The US Military's Biggest Weapons Programs

In a statement announcing the federal government’s fiscal 2023 budget, President Joe Biden quoted his father, saying: “Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.” And, as has been the case for decades, this year’s budget unambiguously positions the military near the top of the hierarchy of American values.
At $857.9 billion in fiscal 2023, the U.S. defense budget surpasses that of the next 10 highest-spending countries combined – including China, Russia, India, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. While the bulk of the U.S. military budget goes toward immediate needs – such as operations, maintenance, and personnel – a significant portion is allocated to more forward-looking initiatives.
In anticipation of future challenges, and to better ensure America’s continued global military dominance, the Department of Defense spent $276.0 billion in the 2023 fiscal year researching, developing, testing, evaluating, and procuring weapons systems. This funding included a historic level of investment in space-based weapons, as well as significant year-over-year increases in spending on missile defense technology, shipbuilding, and munitions and missile procurement. (Here is a look at the 20 most lethal weapons in modern warfare.)
Using data from the Department of Defense’s April 2023 Program Acquisition Cost By Weapon System report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. military’s biggest weapons programs. Weapons systems were ranked based on total funding — a composite of research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) and procurement costs — for the 2023 fiscal year. Data used to calculate the percentage change in funding from fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2023, as well as data on primary contractors by weapons system, are also from the report.
Driven by a more than $26 billion investment in shipbuilding and maritime systems, the U.S. Navy was by far the largest recipient of RDT&E and procurement spending in 2023. Much of this money was spent on the Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine and Virginia Class Submarine programs.
The Air Force received the second largest share of funding, driven by $5.0 billion in investments in the B-21 Raider stealth bomber program, $3.6 billion on ground-based strategic deterrent missiles, and $3.5 billion on F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft. (Here is a look at the 26 military aircraft of the future.)
Across all service branches, the DOD spent $24.7 billion on missiles and munitions and $12.3 billion on missile defense, more than in any year since at least 2010. The Pentagon has also been aggressively integrating the Space Force into America’s national security strategy over the last three years, and for the first time, annual Space Force RDT&E and procurement spending topped $20 billion in 2023.
50. LRASM Long Range Anti-Ship Missile
- FY 2023 budget: $464.3 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +100.1%
- Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control
49. PrSM Precision Strike Missile
- FY 2023 budget: $472.7 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +33.3%
- Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control
48. VC-25B Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization
- FY 2023 budget: $492.9 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -24.8%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: The Boeing Company
47. MQ-9 Reaper
- FY 2023 budget: $496.9 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -32.2%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Aeronautical Systems Incorporated
46. V-22 Osprey
- FY 2023 budget: $615.1 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -65.5%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Bell Helicopter Textron, Incorporated
45. PIM Paladin Integrated Management
- FY 2023 budget: $629.7 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -24.9%
- Weapons category: Ground Systems
- Prime contractors: BAE Systems
44. ACV Amphibious Combat Vehicle
- FY 2023 budget: $631.2 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +6.2%
- Weapons category: Ground Systems
- Prime contractors: BAE Systems
43. M-1 Abrams Tank Modification/Upgrades
- FY 2023 budget: $717.6 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -43.1%
- Weapons category: Ground Systems
- Prime contractors: General Dynamics Land Systems
42. CVN Refueling Complex Overhaul
- FY 2023 budget: $718.5 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -72.9%
- Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems
- Prime contractors: Huntington Ingalls Industries
41. HMS Handheld, Manpack, and Small Form Fit Radios
- FY 2023 budget: $732.9 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -2.7%
- Weapons category: C4I Systems
- Prime contractors: L3Harris Radio Corporation
40. AMRAAM Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile
- FY 2023 budget: $739.6 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +148.3%
- Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions
- Prime contractors: Raytheon Missile & Defense
39. Stryker Stryker Family of Armored Vehicles
- FY 2023 budget: $742.4 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -33.3%
- Weapons category: Ground Systems
- Prime contractors: General Dynamics Corporation
38. HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter
- FY 2023 budget: $769.1 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -4.6%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
37. PATRIOT/PAC–3 PATRIOT Advanced Capability
- FY 2023 budget: $788.1 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +25.3%
- Weapons category: Missile Defense Programs
- Prime contractors: Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems
36. AH-64E Apache: Remanufacture/New Build
- FY 2023 budget: $790.0 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -33.2%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: The Boeing Company
35. Standard Standard Missile-6
- FY 2023 budget: $809.1 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -10.5%
- Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions
- Prime contractors: Raytheon Missiles & Defense
34. Tomahawk Tactical Tomahawk Cruise Missile
- FY 2023 budget: $867.1 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +63.2%
- Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions
- Prime contractors: Raytheon Missiles & Defense
33. UH-60 Black Hawk
- FY 2023 budget: $897.2 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -23.2%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Sikorsky, A Lockheed Martin Company
32. JASSM Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile
- FY 2023 budget: $960.7 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +16.0%
- Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control
31. T-AO 205 John Lewis Class Fleet Replenishment Oiler
- FY 2023 budget: $970.5 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -38.3%
- Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems
- Prime contractors: General Dynamics, National Steel and Shipbuilding Co.
