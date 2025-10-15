14 of the Most Expensive Navy Aircraft Ever Produced

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Established in 1775, less than one year before the Declaration of Independence was signed, the U.S. Navy is one of the oldest military branches in the United States. It is also one of the largest. As of June 2025, there were approximately 332,700 active duty troops serving in the Navy, more than any other branch, with the sole exception of the Army. Including the Marine Corps, which has been overseen by the Department of the Navy for nearly 200 years, the Navy is the only branch with more than half a million active duty troops.

Key Points The U.S. Navy is primarily a maritime force — but in addition to its surface vessels and submarines, the Navy also has a fleet of hundreds of aircraft.

Deployed on bases and aircraft carriers both at home and abroad, many of the Navy’s most important aircraft — from F-18 fighters to C-130 transporters — have a unit price in the tens of millions of dollars.

With bases spanning four continents and ships deployed around the world, the U.S. Navy has a sweeping global footprint that is necessitated by its responsibilities. These include sustaining land-based combat operations by delivering food, equipment, fuel, and firepower, as well as rapidly responding to international crises. Even in peacetime, the U.S. Navy serves as a guarantor of global trade and commerce — 90% of which is transported by ship. The Navy also helps maintain peace by deterring foreign aggressors, both through its forward presence and its fleet of submarines armed with nuclear ballistic missiles.

The Navy is primarily a maritime force, with hundreds of surface vessels and submarines at its disposal. And even though the Air Force is the U.S. military branch that specializes in air power and aerial combat, the Navy also has a substantial fleet of aircraft under its command. From communications and transport aircraft to logistical support planes and multi-role fighter jets, the Navy’s success is often contingent on its pilots and aerial fleet.

As of 2024, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps had approximately 3,800 aircraft under their combined command. With many of these aircraft estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars apiece, it is perhaps no surprise that, at over $363 billion in fiscal 2025, the Navy’s annual budget is the largest of any U.S. service branch, and more than China’s total military expenditure in 2024.

Using data from the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive aircraft in the Navy. We ranked over a dozen fixed wing aircraft in the Navy fleet on their reported unit cost, adjusted for inflation to current U.S. dollars using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator. Only aircraft with reported unit costs were included in this analysis. All supplemental data is also from the Navy and the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aerospace industry publication. Aircraft are ranked from the least expensive to the most expensive.

The aircraft on this list serve a range of functions, including communications, transport, multi-role fighters, and trainers. More than half of the aircraft on this list have an estimated unit cost of over $50 million in today’s dollars. Notably, unit costs are only one element of the expenses associated with the aircraft on this list. The cost to operate some of these aircraft can reach tens of thousands of dollars per hour. Additionally, the missiles loaded onto Navy combat aircraft can each cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

These are the most expensive aircraft in the U.S. Navy.

Why It Matters

The Navy is the best-funded branch of the United States military, accounting for nearly 40% of the Pentagon's fiscal 2025 budget.

14. T-38 Talon Supersonic Training Aircraft

Est. unit cost: $890,000 (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$890,000 (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: U.S. Naval Test Pilot School training jet

U.S. Naval Test Pilot School training jet Approx. maximum altitude: 55,000 feet

55,000 feet Reported speed capability: 812 mph

812 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,000 miles

1,000 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 10

10 Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman

13. T-34C Turbomentor Training Aircraft

Est. unit cost: $1.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$1.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Training and aircraft support services

Training and aircraft support services Approx. maximum altitude: 25,000 feet

25,000 feet Reported speed capability: 322 mph

322 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 690 miles

690 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 17

17 Primary contractor(s): Raytheon

12. T-45A Goshawk Training Aircraft

Est. unit cost: $20.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$20.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Training platform for Navy/Marine Corps pilots

Training platform for Navy/Marine Corps pilots Approx. maximum altitude: 42,500 feet

42,500 feet Reported speed capability: 645 mph

645 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 805 miles

805 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 189

189 Primary contractor(s): Boeing

11. F/A-18A-D Hornet Strike fighter aircraft

Est. unit cost: $35.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$35.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Multi-role attack and fighter jet

