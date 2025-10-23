U.S. WWII Carriers Ranked by Size: Enterprise Sets Benchmark for Future Supercarriers

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Out of all American World War 2 naval vessels, the USS Enterprise (CV-6) is by far the most decorated ship in the U.S. Navy. It was originally commissioned in 1938 as a Yorktown-class aircraft carrier, and it would go on to play a significant role in many battles throughout the Second World War. Ultimately its contributions would pave the way for an Allied victory in the Pacific Theater.

The design of the Enterprise would inspire the production of a number of other aircraft carriers with a similar blueprint in mind. Her combination of speed, range, and air group capacity became the benchmark for the next generation of fleet carriers, the Essex-class. This design emphasized survivability, deck space, and efficient aircraft handling. Every major American carrier that followed carried a piece of her DNA. In fact, the U.S. Navy is currently in production of another USS Enterprise but this one falls within the Ford-class of supercarriers. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft carriers used by the US during World War 2.

To determine the biggest aircraft carriers used by the US in World War 2, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ranked these carriers based on their displacement. We included supplemental information regarding the classifications, commissioning dates, and aircraft capacity of each carrier.

Here is a look at the biggest aircraft carriers employed by the US in World War 2:

Why Are We Covering This?

Exploring the history of World War II is important not only to understand one of the most pivotal periods in modern history but also to grasp the profound impact that this global conflict had on the world at large. Ultimately, World War II reshaped boundaries, alliances, and ideologies in ways that still influence global relations and conflicts today. The outcome of World War II effectively made the world order that we know today.

26. Ranger (CV-4)

Class: Ranger

Ranger Date of commissioning: 6/4/1934

6/4/1934 Displacement: 14,500 tons

14,500 tons Aircraft capacity: ~70–75

~70–75 Fate: Disposed by dismantling (scrapping/recycling), (January 28, 1947)

The USS Ranger (CV-4) was the U.S. Navy’s first carrier built specifically for that role. Commissioned in 1934, she served in the Atlantic Theatre during World War 2, supporting Operation Torch landings in North Africa in 1942 and providing convoy cover. Although smaller than Pacific fleet carriers, the Ranger’s service helped refine carrier tactics.

25. Wasp (CV-7)

Class: Wasp

Wasp Date of commissioning: 4/25/1940

4/25/1940 Displacement: 14,700 tons

14,700 tons Aircraft capacity: ~75

~75 Fate: Sunk by Japanese submarines, (September 15, 1942)

The USS Wasp (CV-7) was a smaller prewar carrier commissioned in April 1940. She operated in the Atlantic early in the war before transferring to the Pacific in 1942. While ferrying aircraft to Guadalcanal, she was torpedoed and sunk by the Japanese submarine I-19 on September 15, 1942, with heavy loss of life.

24. Enterprise (CV-6)

Naval History & Heritage Command / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Yorktown

Yorktown Date of commissioning: 5/12/1938

5/12/1938 Displacement: 25,100 tons

25,100 tons Aircraft capacity: ~70-90

~70-90 Fate: Disposed by dismantling (scrapping/recycling), (July 1, 1958)

The USS Enterprise (CV-6), or the “Big E,” was the most decorated U.S. warship of World War 2. The Enterprise was a Yorktown-class carrier that fought from 1941 through 1945 at Midway, Guadalcanal, Santa Cruz, Philippine Sea, Leyte Gulf, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. Although she was repeatedly damaged, the Enterprise kept returning to battle to finish the fight.

23. Yorktown (CV-5)

Class: Yorktown

Yorktown Date of commissioning: 9/30/1937

9/30/1937 Displacement: 25,100 tons

25,100 tons Aircraft capacity: ~70-90

~70-90 Fate: Sunk by Japanese submarines, (June 7, 1942)

The USS Yorktown (CV-5), a Yorktown-class carrier, was commissioned in 1937 and fought from Coral Sea to Midway. Her air groups helped sink several Japanese carriers before she was fatally damaged at Midway on June 4, 1942. Yorktown’s sacrifice was instrumental in halting Japan’s early Pacific momentum and changing the war’s direction.

22. Hornet (CVS-8)

Class: Yorktown

Yorktown Date of commissioning: 10/20/1941

10/20/1941 Displacement: 26,500 tons

26,500 tons Aircraft capacity: ~70-90

~70-90 Fate: Sunk by Japanese destroyers, (October 27, 1942)

The (other) USS Hornet (CV-8) was a Yorktown-class carrier commissioned in October 1941. She launched the notorious Doolittle Raid on Tokyo in April 1942, then fought at Midway and the Solomon Islands. She was struck fatally by Japanese bombers and torpedo planes during the Battle of Santa Cruz in October 1942 and was ultimately scuttled.

21. Hancock (CV-19)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 4/15/1944

4/15/1944 Displacement: 27,100 tons

27,100 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by Navy sale, (September 1, 1976)

The USS Hancock (CV-19) was commissioned in September 1944 and joined Task Force 38 for late-war offensives. She supported Leyte Gulf operations, strikes on Formosa (Taiwan), Luzon, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa, and raids against Japan. The Hancock survived a damaging kamikaze hit in January 1945 and earned multiple battle stars before the war’s end.

20. Hornet (CVS-12)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 11/29/1943

11/29/1943 Displacement: 27,100 tons

27,100 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Donated as a museum and memorial, (May 26, 1998)

The USS Hornet (CV-12) was an Essex-class carrier commissioned in late 1943 to replace the CV-8. She joined the Pacific Fleet, striking the Marianas, Philippines, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. Her aircraft raided the Japanese home islands and sank enemy shipping. The Hornet earned nine battle stars for her distinguished World War 2 service.

19. Intrepid (CVS-11)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 8/16/1943

8/16/1943 Displacement: 27,100 tons

27,100 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90-100

~90-100 Fate: Donated as a museum and memorial, (April 27, 1981)

The USS Intrepid (CV-11) was commissioned in August 1943 and fought across the Pacific from the Marshalls to Okinawa. She endured multiple kamikaze hits but continued launching strikes through 1945. The Intrepid’s air groups supported nearly every major Pacific campaign and earned five battle stars for her combat achievements during the war.

18. Lake Champlain (CVS-39)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 6/3/1945

6/3/1945 Displacement: 27,100 tons

27,100 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by Navy sale, (April 28, 1972)

The USS Lake Champlain (CV-39) was commissioned in June 1945. She was yet another carrier that was too late for World War 2 combat. The Lake Champlain joined the Atlantic Fleet and later served in postwar repatriation duties under Operation Magic Carpet. Although she missed wartime action, her design reflected the peak of Essex-class improvements developed during the Pacific campaigns.

17. Lexington (AVT-16)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 2/17/1943

2/17/1943 Displacement: 27,100 tons

27,100 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Donated as a museum and memorial, (June 15, 1992)

The USS Lexington (CV-16) was commissioned in February 1943 and immediately joined the Pacific war effort. Nicknamed “The Blue Ghost” for her repeated returns to service after reported sinkings, she participated in raids across the Central Pacific, the Philippines, and Okinawa, earning 11 battle stars for World War 2 operations.

16. Randolph (CVS-15)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 10/9/1944

10/9/1944 Displacement: 27,100 tons

27,100 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by Navy sale, (April 1, 1975)

The USS Randolph (CV-15) entered service in October 1944 as an Essex-class carrier. She launched air strikes on the Philippines, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa, and her planes attacked Japan’s home islands in 1945. A kamikaze hit in March 1945 resulting in heavy damage, but repairs allowed her return to action before war’s end.

15. Antietam (CVS-36)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 1/28/1945

1/28/1945 Displacement: 30,800 tons

30,800 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by Navy sale, (December 1, 1973)

The USS Antietam (CV-36) was commissioned in January 1945 as part of the Essex-class, but it was too late to see combat before Japan’s surrender. She conducted shakedown, training, and air operations in the Pacific, then supported occupation duties and Operation Magic Carpet returns. Antietam’s distinguished combat career would come later, in the Korean War era.

14. Bennington (CVS-20)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 8/6/1944

8/6/1944 Displacement: 30,800 tons

30,800 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by Navy sale, (January 12, 1994)

USS Bennington (CV-20), commissioned in August 1944, joined the Fast Carrier Task Force in 1945. She launched strikes supporting Iwo Jima and Okinawa operations during 1945, and raided the Japanese home islands late in the war. Bennington earned battle stars before shifting to postwar Magic Carpet duties.

13. Bon Homme Richard (CV-31)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 11/26/1944

11/26/1944 Displacement: 30,800 tons

30,800 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by dismantling (scrapping/recycling), (January 20, 2023)

USS Bon Homme Richard (CV-31) was an Essex-class aircraft carrier commissioned in November 1944. Joining the Pacific Fleet in early 1945, she supported air strikes against Okinawa, Kyushu, and the Japanese home islands. Her aircraft attacked shipping, airfields, and industrial targets until Japan’s surrender. Bon Homme Richard earned one battle star for World War 2 service.

12. Boxer (LPH-4)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 4/16/1945

4/16/1945 Displacement: 30,800 tons

30,800 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by Navy sale, (March 13, 1971)

Even though she is listed here as Boxer (LPH-4), the USS Boxer was originally commissioned as an Essex-class carrier (CV-21) in April 1945, too late for World War 2 combat. She saw significant service later in the Korean War and Cold War. The LPH-4 designation reflects her postwar conversion to a helicopter assault platform worldwide.

11. Bunker Hill (CV-17)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 5/25/1943

5/25/1943 Displacement: 30,800 tons

30,800 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by Navy sale, (July 2, 1973)

The USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) fought across the Pacific from 1943 through 1945 with the Fast Carrier Task Force. On 11 May 1945, two kamikaze strikes devastated the ship near Okinawa, causing heavy casualties. Despite severe damage, she survived, retired from combat, and earned numerous Pacific battle stars.

10. Essex (CVS-9)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 12/31/1942

12/31/1942 Displacement: 30,800 tons

30,800 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90-100

~90-100 Fate: Disposed by Navy sale, (June 1, 1975)

Lead ship of her class, USS Essex (CV-9) entered service in 1942–43 and became the backbone of the Fast Carrier Task Force. She supported campaigns from the Gilberts and Marshalls through the Marianas, Philippines, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa, launching continuous strikes that crippled Japanese airpower and earned numerous battle stars.

9. Franklin (CV-13)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 1/31/1944

1/31/1944 Displacement: 30,800 tons

30,800 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by dismantling (scrapping/recycling), (August 1, 1966)

The USS Franklin (CV-13) fought through 1944 before suffering catastrophic damage on March 19, 1945 from Japanese bombs off the coast of Japan. Explosions ravaged the hangar and flight deck, killing hundreds. Extraordinary damage control ultimately saved the ship, but the Franklin was forced to withdrew to the United States for repairs, closing her World War 2 combat service permanently.

8. Shangri-La (CVS-38)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 9/15/1944

9/15/1944 Displacement: 30,800 tons

30,800 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by MARAD exchange, (August 9, 1988)

The USS Shangri-La (CV-38) was commissioned in September 1944 and joined the Pacific Fleet in early 1945. Her air groups conducted strikes on Okinawa, Formosa (Taiwan), and the Japanese home islands during the final stages of the war. She earned two battle stars for her World War 2 service.

7. Ticonderoga (CVS-14)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 5/8/1944

5/8/1944 Displacement: 30,800 tons

30,800 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by Navy sale, (September 1, 1975)

The USS Ticonderoga (CV-14) entered service in May 1944 as an Essex-class carrier. She launched air strikes across the Pacific, including raids on Formosa (Taiwan), the Philippines, and Japan. The Ticonderoga was damaged by two kamikaze attacks in 1945 and survived extensive combat. She earned five battle stars for her significant contributions to the Allied victory.

6. Wasp (CV-18)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 11/24/1943

11/24/1943 Displacement: 30,800 tons

30,800 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Disposed by Navy sale, (May 21, 1973)

The USS Wasp (CV-18) was commissioned in November 1943 and quickly joined Pacific operations. She supported attacks on the Marianas, Leyte, Luzon, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa, enduring a severe kamikaze strike in March 1945 but returning to action. The Wasp (CV-18) earned eight battle stars for her World War 2 service.

5. Lexington (CV-2)

Class: Lexington

Lexington Date of commissioning: 12/14/1927

12/14/1927 Displacement: 33,000 tons

33,000 tons Aircraft capacity: ~65

~65 Fate: Scuttled by US Navy, (May 8, 1942)

The (original) USS Lexington (CV-2) was one of America’s first fleet carriers, commissioned in 1927. At Coral Sea in May 1942, her air groups sank the Japanese light carrier Shōhō before Lexington was fatally damaged by torpedoes and internal explosions. Her loss marked one of the early, pivotal carrier battles of the Pacific War.

4. Saratoga (CV-3)

Class: Lexington

Lexington Date of commissioning: 11/16/1927

11/16/1927 Displacement: 33,000 tons

33,000 tons Aircraft capacity: ~78

~78 Fate: Destroyed in atomic bomb test, (July 25, 1946)

The USS Saratoga (CV-3) was the sister ship to Lexington (CV-2), and was commissioned in 1927. She fought from the early Pacific campaigns through 1945. The Saratoga supported Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa operations before being badly damaged by kamikazes. After the war, she was used as a target in 1946’s Operation Crossroads atomic tests at Bikini Atoll.

3. Yorktown (CVS-10)

Class: Essex

Essex Date of commissioning: 4/15/1943

4/15/1943 Displacement: 36,380 tons

36,380 tons Aircraft capacity: ~90

~90 Fate: Donated as a museum and memorial, (August 15, 1974)

The USS Yorktown (CV-10) was commissioned in April 1943 as an Essex-class carrier and replaced the lost CV-5. She joined the Pacific Fleet and launched major strikes across the Marianas, Philippines, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. Earning 11 battle stars and a Presidential Unit Citation, she became one of the most decorated U.S. carriers of World War 2.

2. Franklin D. Roosevelt (CV-42)

Class: Midway

Midway Date of commissioning: 10/27/1945

10/27/1945 Displacement: 45,000 tons

45,000 tons Aircraft capacity: ~137 aircraft

~137 aircraft Fate: Disposed by Navy sale, (April 1, 1978)

The USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CV-42) was commissioned in October 1945 as a Midway-class carrier. However, this came after Japan’s surrender. Even though she was designed during wartime for large air groups and armored protection, she saw no World War 2 combat. Her operational career came in the early Cold War, including Mediterranean deployments and early jet aviation development.

1. Midway (CV-41)

Class: Midway

Midway Date of commissioning: 9/10/1945

9/10/1945 Displacement: 45,000 tons

45,000 tons Aircraft capacity: ~137 aircraft

~137 aircraft Fate: Donated as a museum and memorial, (August 29, 2003)

The USS Midway (CV-41) was lead ship of her class, commissioned in September 1945, following Japan’s surrender. Even though she saw no World War 2 service, her design was rooted in wartime experience, featuring armored decks and large air capacity for jet operations. The Midway became a Cold War flagship and served for nearly five decades.