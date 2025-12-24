These WWII Weapons Still Influence Modern Combat Doctrine

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Much of what defines modern warfare was born during World War II. From combined arms operations to strategic bombing and amphibious assault, the conflict produced weapons that permanently altered how wars are fought. These weren’t temporary solutions—they were answers to fundamental battlefield problems. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the most influential weapons from World War II.

To determine the WWII weapons that heavily influenced modern combat doctrine, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We included supplemental information regarding when each weapon was introduced, what role it had in WWII, and how it influenced modern combat as we know it.

Here is a look at the World War II weapons that still influence modern combat doctrine:

Why Are We Covering This?

Paul MacKenzie / Shutterstock.com

World War II forced militaries to confront combat on an unprecedented scale, accelerating innovations that still underpin modern doctrine. Many of today’s battlefield assumptions—about fire-and-maneuver, combined arms, air power, sensors, and logistics—trace directly back to weapons developed during the war. By examining the WWII systems that continue to influence how wars are fought, this piece highlights the origins of modern combat thinking and explains why lessons forged over 80 years ago remain relevant today.

World War II as the Foundation of Modern Warfare

Getty Images / Archive Photos via Getty Images

World War II was not just a global conflict; it was the laboratory where modern combat doctrine was forged. Faced with industrial-scale warfare, militaries were forced to innovate rapidly across land, sea, and air. Many of the weapons introduced during this period did more than win battles—they established principles that still govern how modern forces organize, fight, and equip themselves.

Doctrine Was Shaped by Necessity, Not Theory

Terry J Alcorn / E+ via Getty Images

WWII exposed the limits of prewar thinking. Static defenses collapsed, massed formations evolved, and flexibility became essential. Weapons that succeeded did so because they solved real battlefield problems: mobility, firepower, survivability, and coordination. Doctrine followed performance, not planning, and militaries rewrote how they fought based on what actually worked under fire.

Firepower, Mobility, and Integration Became Central

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The war demonstrated that no single weapon could dominate alone. Infantry weapons, armor, artillery, airpower, and naval forces had to operate as integrated systems. Automatic weapons enabled fire-and-maneuver, tanks relied on infantry and logistics, and aircraft reshaped both battlefield support and strategic reach. This integration remains a defining feature of modern combat doctrine.

Technology Began Driving Command and Control

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Sensors and communications emerged as decisive tools during WWII. Radar, sonar, and improved fire-control systems transformed detection, targeting, and coordination. These technologies laid the groundwork for sensor-driven warfare, where information and response time became as important as raw firepower—an idea that continues to shape modern military operations.

Weapons That Still Shape How Wars Are Fought

manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

From infantry arms and armored vehicles to aircraft, naval platforms, and battlefield sensors, each system introduced concepts that outlasted the war itself. Their legacy is visible in how today’s militaries fight, train, and plan for future conflicts. The list that follows highlights 30 WWII-era weapons that continue to influence modern combat doctrine.

M1 Garand

Type: Infantry Rifle

Infantry Rifle Year introduced to service: 1936

1936 Role in WWII: Semi-automatic infantry firepower

Semi-automatic infantry firepower What problem it solved: Increased rate of accurate fire

Increased rate of accurate fire How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Infantry assault doctrine

Infantry assault doctrine Modern legacy: Still influences modern service rifle concepts

The M1 Garand proved the decisive value of semi-automatic rifles for infantry, permanently shaping small-arms doctrine.

MP40

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Year introduced to service: 1938

1938 Role in WWII: Close-quarters automatic fire

Close-quarters automatic fire What problem it solved: Urban and trench fighting

Urban and trench fighting How it influenced modern combat doctrine: CQB doctrine

CQB doctrine Modern legacy: Influenced modern SMG design

The MP40 reinforced the importance of compact automatic weapons in close combat.

PPSh-41

Type: Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Year introduced to service: 1941

1941 Role in WWII: Massed automatic fire

Massed automatic fire What problem it solved: Urban and winter warfare

Urban and winter warfare How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Volume-fire infantry tactics

Volume-fire infantry tactics Modern legacy: Copied worldwide

The PPSh-41 demonstrated how cheap, reliable SMGs could dominate close combat.

