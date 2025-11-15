Superiority on the Seas: The 10 Fastest Ships in the U.S. Navy Fleet

As a result, the U.S. Navy not only maintains a forward global presence, but it has also developed surface vessels, which, despite their size and weight, are capable of relatively high speeds.

The drag resistance of water makes over-ocean travel far slower than travel by land or air. Still, the U.S. Navy is tasked with responding to crises and emerging threats virtually anywhere in the world on short notice.

With a $916 billion defense budget, more than the next nine highest spending countries combined, the United States is the world’s preeminent military power — and the U.S. Navy is an indispensable pillar of America’s military strength and capability.

The maritime branch of the armed forces, the U.S. Navy has a fleet of hundreds of vessels — including destroyers, cruisers, patrol boats, nuclear powered submarines, and aircraft carriers. One of the branch’s primary functions is to act as a deterrent against aggression from foreign adversaries. Should conflict break out, the U.S. Navy helps to sustain land-based combat operations by delivering food, equipment, fuel, and firepower. Even in peacetime, the U.S. Navy serves as a guarantor of global trade and commerce — 90% of which is transported by ship.

In service of its objectives, the U.S. Navy maintains a forward global presence, with approximately one-third of its fleet deployed around the world at any given time, and bases spanning four continents. Strategic placement of key naval vessels and outposts allows the United States to position itself virtually anywhere in the world on short notice, as American warships can cover thousands of miles in only days.

The navy’s sweeping global footprint is also necessitated by the logistical challenges posed by maritime travel. While certain bombers and fighter jets in the U.S. Air Force fleet can cover hundreds of miles in a single hour — and even exceed the speed of sound in some cases — the size of naval vessels, and the drag force created by water, create meaningful speed limitations for surface ships and submarines. While no U.S. Navy vessel can compete with the speed of military aircraft, or even most ground-based military vehicles, some ships are considerably faster than others.

Using data from the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 fastest American naval ships. We reviewed publicly available data on dozens of naval vessels and ranked them on their reported speed, converted to miles per hour. It is important to note that the U.S. Navy does not publish speed data for every type of vessel in its fleet, and only vessels with available data were included in this analysis. In the case of a tie, the larger vessel, as measured in displacement tons, ranks higher. All supplemental data, including armaments, crew size, vessel dimensions, displacement, and number of each vessel in the naval fleet are also as reported by the U.S. Navy.

Each of the 10 vessels on this list is a type of surface watercraft, including amphibious transporters, cruisers, destroyers, and smaller patrol boats and inflatable craft. Among them, reported speeds range from about 25 mph to 46 mph.

While the reported speeds of these vessels are not fast enough to keep up with cars on the U.S. Interstate Highway System, they are comparable to many recreational speed boats — an impressive feat given their size and weight. Most ships on this list are longer than a football field, and some can even transport helicopters or amphibious assault vehicles. Additionally, most of these vessels are so large and heavy that they displace thousands of tons of water.

The weaponry these boats and ships are equipped with includes machine guns of varying sizes and calibers, grenade launchers, vertical launch anti-submarine missiles, torpedoes, and Tomahawk cruise missiles. While some of the smaller boats on this list have a crew of fewer than 10, others have crews numbering in the hundreds.

These are the 10 fastest ships in the U.S. Navy.

Why It Matters

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

According to the Pentagon’s Fiscal 2026 budget request, the U.S. Navy is set to receive nearly $125 billion for weapons procurement and research and development in the coming year — or about 32% of all Defense Department weapons spending. The DOD’s planned investment in the navy is a direct reflection of the branch’s importance. With bases spanning four continents and ships deployed around the world, the U.S. Navy’s sweeping global footprint allows American military vessels to respond quickly to crises virtually anywhere in the world, despite the speed limitations inherent in maritime transportation.

10. San Antonio Class Amphibious Transport Dock

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Edwin F. Bryan / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reported speed capability: 24.2 miles per hour

24.2 miles per hour Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 13 vessels

13 vessels Vessel size: 684 feet long, 105 feet wide

684 feet long, 105 feet wide Displacement: 27,888 tons

27,888 tons Crew size: 386 people

386 people Armaments: 2 Mk 46 30mm guns, 2 Rolling Airframe Missile launchers, 10 .50 caliber machine guns

2 Mk 46 30mm guns, 2 Rolling Airframe Missile launchers, 10 .50 caliber machine guns Vehicles or aircraft on ship: 2 CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters, or 2 MV-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft, or up to 4 AH-1Z or UH-1Y or MH-60 helicopters; 14 Amphibious Assault Vehicles

2 CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters, or 2 MV-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft, or up to 4 AH-1Z or UH-1Y or MH-60 helicopters; 14 Amphibious Assault Vehicles Primary contractor(s): HII

9. Blue Ridge Class Amphibious Command Ship

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Reported speed capability: 26.5 miles per hour

26.5 miles per hour Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 2 vessels

2 vessels Vessel size: 634 feet long, 108 feet wide

634 feet long, 108 feet wide Displacement: 18,874 tons

18,874 tons Crew size: 597 people

597 people Armaments: 2 Phalanx CIWS, 2 25mm Mk38 guns

2 Phalanx CIWS, 2 25mm Mk38 guns Vehicles or aircraft on ship: N/A

N/A Primary contractor(s): Newport News Shipbuilding, Drydock Co., Philadelphia Naval Shipyard

8. Ticonderoga Class Cruiser

Reported speed capability: 34.5 miles per hour

34.5 miles per hour Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 10 vessels

10 vessels Vessel size: 567 feet long, 55 feet wide

567 feet long, 55 feet wide Displacement: 10,752 tons

10,752 tons Crew size: 330 people

330 people Armaments: MK41 vertical launching system Standard Missile (MR); Vertical Launch ASROC (VLA) Missile; Tomahawk Cruise Missiles; 6 MK 46 torpedoes (from two triple mounts); 2 MK 45 5-inch/54 caliber guns; 2 Phalanx close-in-weapons systems

MK41 vertical launching system Standard Missile (MR); Vertical Launch ASROC (VLA) Missile; Tomahawk Cruise Missiles; 6 MK 46 torpedoes (from two triple mounts); 2 MK 45 5-inch/54 caliber guns; 2 Phalanx close-in-weapons systems Vehicles or aircraft on ship: 2 SH-60 Sea Hawk aircraft

2 SH-60 Sea Hawk aircraft Primary contractor(s): HII, Bath Iron Works

7. Arleigh Burke Class DDG 51 Destroyer

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reported speed capability: 34.5 miles per hour

34.5 miles per hour Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 73 vessels

73 vessels Vessel size: 509.5 feet long, 59 feet wide

509.5 feet long, 59 feet wide Displacement: 10,864 tons

10,864 tons Crew size: 359 people

359 people Armaments: Vertical Launch ASROC (VLA) missiles; Tomahawk Cruise Missiles; 6 MK-46 torpedoes (from two triple tube mounts); Close In Weapon System (CIWS); 5-in. MK 45 Gun; Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM)

Vertical Launch ASROC (VLA) missiles; Tomahawk Cruise Missiles; 6 MK-46 torpedoes (from two triple tube mounts); Close In Weapon System (CIWS); 5-in. MK 45 Gun; Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) Vehicles or aircraft on ship: Two LAMPS MK III MH-60 R helicopters

Two LAMPS MK III MH-60 R helicopters Primary contractor(s): General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works, HII

6. Zumwalt Class DDG 1000 Destroyer

Reported speed capability: 34.5 miles per hour

34.5 miles per hour Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 3 vessels

3 vessels Vessel size: 610 feet long, 80.7 feet wide

610 feet long, 80.7 feet wide Displacement: 17,631 tons

17,631 tons Crew size: 197 people

197 people Armaments: 80 advanced Peripheral Vertical Launch (PVLS) cells for Tomahawk, Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM), Standard Missiles, and Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine Rockets (ASROC) (VLA); Two 30mm Close-in Guns Systems (CIGS)

80 advanced Peripheral Vertical Launch (PVLS) cells for Tomahawk, Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM), Standard Missiles, and Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine Rockets (ASROC) (VLA); Two 30mm Close-in Guns Systems (CIGS) Vehicles or aircraft on ship: One MH-60R aircraft

One MH-60R aircraft Primary contractor(s): General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works

5. Naval Special Warfare Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB)

U.S. Navy / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Reported speed capability: 39.8 miles per hour

39.8 miles per hour Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: N/A

N/A Vessel size: 36.1 feet long, 10.5 feet wide

36.1 feet long, 10.5 feet wide Displacement: 9 tons

9 tons Crew size: 3 people

3 people Armaments: M60 7.62mm machine gun, MK19 40mm, M2 .50 cal. guns

M60 7.62mm machine gun, MK19 40mm, M2 .50 cal. guns Vehicles or aircraft on ship: N/A

N/A Primary contractor(s): N/A

4. Mark VI Patrol Boat

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reported speed capability: 40.3 miles per hour

40.3 miles per hour Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 12 vessels

12 vessels Vessel size: 84.8 feet long, 20.5 feet wide

84.8 feet long, 20.5 feet wide Displacement: 85 tons

85 tons Crew size: 5 people

5 people Armaments: 4 MK 50 .50 cal Gun Weapon Systems; 2 MK 38 Mod 2 25mm Gun Weapon Systems; MK 44 Machine Gun System; Multiple Crew Served Weapon & Long Range Acoustic Hailing Device

4 MK 50 .50 cal Gun Weapon Systems; 2 MK 38 Mod 2 25mm Gun Weapon Systems; MK 44 Machine Gun System; Multiple Crew Served Weapon & Long Range Acoustic Hailing Device Vehicles or aircraft on ship: N/A

N/A Primary contractor(s): N/A

3. Riverine Command Boat

Reported speed capability: 46 miles per hour

46 miles per hour Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: N/A

N/A Vessel size: 53 feet long, 12 feet wide

53 feet long, 12 feet wide Displacement: N/A

N/A Crew size: N/A

N/A Armaments: 4 mounts for M2 .50 caliber guns, 7.62mm M240B, Mk19 40mm machine guns, or Mk 44 GAU-17 7.62mm guns

4 mounts for M2 .50 caliber guns, 7.62mm M240B, Mk19 40mm machine guns, or Mk 44 GAU-17 7.62mm guns Vehicles or aircraft on ship: N/A

N/A Primary contractor(s): N/A

2. Air Cushion Landing Craft

Reported speed capability: 46 miles per hour

46 miles per hour Inventory in U.S. Navy fleet: 91 vessels

91 vessels Vessel size: 91.9 feet long, 48.2 feet wide

91.9 feet long, 48.2 feet wide Displacement: 195 tons

195 tons Crew size: 5 people

5 people Armaments: 2 gun mounts compatible with: M2HB .50 Cal machine gun; M240 7.62 mm machine guns and MK-19 MOD3 40 mm grenade launchers

2 gun mounts compatible with: M2HB .50 Cal machine gun; M240 7.62 mm machine guns and MK-19 MOD3 40 mm grenade launchers Vehicles or aircraft on ship: N/A

N/A Primary contractor(s): Textron

1. Freedom Variant Littoral Combat Ship