The US Military's Most Expensive Weapons Programs Right Now

The U.S. Department of Defense recently released details related to its budget in fiscal 2026. Totaling nearly $962 billion, the proposed annual budget is the largest in Defense Department history, and up 11.6% from the fiscal 2025 budget. While a large share of U.S. military spending goes toward benefits and compensation for military and defense personnel, 40% is earmarked for procurement, as well as research, development, testing, and evaluation of weapons and materiel.

Key Points Weapons development and procurement account for only a fraction of the total U.S. defense budget.

Still, the Pentagon’s annual spending on weapons alone is higher than the total yearly military budget of almost every other country in the world. In the coming fiscal year, the Department of Defense will have dozens of separate weapons programs, many of which will each cost at least $1 billion.

According to a newly published report from the Under Secretary of Defense, the Pentagon has allocated nearly $170.8 billion for weapons programs alone in fiscal 2026 — more than double the entire annual military budget of countries like France, Israel, and the United Kingdom, according to recent estimates. The report includes about 87 separate line items for weapons development and procurement, 40 of which each cost more than $1 billion.

Using data from DOD’s annual budget request, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. military’s most expensive weapons programs in 2026. We only considered weapons programs with a projected cost of at least $1 billion in the coming fiscal year. All supplemental data is also from the DOD’s report.

The weapon systems on this list include aircraft, missiles and munitions, battle tanks, surface ships and submarines, missile defense systems, space-based systems, and communication and intelligence technology. The costs listed reflect estimates for procurement, research and development, or both.

Cumulatively, the weapons systems on this list alone are expected to cost over $149 billion. The largest share of these investments — nearly $60 billion — will go to the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps. Another $50.9 billion is allocated for the Air Force or Space Force, $7.8 billion for the Army, and $31.4 billion for weapons to be jointly used by different service branches.

One of the most notable changes evident in the coming year’s defense budget is the $40 billion marked for use by the U.S. Space Force — a more than 30% increase from 2025. This money will cover several weapons systems on this list, including space-based missile-warning and communications satellites.

Still, while the Space Force — the newest branch of the U.S. military — is set to expand significantly in 2026, the latest DOD budget request also shows that the Pentagon is not abandoning more traditional, 20th-century weapons. This list of billion-dollar weapons also includes battle tanks, fighter jets, bombers, and naval destroyers.

These are the U.S. military’s most expensive weapons programs in 2026.

Why It Matters

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

The U.S. defense budget is by far the largest in the world, surpassing that of the next nine highest-spending countries combined — including China, Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. While the bulk of the U.S. military budget goes toward immediate needs — such as operations, maintenance, and personnel — more than a third is allocated to more forward-looking initiatives. To maintain credible deterrence and the capability to respond to crises anywhere in the world, the U.S. will invest billions in weapons development and procurement programs in fiscal 2026 — including 40 programs that will each cost over $1 billion.

40. LRSO Long Range Stand-Off Weapon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +30.6% (+$246.3 million)

+30.6% (+$246.3 million) Weapon description: Air defense-resistant nuclear cruise missile

Air defense-resistant nuclear cruise missile Program category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Program service branch: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Primary contractor(s) include: RTX

39. JASSM Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +4.8% (+$48.5 million)

+4.8% (+$48.5 million) Weapon description: Precision cruise missile carried by bomber and fighter aircraft

Precision cruise missile carried by bomber and fighter aircraft Program category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Program service branch: Joint Service

Joint Service Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin

38. MQ-25 Stingray

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +168.7% (+$716.9 million)

+168.7% (+$716.9 million) Weapon description: Unmanned aerial refueling, intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance drone

Unmanned aerial refueling, intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance drone Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy / U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Navy / U.S. Marine Corps Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing, Lockheed Martin

37. LRASM Long Range Anti-Ship Missile

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +20.8% (+$201.0 million)

+20.8% (+$201.0 million) Weapon description: Precision guided anti-surface ship missile

Precision guided anti-surface ship missile Program category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Program service branch: Joint Service

