S&P 500
6,513.00
-3.41%
Dow Jones
45,263.50
-2.47%
Nasdaq 100
24,018.50
-4.39%
Russell 2000
2,370.28
-4.13%
FTSE 100
9,390.20
-1.25%
Nikkei 225
45,302.90
-6.75%
Home > Military > The Most Expensive Aircraft in the US Air Force

Military

The Most Expensive Aircraft in the US Air Force

The Most Expensive Aircraft in the US Air Force

By Sam Stebbins

Oct 11, 2025  |  Updated 10:27 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In September 2025, a second B-21 Raider was delivered to Edwards Air Force Base in California for testing and evaluation. The new aircraft, which represents the sixth generation of stealth bombers, is intended to eventually replace the Air Force’s current long-range bomber fleet of B-1 Lancers and B-2 Spirits. The U.S. Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman the contract to design and manufacture the next generation bomber in October 2015, and with an estimated inflation-adjusted unit cost of about $797.4 million, the B-21 will be among the most expensive military aircraft in the USAF.

Key Points

  • The U.S. Air Force and its fleet of over 4,800 aircraft are a critical component of America’s defense strategy.
  • From stealth bombers and multirole fighters to transport helicopters and surveillance jets, each aircraft in the USAF inventory has a specific role — and most have an estimated unit cost in the tens or hundreds of millions of dollars. 

Still, when it reaches operational readiness, the B-21 Raider will be only one of many military aircraft with nine figure price tags. According to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Air Force had a total budget of over $353.5 billion in fiscal 2025, more than China’s total military expenditure in 2024. Much of the Air Force’s annual spending funds research, development, and procurement of new aircraft, like the B-21 stealth bomber, as well as operations and maintenance for its existing fleet. 

According to the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aerospace industry publication, the U.S. Air Force has an estimated 4,875 aircraft at its disposal. These include fighter jets, stealth bombers, and combat helicopters, as well as a wide range of reconnaissance, special mission, transport, and training aircraft. This fleet was developed over decades, and estimated unit costs for each individual aircraft vary, from less than $5 million to more than $2 billion. 

Using data from the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive aircraft in the Air Force. We ranked over three dozen Air Force fixed and rotary wing aircraft with available data on their reported unit cost. When possible, costs were adjusted for inflation using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator and are expressed in current U.S. dollars. All supplemental data is also from the USAF and the 2025 World Air Forces report. Aircraft are ranked from the least expensive to the most expensive. 

The aircraft on this list serve a range of functions, from communications and transport to heavy bombers and fighter jets. Half of the aircraft on this list have an estimated unit cost of at least $100 million in today’s dollars. Notably, unit costs are only one element of the expenses associated with the aircraft on this list. The cost to operate some of these aircraft can reach tens of thousands of dollars per hour. Additionally, the missiles and bombs loaded onto USAF combat aircraft can cost hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars each.

These are the most expensive aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.

Why It Matters

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

While not the largest branch of the U.S. military, the Air Force is one of the best funded. Outsized investment in the Air Force is a direct reflection of the branch’s importance. By virtue of its ability to rapidly deploy virtually anywhere in the world to carry out strikes, gather intelligence, or conduct surveillance and reconnaissance missions, the U.S. Air Force is both a powerful deterrent to American adversaries, and a critical pillar of national security. The backbone of these capabilities is the nearly 5,000 aircraft in the USAF fleet.

37. T-1A Jayhawk

T-1A Jayhawk by Mark Jones Jr.
T-1A Jayhawk (CC BY 2.0) by Mark Jones Jr.
  • Est. unit cost: $4.1 million (not adjusted for inflation)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Advanced airlift and tanker trainer aircraft
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 41,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 538 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 2,557 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 178
  • Primary contractor(s): Raytheon Corp.

36. T-6A Texan II

Beechcraft T-6A &#039;Texan II&#039; by aeroman3
Beechcraft T-6A &#039;Texan II&#039; (CC0 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Est. unit cost: $4.3 million (not adjusted for inflation)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Entry-level/primary pilot trainer
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 31,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 320 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,036 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 442
  • Primary contractor(s): Raytheon Corp.

