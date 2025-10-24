The Longest Sniper Kills Ever Recorded are Beyond Belief

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Modern snipers and their rifles are changing the face of the battlefield as we know it. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle is one example of this. He is known as the deadliest sniper in U.S. military history for his service throughout the Global War on Terror. During his tour in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2006, he recorded 91 kills, earning him the name of “The Devil of Ramadi.” Kyle was also credited with hitting an insurgent over 1.2 miles away, a feat of incredible skill aided by modern sniper technology.

Sniper rifles, by and large, are essential tools of modern military forces, offering precision and lethality in long-range engagements. However, it’s not just the rifle that’s important, it’s the shooter behind it. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the longest sniper kills recorded.

To identify the longest sniper shots/kills, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ranked these according to the distance. We included supplemental information regarding the date, conflict, rifle and ammunition used, as well as the nationality of the shooter. It’s worth noting that some names of the shooters were not available so instead we put their nationality for their name.

Here is a look at the longest sniper kills ever recorded:

Why Are We Covering This?

Dr.bike / Wikimedia Commons

Extreme-range marksmanship has evolved from a battlefield skill into a precise science of ballistics and engineering. By taking a look at the longest recorded sniper kills, we’re not just glorifying distance, we’re exploring how technology, training, and overall mastery of a precision weapon can impact modern warfare and the ever-changing landscape of the modern battlefield.

22. Staff Sergeant Jim Gilliland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: United States

United States Date: September 2005

September 2005 Distance: 1,250 m (1,367 yd)

1,250 m (1,367 yd) Sniper and ammunition: M24 Sniper Weapon System, 7.62×51 mm NATO

M24 Sniper Weapon System, 7.62×51 mm NATO Conflict: Iraq War

Iraq War Military unit: 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, United States Army

21. Sergeant Major Herbert Sleigh

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: United States

United States Date: February 1918

February 1918 Distance: 1,280 m (1,400 yd)

1,280 m (1,400 yd) Sniper and ammunition: M1903 Springfield, .30-06 Springfield

M1903 Springfield, .30-06 Springfield Conflict: World War I

World War I Military unit: American Expeditionary Forces, United States Army

20. Sergeant First Class Brandon McGuire

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: United States

United States Date: April 2007

April 2007 Distance: 1,310 m (1,433 yd)

1,310 m (1,433 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1 (M107), .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)

Barrett M82A1 (M107), .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211) Conflict: Iraq War

Iraq War Military unit: 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, United States Army

19. Sergeant Vladimir Ilyin

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Date: 1985

1985 Distance: 1,350 m (1,476 yd)

1,350 m (1,476 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Dragunov SVD, 7.62×54mmR 7N1

Dragunov SVD, 7.62×54mmR 7N1 Conflict: Soviet–Afghan War

Soviet–Afghan War Military unit: 345th Independent Guards Airborne Regiment, Soviet Army

18. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date: November 2007

November 2007 Distance: 1,380 m (1,509 yd)

1,380 m (1,509 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)

Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211) Conflict: War in Afghanistan

War in Afghanistan Military unit: 2nd Battalion, Norwegian Army

17. Billy Dixon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: United States

United States Date: June 1874

June 1874 Distance: 1,406 m (1,538 yd)

1,406 m (1,538 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Sharps .50–90, .50-90 Sharps

Sharps .50–90, .50-90 Sharps Conflict: American Indian Wars

American Indian Wars Military unit: Civilian

16. Staff Sergeant Steve Reichert

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: United States

United States Date: April 2004

April 2004 Distance: 1,614 m (1,765 yd)

1,614 m (1,765 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A3, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)

Barrett M82A3, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211) Conflict: Iraq War

Iraq War Military unit: 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, United States Marine Corps

15. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date: January 2016

January 2016 Distance: 1,700 m (1,859 yd)

1,700 m (1,859 yd) Sniper and ammunition: PGW Defence Technology LRT-3, .50 BMG

PGW Defence Technology LRT-3, .50 BMG Conflict: Yemeni Civil War

Yemeni Civil War Military unit: Royal Saudi Land Forces, Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia

14. Corporal Christopher Reynolds

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Date: August 2009

August 2009 Distance: 1,853 m (2,026 yd)

1,853 m (2,026 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Accuracy International L115A3, .338 Lapua Magnum (LockBase B408)

Accuracy International L115A3, .338 Lapua Magnum (LockBase B408) Conflict: War in Afghanistan

War in Afghanistan Military unit: The Black Watch (3 SCOT), Royal Regiment of Scotland, British Army