MG42

ArjanL / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: General-Purpose MG

General-Purpose MG Year introduced to service: 1942

1942 Role in WWII: Sustained suppressive fire

Sustained suppressive fire What problem it solved: High rate of fire

High rate of fire How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Fire-and-maneuver doctrine

Fire-and-maneuver doctrine Modern legacy: Still influences MG design

The MG42 established the machine gun as the core of infantry squads.

Bazooka

Type: Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher Year introduced to service: 1942

1942 Role in WWII: Infantry anti-armor

Infantry anti-armor What problem it solved: Portable AT weapons

Portable AT weapons How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Infantry anti-tank doctrine

Infantry anti-tank doctrine Modern legacy: Global adoption

The Bazooka made infantry a serious threat to armored vehicles.

Panzerfaust

German Federal Archive / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Anti-Tank Weapon

Anti-Tank Weapon Year introduced to service: 1943

1943 Role in WWII: Disposable AT capability

Disposable AT capability What problem it solved: Urban armor defense

Urban armor defense How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Disposable AT doctrine

Disposable AT doctrine Modern legacy: Influenced modern AT weapons

The Panzerfaust pioneered disposable anti-tank concepts still used today.

M2 Browning

Type: Heavy Machine Gun

Heavy Machine Gun Year introduced to service: 1933

1933 Role in WWII: Heavy sustained fire

Heavy sustained fire What problem it solved: Long-range suppression

Long-range suppression How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Heavy weapons doctrine

Heavy weapons doctrine Modern legacy: Still in service

The M2 remains a benchmark for durability and firepower.

StG 44

Armémuseum (The Swedish Army Museum) / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Year introduced to service: 1943

1943 Role in WWII: Intermediate-caliber fire

Intermediate-caliber fire What problem it solved: Balanced range and control

Balanced range and control How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Assault rifle doctrine

Assault rifle doctrine Modern legacy: Inspired modern ARs

The StG 44 created the blueprint for modern assault rifles.

Lee-Enfield

Type: Bolt-Action Rifle

Bolt-Action Rifle Year introduced to service: 1895

1895 Role in WWII: Rapid bolt-action fire

Rapid bolt-action fire What problem it solved: Infantry marksmanship

Infantry marksmanship How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Rifle doctrine

Rifle doctrine Modern legacy: Influenced training methods

The Lee-Enfield showed how rate of fire and training mattered.

Kar98k

Armémuseum (The Swedish Army Museum) / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bolt-Action Rifle

Bolt-Action Rifle Year introduced to service: 1898

1898 Role in WWII: Precision infantry fire

Precision infantry fire What problem it solved: Long-range accuracy

Long-range accuracy How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Sniper doctrine

Sniper doctrine Modern legacy: Still referenced

The Kar98k shaped modern bolt-action precision rifles.

M1 Carbine

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light Rifle

Light Rifle Year introduced to service: 1941

1941 Role in WWII: Lightweight infantry weapon

Lightweight infantry weapon What problem it solved: Rear-echelon defense

Rear-echelon defense How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Personal defense weapon concept

Personal defense weapon concept Modern legacy: Influenced PDWs

The M1 Carbine influenced compact rifle concepts.

Flamethrower (M2)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Incendiary Weapon

Incendiary Weapon Year introduced to service: 1942

1942 Role in WWII: Bunker clearing

Bunker clearing What problem it solved: Fortified positions

Fortified positions How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Shock weapon doctrine

Shock weapon doctrine Modern legacy: Limited modern use

Flamethrowers shaped assault tactics against fortifications.

B-17 Flying Fortress

Public Domain / US Air Force / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Bomber

Bomber Year introduced to service: 1938

1938 Role in WWII: Strategic bombing

Strategic bombing What problem it solved: Massed bomber formations

Massed bomber formations How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Strategic airpower doctrine

Strategic airpower doctrine Modern legacy: Influenced bomber doctrine

The B-17 helped define strategic bombing theory.

B-29 Superfortress

Type: Bomber

Bomber Year introduced to service: 1944

1944 Role in WWII: Long-range bombing

Long-range bombing What problem it solved: Precision strategic strike

Precision strategic strike How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Modern bomber doctrine

Modern bomber doctrine Modern legacy: Influenced Cold War bombers

The B-29 laid foundations for modern strategic bombing.