Joint Service Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin

36. FLRAA Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: -0.8% (-$10.1 million)

-0.8% (-$10.1 million) Weapon description: Next-generation vertical-lift assault/utility aircraft

Next-generation vertical-lift assault/utility aircraft Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Primary contractor(s) include: Bell Helicopter Textron

35. SM-6 Standard Missile-6

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +28.5% (+$279.8 million)

+28.5% (+$279.8 million) Weapon description: Maritime, surface-to-air missile carried by cruisers and destroyers

Maritime, surface-to-air missile carried by cruisers and destroyers Program category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Program service branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Primary contractor(s) include: RTX

34. GMLRS Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +3.5% (+$42.6 million)

+3.5% (+$42.6 million) Weapon description: Surface-to-surface artillery rockets

Surface-to-surface artillery rockets Program category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Program service branch: Joint Service

Joint Service Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin

33. IFPC Indirect Fire Protection Capability

gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +82.8% (+$573.8 million)

+82.8% (+$573.8 million) Weapon description: Drone, cruise missile, rocket, artillery, and mortar defense system

Drone, cruise missile, rocket, artillery, and mortar defense system Program category: Missile Defense Programs

Missile Defense Programs Program service branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Primary contractor(s) include: Leidos, RTX, Lockheed Martin

32. PAC-3 / MSE PAC-3/Missile Segment Enhancement

Boevaya mashina / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +50.1% (+$453.8 million)

+50.1% (+$453.8 million) Weapon description: Long-range surface-to-air missile defense system

Long-range surface-to-air missile defense system Program category: Missile Defense Programs

Missile Defense Programs Program service branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin

31. M-1 Abrams Tank Modification/Upgrades

Rockfinder / iStock via Getty Images

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +39.2% (+$412.6 million)

+39.2% (+$412.6 million) Weapon description: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Program category: Ground Systems

Ground Systems Program service branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Primary contractor(s) include: General Dynamics

30. B-1, B-2, B-52 Bombers

Mike Cassidy / iStock via Getty Images

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +12.2% (+$160.0 million)

+12.2% (+$160.0 million) Weapon description: Legacy long-range bomber aircraft

Legacy long-range bomber aircraft Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Primary contractor(s) include: Northrop Grumman, Boeing

29. THAAD Terminal High Altitude Area Defense

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +173.3% (+$966.9 million)

+173.3% (+$966.9 million) Weapon description: Interceptor missile defense system

Interceptor missile defense system Program category: Missile Defense Programs

Missile Defense Programs Program service branch: Joint Service

Joint Service Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin

28. Aegis Sea-Based Weapons System

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +11.4% (+$183.7 million)

+11.4% (+$183.7 million) Weapon description: Sea-based missile defense system

Sea-based missile defense system Program category: Missile Defense Programs

Missile Defense Programs Program service branch: Joint Service

Joint Service Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin, RTX

27. LSM Medium Landing Ship

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +5,435.3% (+$1.9 billion)

+5,435.3% (+$1.9 billion) Weapon description: Maneuverable, intra-theater, amphibious warfare ship

Maneuverable, intra-theater, amphibious warfare ship Program category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Primary contractor(s) include: TBD

26. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +19.4% (+$322.1 million)

+19.4% (+$322.1 million) Weapon description: Carrier-based multi-role tactical fighter and attack aircraft

Carrier-based multi-role tactical fighter and attack aircraft Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy / U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Navy / U.S. Marine Corps Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing, General Electric

25. F-22 Raptor

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +22.0% (+$363.7 million)

+22.0% (+$363.7 million) Weapon description: Fifth-generation air superiority fighter jet

Fifth-generation air superiority fighter jet Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney

24. T-AO 205 John Lewis Class Fleet Replenishment Oiler

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +690.9% (+$1.8 billion)

+690.9% (+$1.8 billion) Weapon description: Fuel and cargo delivery vessel

Fuel and cargo delivery vessel Program category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Primary contractor(s) include: General Dynamics

