All 66 Aircraft Carriers in US Navy History Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Since their inception, aircraft carriers have been integral components of the United States Navy and have only increased in importance and firepower over the years. Their history has been distinct, demonstrating how the Navy has continually redefined nautical warfare since World War II.

Using archives from the U.S. Navy and other sources, 24/7 Wall St. listed all aircraft carriers in the Navy’s history, including when they were commissioned and how long they remained in service. Carriers are listed in order of hull classification symbols.

The inception of aircraft carriers by the U.S. Navy can be traced back to 1910, with Eugene Ely’s historic flight from the USS Birmingham, a naval cruiser transformed into a makeshift carrier. It was not until 1922, however, that the U.S. commissioned its first official aircraft carrier, the USS Langley. Converted from a collier, the Langley was instrumental in establishing the basic principles of carrier operations.

The Washington Naval Treaty of 1922 halted the development and production of aircraft carriers. Meant to prevent an arms race following the conclusion of World War I, cruisers, destroyers, and submarines were limited to a maximum of 10,000 tons displacement, which ruled out the production of aircraft carriers that were significantly bigger. However, in the years leading up to WWII, the agreement fell apart and an arms race began.

The importance of aircraft carriers became evident in WWII. In response to the attack on Pearl Harbor, the USS Enterprise played a pivotal role in the Pacific war as the most decorated ship in the U.S. Navy. The era also saw the introduction of the Essex-class carriers, which formed the backbone of the U.S. naval fleet in the Pacific. (See the most highly decorated U.S. Navy ships of WWII.)

There was a shift in aircraft carrier design after the war, with emphasis on larger vessels to accommodate the increasing size and capabilities of aircraft. The Midway-class carriers came into existence, and eventually, the first supercarrier, the USS Forrestal, was commissioned in 1955.

The nuclear age introduced the Nimitz-class carriers, marking a revolution in fuel sources. Today, these make up a majority of the aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy. Some of this class are planned for retirement within the next decade, to be succeeded by Gerald R. Ford-class carriers, with its flagship entering the fleet in 2017. (Here are U.S. Navy ships that are being decommissioned and when.)

Here is every aircraft carrier in US Navy history.

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 1. CV-1 Langley

> Class: Langley

> Commissioned: March 20, 1922

> Service life: 19 years, 11 months, 7 days

> Status: Scuttled and sunk south of Java

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 2. CV-2 Lexington

> Class: Lexington

> Commissioned: December 14, 1927

> Service life: 14 years, 4 months, and 24 days

> Status: Sunk in the Battle of the Coral Sea

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 3. CV-3 Saratoga

> Class: Lexington

> Commissioned: November 16, 1927

> Service life: 18 years, 8 months, and 12 days

> Status: Sunk in nuclear test target near Bikini Atoll

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 4. CV-4 Ranger

> Class: Ranger

> Commissioned: June 4, 1934

> Service life: 12 years, 4 months, and 14 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1947

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 5. CV-5 Yorktown

> Class: Yorktown

> Commissioned: September 30, 1937

> Service life: 4 years, 8 months, and 8 days

> Status: Sunk in the Battle of Midway

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 6. CV-6 Enterprise

> Class: Yorktown

> Commissioned: May 12, 1938

> Service life: 8 years, 9 months, and 5 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1960

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 7. CV-7 Wasp

> Class: Wasp

> Commissioned: April 25, 1940

> Service life: 2 years, 4 months, and 21 days

> Status: Sunk during the Guadalcanal campaign

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 8. CV-8 Hornet

> Class: Yorktown

> Commissioned: October 20, 1941

> Service life: 1 year and 6 days

> Status: Sunk in the Battle of Santa Cruz Islands

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 9. CV-9 Essex

> Class: Essex

> Commissioned: December 31, 1942

> Service life: 26 years, 5 months, and 20 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1975

