Stock Market Live December 24: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat Ahead of Christmas

These WWII Weapons Still Influence Modern Combat Doctrine

  • The M1 Garand established semi-automatic rifles as the infantry standard and shaped modern assault doctrine.
  • The StG 44 created the blueprint for modern assault rifles with its intermediate-caliber design.
  • WWII radar and sonar systems laid the foundation for sensor-driven warfare and modern command operations.
By Chris Lange Published
These WWII Weapons Still Influence Modern Combat Doctrine

© Aastels / Shutterstock.com

Much of what defines modern warfare was born during World War II. From combined arms operations to strategic bombing and amphibious assault, the conflict produced weapons that permanently altered how wars are fought. These weren’t temporary solutions—they were answers to fundamental battlefield problems. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the most influential weapons from World War II.

To determine the WWII weapons that heavily influenced modern combat doctrine, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We included supplemental information regarding when each weapon was introduced, what role it had in WWII, and how it influenced modern combat as we know it.

Here is a look at the World War II weapons that still influence modern combat doctrine:

Why Are We Covering This?

The United States Marine Corps War Memorial in a close-up of the Marines raising the American Flag. Stark, with the flag lending color to the scene.
Paul MacKenzie / Shutterstock.com

World War II forced militaries to confront combat on an unprecedented scale, accelerating innovations that still underpin modern doctrine. Many of today’s battlefield assumptions—about fire-and-maneuver, combined arms, air power, sensors, and logistics—trace directly back to weapons developed during the war. By examining the WWII systems that continue to influence how wars are fought, this piece highlights the origins of modern combat thinking and explains why lessons forged over 80 years ago remain relevant today.

World War II as the Foundation of Modern Warfare

World War II - US Navy, Pacific Ocean
Getty Images / Archive Photos via Getty Images

World War II was not just a global conflict; it was the laboratory where modern combat doctrine was forged. Faced with industrial-scale warfare, militaries were forced to innovate rapidly across land, sea, and air. Many of the weapons introduced during this period did more than win battles—they established principles that still govern how modern forces organize, fight, and equip themselves.

Doctrine Was Shaped by Necessity, Not Theory

World War II Soldiers Looking for the Enemy
Terry J Alcorn / E+ via Getty Images

WWII exposed the limits of prewar thinking. Static defenses collapsed, massed formations evolved, and flexibility became essential. Weapons that succeeded did so because they solved real battlefield problems: mobility, firepower, survivability, and coordination. Doctrine followed performance, not planning, and militaries rewrote how they fought based on what actually worked under fire.

Firepower, Mobility, and Integration Became Central

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The war demonstrated that no single weapon could dominate alone. Infantry weapons, armor, artillery, airpower, and naval forces had to operate as integrated systems. Automatic weapons enabled fire-and-maneuver, tanks relied on infantry and logistics, and aircraft reshaped both battlefield support and strategic reach. This integration remains a defining feature of modern combat doctrine.

Technology Began Driving Command and Control

Grumman+F-14+Tomcat | Grumman F-14 &#039;Tomcat&#039;
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Sensors and communications emerged as decisive tools during WWII. Radar, sonar, and improved fire-control systems transformed detection, targeting, and coordination. These technologies laid the groundwork for sensor-driven warfare, where information and response time became as important as raw firepower—an idea that continues to shape modern military operations.

Weapons That Still Shape How Wars Are Fought

US+Navy+Aircraft+carrier | Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy)
manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

From infantry arms and armored vehicles to aircraft, naval platforms, and battlefield sensors, each system introduced concepts that outlasted the war itself. Their legacy is visible in how today’s militaries fight, train, and plan for future conflicts. The list that follows highlights 30 WWII-era weapons that continue to influence modern combat doctrine.

M1 Garand

M1 Garand by Mitch Barrie
M1 Garand (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mitch Barrie
  • Type: Infantry Rifle
  • Year introduced to service: 1936
  • Role in WWII: Semi-automatic infantry firepower
  • What problem it solved: Increased rate of accurate fire
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Infantry assault doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Still influences modern service rifle concepts

The M1 Garand proved the decisive value of semi-automatic rifles for infantry, permanently shaping small-arms doctrine.

MP40

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Type: Submachine Gun
  • Year introduced to service: 1938
  • Role in WWII: Close-quarters automatic fire
  • What problem it solved: Urban and trench fighting
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: CQB doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Influenced modern SMG design

The MP40 reinforced the importance of compact automatic weapons in close combat.

PPSh-41

PPSh-41 with box magazine 1942... by Swedish Army Museum
PPSh-41 with box magazine 1942... (CC BY 4.0) by Swedish Army Museum
  • Type: Submachine Gun
  • Year introduced to service: 1941
  • Role in WWII: Massed automatic fire
  • What problem it solved: Urban and winter warfare
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Volume-fire infantry tactics
  • Modern legacy: Copied worldwide

The PPSh-41 demonstrated how cheap, reliable SMGs could dominate close combat.

MG42

ArjanL / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Type: General-Purpose MG
  • Year introduced to service: 1942
  • Role in WWII: Sustained suppressive fire
  • What problem it solved: High rate of fire
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Fire-and-maneuver doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Still influences MG design

The MG42 established the machine gun as the core of infantry squads.

Bazooka

Bazookasmithsonian by Carl Malamud
Bazookasmithsonian (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Carl Malamud
  • Type: Rocket Launcher
  • Year introduced to service: 1942
  • Role in WWII: Infantry anti-armor
  • What problem it solved: Portable AT weapons
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Infantry anti-tank doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Global adoption

The Bazooka made infantry a serious threat to armored vehicles.

Panzerfaust

German Federal Archive / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Anti-Tank Weapon
  • Year introduced to service: 1943
  • Role in WWII: Disposable AT capability
  • What problem it solved: Urban armor defense
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Disposable AT doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Influenced modern AT weapons

The Panzerfaust pioneered disposable anti-tank concepts still used today.

M2 Browning

UA M2 Browning 1 by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
UA M2 Browning 1 (CC BY 4.0) by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
  • Type: Heavy Machine Gun
  • Year introduced to service: 1933
  • Role in WWII: Heavy sustained fire
  • What problem it solved: Long-range suppression
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Heavy weapons doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Still in service

The M2 remains a benchmark for durability and firepower.

StG 44

Armémuseum (The Swedish Army Museum) / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Assault Rifle
  • Year introduced to service: 1943
  • Role in WWII: Intermediate-caliber fire
  • What problem it solved: Balanced range and control
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Assault rifle doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Inspired modern ARs

The StG 44 created the blueprint for modern assault rifles.

Lee-Enfield

Lee Enfield no. 4 by Arthurrh
Lee Enfield no. 4 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Arthurrh
  • Type: Bolt-Action Rifle
  • Year introduced to service: 1895
  • Role in WWII: Rapid bolt-action fire
  • What problem it solved: Infantry marksmanship
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Rifle doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Influenced training methods

The Lee-Enfield showed how rate of fire and training mattered.

Kar98k

Armémuseum (The Swedish Army Museum) / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Bolt-Action Rifle
  • Year introduced to service: 1898
  • Role in WWII: Precision infantry fire
  • What problem it solved: Long-range accuracy
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Sniper doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Still referenced

The Kar98k shaped modern bolt-action precision rifles.

M1 Carbine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light Rifle
  • Year introduced to service: 1941
  • Role in WWII: Lightweight infantry weapon
  • What problem it solved: Rear-echelon defense
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Personal defense weapon concept
  • Modern legacy: Influenced PDWs

The M1 Carbine influenced compact rifle concepts.

Flamethrower (M2)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Incendiary Weapon
  • Year introduced to service: 1942
  • Role in WWII: Bunker clearing
  • What problem it solved: Fortified positions
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Shock weapon doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Limited modern use

Flamethrowers shaped assault tactics against fortifications.

B-17 Flying Fortress

Public Domain / US Air Force / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Bomber
  • Year introduced to service: 1938
  • Role in WWII: Strategic bombing
  • What problem it solved: Massed bomber formations
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Strategic airpower doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Influenced bomber doctrine

The B-17 helped define strategic bombing theory.

B-29 Superfortress

44-86292/92 Boeing B-29 Superf... by Steve Knight
44-86292/92 Boeing B-29 Superf... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight
  • Type: Bomber
  • Year introduced to service: 1944
  • Role in WWII: Long-range bombing
  • What problem it solved: Precision strategic strike
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Modern bomber doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Influenced Cold War bombers

The B-29 laid foundations for modern strategic bombing.

V-1 Flying Bomb

Lumir Pecold / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Cruise Missile
  • Year introduced to service: 1944
  • Role in WWII: Long-range strike
  • What problem it solved: Unmanned attack
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Missile doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Influenced cruise missiles

The V-1 pioneered unmanned strike concepts.

V-2 Rocket

Meinzahn / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Type: Ballistic Missile
  • Year introduced to service: 1944
  • Role in WWII: Long-range attack
  • What problem it solved: Rocket warfare
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Missile and space doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Influenced ICBMs

The V-2 shaped missile and spaceflight development.

U-Boat (Type VII)

German submarine U-995. Dramatic sky, storm clouds. Museum ship, Laboe Naval Memorial. Germany. Panoramic view. Travel destinations, landmarks, sightseeing, history, past, war, WW2, nautical vessel
Aastels / Shutterstock.com

  • Type: Submarine
  • Year introduced to service: 1938
  • Role in WWII: Commerce raiding
  • What problem it solved: Undersea warfare
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Submarine doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Influenced modern subs

German U-boats shaped modern naval warfare.

Aircraft Carrier (WWII Era)

Cassowary Colorizations / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Naval Platform
  • Year introduced to service: 1941
  • Role in WWII: Power projection
  • What problem it solved: Sea-based airpower
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Carrier doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Still dominant

WWII proved carriers replaced battleships.

Higgins Boat (LCVP)

adolf martinez soler / Shutterstock.com
  • Type: Landing Craft
  • Year introduced to service: 1942
  • Role in WWII: Amphibious assault
  • What problem it solved: Beach landings
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Amphibious doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Still referenced

The Higgins boat made modern amphibious warfare possible.

M4 Sherman

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Tank
  • Year introduced to service: 1942
  • Role in WWII: Mass armored warfare
  • What problem it solved: Reliable armor
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Combined arms doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Influences tank design

The Sherman emphasized reliability and logistics over raw power.

Tiger I

panzer by Gru00f6nert
panzer (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Gru00f6nert
  • Type: Heavy Tank
  • Year introduced to service: 1942
  • Role in WWII: Breakthrough firepower
  • What problem it solved: Heavy armor dominance
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Armor threat doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Still studied

The Tiger shaped responses to heavy armor threats.

88mm Flak

Maurizio Fabbroni / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Type: Artillery / AA
  • Year introduced to service: 1933
  • Role in WWII: Dual-role firepower
  • What problem it solved: AA and AT roles
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Multi-role weapon doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Still influential

The 88mm showed flexibility in artillery design.

Radar (WWII Systems)

Creative artwork decoration. Silhouette of mobile air defence truck with radar antenna during sunset. Satellite dishes or radio antennas against evening sky. Selective focus
zef art / Shutterstock.com

  • Type: Sensor
  • Year introduced to service: 1940
  • Role in WWII: Early warning
  • What problem it solved: Air defense
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Sensor-driven warfare
  • Modern legacy: Foundational tech

Radar transformed detection and command systems.

Sonar (ASDIC)

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Type: Sensor
  • Year introduced to service: 1939
  • Role in WWII: Submarine detection
  • What problem it solved: ASW warfare
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Anti-submarine doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Still foundational

Sonar enabled modern ASW operations.

Proximity Fuse

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Munition
  • Year introduced to service: 1942
  • Role in WWII: Improved lethality
  • What problem it solved: Air defense
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Smart munition doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Still used

The proximity fuse revolutionized munitions effectiveness.

Jeep (Willys MB)

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Light Vehicle
  • Year introduced to service: 1941
  • Role in WWII: Mobile transport
  • What problem it solved: Rapid movement
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Logistics doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Influenced light vehicles

The Jeep defined military mobility concepts.

Sten Gun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Submachine Gun
  • Year introduced to service: 1941
  • Role in WWII: Low-cost automatic fire
  • What problem it solved: Rapid production
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Mass-armament doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Copied globally

The Sten showed how simplicity could arm forces quickly.

M3 Grease Gun

Willard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Submachine Gun
  • Year introduced to service: 1943
  • Role in WWII: Compact automatic fire
  • What problem it solved: Vehicle crews
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Simple weapon doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Influenced later SMGs

The M3 reinforced simplicity in weapon design.

Depth Charge

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Naval Weapon
  • Year introduced to service: 1918
  • Role in WWII: Submarine warfare
  • What problem it solved: Area denial
  • How it influenced modern combat doctrine: ASW doctrine
  • Modern legacy: Still used conceptually

Depth charges shaped naval ASW tactics.