30. LRSO Long Range Stand-Off Weapon
- FY 2023 budget: $980.8 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +63.7%
- Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions
- Prime contractors: Raytheon Company
29. GMLRS Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System
- FY 2023 budget: $999.8 million
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -11.3%
- Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation
28. PAC-3/MSE PAC-3/Missile Segment Enhancement
- FY 2023 budget: $1.0 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +34.4%
- Weapons category: Missile Defense Programs
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control
27. MQ-4C/RQ-4 Triton/Global Hawk/NATO AGS
- FY 2023 budget: $1.0 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +36.3%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Northrop Grumman
26. JLTV Joint Light Tactical Vehicle
- FY 2023 budget: $1.1 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +1.0%
- Weapons category: Ground Systems
- Prime contractors: Oshkosh Defense, LLC
25. Chem-Demil Chemical Demilitarization
- FY 2023 budget: $1.1 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -3.1%
- Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions
- Prime contractors: Bechtel National Incorporated
24. C-130J Hercules
- FY 2023 budget: $1.1 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -71.0%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation
23. MQ-25 Stingray
- FY 2023 budget: $1.2 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +205.4%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Boeing
22. B-1, B-2, B-52 Bombers
- FY 2023 budget: $1.2 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +22.3%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems
21. FFG(X) Constellation Class Guided Missile Frigate
- FY 2023 budget: $1.3 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +7.4%
- Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems
- Prime contractors: Fincantieri Marinette Marine
20. F-22 Raptor
- FY 2023 budget: $1.3 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +25.5%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin
19. E-2D Advanced Hawkeye
- FY 2023 budget: $1.3 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +10.6%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Northrop Grumman Corporation
18. NSSL & RSLP Launch Enterprise
- FY 2023 budget: $1.6 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -9.4%
- Weapons category: Space Based Systems
- Prime contractors: SpaceX
17. SATCOM Projects Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Projects
- FY 2023 budget: $1.6 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +58.6%
- Weapons category: Space Based Systems
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation
16. Aegis Sea-Based Weapons System
- FY 2023 budget: $1.6 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -4.3%
- Weapons category: Missile Defense Programs
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation
15. Trident II Trident II Ballistic Missile Modifications
- FY 2023 budget: $1.7 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +7.1%
- Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation
14. GPS III & Projects Global Positioning System Enterprise
- FY 2023 budget: $1.8 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -9.5%
- Weapons category: Space Based Systems
- Prime contractors: Raytheon Company
13. CH-53K Heavy Lift Replacement Helicopter
- FY 2023 budget: $2.3 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +12.4%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
12. GMD Ground-based Midcourse Defense
- FY 2023 budget: $2.6 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +55.5%
- Weapons category: Missile Defense Programs
- Prime contractors: Boeing Defense and Space
11. KC-46A Tanker
- FY 2023 budget: $2.9 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +22.3%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: The Boeing Company
10. CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford Class Nuclear Aircraft Carrier
- FY 2023 budget: $3.2 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +13.2%
- Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems
- Prime contractors: Huntington Ingalls Industries
9. Cyberspace Cyberspace Activities
- FY 2023 budget: $3.4 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +5.7%
- Weapons category: C4I Systems
- Prime contractors: Various
8. F-15 Eagle
- FY 2023 budget: $3.5 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +71.8%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Boeing
7. GBSD Ground Based Strategic Deterrent
- FY 2023 budget: $3.6 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +41.1%
- Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions
- Prime contractors: Northrop Grumman Corporation
6. OPIR Space Based Missile Warning Systems
- FY 2023 budget: $4.7 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +86.8%
- Weapons category: Space Based Systems
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin
5. B-21 Raider
- FY 2023 budget: $5.0 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +69.1%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Northrop Grumman Corporation
4. DDG 51 Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer
- FY 2023 budget: $5.6 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +32.2%
- Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems
- Prime contractors: General Dynamics Corporation
3. SSBN 826 Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine
- FY 2023 budget: $6.3 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +21.1%
- Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems
- Prime contractors: General Dynamics
2. SSN 774 Virginia Class Submarine
- FY 2023 budget: $7.3 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +5.2%
- Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems
- Prime contractors: General Dynamics Corporation
1. F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
- FY 2023 budget: $11.0 billion
- Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -7.7%
- Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems
- Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation