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 10. CV-10 Yorktown

> Class: Essex

> Commissioned: April 15, 1943

> Service life: 27 years, 2 months, and 12 days

> Status: Preserved at the Patriot’s Point Naval & Maritime Museum–Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 13. CV-13 Franklin

> Class: Essex

> Commissioned: January 31, 1944

> Service life: 2 years, 11 months and 17 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1966

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 14. CV-14 Ticonderoga

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: May 8, 1944

> Service life: 29 years, 3 months, 24 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1975

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 15. CV-15 Randolph

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: October 9, 1933

> Service life: 24 years, 4 months, and 4 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1975

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 16. CV-16 Lexington

> Class: Essex

> Commissioned: February 17, 1943

> Service life: 48 years, 8 months, and 22 days

> Status: Preserved at USS Lexington Museum On The Bay–Corpus Christi, Texas

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 17. CV-17 Bunker Hill

> Class: Essex

> Commissioned: May 25, 1953

> Service life: 4 years, 1 month, and 14 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1973

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 18. CV-18 Wasp

> Class: Essex

> Commissioned: November 24, 1943

> Service life: 28 years, 7 months, and 7 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1973

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 19. CV-19 Hancock

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: April 15, 1944

> Service life: 31 years, 9 months, and 15 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1976

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 20. CV-20 Bennington

> Class: Essex

> Commissioned: August 6, 1944

> Service life: 25 years, 5 months, and 9 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1944

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 21. CV-21 Boxer

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: April 16, 1945

> Service life: 24 years, 7 months, and 15 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1971

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 22. CVL-22 Independence

> Class: Independence

> Commissioned: January 14, 1943

> Service life: 3 years, 7 months, and 14 days

> Status: Scuttled in 1951

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 23. CVL-23 Princeton

> Class: Independence

> Commissioned: February 25, 1943

> Service life: 1 year, 7 months, and 29 days

> Status: Sunk in the Battle of Leyte Gulf

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 24. CVL-24 Belleau Wood

> Class: Independence

> Commissioned: March 31, 1943

> Service life: 3 years, 9 months, and 13 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1960

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 25. CVL-25 Cowpens

> Class: Independence

> Commissioned: May 28, 1943

> Service life: 3 years, 7 months, and 16 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1960

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 26. CVL-26 Monterey

> Class: Independence

> Commissioned: June 17, 1943

> Service life: 12 years, 6 months, and 30 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1971

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 27. CVL-27 Langley

> Class: Independence

> Commissioned: August 31, 1943

> Service life: 3 years, 5 months, and 11 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1964

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 28. CVL-28 Cabot

> Class: Independence

> Commissioned: July 24, 1943

> Service life: 11 years, 5 months, and 28 days

> Status: Scrapped in 2002

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 29. CVL-29 Bataan

> Class: Independence

> Commissioned: November 17, 1943

> Service life: 10 years, 4 months, and 23 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1961

Source: Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 30. CVL-30 San Jacinto

> Class: Independence

> Commissioned: December 15, 1943

> Service life: 3 years, 2 months, and 14 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1972

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 31. CV-31 Bon Homme Richard

> Class: Essex

> Commissioned: November 26, 1944

> Service life: 26 years, 7 months, and 6 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1992

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 32. CV-32 Leyte

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: April 11, 1946

> Service life: 13 years, 1 month, and 4 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1970

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 33. CV-33 Kearsarge

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: May 2, 1946

> Service life: 23 years, 8 months, and 13 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1974

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 34. CV-34 Oriskany

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: September 25, 1950

> Service life: 28 years, 11 months, and 26 days

> Status: Scuttled as an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico in 2006

Source: Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 35. CV-36 Antietam

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: January 28, 1945

> Service life: 18 years, 3 months, and 10 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1974

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 36. CV-37 Princeton

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: November 18, 1945

> Service life: 24 years, 2 months, and 12 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1971

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 37. CV-38 Shangri-la

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: September 15, 1944

> Service life: 26 years, 10 months, and 15 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1988

