The Longest Sniper Kills Ever Recorded are Beyond Belief

Modern snipers and their rifles are changing the face of the battlefield as we know it. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle is one example of this. He is known as the deadliest sniper in U.S. military history for his service throughout the Global War on Terror. During his tour in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2006, he recorded 91 kills, earning him the name of “The Devil of Ramadi.” Kyle was also credited with hitting an insurgent over 1.2 miles away, a feat of incredible skill aided by modern sniper technology.
Sniper rifles, by and large, are essential tools of modern military forces, offering precision and lethality in long-range engagements. However, it’s not just the rifle that’s important, it’s the shooter behind it. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the longest sniper kills recorded.
To identify the longest sniper shots/kills, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ranked these according to the distance. We included supplemental information regarding the date, conflict, rifle and ammunition used, as well as the nationality of the shooter. It’s worth noting that some names of the shooters were not available so instead we put their nationality for their name.
Here is a look at the longest sniper kills ever recorded:
Why Are We Covering This?
Extreme-range marksmanship has evolved from a battlefield skill into a precise science of ballistics and engineering. By taking a look at the longest recorded sniper kills, we’re not just glorifying distance, we’re exploring how technology, training, and overall mastery of a precision weapon can impact modern warfare and the ever-changing landscape of the modern battlefield.
22. Staff Sergeant Jim Gilliland
- Nationality: United States
- Date: September 2005
- Distance: 1,250 m (1,367 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: M24 Sniper Weapon System, 7.62×51 mm NATO
- Conflict: Iraq War
- Military unit: 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, United States Army
21. Sergeant Major Herbert Sleigh
- Nationality: United States
- Date: February 1918
- Distance: 1,280 m (1,400 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: M1903 Springfield, .30-06 Springfield
- Conflict: World War I
- Military unit: American Expeditionary Forces, United States Army
20. Sergeant First Class Brandon McGuire
- Nationality: United States
- Date: April 2007
- Distance: 1,310 m (1,433 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1 (M107), .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)
- Conflict: Iraq War
- Military unit: 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, United States Army
19. Sergeant Vladimir Ilyin
- Nationality: Soviet Union
- Date: 1985
- Distance: 1,350 m (1,476 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Dragunov SVD, 7.62×54mmR 7N1
- Conflict: Soviet–Afghan War
- Military unit: 345th Independent Guards Airborne Regiment, Soviet Army
18. Norway
- Date: November 2007
- Distance: 1,380 m (1,509 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)
- Conflict: War in Afghanistan
- Military unit: 2nd Battalion, Norwegian Army
17. Billy Dixon
- Nationality: United States
- Date: June 1874
- Distance: 1,406 m (1,538 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Sharps .50–90, .50-90 Sharps
- Conflict: American Indian Wars
- Military unit: Civilian
16. Staff Sergeant Steve Reichert
- Nationality: United States
- Date: April 2004
- Distance: 1,614 m (1,765 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A3, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)
- Conflict: Iraq War
- Military unit: 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, United States Marine Corps
15. Saudi Arabia
- Date: January 2016
- Distance: 1,700 m (1,859 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: PGW Defence Technology LRT-3, .50 BMG
- Conflict: Yemeni Civil War
- Military unit: Royal Saudi Land Forces, Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia
14. Corporal Christopher Reynolds
- Nationality: United Kingdom
- Date: August 2009
- Distance: 1,853 m (2,026 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Accuracy International L115A3, .338 Lapua Magnum (LockBase B408)
- Conflict: War in Afghanistan
- Military unit: The Black Watch (3 SCOT), Royal Regiment of Scotland, British Army
13. Chief Petty Officer Chris Kyle
- Nationality: United States
- Date: August 2008
- Distance: 1,920 m (2,100 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-338, .338 Lapua Magnum
- Conflict: Iraq War
- Military unit: SEAL Team 3, US Naval Special Warfare Command, United States Navy
12. Specialist Nicholas Ranstad
- Nationality: United States
- Date: January 2008
- Distance: 2,092 m (2,288 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG
- Conflict: War in Afghanistan
- Military unit: 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, United States Army
11. South Africa
- Date: August 2013
- Distance: 2,125 m (2,324 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Denel NTW-14.5, 14.5×114mm
- Conflict: MONUSCO
- Military unit: South African Special Forces Brigade, Joint Operations Division, SANDF
10. Gunnery Sergeant Carlos Hathcock
- Nationality: United States
- Date: February 1967
- Distance: 2,286 m (2,500 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: M2 Browning machine gun, .50 BMG[A 1]
- Conflict: Vietnam War
- Military unit: 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, United States Marine Corps
9. Sergeant Brian Kremer
- Nationality: United States
- Date: October 2004
- Distance: 2,300 m (2,515 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)
- Conflict: Iraq War
- Military unit: 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, United States Army
8. Master Corporal Arron Perry
- Nationality: Canada
- Date: March 2002
- Distance: 2,310 m (2,526 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG
- Conflict: War in Afghanistan
- Military unit: 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, Canadian Armed Forces
7. Corporal Rob Furlong
- Nationality: Canada
- Date: March 2002
- Distance: 2,430 m (2,657 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG
- Conflict: War in Afghanistan
- Military unit: 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, Canadian Armed Forces
6. Corporal of Horse Craig Harrison
- Nationality: United Kingdom
- Date: November 2009
- Distance: 2,475 m (2,707 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Accuracy International L115A3, .338 Lapua Magnum (LockBase B408)
- Conflict: War in Afghanistan
- Military unit: Blues and Royals, Household Cavalry, British Army
5. Ukraine
- Date: November 2022
- Distance: 2,710 m (2,964 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: XADO Snipex Alligator, 14.5×114mm
- Conflict: Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Military unit: Ukrainian National Guard, Ministry of Internal Affairs
4. Australia
- Date: April 2012
- Distance: 2,815 m (3,079 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)
- Conflict: War in Afghanistan
- Military unit: 2nd Commando Regiment, SOCOMD, Australian Defence Force
3. Canada
- Date: May 2017
- Distance: 3,540 m (3,871 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG
- Conflict: War in Iraq
- Military unit: Joint Task Force 2, CANSOFCOM, Canadian Armed Forces
2. Viacheslav Kovalskyi
- Nationality: Ukraine
- Date: November 2023
- Distance: 3,800 m (4,156 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Horizon’s Lord [uk], 12.7×114 mm HL
- Conflict: Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Military unit: Special Group “Alpha”, Security Service of Ukraine
1. Ukraine
- Date: August 2025
- Distance: 4,000 m (4,374 yd)
- Sniper and ammunition: Snipex Alligator, 14.5×114mm
- Conflict: Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Military unit: Pryvyd (Ghost) sniper unit
