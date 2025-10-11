The Most Expensive Aircraft in the US Air Force

In September 2025, a second B-21 Raider was delivered to Edwards Air Force Base in California for testing and evaluation. The new aircraft, which represents the sixth generation of stealth bombers, is intended to eventually replace the Air Force’s current long-range bomber fleet of B-1 Lancers and B-2 Spirits. The U.S. Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman the contract to design and manufacture the next generation bomber in October 2015, and with an estimated inflation-adjusted unit cost of about $797.4 million, the B-21 will be among the most expensive military aircraft in the USAF.

Key Points The U.S. Air Force and its fleet of over 4,800 aircraft are a critical component of America’s defense strategy.

From stealth bombers and multirole fighters to transport helicopters and surveillance jets, each aircraft in the USAF inventory has a specific role — and most have an estimated unit cost in the tens or hundreds of millions of dollars.

Still, when it reaches operational readiness, the B-21 Raider will be only one of many military aircraft with nine figure price tags. According to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Air Force had a total budget of over $353.5 billion in fiscal 2025, more than China’s total military expenditure in 2024. Much of the Air Force’s annual spending funds research, development, and procurement of new aircraft, like the B-21 stealth bomber, as well as operations and maintenance for its existing fleet.

According to the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aerospace industry publication, the U.S. Air Force has an estimated 4,875 aircraft at its disposal. These include fighter jets, stealth bombers, and combat helicopters, as well as a wide range of reconnaissance, special mission, transport, and training aircraft. This fleet was developed over decades, and estimated unit costs for each individual aircraft vary, from less than $5 million to more than $2 billion.

Using data from the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive aircraft in the Air Force. We ranked over three dozen Air Force fixed and rotary wing aircraft with available data on their reported unit cost. When possible, costs were adjusted for inflation using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator and are expressed in current U.S. dollars. All supplemental data is also from the USAF and the 2025 World Air Forces report. Aircraft are ranked from the least expensive to the most expensive.

The aircraft on this list serve a range of functions, from communications and transport to heavy bombers and fighter jets. Half of the aircraft on this list have an estimated unit cost of at least $100 million in today’s dollars. Notably, unit costs are only one element of the expenses associated with the aircraft on this list. The cost to operate some of these aircraft can reach tens of thousands of dollars per hour. Additionally, the missiles and bombs loaded onto USAF combat aircraft can cost hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars each.

These are the most expensive aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.