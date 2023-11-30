The US Military's Biggest Weapons Programs Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

In a statement announcing the federal government’s fiscal 2023 budget, President Joe Biden quoted his father, saying: “Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.” And, as has been the case for decades, this year’s budget unambiguously positions the military near the top of the hierarchy of American values.

At $857.9 billion in fiscal 2023, the U.S. defense budget surpasses that of the next 10 highest-spending countries combined – including China, Russia, India, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. While the bulk of the U.S. military budget goes toward immediate needs – such as operations, maintenance, and personnel – a significant portion is allocated to more forward-looking initiatives.

In anticipation of future challenges, and to better ensure America’s continued global military dominance, the Department of Defense spent $276.0 billion in the 2023 fiscal year researching, developing, testing, evaluating, and procuring weapons systems. This funding included a historic level of investment in space-based weapons, as well as significant year-over-year increases in spending on missile defense technology, shipbuilding, and munitions and missile procurement. (Here is a look at the 20 most lethal weapons in modern warfare.)

Using data from the Department of Defense’s April 2023 Program Acquisition Cost By Weapon System report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. military’s biggest weapons programs. Weapons systems were ranked based on total funding — a composite of research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) and procurement costs — for the 2023 fiscal year. Data used to calculate the percentage change in funding from fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2023, as well as data on primary contractors by weapons system, are also from the report.

Driven by a more than $26 billion investment in shipbuilding and maritime systems, the U.S. Navy was by far the largest recipient of RDT&E and procurement spending in 2023. Much of this money was spent on the Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine and Virginia Class Submarine programs.

The Air Force received the second largest share of funding, driven by $5.0 billion in investments in the B-21 Raider stealth bomber program, $3.6 billion on ground-based strategic deterrent missiles, and $3.5 billion on F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft. (Here is a look at the 26 military aircraft of the future.)

Across all service branches, the DOD spent $24.7 billion on missiles and munitions and $12.3 billion on missile defense, more than in any year since at least 2010. The Pentagon has also been aggressively integrating the Space Force into America’s national security strategy over the last three years, and for the first time, annual Space Force RDT&E and procurement spending topped $20 billion in 2023.

Here are the biggest weapons programs of the U.S. military.

50. LRASM Long Range Anti-Ship Missile

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $464.3 million

$464.3 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +100.1%

+100.1% Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control

49. PrSM Precision Strike Missile

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $472.7 million

$472.7 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +33.3%

+33.3% Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control

48. VC-25B Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization

Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe / Public Domain

FY 2023 budget: $492.9 million

$492.9 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -24.8%

-24.8% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: The Boeing Company

47. MQ-9 Reaper

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $496.9 million

$496.9 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -32.2%

-32.2% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Aeronautical Systems Incorporated

46. V-22 Osprey

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

FY 2023 budget: $615.1 million

$615.1 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -65.5%

-65.5% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Bell Helicopter Textron, Incorporated

45. PIM Paladin Integrated Management

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $629.7 million

$629.7 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -24.9%

-24.9% Weapons category: Ground Systems

Ground Systems Prime contractors: BAE Systems

44. ACV Amphibious Combat Vehicle

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $631.2 million

$631.2 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +6.2%

+6.2% Weapons category: Ground Systems

Ground Systems Prime contractors: BAE Systems

43. M-1 Abrams Tank Modification/Upgrades

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $717.6 million

$717.6 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -43.1%

-43.1% Weapons category: Ground Systems

Ground Systems Prime contractors: General Dynamics Land Systems

42. CVN Refueling Complex Overhaul

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $718.5 million

$718.5 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -72.9%

-72.9% Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Prime contractors: Huntington Ingalls Industries

41. HMS Handheld, Manpack, and Small Form Fit Radios

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $732.9 million

$732.9 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -2.7%

-2.7% Weapons category: C4I Systems

C4I Systems Prime contractors: L3Harris Radio Corporation

40. AMRAAM Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

FY 2023 budget: $739.6 million

$739.6 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +148.3%

+148.3% Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Prime contractors: Raytheon Missile & Defense

39. Stryker Stryker Family of Armored Vehicles

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $742.4 million

$742.4 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -33.3%

-33.3% Weapons category: Ground Systems

Ground Systems Prime contractors: General Dynamics Corporation

38. HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

FY 2023 budget: $769.1 million

$769.1 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -4.6%

-4.6% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

37. PATRIOT/PAC – 3 PATRIOT Advanced Capability

FY 2023 budget: $788.1 million

$788.1 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +25.3%

+25.3% Weapons category: Missile Defense Programs

Missile Defense Programs Prime contractors: Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems

36. AH-64E Apache: Remanufacture/New Build

FY 2023 budget: $790.0 million

$790.0 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -33.2%

-33.2% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: The Boeing Company

35. Standard Standard Missile-6

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $809.1 million

$809.1 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -10.5%

-10.5% Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Prime contractors: Raytheon Missiles & Defense

34. Tomahawk Tactical Tomahawk Cruise Missile

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

FY 2023 budget: $867.1 million

$867.1 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +63.2%

+63.2% Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Prime contractors: Raytheon Missiles & Defense

33. UH-60 Black Hawk

FY 2023 budget: $897.2 million

$897.2 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -23.2%

-23.2% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Sikorsky, A Lockheed Martin Company

32. JASSM Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $960.7 million

$960.7 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +16.0%

+16.0% Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control

31. T-AO 205 John Lewis Class Fleet Replenishment Oiler

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $970.5 million

$970.5 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -38.3%

-38.3% Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Prime contractors: General Dynamics, National Steel and Shipbuilding Co.