35. C-21

C-21 Learjet - RIAT 2015 by Airwolfhound
C-21 Learjet - RIAT 2015 (BY-SA 2.0) by Airwolfhound
  • Est. unit cost: $6.5 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Passenger and cargo airlift
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 45,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 530 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 2,306 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 19
  • Primary contractor(s): Learjet, Inc.

34. T-38 Talon

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Est. unit cost: $8.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Advanced jet pilot trainer
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 55,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 812 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,093 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 546
  • Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman

33. PC-12 U-28A Draco

Pilatus PC-12-45 U-28A Draco (USAF sn 08-0822, cn 822) (11-16-2024) by ZLEA
Pilatus PC-12-45 U-28A Draco (USAF sn 08-0822, cn 822) (11-16-2024) (BY-SA 4.0) by ZLEA
  • Est. unit cost: $16.5 million (not adjusted for inflation)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
  • Approx. maximum altitude: N/A
  • Reported speed capability: N/A
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,726 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 23
  • Primary contractor(s): Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

32. E-9A

Bombardier E-9A &#039;Widget&#039; by aeroman3
Bombardier E-9A &#039;Widget&#039; (CC0 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Est. unit cost: $16.5 million (not adjusted for inflation)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Airborne telemetry support
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 30,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 280 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,000 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 2
  • Primary contractor(s): Bombardier, Sierra Research

31. King Air 350 MC-12W Liberty

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Est. unit cost: $17.3 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance
  • Approx. maximum altitude: N/A
  • Reported speed capability: N/A
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 2,762 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 30
  • Primary contractor(s): L-3 Communications

30. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Est. unit cost: $19.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Close air support, combat search and rescue
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 45,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 420 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 800 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 234
  • Primary contractor(s): Fairchild Republic Co.

29. F-16 Fighting Falcon

US Air Force Thunderbird Aerial Demonstration Team, F-16 Fighting Falcons by Beverly &amp; Pack
US Air Force Thunderbird Aerial Demonstration Team, F-16 Fighting Falcons (BY 2.0) by Beverly &amp; Pack
  • Est. unit cost: $29.3 – $37.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Multirole fighter
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 1,500 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 2,002 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 842
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp.

28. HH-60G Pave Hawk

Sikorsky HH-60G Pave Hawk by Colin Frankland
Sikorsky HH-60G Pave Hawk (CC BY 2.0) by Colin Frankland
  • Est. unit cost: $59.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Personnel recovery
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 14,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 184 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 580 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 99
  • Primary contractor(s): United Technologies/Sikorsky Aircraft Company

27. F-15 Eagle

guvendemir / E+ via Getty Images
  • Est. unit cost: $55.9 – $59.9 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Tactical fighter
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 65,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 1,875 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 3,450 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 368 (incl. F-15 Strike Eagle)
  • Primary contractor(s): McDonnell Douglas Corp.

26. F-15E Strike Eagle

F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg (Public Domain) by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
  • Est. unit cost: $62.4 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Air-to-ground attack aircraft
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 60,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 1,875 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 2,400 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 368 (incl. F-15 Eagle)
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing

25. KC-135 Stratotanker

The Blue Angels conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
The Blue Angels conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • Est. unit cost: $79.4 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Aerial refueling and airlift
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 530 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 11,015 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 375
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing

24. F-35A Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Est. unit cost: $81.1 million (estimated average)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Fifth generation multirole fighter
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 1,200 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,350 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 385
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp.

23. C-40B/C

Boeing C-40B u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009820042u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 depar... by Alan Wilson
Boeing C-40B u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u009820042u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099 depar... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Est. unit cost: $88.5 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: High-priority personnel transport
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 41,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 322 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 5,754 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 11
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing, CFM International

22. C-37A/B

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

  • Est. unit cost: $72.2 – $89.9 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Special airlift missions for high ranking military and government officials
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 51,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 345 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 6,300-6,700 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 13
  • Primary contractor(s): Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

21. CV-22 Osprey

CV-22 Osprey - RAF Mildenhall July 2013 - Explored :-) by Airwolfhound
CV-22 Osprey - RAF Mildenhall July 2013 - Explored :-) (BY-SA 2.0) by Airwolfhound
  • Est. unit cost: $91.8 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Special operations, long range infiltration, exfiltration, resupply
  • Approx. maximum altitude: N/A
  • Reported speed capability: N/A
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 575 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 51
  • Primary contractor(s): Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Boeing Company, Defense and Space Group

20. HC-130J Combat King II

13-5785 Lockheed Martin HC-130... by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
13-5785 Lockheed Martin HC-130... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
  • Est. unit cost: $98.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Personnel recovery
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 33,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 364 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 4,000 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 40
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp.

