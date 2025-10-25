S&P 500
Home > Military > USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Deploys to the Caribbean Amid Rising Tensions

Military

USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Deploys to the Caribbean Amid Rising Tensions

By Chris Lange
Key Points

  • The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has officially deployed for operations in the Caribbean
  • This carrier group is centered around the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and it includes surface escorts and support vessels
  • The USS Gerald. R Ford comes with an airwing of at least 75 aircraft at the ready for combat and logistical roles
The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has officially deployed for operations in the Caribbean, signaling a strategic presence amid increased regional tensions. This carrier group is centered around the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and it includes surface escorts and support vessels. Historically, carrier strike groups have been instrumental in protecting regional stability. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the vessels within this carrier strike group.

To identify the naval vessels in the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and news sources. We included supplemental information about these vessels including the classification, type, commission date, top speed, and armament. Note that submarines that usually accompany carrier strike groups were not included because this information was not publicly available.

The Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is one of the newest and most expensive aircraft carriers to enter the U.S. Navy with a whopping $12.8 billion price tag at its commissioning in 2017. Although this carrier doesn’t have much in terms of armament, its Arleigh-Burke escorts have all the firepower it needs. Also, the USS Gerald. R Ford comes with an airwing of at least 75 aircraft at the ready for combat and logistical roles.

Here is a look at the U.S. Navy’s Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group:

Why Are We Covering This?

Cassin+Young | USS Cassin Young (destroyer)
teemu08 / Flickr

Knowing the ships and submarines in the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also, the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Class: Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier
  • Type: Nuclear-powered supercarrier
  • Commission date: July 22, 2017
  • Engine: 2 × A1B nuclear reactors driving 4 shafts
  • Top speed: 30+ knots
  • Personnel: ~4,550 total (ship, air wing, staff)
  • Displacement: ~100,000 tons (full load)
  • Armament: ESSM, RAM, Phalanx CIWS, Mk 38 25 mm guns (self-defense fit)

USS Normandy (CG-60)

USS Normandy (CG 60) transits ... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Normandy (CG 60) transits ... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Class: Ticonderoga-class
  • Type: Aegis guided-missile cruiser
  • Commission date: December 9, 1989
  • Engine: 4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 shafts
  • Top speed: 30+ knots
  • Personnel: ~24 officers, ~340 enlisted (≈364 total)
  • Displacement: ~9,600 tons (full load)
  • Armament: Mk 41 VLS (Standard missiles, Tomahawk, VLA ASROC), 2 × Mk 45 5-in guns, 2 × Phalanx CIWS, 2 × triple Mk 32 torpedo tubes

USS Mitscher (DDG-57)

U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Sherwin Thomas / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer
  • Commission date: December 10, 1994
  • Engine: 4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 shafts
  • Top speed: 31+ knots
  • Personnel: ~281 (33 officers, 38 CPO, 210 enlisted)
  • Displacement: ~8,558 long tons
  • Armament: Mk 41 VLS (SM family, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in gun, CIWS, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; Harpoon launchers

USS Mahan (DDG-72

U.S. Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer
  • Commission date: February 14, 1998
  • Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts
  • Top speed: 30+ knots
  • Personnel: ~329
  • Displacement: ~8,637 long tons (full load)
  • Armament: Mk 41 VLS (SM family, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in gun, CIWS, 2 × triple torpedo tubes

USS Bainbridge (DDG-96)

USS Bainbridge fires its Mark ... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Bainbridge fires its Mark ... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer
  • Commission date: November 12, 2005
  • Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts
  • Top speed: 30+ knots
  • Personnel: ~270–329
  • Displacement: ~9,200 tons (full load)
  • Armament: 96-cell Mk 41 VLS (SM family incl. ESSM quad-pack, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in/62 gun, CIWS, 2 × Mk 38 25 mm, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; embarked MH-60R helos

USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98)

russian+navy+Destroyers | Two Russian Sukhoi Su-24 attack aircraft fly over USS Donald Cook.
usnavy / Flickr

  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer
  • Commission date: January 28, 2006
  • Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts
  • Top speed: 30+ knots
  • Personnel: ~329
  • Displacement: ~9,200 tons (full load)
  • Armament: 96-cell Mk 41 VLS (SM family incl. ESSM, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in/62 gun, CIWS, 2 × Mk 38 25 mm, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; 2 × MH-60

USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81)

The Arleigh Burke-class guided... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The Arleigh Burke-class guided... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class
  • Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer
  • Commission date: March 10, 2001
  • Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts
  • Top speed: 30+ knots
  • Personnel: ~329
  • Displacement: ~9,200 tons (full load)
  • Armament: 96-cell Mk 41 VLS (SM family incl. ESSM, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in/62 gun, CIWS, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; hangars for 2 × MH-60R

USNS Supply (T-AOE-6)

USNS Supply resupplies the Dan... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USNS Supply resupplies the Dan... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Class: Supply-class
  • Type: MSC fast combat support (oiler/ammo/dry stores)
  • Commission date: Commissioned as USS Supply (AOE-6) on Feb. 26, 1994; transferred to MSC as USNS Supply on July 13, 2001
  • Engine: 4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 propellers
  • Top speed: ~26 knots
  • Personnel: ~176 civilian mariners + ~59 military detachment
  • Displacement: ~48,800 long tons (full load)
  • Armament: Unarmed in MSC service

Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel to Take on Broadcom: 3 Reasons the Stock is Surging 8% After Q3 Earnings
Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 23, 2025

Intel Shares Surge 8% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Continue Reading

The 19 Warships and Submarines of the US Navy Fleet
Chris Lange | Nov 16, 2023

The 19 Warships and Submarines of the US Navy Fleet

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has been deployed to the Middle East, just off the coast of Israel,…
Every Ship and Submarine Type in the US Navy
Chris Lange | Dec 5, 2023

Every Ship and Submarine Type in the US Navy

The U.S. Navy currently consists of 243 warships and submarines that occupy a variety of roles. The Gerald R. Ford-class…
These Warships and Submarines Are the Future of the U.S. Navy
Kellianne Matthews | Apr 10, 2025

These Warships and Submarines Are the Future of the U.S. Navy

On April 5, 2025, the United States Navy unveiled its latest submarine, the USS Iowa. This new 377-foot-long submarine is…
Pearl Harbor Attack Mobilized U.S. Navy’s Largest Battleships with 31,400 Ton USS Arizona Destroyed
Jenn Boozer | Aug 29, 2025

Pearl Harbor Attack Mobilized U.S. Navy’s Largest Battleships with 31,400 Ton USS Arizona Destroyed

24/7 Wall St. Insights We used data from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft. This attack…
This US Aircraft Carrier, Scuttled at the Battle of The Coral Sea, Was Finally Found
Chris Lange | Jul 19, 2024

This US Aircraft Carrier, Scuttled at the Battle of The Coral Sea, Was Finally Found

The USS Lexington (CV-2) was recently found in the waters of the Coral Sea just 500 miles off the eastern…
The Battle of the Coral Sea Might’ve Ended Differently Without These Ships
Jessica Lynn | Nov 21, 2024

The Battle of the Coral Sea Might’ve Ended Differently Without These Ships

In December 1941, Japanese military forces had devastated forces around the globe. They had attacked the U.S. at Pearl Harbor,…
What Is the USS Fitzgerald and How Much Did It Cost to Build?
John Harrington | Jun 19, 2017

What Is the USS Fitzgerald and How Much Did It Cost to Build?

The USS Fitzgerald's collision with a merchant vessel southwest of the Japanese city of Yokosuka near Tokyo on Saturday resulted…
These Are the Iconic Warships That Fought the Battle of the Coral Sea
Jennifer Geer | Sep 20, 2024

These Are the Iconic Warships That Fought the Battle of the Coral Sea

24/7 Wall St. Insights 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and historical sources and compiled a list of the warships…
20 of the US Military’s Deadliest Weapons
Chris Lange | May 2, 2024

20 of the US Military’s Deadliest Weapons

The United States military possesses a series of formidable weapons, which demonstrate its technological superiority and global reach. One example…