Multi-role attack and fighter jet Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet

50,000 feet Reported speed capability: 1,304 mph

1,304 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1778 miles

1778 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 225

225 Primary contractor(s): Boeing, Northrop Grumman

10. C-2A Greyhound Logistics Aircraft

Est. unit cost: $46.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$46.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Aircraft carrier delivery of personnel, mail, and high-priority cargo

Aircraft carrier delivery of personnel, mail, and high-priority cargo Approx. maximum altitude: 30,000 feet

30,000 feet Reported speed capability: 213 mph

213 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,151 miles

1,151 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 15

15 Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman

9. C-20 Gulfstream Logistics Aircraft

Est. unit cost: $46.3 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$46.3 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Special airlift missions for high ranking military and government officials

Special airlift missions for high ranking military and government officials Approx. maximum altitude: N/A

N/A Reported speed capability: 652 mph

652 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 5,903 miles

5,903 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 2

2 Primary contractor(s): Gulfstream Aerospace

8. C/KC-130T Hercules Transport Aircraft

Est. unit cost: $51.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$51.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Aerial refueling, tactical passenger and cargo airlift

Aerial refueling, tactical passenger and cargo airlift Approx. maximum altitude: 33,000 feet

33,000 feet Reported speed capability: 374 mph

374 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 2,350 – 5,200 miles

2,350 – 5,200 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 28

28 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin

7. EA-18G Growler Airborne Electronic Attack Aircraft

Est. unit cost: $79.1 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$79.1 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Electronic warfare

Electronic warfare Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet

50,000 feet Reported speed capability: N/A

N/A Approximate, reported flight range: 978 miles

978 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 153

153 Primary contractor(s): Boeing

6. UC-35 Citation Transport Aircraft

Est. unit cost: $79.8 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$79.8 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: High-priority passengers and cargo transport

High-priority passengers and cargo transport Approx. maximum altitude: N/A

N/A Reported speed capability: 575 mph

575 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,800 miles

1,800 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: N/A

N/A Primary contractor(s): DynCorps, Pratt & Whitney

5. C-37A and C/NC-37B Gulfstream 550 Logistics Aircraft

Est. unit cost: $80.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$80.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Special airlift missions for high ranking military and government officials

Special airlift missions for high ranking military and government officials Approx. maximum altitude: N/A

N/A Reported speed capability: 679 mph

679 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 6,675 – 7,768 miles

6,675 – 7,768 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: N/A

N/A Primary contractor(s): CLS – Gulfstream

4. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Strike fighter aircraft

Est. unit cost: $83.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$83.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Multi-role attack and fighter jet

Multi-role attack and fighter jet Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet

50,000 feet Reported speed capability: 1,381 mph

1,381 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 1,467 miles

1,467 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 416

416 Primary contractor(s): Boeing

3. KC-130J Hercules Transport Aircraft

Est. unit cost: $91.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$91.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Aerial refueling, tactical passenger and cargo airlift

Aerial refueling, tactical passenger and cargo airlift Approx. maximum altitude: 33,000 feet

33,000 feet Reported speed capability: 374 mph

374 mph Approximate, reported flight range: 2,350 – 5,200 miles

2,350 – 5,200 miles Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 75

75 Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin

2. E-2 Hawkeye Airborne Command and Control Aircraft

Est. unit cost: $94.5 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$94.5 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Battle space management

Battle space management Approx. maximum altitude: 30,000 feet

30,000 feet Reported speed capability: 345 mph

345 mph Approximate, reported flight range: N/A

N/A Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 86

86 Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman

1. E-6B Mercury Airborne Command Post

Est. unit cost: $167.4 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)

$167.4 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars) Aircraft’s primary function: Communications for fleet ballistic missile submarines and airborne command post for U.S. strategic forces

Communications for fleet ballistic missile submarines and airborne command post for U.S. strategic forces Approx. maximum altitude: N/A

N/A Reported speed capability: N/A

N/A Approximate, reported flight range: N/A

N/A Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: N/A

N/A Primary contractor(s): Boeing