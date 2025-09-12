Billions in the Sky: The Air Force’s Most Expensive Weapons Programs for 2026

Military
By
Sam Stebbins
Sep 12, 2025
The modern U.S. Air Force traces its roots back to 1907 — only six years after the Wright brothers’ first successful manned flight. In its humble beginnings as the U.S. Army Signal Corps, the earliest iteration of the Air Force had an annual budget of just $125,000 — about $4 million in current dollars — and a fleet of only nine aircraft. The First and Second World Wars clearly demonstrated the wide-ranging combat applications of aircraft. After these wars, the U.S. Air Force became an independent military service branch, separate from the Army, and has remained essential to American combat operations ever since.
Today, the U.S. Air and Space Forces have a combined 323,000 troops in their ranks, accounting for over 25% of all active-duty service members in the U.S. military, according to the Department of Defense. While not the largest U.S. military branch, the Air Force is one of the best funded. In the Pentagon’s budget request for fiscal 2026, Air Force weapons programs have been allocated $158.9 billion in combined spending for research, development, and procurement. Meanwhile, for the same purposes, the U.S. Army and Navy are slated to receive $43.8 billion and $124.5 billion, respectively.
The government’s outsized investment in the Air Force is a direct reflection of the branch’s importance. By virtue of its ability to rapidly deploy virtually anywhere in the world to carry out strikes, gather intelligence, or conduct surveillance and reconnaissance missions, the U.S. Air Force is both a powerful deterrent to American adversaries, and a critical pillar of national security.
Maintaining technological superiority in aerial warfare is costly. A significant portion of the Air Force’s upcoming budget is dedicated to individual weapons programs, with estimated costs ranging from hundreds of millions to billions of dollars. These programs include stealth bombers, next-generation fighter jets, communication satellites, and nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Using data from DOD’s annual budget request, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. Air Force’s most expensive weapons programs in 2026. We considered all Air and Space Force weapons programs detailed in the report for the coming fiscal year and ranked them by cost projections. All supplemental data is also from the DOD’s report.
The weapons systems on this list include stealth bombers, fighter jets, communications and GPS systems, intercontinental ballistic missiles, multi-role helicopters, aerial drones, and training aircraft. The costs listed reflect estimates for procurement, research and development, or a combination of both.
The total cost of the weapons, materials, and upgrades on this list is expected to exceed $54 billion. Much of this spending will go to major defense companies contracted by the Pentagon to develop and manufacture these systems. Companies awarded these contracts include BAE Systems, Boeing, General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies), Rocket Lab, and SpaceX.
These are the U.S. Air Force’s most expensive weapons programs in 2026.
The U.S. defense budget is by far the largest in the world, surpassing that of the next nine highest-spending countries combined. Next year, the Defense Department is requesting nearly $159 billion for Air Force weapons and equipment procurement and development alone — more than Russia’s entire defense budget in 2024. Heavy investment in weapon systems for the U.S. Air Force is a direct reflection of the branch’s importance to American interests, both in times of war and peace.
The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
