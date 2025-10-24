S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Running on Lower Than Expected Inflation
Home > Military > The Longest Sniper Kills Ever Recorded are Beyond Belief

Military

The Longest Sniper Kills Ever Recorded are Beyond Belief

The Longest Sniper Kills Ever Recorded are Beyond Belief
By Chris Lange
Key Points

  • Modern snipers and their rifles are changing the face of the battlefield as we know it
  • Navy SEAL Chris Kyle is known as the deadliest sniper in U.S. military history for his service throughout the Global War on Terror
  • Sniper rifles, by and large, are essential tools of modern military forces, offering precision and lethality in long-range engagements
  Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset's free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don't waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Modern snipers and their rifles are changing the face of the battlefield as we know it. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle is one example of this. He is known as the deadliest sniper in U.S. military history for his service throughout the Global War on Terror. During his tour in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2006, he recorded 91 kills, earning him the name of “The Devil of Ramadi.” Kyle was also credited with hitting an insurgent over 1.2 miles away, a feat of incredible skill aided by modern sniper technology.

Sniper rifles, by and large, are essential tools of modern military forces, offering precision and lethality in long-range engagements. However, it’s not just the rifle that’s important, it’s the shooter behind it. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the longest sniper kills recorded.

To identify the longest sniper shots/kills, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ranked these according to the distance. We included supplemental information regarding the date, conflict, rifle and ammunition used, as well as the nationality of the shooter. It’s worth noting that some names of the shooters were not available so instead we put their nationality for their name.

Here is a look at the longest sniper kills ever recorded:

Why Are We Covering This?

Dr.bike / Wikimedia Commons

Extreme-range marksmanship has evolved from a battlefield skill into a precise science of ballistics and engineering. By taking a look at the longest recorded sniper kills, we’re not just glorifying distance, we’re exploring how technology, training, and overall mastery of a precision weapon can impact modern warfare and the ever-changing landscape of the modern battlefield.

22. Staff Sergeant Jim Gilliland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: United States
  • Date: September 2005
  • Distance: 1,250 m (1,367 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: M24 Sniper Weapon System, 7.62×51 mm NATO
  • Conflict: Iraq War
  • Military unit: 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, United States Army

21. Sergeant Major Herbert Sleigh

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: United States
  • Date: February 1918
  • Distance: 1,280 m (1,400 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: M1903 Springfield, .30-06 Springfield
  • Conflict: World War I
  • Military unit: American Expeditionary Forces, United States Army

20. Sergeant First Class Brandon McGuire

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: United States
  • Date: April 2007
  • Distance: 1,310 m (1,433 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1 (M107), .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)
  • Conflict: Iraq War
  • Military unit: 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, United States Army

19. Sergeant Vladimir Ilyin

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: Soviet Union
  • Date: 1985
  • Distance: 1,350 m (1,476 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Dragunov SVD, 7.62×54mmR 7N1
  • Conflict: Soviet–Afghan War
  • Military unit: 345th Independent Guards Airborne Regiment, Soviet Army

18. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date: November 2007
  • Distance: 1,380 m (1,509 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)
  • Conflict: War in Afghanistan
  • Military unit: 2nd Battalion, Norwegian Army

17. Billy Dixon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: United States
  • Date: June 1874
  • Distance: 1,406 m (1,538 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Sharps .50–90, .50-90 Sharps
  • Conflict: American Indian Wars
  • Military unit: Civilian

16. Staff Sergeant Steve Reichert

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: United States
  • Date: April 2004
  • Distance: 1,614 m (1,765 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A3, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)
  • Conflict: Iraq War
  • Military unit: 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, United States Marine Corps

15. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date: January 2016
  • Distance: 1,700 m (1,859 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: PGW Defence Technology LRT-3, .50 BMG
  • Conflict: Yemeni Civil War
  • Military unit: Royal Saudi Land Forces, Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia

14. Corporal Christopher Reynolds

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: United Kingdom
  • Date: August 2009
  • Distance: 1,853 m (2,026 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Accuracy International L115A3, .338 Lapua Magnum (LockBase B408)
  • Conflict: War in Afghanistan
  • Military unit: The Black Watch (3 SCOT), Royal Regiment of Scotland, British Army

13. Chief Petty Officer Chris Kyle

TSHA ~ in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: United States
  • Date: August 2008
  • Distance: 1,920 m (2,100 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-338, .338 Lapua Magnum
  • Conflict: Iraq War
  • Military unit: SEAL Team 3, US Naval Special Warfare Command, United States Navy

12. Specialist Nicholas Ranstad

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: United States
  • Date: January 2008
  • Distance: 2,092 m (2,288 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG
  • Conflict: War in Afghanistan
  • Military unit: 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, United States Army

11. South Africa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date: August 2013
  • Distance: 2,125 m (2,324 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Denel NTW-14.5, 14.5×114mm
  • Conflict: MONUSCO
  • Military unit: South African Special Forces Brigade, Joint Operations Division, SANDF

10. Gunnery Sergeant Carlos Hathcock

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: United States
  • Date: February 1967
  • Distance: 2,286 m (2,500 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: M2 Browning machine gun, .50 BMG[A 1]
  • Conflict: Vietnam War
  • Military unit: 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, United States Marine Corps

9. Sergeant Brian Kremer

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: United States
  • Date: October 2004
  • Distance: 2,300 m (2,515 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)
  • Conflict: Iraq War
  • Military unit: 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, United States Army

8. Master Corporal Arron Perry

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: Canada
  • Date: March 2002
  • Distance: 2,310 m (2,526 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG
  • Conflict: War in Afghanistan
  • Military unit: 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, Canadian Armed Forces

7. Corporal Rob Furlong

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: Canada
  • Date: March 2002
  • Distance: 2,430 m (2,657 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG
  • Conflict: War in Afghanistan
  • Military unit: 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, Canadian Armed Forces

6. Corporal of Horse Craig Harrison

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: United Kingdom
  • Date: November 2009
  • Distance: 2,475 m (2,707 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Accuracy International L115A3, .338 Lapua Magnum (LockBase B408)
  • Conflict: War in Afghanistan
  • Military unit: Blues and Royals, Household Cavalry, British Army

5. Ukraine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date: November 2022
  • Distance: 2,710 m (2,964 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: XADO Snipex Alligator, 14.5×114mm
  • Conflict: Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • Military unit: Ukrainian National Guard, Ministry of Internal Affairs

4. Australia

NATO International Security Assistance Force Public Affairs / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date: April 2012
  • Distance: 2,815 m (3,079 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Barrett M82A1, .50 BMG (Raufoss Mk 211)
  • Conflict: War in Afghanistan
  • Military unit: 2nd Commando Regiment, SOCOMD, Australian Defence Force

3. Canada

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date: May 2017
  • Distance: 3,540 m (3,871 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: McMillan TAC-50, .50 BMG
  • Conflict: War in Iraq
  • Military unit: Joint Task Force 2, CANSOFCOM, Canadian Armed Forces

2. Viacheslav Kovalskyi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Nationality: Ukraine
  • Date: November 2023
  • Distance: 3,800 m (4,156 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Horizon’s Lord [uk], 12.7×114 mm HL
  • Conflict: Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • Military unit: Special Group “Alpha”, Security Service of Ukraine

1. Ukraine

Noah Brooks / Wikimedia Commons

  • Date: August 2025
  • Distance: 4,000 m (4,374 yd)
  • Sniper and ammunition: Snipex Alligator, 14.5×114mm
  • Conflict: Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • Military unit: Pryvyd (Ghost) sniper unit

Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings
Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Continue Reading

Meet the American Sniper With the Longest Recorded Kill
Aaron Webber | Aug 23, 2024

Meet the American Sniper With the Longest Recorded Kill

Sergeant Brian Kremer of the United States Army killed an Iraqi insurgent in 2004. He holds the record for the…
The Barrett XM109 is a 6,000-Foot Game Changing Sniper Rifle
Chris Lange | Oct 15, 2025

The Barrett XM109 is a 6,000-Foot Game Changing Sniper Rifle

One of the newest sniper rifles–or anti-materiel–rifles to find its way into the US Armed Forces is the Barrett XM109.…
This Is the Rifle Used by Navy SEAL Sniper Chris Kyle
Jenn Boozer | Mar 7, 2025

This Is the Rifle Used by Navy SEAL Sniper Chris Kyle

Chris Kyle became famous for his work as a Navy SEAL sniper, but he used only one of many weapons…
Sniper Rifles of Reputation: From America’s M107 to China’s QBU-202
Chris Lange | Oct 8, 2025

Sniper Rifles of Reputation: From America’s M107 to China’s QBU-202

Sniper rifles are some of the most iconic small arms in use today, fielded by every armed force in the…
Every U.S. Military Rifle Since WWII — By Caliber and Rate of Fire
Sam Stebbins | Sep 23, 2025

Every U.S. Military Rifle Since WWII — By Caliber and Rate of Fire

As detailed in its latest annual budget request, the U.S. Department of Defense plans to spend $395.5 million on next-generation…
The Terrifying Weapons of the US Military
Christian Drerup | Oct 12, 2024

The Terrifying Weapons of the US Military

The U.S. military is massive, well-funded, and highly effective. Due to these factors, it is no surprise the American military…
Every Rifle the U.S. Marines Have Used Since Vietnam
Sam Stebbins | Oct 4, 2025

Every Rifle the U.S. Marines Have Used Since Vietnam

Of the four main fighting branches of the U.S. military, the Marine Corps is perhaps the most versatile and combat…
This Gun Can Strike Four Times Past Normal Combat Range
Jessica Lynn | Nov 14, 2024

This Gun Can Strike Four Times Past Normal Combat Range

Long-range sniper rifles fundamentally change how military forces approach combat scenarios. Since many of these weapons can strike from half…
The 16 Sniper Rifles Used by the US Military
Sam Stebbins | Aug 15, 2023

The 16 Sniper Rifles Used by the US Military

Used by the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps, snipers fulfill a specialized role in military operations. Their primary function is…