19. C-130 Hercules

JohnGPhotos / Shutterstock.com
  • Est. unit cost: $15.9 – $100.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Global airlift
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 19,000-28,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 345-417 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,438-2,417 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 310
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp.

18. HC-130P/N King

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Est. unit cost: $118.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Rescue platform
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 33,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 289 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 4,000 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 36
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp.

17. B-52H Stratofortress

public domain / wikimedia commons
  • Est. unit cost: $120.1 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Heavy bomber
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 650 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 8,800 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 72
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing

16. MC-130J Commando II

14-5805 Lockheed Martin MC-13... by Steve Knight
14-5805 Lockheed Martin MC-13... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight
  • Est. unit cost: $131.6 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Special operations infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply
  • Approx. maximum altitude: N/A
  • Reported speed capability: N/A
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 3,000 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 57
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp.

15. EC-130J Commando Solo

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Est. unit cost: $134.5 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Airborne Information Operations Broadcasting, Electronic Warfare
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 28,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 335 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 2,647 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 3
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp.

14. WC-130 Hercules

RIAT 2023 WC-130 Hercules (cropped) by Airwolfhound from Hertfordshire, UK
RIAT 2023 WC-130 Hercules (cropped) (BY-SA 2.0) by Airwolfhound from Hertfordshire, UK
  • Est. unit cost: $143.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Weather reconnaissance
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 28,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 417 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,841 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 10
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp.

13. AC-130W Stinger II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Est. unit cost: $149.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Close air support and air interdiction
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 28,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 345 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 2,877 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 3
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp.

12. F-22 Raptor

Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor by aeroman3
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor (Public Domain) by aeroman3
  • Est. unit cost: $156.4 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Multirole fighter
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 1,500 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,850 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 178
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing

11. AC-130J Ghostrider

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Est. unit cost: $168.3 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Close air support and air interdiction
  • Approx. maximum altitude: N/A
  • Reported speed capability: N/A
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 3,000 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 29
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp.

10. KC-10 Extender

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Est. unit cost: $177.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Aerial tanker and transport
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 42,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 619 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 11,500 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 59
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing

9. MC-130H COMBAT TALON II

Lockheed MC-130H Combat Talon ... by Alan Wilson
Lockheed MC-130H Combat Talon ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Est. unit cost: $195.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Special operations infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 33,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 300 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 3,107 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 13
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp.

8. EC-130H Compass Call

Red Flag, Nellis AFB, NV - Lockheed EC-130H Compass Call of the 43d Electronic Combat Squadron 64-14862 - Davis-Monthan AFB by TDelCoro
Red Flag, Nellis AFB, NV - Lockheed EC-130H Compass Call of the 43d Electronic Combat Squadron 64-14862 - Davis-Monthan AFB (BY-SA 2.0) by TDelCoro
  • Est. unit cost: $224.8 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Electronic warfare, air defense suppression, counter information
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 25,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 300 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 2,295 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 4
  • Primary contractor(s): BAE Systems, L3 Communications

7. AC-130U

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Est. unit cost: $256.9 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Close air support, air interdiction, and force protection
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 25,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 300 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,496 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 17
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing

6. C-17 Globemaster III

C-17 Globemaster III At Rest by crudmucosa
C-17 Globemaster III At Rest (CC BY 2.0) by crudmucosa
  • Est. unit cost: $405.6 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Cargo and troop transport
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 45,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 518 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: Global (with in-flight refueling)
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 220
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing

5. B-1B Lancer

Rockwell International (now part of Boeing) B-1B &#039;Lancer&#039; by aeroman3
Rockwell International (now part of Boeing) B-1B &#039;Lancer&#039; (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Est. unit cost: $425.4 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Long-range, multi-role, heavy bomber
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 30,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 900 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: Intercontinental
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 40
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing, Defensive Avionics

4. E-4B

Boeing E-4B 5D3_4772 by Ronnie Macdonald
Boeing E-4B 5D3_4772 (CC BY 2.0) by Ronnie Macdonald
  • Est. unit cost: $447.5 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Airborne operations
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 30,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: N/A
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 12 hours
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 4
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing

3. E-8C Joint Stars

IMG_5478_1600 by ken H
IMG_5478_1600 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by ken H
  • Est. unit cost: $490.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Airborne battle management
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 42,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 587 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 9 hours
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 16
  • Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman

2. E-3 Sentry (AWACS)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Est. unit cost: $541.3 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Command and control
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 29,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 360 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 5,754 miles
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 19
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing

1. B-2 Spirit

public domain / wikimedia commons
  • Est. unit cost: $2.3 billion (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Multi-role heavy bomber
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: High-subsonic
  • Approximate, reported flight range: Intercontinental
  • Estimated USAF inventory: 18
  • Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman Corp., Boeing, General Electric

The image featured for this article is © 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

The 18 Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force
Sam Stebbins | May 3, 2023

The 18 Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force

The Department of Defense just released their new budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year. Included in the staggering $842…
The US Air Force’s 18 Most Expensive Planes
Sam Stebbins | Oct 27, 2023

The US Air Force’s 18 Most Expensive Planes

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration submitted an $842 billion defense budget for fiscal 2024. Of that spending, $185.1 billion…
You Could Buy the Empire State Building for the Cost of One of These US Air Force Bombers
Jenn Boozer | Aug 1, 2024

You Could Buy the Empire State Building for the Cost of One of These US Air Force Bombers

24/7 Wall St. Insights We used data from the US Department of Defense, the USAF, and the 2023 World Air…
The Most Expensive Aircraft in the US Air Force
Sam Stebbins | Apr 3, 2024

The Most Expensive Aircraft in the US Air Force

The widespread use of aircraft in military operations began in World War I. Though they were largely limited to unarmed…
The US Navy’s 15 Most Expensive Planes
247patrick | Aug 23, 2023

The US Navy’s 15 Most Expensive Planes

The budget request for the Department of Defense in 2024 came to $842 billion, equal to the previous year’s massive…
The US Navy’s Most Expensive Planes
247patrick | Apr 7, 2023

The US Navy’s Most Expensive Planes

The U.S. Department of Defense has submitted this month its fiscal year 2024 budget request, with the total bill coming…
The Most Expensive Planes in the U.S. Navy
Melissa Bauernfeind | Dec 4, 2023

The Most Expensive Planes in the U.S. Navy

The United States Military is known for being one of the best forces in the world. Not only do they…
This Is the Most Expensive American Military Plane
John Harrington | Jul 31, 2023

This Is the Most Expensive American Military Plane

With air bases all over the world, and multibillion-dollar investments in technologically advanced warplanes, aircraft carriers, and weapons systems, air…
America’s Most Expensive Military Plane
Mike Sauter | Dec 29, 2023

America’s Most Expensive Military Plane

Air power is central to America’s global projection of its military strength and with air bases worldwide, aviation offers the…

Top Gaining Stocks

PepsiCo
PEP Vol: 17,543,965
+$5.37
+3.71%
$150.08
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 852,181
+$5.17
+3.00%
$177.40
AutoZone
AZO Vol: 156,698
+$108.03
+2.72%
$4,075.31
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 5,487,132
+$2.43
+2.44%
$102.15
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 6,542,479
+$3.62
+2.31%
$160.47

Top Losing Stocks

Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 3,587,866
-$45.49
9.39%
$438.92
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 11,968,750
-$3.09
9.24%
$30.35
Teradyne
TER Vol: 5,756,327
-$13.11
9.03%
$132.08
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 45,083,419
-$5.12
8.83%
$52.86
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 13,821,855
-$4.23
8.47%
$45.74