military personnel: 6,765
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 53,145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
The Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million. Along with its troops, this country has 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units), 64 naval vessels, and 120 military aircraft.
8. Romania
- Fit-for-service: 7,731,114
- Population reaching military age annually: 199,630
- Active military personnel: 81,300
- Reserve military personnel: 55,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 151,300
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
Romania has a total population of 18.15 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units), 20 naval vessels, and 140 military aircraft.
7. Ukraine
- Fit-for-service: 12,731,272
- Population reaching military age annually: 392,280
- Active military personnel: 900,000
- Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 2,200,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145
Ukraine has a total population of 35.66 million. Along with its troops, this country has 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks, 279 MLRS units, and 1273 artillery units), 89 naval vessels, and 324 military aircraft.
6. Poland
- Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
- Population reaching military age annually: 464,956
- Active military personnel: 202,100
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
Poland has a total population of 38.75 million. Along with its troops, this country has 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units), 62 naval vessels, and 479 military aircraft.
5. Spain
- Fit-for-service: 17,635,602
- Population reaching military age annually: 330,963
- Active military personnel: 133,282
- Reserve military personnel: 15,150
- Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
Spain has a total population of 47.28 million. Along with its troops, this country has 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units), 152 naval vessels, and 461 military aircraft.
4. Italy
- Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
- Population reaching military age annually: 548,684
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Reserve military personnel: 18,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
Italy has a total population of 60.96 million. Along with its troops, this country has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units), 196 naval vessels, and 729 military aircraft.
3. France
- Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
- Population reaching military age annually: 752,121
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
France has a total population of 68.37 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units), 129 naval vessels, and 976 military aircraft.
2. United Kingdom
- Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
- Population reaching military age annually: 753,050
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units), 109 naval vessels, and 631 military aircraft.
1. Germany
- Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
- Population reaching military age annually: 841,191
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
Germany has a total population of 84.12 million. Along with its troops, this country has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units), 61 naval vessels, and 584 military aircraft.
