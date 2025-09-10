The U.S. Army’s Most Expensive Weapons Programs in 2026

Military
Sam Stebbins
Sep 10, 2025
Tracing its roots back to 1775, over a year before the Declaration of Independence was signed, the U.S. Army is the oldest American military service branch. With more than 356,500 enlisted service men and women and nearly 92,800 officers, the Army is also the largest military branch in the United States, accounting for 35% of all active-duty troops, according to the Defense Department’s 2023 Demographics Profile report.
Like the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, the Army serves a specific and critical military purpose. Largely through ground-based operations, the Army is responsible for defending American soil, as well as capturing and holding territory in expeditionary combat operations. As a result, the Army is equipped to conduct full-spectrum warfare both in and from occupied territory over a sustained period.
Despite its size and importance, however, the Army does not receive the same level of federal funding as other major military branches. According to the Defense Department’s fiscal 2026 budget request, U.S. Army weapons programs have been allocated $43.8 billion in combined spending for research, development, and procurement. Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force and Navy are slated to receive $158.9 billion and $124.5 billion, respectively, for the same purposes.
The significant gap in weapons funding between the Army and the Air Force and Navy is largely due to the advanced technologies used by the latter two branches. Unit costs for American aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines are in the billions of dollars, as are some of the development programs for stealth fighter jets and bombers.
As a ground-based combat force, the Army relies on weapons and materiel — such as tanks, rifles, artillery cannons, and transport vehicles — that are decidedly less expensive. Still, in the coming fiscal year, the U.S. Army has more than a dozen major weapons programs, with estimated costs ranging from hundreds of millions to billions of dollars
Using data from DOD’s annual budget request, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. Army’s most expensive weapons programs in 2026. We considered all Army weapons programs detailed in the report for the coming fiscal year and ranked them by cost projections. All supplemental data is also from the DOD’s report.
The weapon systems on this list include tanks, mobile artillery weapons, offensive missiles and munitions, transport vehicles, helicopters, missile defense systems, and firearms. The costs listed reflect estimates for procurement, research and development, or a combination of both.
The collective cost of the weapons, materiel, and upgrades on this list is expected to exceed $14.5 billion — and much of that spending will go to major defense companies that have been contracted by the Pentagon to develop and manufacture these weapons. Companies awarded these contracts include BAE Systems, Boeing, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies), and Sig Sauer.
These are the U.S. Army’s most expensive weapons programs in 2026.
The U.S. defense budget is by far the largest in the world, surpassing that of the next nine highest-spending countries combined. Next year, the Defense Department is requesting nearly $44 billion for Army weapons and equipment procurement and development alone — nearly as much as Israel’s entire defense budget in 2024. Heavy investment in weapons systems for the U.S. Army is a direct reflection of the branch’s importance to American interests, both in times of war and peace.
The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/usaghumphreys/6834419572/" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">APACHE - AH-64D</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/usaghumphreys/" target="_blank" style="100%">USAG- Humphreys</a>
