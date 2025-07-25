Iran's 610,000 Active Troops Outnumber Egypt and Saudi Arabia Thinkstock

Key Points Iran commands one of the largest standing armies in the Middle East, fielding 610,000 active-duty troops

Iran’s force is larger than what Israel, Egypt, or Saudi Arabia can muster

Middle Eastern nations were mustering their forces earlier this summer as a fortnight of conflict kicked off between Israel and Iran. While most of this conflict was waged from a distance, there is no substitution for raw manpower. Throughout the region, Iran commands one of the largest standing armies in the Middle East, fielding 610,000 active-duty troops. This force is larger than what Israel, Egypt, or Saudi Arabia can muster, but it falls short of one Middle Eastern nation. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the active-duty forces of Middle Eastern militaries.

To identify the Middle Eastern countries with the most active military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of active military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest standing armies in the Middle East:

Why Are We Covering This?

Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by conflicts, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

16. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 18,400

18,400 Reserves: 110,000

110,000 Paramilitary forces: 1,500

1,500 Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Total population: 1.567 million

1.567 million Fit-for-service: 720,768

720,768 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

$1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Bahrain also has a total of 132 military aircraft including 24 fighter aircraft and 80 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 2,764 military vehicles including 150 tanks and 17 MLRS units, as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Bahrain may be one of the smaller Middle Eastern nations, but its strategic location in the Persian Gulf has given it outsized importance. Historically, this island nation was occupied by the Portuguese in the 16th century, then came under Persian and Ottoman influence before becoming a British protectorate in the 19th century. Gaining independence in 1971, Bahrain established its own military and defense forces, steadily building its capabilities. Its long-standing ties with Western powers, particularly the U.S. and U.K., have helped modernize its forces, especially its navy.

15. Oman

SRA D. Myles Cullen, USAF / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 42,600

42,600 Reserves: 100,000

100,000 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Total population: 3.902 million

3.902 million Fit-for-service: 1,291,559

1,291,559 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

$8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

Oman also has a total of 128 military aircraft including 29 fighter aircraft, 10 strike aircraft, and 31 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 4,084 military vehicles including 150 tanks, as well as 22 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Oman was a formidable empire in the 17th and 18th centuries, with naval strength and colonies across the Indian Ocean that allowed it to push back against Portuguese and Persian influence. Its military capabilities advanced significantly in the 19th century through an alliance with the British Empire, which helped modernize its forces as well. In recent decades, Oman has largely stayed neutral in regional conflicts, choosing instead to prioritize national defense.

14. Lebanon

Active personnel: 60,000

60,000 Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary forces: 65,000

65,000 Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total population: 5.364 million

5.364 million Fit-for-service: 1,775,644

1,775,644 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

$768,250,325 – #97 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Lebanon also has a total of 80 military aircraft including 9 strike aircraft and 68 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 4,538 military vehicles including 116 tanks and 11 MLRS units, as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Located on the Mediterranean, Lebanon has found itself at the center of numerous regional conflicts. Since gaining its independence from France in 1943, the country’s makeup of religious and ethnic groups has posed some internal challenges. The Lebanese Civil War, beginning in 1975, drew in multiple factions and foreign powers. In the years since, Lebanon’s military has focused on rebuilding and modernization. Even though it is a relatively small country, Lebanon plays an important role in maintaining regional security, managing tensions with non-state actors like Hezbollah, and addressing ongoing border issues with Israel.

13. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total population: 10.03 million

10.03 million Fit-for-service: 4,945,881

4,945,881 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

The United Arab Emirates also has a total of 551 military aircraft including 99 fighter aircraft, 16 strike aircraft, and 247 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 8,707 military vehicles including 354 tanks and 49 MLRS units, as well as 181 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a relatively young but dynamic military history. Formed in 1971 through the union of seven emirates, the country prioritized building a modern military. With weaponry largely supplied by the U.S. and France, the UAE has taken part in operations in the Gulf War, Yemen, and against ISIS. Despite its small size, the UAE has established military bases in the Horn of Africa and other strategic regions

12. Qatar

Active personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserves: 15,000

15,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total population: 2.552 million

2.552 million Fit-for-service: 490,001

490,001 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Qatar also has a total of 251 military aircraft including 102 fighter aircraft, 6 strike aircraft, and 80 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 5,024 military vehicles including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units, as well as 115 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Located on the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar maintains vast natural gas and oil reserves. Since gaining independence from Britain in 1971, Qatar has rapidly modernized its armed forces, fueled by its rising economic power from energy exports. Like other nations in the region, Qatar has acquired advanced military technology from Western powers. Qatar is also particularly focused on building up its naval capabilities to defend its coastline and safeguard its energy infrastructure.

