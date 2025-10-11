The Most Expensive Aircraft in the US Air Force

In September 2025, a second B-21 Raider was delivered to Edwards Air Force Base in California for testing and evaluation. The new aircraft, which represents the sixth generation of stealth bombers, is intended to eventually replace the Air Force’s current long-range bomber fleet of B-1 Lancers and B-2 Spirits. The U.S. Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman the contract to design and manufacture the next generation bomber in October 2015, and with an estimated inflation-adjusted unit cost of about $797.4 million, the B-21 will be among the most expensive military aircraft in the USAF. Key Points The U.S. Air Force and its fleet of over 4,800 aircraft are a critical component of America’s defense strategy. From stealth bombers and multirole fighters to transport helicopters and surveillance jets, each aircraft in the USAF inventory has a specific role — and most have an estimated unit cost in the tens or hundreds of millions of dollars. Still, when it reaches operational readiness, the B-21 Raider will be only one of many military aircraft with nine figure price tags. According to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Air Force had a total budget of over $353.5 billion in fiscal 2025, more than China’s total military expenditure in 2024. Much of the Air Force’s annual spending funds research, development, and procurement of new aircraft, like the B-21 stealth bomber, as well as operations and maintenance for its existing fleet. According to the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aerospace industry publication, the U.S. Air Force has an estimated 4,875 aircraft at its disposal. These include fighter jets, stealth bombers, and combat helicopters, as well as a wide range of reconnaissance, special mission, transport, and training aircraft. This fleet was developed over decades, and estimated unit costs for each individual aircraft vary, from less than $5 million to more than $2 billion. Using data from the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive aircraft in the Air Force. We ranked over three dozen Air Force fixed and rotary wing aircraft with available data on their reported unit cost. When possible, costs were adjusted for inflation using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator and are expressed in current U.S. dollars. All supplemental data is also from the USAF and the 2025 World Air Forces report. Aircraft are ranked from the least expensive to the most expensive. The aircraft on this list serve a range of functions, from communications and transport to heavy bombers and fighter jets. Half of the aircraft on this list have an estimated unit cost of at least $100 million in today’s dollars. Notably, unit costs are only one element of the expenses associated with the aircraft on this list. The cost to operate some of these aircraft can reach tens of thousands of dollars per hour. Additionally, the missiles and bombs loaded onto USAF combat aircraft can cost hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars each. These are the most expensive aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. Why It Matters While not the largest branch of the U.S. military, the Air Force is one of the best funded. Outsized investment in the Air Force is a direct reflection of the branch’s importance. By virtue of its ability to rapidly deploy virtually anywhere in the world to carry out strikes, gather intelligence, or conduct surveillance and reconnaissance missions, the U.S. Air Force is both a powerful deterrent to American adversaries, and a critical pillar of national security. The backbone of these capabilities is the nearly 5,000 aircraft in the USAF fleet. 37. T-1A Jayhawk T-1A Jayhawk (CC BY 2.0) by Mark Jones Jr. Est. unit cost: $4.1 million (not adjusted for inflation) Aircraft’s primary function: Advanced airlift and tanker trainer aircraft Approx. maximum altitude: 41,000 feet Reported speed capability: 538 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 2,557 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 178 Primary contractor(s): Raytheon Corp. 36. T-6A Texan II Beechcraft T-6A 'Texan II' (CC0 1.0) by aeroman3 Est. unit cost: $4.3 million (not adjusted for inflation) Aircraft’s primary function: Entry-level/primary pilot trainer Approx. maximum altitude: 31,000 feet Reported speed capability: 320 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,036 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 442 Primary contractor(s): Raytheon Corp. 35. C-21 C-21 Learjet - RIAT 2015 (BY-SA 2.0) by Airwolfhound Est. unit cost: $6.5 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Passenger and cargo airlift Approx. maximum altitude: 45,000 feet Reported speed capability: 530 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 2,306 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 19 Primary contractor(s): Learjet, Inc. 34. T-38 Talon Est. unit cost: $8.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Advanced jet pilot trainer Approx. maximum altitude: 55,000 feet Reported speed capability: 812 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,093 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 546 Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman 33. PC-12 U-28A Draco Pilatus PC-12-45 U-28A Draco (USAF sn 08-0822, cn 822) (11-16-2024) (BY-SA 4.0) by ZLEA Est. unit cost: $16.5 million (not adjusted for inflation) Aircraft’s primary function: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance Approx. maximum altitude: N/A Reported speed capability: N/A Approximate, reported flight range: 1,726 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 23 Primary contractor(s): Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. 32. E-9A Bombardier E-9A 'Widget' (CC0 1.0) by aeroman3 Est. unit cost: $16.5 million (not adjusted for inflation) Aircraft’s primary function: Airborne telemetry support Approx. maximum altitude: 30,000 feet Reported speed capability: 280 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,000 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 2 Primary contractor(s): Bombardier, Sierra Research 31. King Air 350 MC-12W Liberty Est. unit cost: $17.3 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance Approx. maximum altitude: N/A Reported speed capability: N/A Approximate, reported flight range: 2,762 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 30 Primary contractor(s): L-3 Communications 30. A-10C Thunderbolt II Est. unit cost: $19.