23. E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +263.7% (+$1.5 billion)

+263.7% (+$1.5 billion) Weapon description: Carrier-based, twin-engine, early-warning radar aircraft

Carrier-based, twin-engine, early-warning radar aircraft Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy / U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Navy / U.S. Marine Corps Primary contractor(s) include: Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce, Lockheed Martin

22. CVN Refueling Complex Overhaul

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +52.9% (+$787.3 million)

+52.9% (+$787.3 million) Weapon description: Modernization of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers

Modernization of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers Program category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Primary contractor(s) include: HII

21. Launch Enterprise

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +0.5% (+$11.3 million)

+0.5% (+$11.3 million) Weapon description: Rocket system launch enterprise

Rocket system launch enterprise Program category: Space Based Systems

Space Based Systems Program service branch: U.S. Air Force / Space Force

U.S. Air Force / Space Force Primary contractor(s) include: Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, SpaceX, Stoke Space, United Launch Alliance, Northrop Grumman

20. CH-53K Heavy Lift Replacement Helicopter

Public Domain / U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Molly Hampton

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: -16.9% (-$505.3 million)

-16.9% (-$505.3 million) Weapon description: Marinized heavy-lift helicopter

Marinized heavy-lift helicopter Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy / U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Navy / U.S. Marine Corps Primary contractor(s) include: Sikorsky, General Electric

19. PATRIOT / PAC-3 PATRIOT Advanced Capability

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +176.7% (+$1.6 billion)

+176.7% (+$1.6 billion) Weapon description: Long-range, all-altitude, all-weather, air defense system

Long-range, all-altitude, all-weather, air defense system Program category: Missile Defense Programs

Missile Defense Programs Program service branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Primary contractor(s) include: RTX, Lockheed Martin

18. GMD Ground-based Midcourse Defense

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +0.8% (+$18.7 million)

+0.8% (+$18.7 million) Weapon description: Missile defense system

Missile defense system Program category: Missile Defense Programs

Missile Defense Programs Program service branch: Joint Service

Joint Service Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman

17. Hypersonic Defenses

mdabmds / Flickr

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.7 billion

$2.7 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +69.6% (+$1.1 billion)

+69.6% (+$1.1 billion) Weapon description: Hypersonic weapon detection, tracking, and interception system

Hypersonic weapon detection, tracking, and interception system Program category: Hypersonic Warfare

Hypersonic Warfare Program service branch: Joint Service

Joint Service Primary contractor(s) include: RTX, L3-Harris, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin

16. LPD 17 San Antonio Class Amphibious Ship

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Edwin F. Bryan / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $2.8 billion

$2.8 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +70.1% (+$1.2 billion)

+70.1% (+$1.2 billion) Weapon description: Transport dock ship

Transport dock ship Program category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Primary contractor(s) include: HII

15. KC-46A Pegasus

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $3.3 billion

$3.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +6.3% (+$195.0 million)

+6.3% (+$195.0 million) Weapon description: Aerial refueling aircraft

Aerial refueling aircraft Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing

14. F-47 Next Generation Air Dominance

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +43.5% (+$1.1 billion)

+43.5% (+$1.1 billion) Weapon description: Sixth-generation fighter jet

Sixth-generation fighter jet Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing

13. CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford Class Nuclear Aircraft Carrier

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $3.6 billion

$3.6 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +64.6% (+$1.4 billion)

+64.6% (+$1.4 billion) Weapon description: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Program category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Primary contractor(s) include: HII

12. Trident II Trident II Ballistic Missile Modifications

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $3.7 billion

$3.7 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +56.4% (+$1.3 billion)

+56.4% (+$1.3 billion) Weapon description: Nuclear-capable, submarine launched ballistic missile

Nuclear-capable, submarine launched ballistic missile Program category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Program service branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin

11. F-15 Eagle / Eagle II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $3.8 billion

$3.8 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +60.3% (+$1.4 billion)

