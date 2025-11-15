S&P 500
6,748.80
+0.04%
Dow Jones
47,205.10
-0.68%
Nasdaq 100
25,070.80
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,393.42
+0.27%
FTSE 100
9,695.00
-0.59%
Nikkei 225
50,495.50
+0.71%

Military

Superiority on the Seas: The 10 Fastest Ships in the U.S. Navy Fleet

Quick Read

  • The drag resistance of water makes over-ocean travel far slower than travel by land or air. Still, the U.S. Navy is tasked with responding to crises and emerging threats virtually anywhere in the world on short notice.
  • As a result, the U.S. Navy not only maintains a forward global presence, but it has also developed surface vessels, which, despite their size and weight, are capable of relatively high speeds.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Sam Stebbins
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Superiority on the Seas: The 10 Fastest Ships in the U.S. Navy Fleet

© Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

With a $916 billion defense budget, more than the next nine highest spending countries combined, the United States is the world’s preeminent military power — and the U.S. Navy is an indispensable pillar of America’s military strength and capability. 

The maritime branch of the armed forces, the U.S. Navy has a fleet of hundreds of vessels — including destroyers, cruisers, patrol boats, nuclear powered submarines, and aircraft carriers. One of the branch’s primary functions is to act as a deterrent against aggression from foreign adversaries. Should conflict break out, the U.S. Navy helps to sustain land-based combat operations by delivering food, equipment, fuel, and firepower. Even in peacetime, the U.S. Navy serves as a guarantor of global trade and commerce — 90% of which is transported by ship. 

In service of its objectives, the U.S. Navy maintains a forward global presence, with  approximately one-third of its fleet deployed around the world at any given time, and bases spanning four continents. Strategic placement of key naval vessels and outposts allows the United States to position itself virtually anywhere in the world on short notice, as American warships can cover thousands of miles in only days.

The navy’s sweeping global footprint is also necessitated by the logistical challenges posed by maritime travel. While certain bombers and fighter jets in the U.S. Air Force fleet can cover hundreds of miles in a single hour — and even exceed the speed of sound in some cases — the size of naval vessels, and the drag force created by water, create meaningful speed limitations for surface ships and submarines. While no U.S. Navy vessel can compete with the speed of military aircraft, or even most ground-based military vehicles, some ships are considerably faster than others. 

Using data from the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 fastest American naval ships. We reviewed publicly available data on dozens of naval vessels and ranked them on their reported speed, converted to miles per hour. It is important to note that the U.S. Navy does not publish speed data for every type of vessel in its fleet, and only vessels with available data were included in this analysis. In the case of a tie, the larger vessel, as measured in displacement tons, ranks higher. All supplemental data, including armaments, crew size, vessel dimensions, displacement, and number of each vessel in the naval fleet are also as reported by the U.S. Navy. 

Each of the 10 vessels on this list is a type of surface watercraft, including amphibious transporters, cruisers, destroyers, and smaller patrol boats and inflatable craft. Among them, reported speeds range from about 25 mph to 46 mph. 

While the reported speeds of these vessels are not fast enough to keep up with cars on the U.S. Interstate Highway System, they are comparable to many recreational speed boats — an impressive feat given their size and weight. Most ships on this list are longer than a football field, and some can even transport helicopters or amphibious assault vehicles. Additionally, most of these vessels are so large and heavy that they displace thousands of tons of water.

The weaponry these boats and ships are equipped with includes machine guns of varying sizes and calibers, grenade launchers, vertical launch anti-submarine missiles, torpedoes, and Tomahawk cruise missiles. While some of the smaller boats on this list have a crew of fewer than 10, others have crews numbering in the hundreds.

These are the 10 fastest ships in the U.S. Navy.

Why It Matters

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

According to the Pentagon’s Fiscal 2026 budget request, the U.S. Navy is set to receive nearly $125 billion for weapons procurement and research and development in the coming year — or about 32% of all Defense Department weapons spending. The DOD’s planned investment in the navy is a direct reflection of the branch’s importance. With bases spanning four continents and ships deployed around the world, the U.S. Navy’s sweeping global footprint allows American military vessels to respond quickly to crises virtually anywhere in the world, despite the speed limitations inherent in maritime transportation.

