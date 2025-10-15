S&P 500
6,682.40
+0.02%
Dow Jones
46,354.00
+0.09%
Nasdaq 100
24,802.60
+0.00%
Russell 2000
2,523.11
-0.01%
FTSE 100
9,422.00
-0.65%
Nikkei 225
48,178.00
+0.16%
Home > Military > 14 of the Most Expensive Navy Aircraft Ever Produced

Military

14 of the Most Expensive Navy Aircraft Ever Produced

14 of the Most Expensive Navy Aircraft Ever Produced
By Sam Stebbins Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Established in 1775, less than one year before the Declaration of Independence was signed, the U.S. Navy is one of the oldest military branches in the United States. It is also one of the largest. As of June 2025, there were approximately 332,700 active duty troops serving in the Navy, more than any other branch, with the sole exception of the Army. Including the Marine Corps, which has been overseen by the Department of the Navy for nearly 200 years, the Navy is the only branch with more than half a million active duty troops.

Key Points

  • The U.S. Navy is primarily a maritime force — but in addition to its surface vessels and submarines, the Navy also has a fleet of hundreds of aircraft.
  • Deployed on bases and aircraft carriers both at home and abroad, many of the Navy’s most important aircraft — from F-18 fighters to C-130 transporters — have a unit price in the tens of millions of dollars.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

With bases spanning four continents and ships deployed around the world, the U.S. Navy has a sweeping global footprint that is necessitated by its responsibilities. These include sustaining land-based combat operations by delivering food, equipment, fuel, and firepower, as well as rapidly responding to international crises. Even in peacetime, the U.S. Navy serves as a guarantor of global trade and commerce — 90% of which is transported by ship. The Navy also helps maintain peace by deterring foreign aggressors, both through its forward presence and its fleet of submarines armed with nuclear ballistic missiles.

The Navy is primarily a maritime force, with hundreds of surface vessels and submarines at its disposal. And even though the Air Force is the U.S. military branch that specializes in air power and aerial combat, the Navy also has a substantial fleet of aircraft under its command. From communications and transport aircraft to logistical support planes and multi-role fighter jets, the Navy’s success is often contingent on its pilots and aerial fleet.

As of 2024, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps had approximately 3,800 aircraft under their combined command. With many of these aircraft estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars apiece, it is perhaps no surprise that, at over $363 billion in fiscal 2025, the Navy’s annual budget is the largest of any U.S. service branch, and more than China’s total military expenditure in 2024.

Using data from the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive aircraft in the Navy. We ranked over a dozen fixed wing aircraft in the Navy fleet on their reported unit cost, adjusted for inflation to current U.S. dollars using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator. Only aircraft with reported unit costs were included in this analysis. All supplemental data is also from the Navy and the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aerospace industry publication. Aircraft are ranked from the least expensive to the most expensive. 

The aircraft on this list serve a range of functions, including communications, transport, multi-role fighters, and trainers. More than half of the aircraft on this list have an estimated unit cost of over $50 million in today’s dollars. Notably, unit costs are only one element of the expenses associated with the aircraft on this list. The cost to operate some of these aircraft can reach tens of thousands of dollars per hour. Additionally, the missiles loaded onto Navy combat aircraft can each cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

These are the most expensive aircraft in the U.S. Navy.

Why It Matters

US+Navy+Aircraft+carrier | Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy)
manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

The Navy is the best-funded branch of the United States military, accounting for nearly 40% of the Pentagon’s fiscal 2025 budget.. Not only does the Navy have about 300 maritime vessels in its fleet — approximately one-third of which are deployed around the world at any given time — it also has hundreds of fixed-wing jets and planes assigned to bases and aircraft carriers across the globe. Many of these aircraft have eight-figure price tags.

14. T-38 Talon Supersonic Training Aircraft

Aircraft_Training_Jet_T-38_Talon_USAF by mashleymorgan
Aircraft_Training_Jet_T-38_Talon_USAF (BY-SA 2.0) by mashleymorgan
  • Est. unit cost: $890,000 (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: U.S. Naval Test Pilot School training jet
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 55,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 812 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,000 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 10
  • Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman

13. T-34C Turbomentor Training Aircraft

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
  • Est. unit cost: $1.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Training and aircraft support services
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 25,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 322 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 690 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 17
  • Primary contractor(s): Raytheon

12. T-45A Goshawk Training Aircraft

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Est. unit cost: $20.2 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Training platform for Navy/Marine Corps pilots
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 42,500 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 645 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 805 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 189
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing

11. F/A-18A-D Hornet Strike fighter aircraft

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Est. unit cost: $35.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Multi-role attack and fighter jet
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 1,304 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1778 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 225
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing, Northrop Grumman

10. C-2A Greyhound Logistics Aircraft

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
  • Est. unit cost: $46.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Aircraft carrier delivery of personnel, mail, and high-priority cargo
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 30,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 213 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,151 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 15
  • Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman

9. C-20 Gulfstream Logistics Aircraft

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
  • Est. unit cost: $46.3 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Special airlift missions for high ranking military and government officials
  • Approx. maximum altitude: N/A
  • Reported speed capability: 652 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 5,903 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 2
  • Primary contractor(s): Gulfstream Aerospace

8. C/KC-130T Hercules Transport Aircraft

NNehring / E+ via Getty Images

  • Est. unit cost: $51.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Aerial refueling, tactical passenger and cargo airlift
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 33,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 374 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 2,350 – 5,200 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 28
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin

7. EA-18G Growler Airborne Electronic Attack Aircraft

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
  • Est. unit cost: $79.1 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Electronic warfare
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: N/A
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 978 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 153
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing

6. UC-35 Citation Transport Aircraft

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
  • Est. unit cost: $79.8 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: High-priority passengers and cargo transport
  • Approx. maximum altitude: N/A
  • Reported speed capability: 575 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,800 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: N/A
  • Primary contractor(s): DynCorps, Pratt & Whitney

5. C-37A and C/NC-37B Gulfstream 550 Logistics Aircraft

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

  • Est. unit cost: $80.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Special airlift missions for high ranking military and government officials
  • Approx. maximum altitude: N/A
  • Reported speed capability: 679 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 6,675 – 7,768 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: N/A
  • Primary contractor(s): CLS – Gulfstream

4. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Strike fighter aircraft

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assig... by Official U.S. Navy Page
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assig... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Est. unit cost: $83.0 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Multi-role attack and fighter jet
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 50,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 1,381 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 1,467 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 416
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing

3. KC-130J Hercules Transport Aircraft

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Est. unit cost: $91.7 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Aerial refueling, tactical passenger and cargo airlift
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 33,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 374 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: 2,350 – 5,200 miles
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 75
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin

2. E-2 Hawkeye Airborne Command and Control Aircraft

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Est. unit cost: $94.5 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Battle space management
  • Approx. maximum altitude: 30,000 feet
  • Reported speed capability: 345 mph
  • Approximate, reported flight range: N/A
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: 86
  • Primary contractor(s): Northrop Grumman

1. E-6B Mercury Airborne Command Post

Upgraded E-6B &#039;Mercury&#039; by ermaleksandr
Upgraded E-6B &#039;Mercury&#039; (PDM 1.0) by ermaleksandr
  • Est. unit cost: $167.4 million (inflation adj. to August 2025 dollars)
  • Aircraft’s primary function: Communications for fleet ballistic missile submarines and airborne command post for U.S. strategic forces
  • Approx. maximum altitude: N/A
  • Reported speed capability: N/A
  • Approximate, reported flight range: N/A
  • Estimated U.S. Navy and Marine Corps inventory: N/A
  • Primary contractor(s): Boeing

The image featured for this article is © Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

The Most Expensive Aircraft in the US Air Force
Sam Stebbins | Oct 11, 2025

The Most Expensive Aircraft in the US Air Force

In September 2025, a second B-21 Raider was delivered to Edwards Air Force Base in California for testing and evaluation.…
The US Navy’s 15 Most Expensive Planes
247patrick | Aug 23, 2023

The US Navy’s 15 Most Expensive Planes

The budget request for the Department of Defense in 2024 came to $842 billion, equal to the previous year’s massive…
The US Navy’s Most Expensive Planes
247patrick | Apr 7, 2023

The US Navy’s Most Expensive Planes

The U.S. Department of Defense has submitted this month its fiscal year 2024 budget request, with the total bill coming…
The Most Expensive Planes in the U.S. Navy
Melissa Bauernfeind | Dec 4, 2023

The Most Expensive Planes in the U.S. Navy

The United States Military is known for being one of the best forces in the world. Not only do they…
The US Military’s 11 Most Expensive Drones
247patrick | May 18, 2023

The US Military’s 11 Most Expensive Drones

The war in Ukraine, now well into its second year, has featured an unprecedented level of drone warfare. Ukraine and…
The US Military’s 11 Drones That Each Cost Millions To Build
247patrick | Sep 16, 2023

The US Military’s 11 Drones That Each Cost Millions To Build

On September 14, Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels struck several Russian ships crossing the Black Sea. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine,…
The 18 Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force
Sam Stebbins | May 3, 2023

The 18 Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force

The Department of Defense just released their new budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year. Included in the staggering $842…
The US Air Force’s 18 Most Expensive Planes
Sam Stebbins | Oct 27, 2023

The US Air Force’s 18 Most Expensive Planes

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration submitted an $842 billion defense budget for fiscal 2024. Of that spending, $185.1 billion…
Which U.S. Military Aircraft Can Fly Nearly 14,000 Miles Before Refueling?
Jessica Lynn | Apr 17, 2025

Which U.S. Military Aircraft Can Fly Nearly 14,000 Miles Before Refueling?

Have you ever heard of the term air superiority? Air superiority, also known as air supremacy, is how much power…

Top Gaining Stocks

Bunge Global
BG Vol: 4,997,872
+$10.68
+12.96%
$93.09
AMD
AMD Vol: 108,504,513
+$20.51
+9.40%
$238.60
First Solar
FSLR Vol: 4,617,262
+$19.97
+8.90%
$244.40
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,952,192
+$7.31
+6.46%
$120.44
Prologis
PLD Vol: 7,998,979
+$7.31
+6.33%
$122.76

Top Losing Stocks

Axon Enterprise
AXON Vol: 1,360,014
-$59.68
8.47%
$644.99
Progressive
PGR Vol: 11,533,657
-$13.90
5.78%
$226.50
TransDigm Group
TDG Vol: 750,999
-$74.77
5.70%
$1,237.71
Motorola Solutions
MSI Vol: 1,281,821
-$21.68
4.71%
$438.94
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,245,514
-$28.46
4.42%
$615.95