11. Yemen

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 66,700

66,700 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 86,700

86,700 Total population: 32.14 million

32.14 million Fit-for-service: 9,031,464

9,031,464 Military defense budget: $810,375,000 – #94 out of 145

$810,375,000 – #94 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

Yemen also has a total of 84 military aircraft including 27 fighter aircraft, 12 strike aircraft, and 30 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 550 military vehicles including 10 MLRS units, as well as 33 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Yemen is currently a warzone. The country has been in a civil war since 2014, while this conflict is fairly complex in terms of the breakdown, there is a religious aspect that simplifies it along Sunni and Shia lines. Also, countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran have been involving themselves in providing weapons or aid to the opposing factions.

10. Kuwait

Active personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserves: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 7,500

7,500 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total population: 3.138 million

3.138 million Fit-for-service: 1,449,920

1,449,920 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Kuwait also has a total of 128 military aircraft including 43 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 5,636 military vehicles including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units, as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Kuwait’s strategic location at the northern edge of the Persian Gulf has long shaped its military history. This nation was once under Ottoman rule, but it became a British protectorate before gaining independence in 1961. The most defining chapter came in 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait over oil disputes and debt, leading to the Gulf War. An international coalition intervened to liberate the country. The invasion showed Kuwait’s vulnerability and reinforced its need for strong defense partnerships, particularly with Western allies.

9. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserves: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total population: 11.17 million

11.17 million Fit-for-service: 2,983,464

2,983,464 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

Jordan also has a total of 274 military aircraft including 44 fighter aircraft, 6 strike aircraft, and 155 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 16,624 military vehicles including 1,458 tanks and 56 MLRS units, as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Jordan, like many other of these Middle Eastern nations, has a rich military history. The Hashemite Kingdom was formed after World War I from the remnants of the Ottoman Empire and gained full independence from Britain in 1946. Jordan fought in a few conflicts with Israel, including the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the 1967 Six-Day War, where it lost the West Bank. These wars would define its modern borders and military posture. Today, Jordan maintains strong ties with Western powers, supports military modernization, and plays a stabilizing role in the region, having served as a mediator in peace talks.

8. Israel

Olga Mukashev / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total population: 9.403 million

9.403 million Fit-for-service: 3,281,513

3,281,513 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Israel also has a total of 611 military aircraft including 240 fighter aircraft, 38 strike aircraft, and 147 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 35,985 military vehicles including 1,300 tanks and 183 MLRS units, as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Israel’s military history is central to its national identity, reinforced by compulsory service for most citizens. Founded in 1948, Israel was immediately thrust into war with neighboring Arab states. Since then, it has remained at the heart of regional conflict, even continuing to this day. Key wars include the Suez Crisis, Six-Day War, and Yom Kippur War, along with repeated clashes in Lebanon. In many of these, Israel not only survived but expanded its territory. Its most recent conflict with Iran has raised more questions than it has answered, and the fallout of this is still yet to be seen in its entirety.

7. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 50,000

50,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total population: 23.87 million

23.87 million Fit-for-service: 13,245,310

13,245,310 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$291,850,000 – #124 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Syria also has a total of 207 military aircraft including 104 fighter aircraft, 9 strike aircraft, and 77 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 11,148 military vehicles including 365 tanks and 204 MLRS units, as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Shaped largely by its strategic location bridging the Mediterranean and the Arab world, Syria has been a focal point of empires and modern conflicts alike down through the ages. After gaining independence from France in 1946, Syria became involved in multiple wars with Israel and played a role in the Lebanese Civil War. Its most defining recent conflict began in 2011 with the Syrian Civil War, sparked by Arab Spring protests.

6. Iraq

Ryanzo W. Perez / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Total population: 42.08 million

42.08 million Fit-for-service: 14,308,368

14,308,368 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Iraq also has a total of 391 military aircraft including 26 fighter aircraft, 36 strike aircraft, and 197 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 37,288 military vehicles including 1,025 tanks and 572 MLRS units, as well as 68 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Iraq gained independence from Britain in 1932 but remained under its influence until the late 1950s. Saddam Hussein came to power in 1979 under the Ba’ath Party, further expanding the Iraqi military and launching the Iran-Iraq War just a year later.. His 1990 invasion of Kuwait instigated the Gulf War, and later a U.S.-led invasion in 2003 ultimately leading to his demise. Currently, Iraq is focused on rebuilding its military while addressing ongoing internal security challenges.

5. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Active personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total population: 36.54 million

36.54 million Fit-for-service: 17,468,238

17,468,238 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Saudi Arabia also has a total of 917 military aircraft including 283 fighter aircraft, 81 strike aircraft, and 264 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 19,040 military vehicles including 840 tanks and 321 MLRS units, as well as 32 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Saudi Arabia’s military history goes back centuries, but its modern state was officially founded in 1932 after Ibn Saud unified the region. The discovery of oil in the 1930s elevated the Kingdom’s global standing, especially with its lucrative trade with Western powers. This wealth enabled Saudi Arabia to acquire advanced weaponry and aircraft, solidifying its position as a dominant regional power. The country also played a key role in the Gulf War, joining the coalition to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

4. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 84.12 million

84.12 million Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey also has a total of 1,083 military aircraft including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 61,173 military vehicles including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units, as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Turkey’s military history is deeply rooted in its legacy as the heart of the Ottoman Empire. Its strategic position between Europe and Asia has largely dictated the composition of its forces, and helped to secure its place in NATO. The fall of the Ottoman Empire after World War I and the Turkish War of Independence gave shape to the nation and its borders.

3. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary forces: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total population: 111.25 million

111.25 million Fit-for-service: 38,269,053

38,269,053 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Egypt also has a total of 1,093 military aircraft including 238 fighter aircraft, 90 strike aircraft, and 348 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 41,012 military vehicles including 3,620 tanks and 528 MLRS units, as well as 150 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Egypt straddles the Middle East and Africa and controls the Suez Canal, a key shipping lane on the global stage. From the days of the Pharaohs to the present, Egypt has been a regional military power. However, more recently, its military relies less on swords and horses but instead on its massive arsenal of advanced aircraft and tanks.

2. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 88.39 million

88.39 million Fit-for-service: 41,541,860

41,541,860 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Iran also has a total of 551 military aircraft including 188 fighter aircraft, 21 strike aircraft, and 128 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 65,825 military vehicles including 1,713 tanks and 1,517 MLRS units, as well as 107 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Iran’s military roots stretch back to the ancient Persian Empire, giving it a long and rich history. Today, it’s viewed by many Western powers as a regional antagonist, leading to sanctions that have hindered its military modernization. Despite these constraints, Iran maintains a formidable military with a seemingly endless supply of rockets and artillery. Iran’s recent conflict with Israel proved the resolve of its military and that it will not so easily be defeated.

1. Pakistan

Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total population: 252.36 million

252.36 million Fit-for-service: 85,803,614

85,803,614 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 military aircraft including 328 fighter aircraft, 90 strike aircraft, and 373 helicopters. Apart from these aircraft, this country also has 17,516 military vehicles including 2,627 tanks and 600 MLRS units, as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Pakistan’s military history began with its formation in 1947, following its separation from India. This division would continue to be the source for animosity even in contemporary times. The first Indo-Pakistani War was fought over Kashmir, with more wars following in 1965 and 1971. The 1971 war ended in a major defeat for Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh. Pakistan also played a role in the Soviet-Afghan War, supporting mujahideen fighters with U.S. and Saudi backing. Today, Pakistan maintains one of the world’s top 10 most powerful militaries.