+60.3% (+$1.4 billion) Weapon description: Multi-role fighter jet

Multi-role fighter jet Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing

10. LHA America Class Amphibious Assault Ship

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $4.0 billion

$4.0 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +1,760.1% (+$3.8 billion)

+1,760.1% (+$3.8 billion) Weapon description: Large-deck support craft for ground forces

Large-deck support craft for ground forces Program category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Primary contractor(s) include: HII

9. LGM-35A Sentinel

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $4.2 billion

$4.2 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +106.2% (+$2.1 billion)

+106.2% (+$2.1 billion) Weapon description: Nuclear-capable, ground-based ballistic missile

Nuclear-capable, ground-based ballistic missile Program category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Program service branch: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Primary contractor(s) include: Northrop Grumman

8. Satellite Communications (SATCOM)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $5.9 billion

$5.9 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +31.4% (+$1.4 billion)

+31.4% (+$1.4 billion) Weapon description: Satellite-based DOD communication systems

Satellite-based DOD communication systems Program category: Space Based Systems

Space Based Systems Program service branch: U.S. Air Force / Space Force

U.S. Air Force / Space Force Primary contractor(s) include: Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, RTX

7. DDG 51 Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $5.9 billion

$5.9 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: -31.2% (-$2.7 billion)

-31.2% (-$2.7 billion) Weapon description: Anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface capable destroyer vessel

Anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface capable destroyer vessel Program category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Primary contractor(s) include: General Dynamics, HII Industries

6. Ammunition

US Army Africa / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $6.3 billion

$6.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +8.3% (+$484.2 million)

+8.3% (+$484.2 million) Weapon description: Firearm ammunition, artillery and mortar projectiles, grenades, shoulder launched munitions, and rocket-assisted projectiles

Firearm ammunition, artillery and mortar projectiles, grenades, shoulder launched munitions, and rocket-assisted projectiles Program category: Missiles and Munitions

Missiles and Munitions Program service branch: Joint Service

Joint Service Primary contractor(s) include: Multiple domestic and foreign suppliers, including BAE Systems and RTX

5. B-21 Raider

Gen. CQ Brown Jr highlighted the B-21 Raider as an example of successful design implementation for the Air Force under “Action Order D” of his goal to Accelerate Change. Image 2 of 2 by U.S. Air Force / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en/)

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $10.3 billion

$10.3 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +95.8% (+$5.0 billion)

+95.8% (+$5.0 billion) Weapon description: Long-range stealth bomber aircraft

Long-range stealth bomber aircraft Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Primary contractor(s) include: Northrop Grumman

4. SSBN 826 Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $11.5 billion

$11.5 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +15.9% (+$1.6 billion)

+15.9% (+$1.6 billion) Weapon description: Ballistic missile nuclear deterrent submarine

Ballistic missile nuclear deterrent submarine Program category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Primary contractor(s) include: General Dynamics, HII Industries

3. SSN 774 Virginia Class Submarine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $12.2 billion

$12.2 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: -12.1% (-$1.7 billion)

-12.1% (-$1.7 billion) Weapon description: Nuclear-powered attack submarine

Nuclear-powered attack submarine Program category: Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems

Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Program service branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Primary contractor(s) include: General Dynamics, HII Industries

2. MW/MT Missile Warning/Missile Tracking (MW/MT)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $13.0 billion

$13.0 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: +175.8% (+$8.3 billion)

+175.8% (+$8.3 billion) Weapon description: Space-based infrared missile warning satellites

Space-based infrared missile warning satellites Program category: Space Based Systems

Space Based Systems Program service branch: U.S. Air Force / Space Force

U.S. Air Force / Space Force Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman

1. F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Procurement budget for fiscal 2026: $13.1 billion

$13.1 billion Change in funding, FY 2025 to FY 2026: -1.6% (-$212.6 million)

-1.6% (-$212.6 million) Weapon description: Fifth-generation strike fighter jet

Fifth-generation strike fighter jet Program category: Aircraft and Related Systems

Aircraft and Related Systems Program service branch: Joint Service

Joint Service Primary contractor(s) include: Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney