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Close air support, combat search and rescue Approx. maximum altitude: 45,000 feet Reported speed capability: 420 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 800 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 234 Primary contractor(s): Fairchild Republic Co. 29. F-16 Fighting Falcon US Air Force Thunderbird Aerial Demonstration Team, F-16 Fighting Falcons (BY 2.0) by Beverly & Pack Est. unit cost: $29.3 – $37.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Multirole fighter Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet Reported speed capability: 1,500 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 2,002 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 842 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp. 28. HH-60G Pave Hawk Sikorsky HH-60G Pave Hawk (CC BY 2.0) by Colin Frankland Est. unit cost: $59.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Personnel recovery Approx. maximum altitude: 14,000 feet Reported speed capability: 184 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 580 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 99 Primary contractor(s): United Technologies/Sikorsky Aircraft Company 27. F-15 Eagle Est. unit cost: $55.9 – $59.9 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Tactical fighter Approx. maximum altitude: 65,000 feet Reported speed capability: 1,875 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 3,450 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 368 (incl. F-15 Strike Eagle) Primary contractor(s): McDonnell Douglas Corp. 26. F-15E Strike Eagle F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg (Public Domain) by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley) Est. unit cost: $62.4 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Air-to-ground attack aircraft Approx. maximum altitude: 60,000 feet Reported speed capability: 1,875 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 2,400 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 368 (incl. F-15 Eagle) Primary contractor(s): Boeing 25. KC-135 Stratotanker The Blue Angels conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery Est. unit cost: $79.4 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Aerial refueling and airlift Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet Reported speed capability: 530 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 11,015 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 375 Primary contractor(s): Boeing 24. F-35A Lightning II Est. unit cost: $81.1 million (estimated average) Aircraft’s primary function: Fifth generation multirole fighter Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet Reported speed capability: 1,200 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,350 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 385 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp. 23. C-40B/C Boeing C-40B u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009820042u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 depar... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson Est. unit cost: $88.5 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: High-priority personnel transport Approx. maximum altitude: 41,000 feet Reported speed capability: 322 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 5,754 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 11 Primary contractor(s): Boeing, CFM International 22. C-37A/B Est. unit cost: $72.2 – $89.9 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Special airlift missions for high ranking military and government officials Approx. maximum altitude: 51,000 feet Reported speed capability: 345 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 6,300-6,700 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 13 Primary contractor(s): Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation 21. CV-22 Osprey CV-22 Osprey - RAF Mildenhall July 2013 - Explored :-) (BY-SA 2.0) by Airwolfhound Est. unit cost: $91.8 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Special operations, long range infiltration, exfiltration, resupply Approx. maximum altitude: N/A Reported speed capability: N/A Approximate, reported flight range: 575 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 51 Primary contractor(s): Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Boeing Company, Defense and Space Group 20. HC-130J Combat King II 13-5785 Lockheed Martin HC-130... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro Est. unit cost: $98.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Personnel recovery Approx. maximum altitude: 33,000 feet Reported speed capability: 364 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 4,000 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 40 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp. 19. C-130 Hercules Est. unit cost: $15.9 – $100.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Global airlift Approx. maximum altitude: 19,000-28,000 feet Reported speed capability: 345-417 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,438-2,417 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 310 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp. 18. HC-130P/N King Est. unit cost: $118.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Rescue platform Approx. maximum altitude: 33,000 feet Reported speed capability: 289 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 4,000 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 36 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp. 17. B-52H Stratofortress Est. unit cost: $120.1 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Heavy bomber Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet Reported speed capability: 650 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 8,800 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 72 Primary contractor(s): Boeing 16. MC-130J Commando II 14-5805 Lockheed Martin MC-13... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight Est. unit cost: $131.6 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Special operations infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply Approx. maximum altitude: N/A Reported speed capability: N/A Approximate, reported flight range: 3,000 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 57 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp. 15. EC-130J Commando Solo Est. unit cost: $134.5 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Airborne Information Operations Broadcasting, Electronic Warfare Approx. maximum altitude: 28,000 feet Reported speed capability: 335 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 2,647 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 3 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp. 14. WC-130 Hercules RIAT 2023 WC-130 Hercules (cropped) (BY-SA 2.0) by Airwolfhound from Hertfordshire, UK Est. unit cost: $143.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Weather reconnaissance Approx. maximum altitude: 28,000 feet Reported speed capability: 417 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,841 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 10 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp. 13. AC-130W Stinger II Est. unit cost: $149.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Close air support and air interdiction Approx. maximum altitude: 28,000 feet Reported speed capability: 345 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 2,877 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 3 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp. 12. F-22 Raptor Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor (Public Domain) by aeroman3 Est. unit cost: $156.4 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Multirole fighter Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet Reported speed capability: 1,500 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,850 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 178 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing 11. AC-130J Ghostrider Est. unit cost: $168.3 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Close air support and air interdiction Approx. maximum altitude: N/A Reported speed capability: N/A Approximate, reported flight range: 3,000 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 29 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp. 10. KC-10 Extender Est. unit cost: $177.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Aerial tanker and transport Approx. maximum altitude: 42,000 feet Reported speed capability: 619 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 11,500 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 59 Primary contractor(s): Boeing 9. MC-130H COMBAT TALON II Lockheed MC-130H Combat Talon ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson Est. unit cost: $195.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Special operations infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply Approx. maximum altitude: 33,000 feet Reported speed capability: 300 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 3,107 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 13 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp. 8. EC-130H Compass Call Red Flag, Nellis AFB, NV - Lockheed EC-130H Compass Call of the 43d Electronic Combat Squadron 64-14862 - Davis-Monthan AFB (BY-SA 2.0) by TDelCoro Est. unit cost: $224.8 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Electronic warfare, air defense suppression, counter information Approx. maximum altitude: 25,000 feet Reported speed capability: 300 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 2,295 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 4 Primary contractor(s): BAE Systems, L3 Communications 7. AC-130U Est. unit cost: $256.9 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Close air support, air interdiction, and force protection Approx. maximum altitude: 25,000 feet Reported speed capability: 300 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,496 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 17 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing 6. C-17 Globemaster III C-17 Globemaster III At Rest (CC BY 2.0) by crudmucosa Est. unit cost: $405.6 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Cargo and troop transport Approx. maximum altitude: 45,000 feet Reported speed capability: 518 mph Approximate, reported flight range: Global (with in-flight refueling) Estimated USAF inventory: 220 Primary contractor(s): Boeing 5. B-1B Lancer Rockwell International (now part of Boeing) B-1B 'Lancer' (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3 Est. unit cost: $425.4 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Long-range, multi-role, heavy bomber Approx. maximum altitude: 30,000 feet Reported speed capability: 900 mph Approximate, reported flight range: Intercontinental Estimated USAF inventory: 40 Primary contractor(s): Boeing, Defensive Avionics 4. E-4B Boeing E-4B 5D3_4772 (CC BY 2.0) by Ronnie Macdonald Est. unit cost: $447.5 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Airborne operations Approx. maximum altitude: 30,000 feet Reported speed capability: N/A Approximate, reported flight range: 12 hours Estimated USAF inventory: 4 Primary contractor(s): Boeing 3. E-8C Joint Stars IMG_5478_1600 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by ken H Est. unit cost: $490.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Airborne battle management Approx. maximum altitude: 42,000 feet Reported speed capability: 587 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 9 hours Estimated USAF inventory: 16 Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman 2. E-3 Sentry (AWACS) Est. unit cost: $541.3 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Command and control Approx. maximum altitude: 29,000 feet Reported speed capability: 360 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 5,754 miles Estimated USAF inventory: 19 Primary contractor(s): Boeing 1. B-2 Spirit Est. unit cost: $2.3 billion (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Multi-role heavy bomber Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet Reported speed capability: High-subsonic Approximate, reported flight range: Intercontinental Estimated USAF inventory: 18 Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman Corp., Boeing, General Electric The image featured for this article is © 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images