13. Chief Petty Officer Chris Kyle

TSHA ~ in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: United States

United States Date: August 2008

August 2008 Distance: 1,920 m (2,100 yd)

1,920 m (2,100 yd) Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-338, .338 Lapua Magnum

McMillan TAC-338, .338 Lapua Magnum Conflict: Iraq War

Iraq War Military unit: SEAL Team 3, US Naval Special Warfare Command, United States Navy

12. Specialist Nicholas Ranstad

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: United States

United States Date: January 2008

January 2008 Distance: 2,092 m (2,288 yd)

2,092 m (2,288 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG

Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG Conflict: War in Afghanistan

War in Afghanistan Military unit: 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, United States Army

11. South Africa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date: August 2013

August 2013 Distance: 2,125 m (2,324 yd)

2,125 m (2,324 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Denel NTW-14.5, 14.5×114mm

Denel NTW-14.5, 14.5×114mm Conflict: MONUSCO

MONUSCO Military unit: South African Special Forces Brigade, Joint Operations Division, SANDF

10. Gunnery Sergeant Carlos Hathcock

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: United States

United States Date: February 1967

February 1967 Distance: 2,286 m (2,500 yd)

2,286 m (2,500 yd) Sniper and ammunition: M2 Browning machine gun, .50 BMG[A 1]

M2 Browning machine gun, .50 BMG[A 1] Conflict: Vietnam War

Vietnam War Military unit: 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, United States Marine Corps

9. Sergeant Brian Kremer

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: United States

United States Date: October 2004

October 2004 Distance: 2,300 m (2,515 yd)

2,300 m (2,515 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)

Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211) Conflict: Iraq War

Iraq War Military unit: 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, United States Army

8. Master Corporal Arron Perry

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: Canada

Canada Date: March 2002

March 2002 Distance: 2,310 m (2,526 yd)

2,310 m (2,526 yd) Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG

McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG Conflict: War in Afghanistan

War in Afghanistan Military unit: 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, Canadian Armed Forces

7. Corporal Rob Furlong

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: Canada

Canada Date: March 2002

March 2002 Distance: 2,430 m (2,657 yd)

2,430 m (2,657 yd) Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG

McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG Conflict: War in Afghanistan

War in Afghanistan Military unit: 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, Canadian Armed Forces

6. Corporal of Horse Craig Harrison

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Date: November 2009

November 2009 Distance: 2,475 m (2,707 yd)

2,475 m (2,707 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Accuracy International L115A3, .338 Lapua Magnum (LockBase B408)

Accuracy International L115A3, .338 Lapua Magnum (LockBase B408) Conflict: War in Afghanistan

War in Afghanistan Military unit: Blues and Royals, Household Cavalry, British Army

5. Ukraine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date: November 2022

November 2022 Distance: 2,710 m (2,964 yd)

2,710 m (2,964 yd) Sniper and ammunition: XADO Snipex Alligator, 14.5×114mm

XADO Snipex Alligator, 14.5×114mm Conflict: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian invasion of Ukraine Military unit: Ukrainian National Guard, Ministry of Internal Affairs

4. Australia

NATO International Security Assistance Force Public Affairs / Wikimedia Commons

Date: April 2012

April 2012 Distance: 2,815 m (3,079 yd)

2,815 m (3,079 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)

Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211) Conflict: War in Afghanistan

War in Afghanistan Military unit: 2nd Commando Regiment, SOCOMD, Australian Defence Force

3. Canada

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date: May 2017

May 2017 Distance: 3,540 m (3,871 yd)

3,540 m (3,871 yd) Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG

McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG Conflict: War in Iraq

War in Iraq Military unit: Joint Task Force 2, CANSOFCOM, Canadian Armed Forces

2. Viacheslav Kovalskyi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: Ukraine

Ukraine Date: November 2023

November 2023 Distance: 3,800 m (4,156 yd)

3,800 m (4,156 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Horizon’s Lord [uk], 12.7×114 mm HL

Horizon’s Lord [uk], 12.7×114 mm HL Conflict: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian invasion of Ukraine Military unit: Special Group “Alpha”, Security Service of Ukraine

1. Ukraine

Noah Brooks / Wikimedia Commons

Date: August 2025

August 2025 Distance: 4,000 m (4,374 yd)

4,000 m (4,374 yd) Sniper and ammunition: Snipex Alligator, 14.5×114mm

Snipex Alligator, 14.5×114mm Conflict: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian invasion of Ukraine Military unit: Pryvyd (Ghost) sniper unit