30. LRSO Long Range Stand-Off Weapon

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $980.8 million

$980.8 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +63.7%

+63.7% Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Prime contractors: Raytheon Company

29. GMLRS Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $999.8 million

$999.8 million Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -11.3%

-11.3% Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation

28. PAC-3/MSE PAC-3/Missile Segment Enhancement

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +34.4%

+34.4% Weapons category: Missile Defense Programs

Missile Defense Programs Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control

27. MQ-4C/RQ-4 Triton/Global Hawk/NATO AGS

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +36.3%

+36.3% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Northrop Grumman

26. JLTV Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

FY 2023 budget: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +1.0%

+1.0% Weapons category: Ground Systems

Ground Systems Prime contractors: Oshkosh Defense, LLC

25. Chem-Demil Chemical Demilitarization

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -3.1%

-3.1% Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Prime contractors: Bechtel National Incorporated

24. C-130J Hercules

FY 2023 budget: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -71.0%

-71.0% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation

23. MQ-25 Stingray

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +205.4%

+205.4% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Boeing

22. B-1, B-2, B-52 Bombers

Source: Mike Cassidy / iStock via Getty Images

FY 2023 budget: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +22.3%

+22.3% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems

21. FFG(X) Constellation Class Guided Missile Frigate

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +7.4%

+7.4% Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Prime contractors: Fincantieri Marinette Marine

20. F-22 Raptor

FY 2023 budget: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +25.5%

+25.5% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin

19. E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

FY 2023 budget: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +10.6%

+10.6% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Northrop Grumman Corporation

18. NSSL & RSLP Launch Enterprise

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -9.4%

-9.4% Weapons category: Space Based Systems

Space Based Systems Prime contractors: SpaceX

17. SATCOM Projects Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Projects

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +58.6%

+58.6% Weapons category: Space Based Systems

Space Based Systems Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation

16. Aegis Sea-Based Weapons System

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -4.3%

-4.3% Weapons category: Missile Defense Programs

Missile Defense Programs Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation

15. Trident II Trident II Ballistic Missile Modifications

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $1.7 billion

$1.7 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +7.1%

+7.1% Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation

14. GPS III & Projects Global Positioning System Enterprise

Source: Public Domain / USAF via Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -9.5%

-9.5% Weapons category: Space Based Systems

Space Based Systems Prime contractors: Raytheon Company

13. CH-53K Heavy Lift Replacement Helicopter

Source: Public Domain / U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Molly Hampton

FY 2023 budget: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +12.4%

+12.4% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

12. GMD Ground-based Midcourse Defense

FY 2023 budget: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +55.5%

+55.5% Weapons category: Missile Defense Programs

Missile Defense Programs Prime contractors: Boeing Defense and Space

11. KC-46A Tanker

FY 2023 budget: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +22.3%

+22.3% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: The Boeing Company

10. CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford Class Nuclear Aircraft Carrier

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $3.2 billion

$3.2 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +13.2%

+13.2% Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Prime contractors: Huntington Ingalls Industries

9. Cyberspace Cyberspace Activities

Source: army-cyber / Flickr

FY 2023 budget: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +5.7%

+5.7% Weapons category: C4I Systems

C4I Systems Prime contractors: Various

8. F-15 Eagle

FY 2023 budget: $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +71.8%

+71.8% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Boeing

7. GBSD Ground Based Strategic Deterrent

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $3.6 billion

$3.6 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +41.1%

+41.1% Weapons category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Prime contractors: Northrop Grumman Corporation

6. OPIR Space Based Missile Warning Systems

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $4.7 billion

$4.7 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +86.8%

+86.8% Weapons category: Space Based Systems

Space Based Systems Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin

5. B-21 Raider

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $5.0 billion

$5.0 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +69.1%

+69.1% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Northrop Grumman Corporation

4. DDG 51 Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $5.6 billion

$5.6 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +32.2%

+32.2% Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Prime contractors: General Dynamics Corporation

3. SSBN 826 Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

FY 2023 budget: $6.3 billion

$6.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +21.1%

+21.1% Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Prime contractors: General Dynamics

2. SSN 774 Virginia Class Submarine

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

FY 2023 budget: $7.3 billion

$7.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: +5.2%

+5.2% Weapons category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Prime contractors: General Dynamics Corporation

1. F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

FY 2023 budget: $11.0 billion

$11.0 billion Change in funding, FY 2022 to FY 2023: -7.7%

-7.7% Weapons category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Prime contractors: Lockheed Martin Corporation

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.