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 38. CV-39 Lake Champlain

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: July 3, 1945

> Service life: 20 years, 9 months, and 29 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1972

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 39. CV-40 Tarawa

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: December 8, 1945

> Service life: 14 years, 5 months, and 5 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1968

Source: airandspace / Flickr 40. CVB-41 Midway

> Class: Midway

> Commissioned: September 10, 1945

> Service life: 46 years, 7 months, and 1 day

> Status: Preserved at the USS Midway Museum–San Diego, California

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 41. CVB-42 Franklin D. Roosevelt

> Class: Midway

> Commissioned: October 27, 1945

> Service life: 31 years, 11 months, and 4 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1978

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr 42. CVB-43 Coral Sea

> Class: Midway

> Commissioned: October 1, 1947

> Service life: 42 years, 6 months, and 25 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1993

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 43. CV-45 Valley Forge

> Class: Essex

> Commissioned: November 3, 1946

> Service life: 23 years, 2 months, and 12 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1971

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 44. CV-47 Philippine Sea

> Class: Essex (extended bow)

> Commissioned: May 11, 1946

> Service life: 12 years, 7 months, and 17 days

> Status: Scrapped in 1971

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 45. CV-48 Saipan

> Class: Saipan

> Commissioned: July 14, 1946

> Service life: 23 years and 6 months

> Status: Scrapped in 1976

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr 49. CV-61 Ranger

> Class: Forrestal

> Commissioned: August 10, 1957

> Service life: 35 years and 11 months

> Status: Scrapped in 2017

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images 51. CV-63 Kitty Hawk

> Class: Kitty Hawk

> Commissioned: April 29, 1961

> Service life: 48 years and 13 days

> Status: Designated for scrapping

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 53. CVN-65 Enterprise

> Class: Enterprise

> Commissioned: November 25, 1961

> Service life: 55 years, 2 months, and 9 days

> Status: Scrapped in 2017

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 54. CV-66 America

> Class: Kitty Hawk

> Commissioned: January 23, 1965

> Service life: 31 years, 6 months, and 17 days

> Status: Sunk as a target in 2005

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 55. CV-67 John F. Kennedy

> Class: John F. Kennedy

> Commissioned: September 7, 1968

> Service life: 38 years, 6 months, and 16 days

> Status: Designated for scrapping

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images 57. CVN-69 Dwight D. Eisenhower

> Class: Nimitz

> Commissioned: October 18, 1977

> Service life: 45 years, 9 months, and 1 day

> Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 58. CVN-70 Carl Vinson

> Class: Nimitz

> Commissioned: March 13, 1982

> Service life: 41 years, 4 months, and 5 days

> Status: Stationed at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, California

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 59. CVN-71 Theodore Roosevelt

> Class: Nimitz

> Commissioned: October 25, 1986

> Service life: 36 years, 8 months, and 25 days

> Status: Stationed at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, California

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 60. CVN-72 Abraham Lincoln

> Class: Nimitz

> Commissioned: November 11, 1989

> Service life: 33 years, 8 months, and 9 days

> Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 61. CVN-73 George Washington

> Class: Nimitz

> Commissioned: July 4, 1992

> Service life: 31 years and 16 days

> Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

Source: Sven Eckelkamp / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 63. CVN-75 Harry S. Truman

> Class: Nimitz

> Commissioned: July 25, 1998

> Service life: 24 years, 11 months, and 25 days

> Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images 64. CVN-76 Ronald Reagan

> Class: Nimitz

> Commissioned: July 12, 2003

> Service life: 20 years and 8 days

> Status: Stationed at Yokosuka Naval Base, Yokosuka, Japan

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images 65. CVN-77 George H.W. Bush

> Class: Nimitz

> Commissioned: January 10, 2009

> Service life: 14 years, 6 months, and 10 days

> Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 66. CVN-78 Gerald R. Ford

> Class: Gerald R. Ford

> Commissioned: July 22, 2017

> Service life: 5 years, 11 months, and 28 days

> Status: Stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.