10. San Antonio Class Amphibious Transport Dock

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Edwin F. Bryan / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Reported speed capability: 24.2 miles per hour
  • Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 13 vessels
  • Vessel size: 684 feet long, 105 feet wide
  • Displacement: 27,888 tons
  • Crew size: 386 people
  • Armaments: 2 Mk 46 30mm guns, 2 Rolling Airframe Missile launchers, 10 .50 caliber machine guns
  • Vehicles or aircraft on ship: 2 CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters, or 2 MV-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft, or up to 4 AH-1Z or UH-1Y or MH-60 helicopters; 14 Amphibious Assault Vehicles
  • Primary contractor(s): HII

9. Blue Ridge Class Amphibious Command Ship

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Reported speed capability: 26.5 miles per hour
  • Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 2 vessels
  • Vessel size: 634 feet long, 108 feet wide
  • Displacement: 18,874 tons
  • Crew size: 597 people
  • Armaments: 2 Phalanx CIWS, 2 25mm Mk38 guns
  • Vehicles or aircraft on ship: N/A
  • Primary contractor(s): Newport News Shipbuilding, Drydock Co., Philadelphia Naval Shipyard

8. Ticonderoga Class Cruiser

USS San Jacinto (CG 56) conduc... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS San Jacinto (CG 56) conduc... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Reported speed capability: 34.5 miles per hour
  • Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 10 vessels
  • Vessel size: 567 feet long, 55 feet wide
  • Displacement: 10,752 tons
  • Crew size: 330 people
  • Armaments: MK41 vertical launching system Standard Missile (MR); Vertical Launch ASROC (VLA) Missile; Tomahawk Cruise Missiles; 6 MK 46 torpedoes (from two triple mounts); 2 MK 45 5-inch/54 caliber guns; 2 Phalanx close-in-weapons systems
  • Vehicles or aircraft on ship: 2 SH-60 Sea Hawk aircraft
  • Primary contractor(s): HII, Bath Iron Works

7. Arleigh Burke Class DDG 51 Destroyer

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Reported speed capability: 34.5 miles per hour
  • Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 73 vessels
  • Vessel size: 509.5 feet long, 59 feet wide
  • Displacement: 10,864 tons
  • Crew size: 359 people
  • Armaments: Vertical Launch ASROC (VLA) missiles; Tomahawk Cruise Missiles; 6 MK-46 torpedoes (from two triple tube mounts); Close In Weapon System (CIWS); 5-in. MK 45 Gun; Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM)
  • Vehicles or aircraft on ship: Two LAMPS MK III MH-60 R helicopters
  • Primary contractor(s): General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works, HII

6. Zumwalt Class DDG 1000 Destroyer

USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arrives... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arrives... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Reported speed capability: 34.5 miles per hour
  • Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 3 vessels
  • Vessel size: 610 feet long, 80.7 feet wide
  • Displacement: 17,631 tons
  • Crew size: 197 people
  • Armaments: 80 advanced Peripheral Vertical Launch (PVLS) cells for Tomahawk, Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM), Standard Missiles, and Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine Rockets (ASROC) (VLA); Two 30mm Close-in Guns Systems (CIGS)
  • Vehicles or aircraft on ship: One MH-60R aircraft
  • Primary contractor(s): General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works

5. Naval Special Warfare Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB)

U.S. Navy / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

  • Reported speed capability: 39.8 miles per hour
  • Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: N/A
  • Vessel size: 36.1 feet long, 10.5 feet wide
  • Displacement: 9 tons
  • Crew size: 3 people
  • Armaments: M60 7.62mm machine gun, MK19 40mm, M2 .50 cal. guns
  • Vehicles or aircraft on ship: N/A
  • Primary contractor(s): N/A

4. Mark VI Patrol Boat

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Reported speed capability: 40.3 miles per hour
  • Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 12 vessels
  • Vessel size: 84.8 feet long, 20.5 feet wide
  • Displacement: 85 tons
  • Crew size: 5 people
  • Armaments: 4 MK 50 .50 cal Gun Weapon Systems; 2 MK 38 Mod 2 25mm Gun Weapon Systems; MK 44 Machine Gun System; Multiple Crew Served Weapon & Long Range Acoustic Hailing Device
  • Vehicles or aircraft on ship: N/A
  • Primary contractor(s): N/A

3. Riverine Command Boat

US Riverine Command Boat with RFA Cardigan Bay by Defence Images
US Riverine Command Boat with RFA Cardigan Bay (BY-SA 2.0) by Defence Images
  • Reported speed capability: 46 miles per hour
  • Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: N/A
  • Vessel size: 53 feet long, 12 feet wide
  • Displacement: N/A
  • Crew size: N/A
  • Armaments: 4 mounts for M2 .50 caliber guns, 7.62mm M240B, Mk19 40mm machine guns, or Mk 44 GAU-17 7.62mm guns
  • Vehicles or aircraft on ship: N/A
  • Primary contractor(s): N/A

2. Air Cushion Landing Craft

180723-N-RP442-0257 by U.S. Department of Defense Current Photos
180723-N-RP442-0257 (PDM 1.0) by U.S. Department of Defense Current Photos
  • Reported speed capability: 46 miles per hour
  • Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 91 vessels
  • Vessel size: 91.9 feet long, 48.2 feet wide
  • Displacement: 195 tons
  • Crew size: 5 people
  • Armaments: 2 gun mounts compatible with: M2HB .50 Cal machine gun; M240 7.62 mm machine guns and MK-19 MOD3 40 mm grenade launchers
  • Vehicles or aircraft on ship: N/A
  • Primary contractor(s): Textron

1. Freedom Variant Littoral Combat Ship

USS Sioux City (LCS 11) prepar... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Sioux City (LCS 11) prepar... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Reported speed capability: 46 miles per hour
  • Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 10 vessels
  • Vessel size: 387.6 feet long, 57.7 feet wide
  • Displacement: 3,803 tons
  • Crew size: N/A
  • Armaments: N/A
  • Vehicles or aircraft on ship: N/A
  • Primary contractor(s): Lockheed Martin

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Every Ship and Submarine Type in the US Navy
Chris Lange | Dec 5, 2023

Every Ship and Submarine Type in the US Navy

The U.S. Navy currently consists of 243 warships and submarines that occupy a variety of roles. The Gerald R. Ford-class…
The 19 Warships and Submarines of the US Navy Fleet
Chris Lange | Nov 16, 2023

The 19 Warships and Submarines of the US Navy Fleet

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has been deployed to the Middle East, just off the coast of Israel,…
The Fastest Warships and Submarines in the US Navy
Chris Lange | Jun 25, 2024

The Fastest Warships and Submarines in the US Navy

The U.S. Navy has recently been embattled with Houthi rebels from Yemen in an effort to keep international waterways clear…
The American Warships and Submarines with the Biggest Crews
Chris Lange | Jun 27, 2024

The American Warships and Submarines with the Biggest Crews

The U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet has just kicked off its 23rd iteration of Exercise Sea Breeze that will run through…
The World’s Largest Warship is Over 3 Football Fields Long
Jessica Lynn | Apr 20, 2025

The World’s Largest Warship is Over 3 Football Fields Long

On April 6, 2025, satellite images of North Korea captured by Maxar Technologies found a potentially concerning sight. According to…
The 19 Biggest Ships in the US Navy
247patrick | Jun 18, 2023

The 19 Biggest Ships in the US Navy

China has the world’s largest naval fleet by numbers, followed by Russia and North Korea, with the United States coming…
This 6,000,000 Pound Navy Warship Can Reach Incredible Speeds
Chris Lange | Aug 16, 2024

This 6,000,000 Pound Navy Warship Can Reach Incredible Speeds

24/7 Wall St. Insights We used data from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft. One of…
The 19 Most Massive Ships in the US Navy
247patrick | Oct 28, 2023

The 19 Most Massive Ships in the US Navy

While a lot of people might think of the American Navy as being the most powerful in the world, it…
This Massive Ship Has 5,680 Service Members Living Onboard
Jenn Boozer | Aug 29, 2025

This Massive Ship Has 5,680 Service Members Living Onboard

24/7 Wall St. Insights We used data from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft. The Nimitz-class…

Top Gaining Stocks

DoorDash
DASH Vol: 11,453,369
+$11.75
+6.02%
$206.96
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 36,160,159
+$9.88
+4.17%
$246.83
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 54,173,186
+$0.89
+4.02%
$23.03
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 37,297,519
+$1.33
+3.79%
$36.42
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 4,035,947
+$20.14
+3.61%
$578.31

Top Losing Stocks

Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 19,749,568
-$1.98
4.07%
$46.65
Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 1,950,391
-$2.47
3.94%
$60.25
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 21,974,045
-$2.52
3.86%
$62.81
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 4,759,871
-$42.06
3.64%
$1,112.17
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 15,070,257
-$5.06
3.30%
$148.26