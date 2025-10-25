USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Deploys to the Caribbean Amid Rising Tensions

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has officially deployed for operations in the Caribbean

This carrier group is centered around the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and it includes surface escorts and support vessels

The USS Gerald. R Ford comes with an airwing of at least 75 aircraft at the ready for combat and logistical roles

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has officially deployed for operations in the Caribbean, signaling a strategic presence amid increased regional tensions. This carrier group is centered around the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and it includes surface escorts and support vessels. Historically, carrier strike groups have been instrumental in protecting regional stability. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the vessels within this carrier strike group.

To identify the naval vessels in the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and news sources. We included supplemental information about these vessels including the classification, type, commission date, top speed, and armament. Note that submarines that usually accompany carrier strike groups were not included because this information was not publicly available.

The Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is one of the newest and most expensive aircraft carriers to enter the U.S. Navy with a whopping $12.8 billion price tag at its commissioning in 2017. Although this carrier doesn’t have much in terms of armament, its Arleigh-Burke escorts have all the firepower it needs. Also, the USS Gerald. R Ford comes with an airwing of at least 75 aircraft at the ready for combat and logistical roles.

Here is a look at the U.S. Navy’s Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group:

Why Are We Covering This?

teemu08 / Flickr

Knowing the ships and submarines in the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also, the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier

Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Type: Nuclear-powered supercarrier

Nuclear-powered supercarrier Commission date: July 22, 2017

July 22, 2017 Engine: 2 × A1B nuclear reactors driving 4 shafts

2 × A1B nuclear reactors driving 4 shafts Top speed: 30+ knots

30+ knots Personnel: ~4,550 total (ship, air wing, staff)

~4,550 total (ship, air wing, staff) Displacement: ~100,000 tons (full load)

~100,000 tons (full load) Armament: ESSM, RAM, Phalanx CIWS, Mk 38 25 mm guns (self-defense fit)

USS Normandy (CG-60)

Class: Ticonderoga-class

Ticonderoga-class Type: Aegis guided-missile cruiser

Aegis guided-missile cruiser Commission date: December 9, 1989

December 9, 1989 Engine: 4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 shafts

4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 shafts Top speed: 30+ knots

30+ knots Personnel: ~24 officers, ~340 enlisted (≈364 total)

~24 officers, ~340 enlisted (≈364 total) Displacement: ~9,600 tons (full load)

~9,600 tons (full load) Armament: Mk 41 VLS (Standard missiles, Tomahawk, VLA ASROC), 2 × Mk 45 5-in guns, 2 × Phalanx CIWS, 2 × triple Mk 32 torpedo tubes

USS Mitscher (DDG-57)

U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Sherwin Thomas / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer

Aegis guided-missile destroyer Commission date: December 10, 1994

December 10, 1994 Engine: 4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 shafts

4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 shafts Top speed: 31+ knots

31+ knots Personnel: ~281 (33 officers, 38 CPO, 210 enlisted)

~281 (33 officers, 38 CPO, 210 enlisted) Displacement: ~8,558 long tons

~8,558 long tons Armament: Mk 41 VLS (SM family, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in gun, CIWS, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; Harpoon launchers

USS Mahan (DDG-72

U.S. Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer

Aegis guided-missile destroyer Commission date: February 14, 1998

February 14, 1998 Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts

4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts Top speed: 30+ knots

30+ knots Personnel: ~329

~329 Displacement: ~8,637 long tons (full load)

~8,637 long tons (full load) Armament: Mk 41 VLS (SM family, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in gun, CIWS, 2 × triple torpedo tubes

USS Bainbridge (DDG-96)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer

Aegis guided-missile destroyer Commission date: November 12, 2005

November 12, 2005 Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts

4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts Top speed: 30+ knots

30+ knots Personnel: ~270–329

~270–329 Displacement: ~9,200 tons (full load)

~9,200 tons (full load) Armament: 96-cell Mk 41 VLS (SM family incl. ESSM quad-pack, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in/62 gun, CIWS, 2 × Mk 38 25 mm, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; embarked MH-60R helos

USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98)

usnavy / Flickr

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer

Aegis guided-missile destroyer Commission date: January 28, 2006

January 28, 2006 Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts

4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts Top speed: 30+ knots

30+ knots Personnel: ~329

~329 Displacement: ~9,200 tons (full load)

~9,200 tons (full load) Armament: 96-cell Mk 41 VLS (SM family incl. ESSM, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in/62 gun, CIWS, 2 × Mk 38 25 mm, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; 2 × MH-60

USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81)

Class: Arleigh Burke-class

Arleigh Burke-class Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer

Aegis guided-missile destroyer Commission date: March 10, 2001

March 10, 2001 Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts

4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts Top speed: 30+ knots

30+ knots Personnel: ~329

~329 Displacement: ~9,200 tons (full load)

~9,200 tons (full load) Armament: 96-cell Mk 41 VLS (SM family incl. ESSM, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in/62 gun, CIWS, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; hangars for 2 × MH-60R

USNS Supply (T-AOE-6)

Class: Supply-class

Supply-class Type: MSC fast combat support (oiler/ammo/dry stores)

MSC fast combat support (oiler/ammo/dry stores) Commission date: Commissioned as USS Supply (AOE-6) on Feb. 26, 1994; transferred to MSC as USNS Supply on July 13, 2001

Commissioned as USS Supply (AOE-6) on Feb. 26, 1994; transferred to MSC as USNS Supply on July 13, 2001 Engine: 4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 propellers

4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 propellers Top speed: ~26 knots

~26 knots Personnel: ~176 civilian mariners + ~59 military detachment

~176 civilian mariners + ~59 military detachment Displacement: ~48,800 long tons (full load)

~48,800 long tons (full load) Armament: Unarmed in MSC service