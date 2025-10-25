USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Deploys to the Caribbean Amid Rising Tensions

Key Points
- The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has officially deployed for operations in the Caribbean
- This carrier group is centered around the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and it includes surface escorts and support vessels
- The USS Gerald. R Ford comes with an airwing of at least 75 aircraft at the ready for combat and logistical roles
The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has officially deployed for operations in the Caribbean, signaling a strategic presence amid increased regional tensions. This carrier group is centered around the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and it includes surface escorts and support vessels. Historically, carrier strike groups have been instrumental in protecting regional stability. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the vessels within this carrier strike group.
To identify the naval vessels in the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and news sources. We included supplemental information about these vessels including the classification, type, commission date, top speed, and armament. Note that submarines that usually accompany carrier strike groups were not included because this information was not publicly available.
The Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is one of the newest and most expensive aircraft carriers to enter the U.S. Navy with a whopping $12.8 billion price tag at its commissioning in 2017. Although this carrier doesn’t have much in terms of armament, its Arleigh-Burke escorts have all the firepower it needs. Also, the USS Gerald. R Ford comes with an airwing of at least 75 aircraft at the ready for combat and logistical roles.
Here is a look at the U.S. Navy’s Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group:
Why Are We Covering This?
Knowing the ships and submarines in the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also, the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.
USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)
- Class: Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier
- Type: Nuclear-powered supercarrier
- Commission date: July 22, 2017
- Engine: 2 × A1B nuclear reactors driving 4 shafts
- Top speed: 30+ knots
- Personnel: ~4,550 total (ship, air wing, staff)
- Displacement: ~100,000 tons (full load)
- Armament: ESSM, RAM, Phalanx CIWS, Mk 38 25 mm guns (self-defense fit)
USS Normandy (CG-60)
- Class: Ticonderoga-class
- Type: Aegis guided-missile cruiser
- Commission date: December 9, 1989
- Engine: 4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 shafts
- Top speed: 30+ knots
- Personnel: ~24 officers, ~340 enlisted (≈364 total)
- Displacement: ~9,600 tons (full load)
- Armament: Mk 41 VLS (Standard missiles, Tomahawk, VLA ASROC), 2 × Mk 45 5-in guns, 2 × Phalanx CIWS, 2 × triple Mk 32 torpedo tubes
USS Mitscher (DDG-57)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer
- Commission date: December 10, 1994
- Engine: 4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 shafts
- Top speed: 31+ knots
- Personnel: ~281 (33 officers, 38 CPO, 210 enlisted)
- Displacement: ~8,558 long tons
- Armament: Mk 41 VLS (SM family, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in gun, CIWS, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; Harpoon launchers
USS Mahan (DDG-72
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer
- Commission date: February 14, 1998
- Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts
- Top speed: 30+ knots
- Personnel: ~329
- Displacement: ~8,637 long tons (full load)
- Armament: Mk 41 VLS (SM family, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in gun, CIWS, 2 × triple torpedo tubes
USS Bainbridge (DDG-96)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer
- Commission date: November 12, 2005
- Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts
- Top speed: 30+ knots
- Personnel: ~270–329
- Displacement: ~9,200 tons (full load)
- Armament: 96-cell Mk 41 VLS (SM family incl. ESSM quad-pack, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in/62 gun, CIWS, 2 × Mk 38 25 mm, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; embarked MH-60R helos
USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer
- Commission date: January 28, 2006
- Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts
- Top speed: 30+ knots
- Personnel: ~329
- Displacement: ~9,200 tons (full load)
- Armament: 96-cell Mk 41 VLS (SM family incl. ESSM, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in/62 gun, CIWS, 2 × Mk 38 25 mm, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; 2 × MH-60
USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81)
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
- Type: Aegis guided-missile destroyer
- Commission date: March 10, 2001
- Engine: 4 × GE LM2500-30 gas turbines; 2 shafts
- Top speed: 30+ knots
- Personnel: ~329
- Displacement: ~9,200 tons (full load)
- Armament: 96-cell Mk 41 VLS (SM family incl. ESSM, Tomahawk, VLA), 5-in/62 gun, CIWS, 2 × triple torpedo tubes; hangars for 2 × MH-60R
USNS Supply (T-AOE-6)
- Class: Supply-class
- Type: MSC fast combat support (oiler/ammo/dry stores)
- Commission date: Commissioned as USS Supply (AOE-6) on Feb. 26, 1994; transferred to MSC as USNS Supply on July 13, 2001
- Engine: 4 × GE LM2500 gas turbines; 2 propellers
- Top speed: ~26 knots
- Personnel: ~176 civilian mariners + ~59 military detachment
- Displacement: ~48,800 long tons (full load)
- Armament: Unarmed in MSC service
The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/usnavy/48991100602/" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pu...</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/usnavy/" target="_blank" style="100%">Official U.S. Navy Page</a>