V-1 Flying Bomb

Lumir Pecold / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Cruise Missile

Cruise Missile Year introduced to service: 1944

1944 Role in WWII: Long-range strike

Long-range strike What problem it solved: Unmanned attack

Unmanned attack How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Missile doctrine

Missile doctrine Modern legacy: Influenced cruise missiles

The V-1 pioneered unmanned strike concepts.

V-2 Rocket

Meinzahn / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Ballistic Missile

Ballistic Missile Year introduced to service: 1944

1944 Role in WWII: Long-range attack

Long-range attack What problem it solved: Rocket warfare

Rocket warfare How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Missile and space doctrine

Missile and space doctrine Modern legacy: Influenced ICBMs

The V-2 shaped missile and spaceflight development.

U-Boat (Type VII)

Aastels / Shutterstock.com

Type: Submarine

Submarine Year introduced to service: 1938

1938 Role in WWII: Commerce raiding

Commerce raiding What problem it solved: Undersea warfare

Undersea warfare How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Submarine doctrine

Submarine doctrine Modern legacy: Influenced modern subs

German U-boats shaped modern naval warfare.

Aircraft Carrier (WWII Era)

Cassowary Colorizations / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Naval Platform

Naval Platform Year introduced to service: 1941

1941 Role in WWII: Power projection

Power projection What problem it solved: Sea-based airpower

Sea-based airpower How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Carrier doctrine

Carrier doctrine Modern legacy: Still dominant

WWII proved carriers replaced battleships.

Higgins Boat (LCVP)

adolf martinez soler / Shutterstock.com

Type: Landing Craft

Landing Craft Year introduced to service: 1942

1942 Role in WWII: Amphibious assault

Amphibious assault What problem it solved: Beach landings

Beach landings How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Amphibious doctrine

Amphibious doctrine Modern legacy: Still referenced

The Higgins boat made modern amphibious warfare possible.

M4 Sherman

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tank

Tank Year introduced to service: 1942

1942 Role in WWII: Mass armored warfare

Mass armored warfare What problem it solved: Reliable armor

Reliable armor How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Combined arms doctrine

Combined arms doctrine Modern legacy: Influences tank design

The Sherman emphasized reliability and logistics over raw power.

Tiger I

Type: Heavy Tank

Heavy Tank Year introduced to service: 1942

1942 Role in WWII: Breakthrough firepower

Breakthrough firepower What problem it solved: Heavy armor dominance

Heavy armor dominance How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Armor threat doctrine

Armor threat doctrine Modern legacy: Still studied

The Tiger shaped responses to heavy armor threats.

88mm Flak

Maurizio Fabbroni / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Artillery / AA

Artillery / AA Year introduced to service: 1933

1933 Role in WWII: Dual-role firepower

Dual-role firepower What problem it solved: AA and AT roles

AA and AT roles How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Multi-role weapon doctrine

Multi-role weapon doctrine Modern legacy: Still influential

The 88mm showed flexibility in artillery design.

Radar (WWII Systems)

zef art / Shutterstock.com

Type: Sensor

Sensor Year introduced to service: 1940

1940 Role in WWII: Early warning

Early warning What problem it solved: Air defense

Air defense How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Sensor-driven warfare

Sensor-driven warfare Modern legacy: Foundational tech

Radar transformed detection and command systems.

Sonar (ASDIC)

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Type: Sensor

Sensor Year introduced to service: 1939

1939 Role in WWII: Submarine detection

Submarine detection What problem it solved: ASW warfare

ASW warfare How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Anti-submarine doctrine

Anti-submarine doctrine Modern legacy: Still foundational

Sonar enabled modern ASW operations.

Proximity Fuse

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Munition

Munition Year introduced to service: 1942

1942 Role in WWII: Improved lethality

Improved lethality What problem it solved: Air defense

Air defense How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Smart munition doctrine

Smart munition doctrine Modern legacy: Still used

The proximity fuse revolutionized munitions effectiveness.

Jeep (Willys MB)

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Light Vehicle

Light Vehicle Year introduced to service: 1941

1941 Role in WWII: Mobile transport

Mobile transport What problem it solved: Rapid movement

Rapid movement How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Logistics doctrine

Logistics doctrine Modern legacy: Influenced light vehicles

The Jeep defined military mobility concepts.

Sten Gun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Year introduced to service: 1941

1941 Role in WWII: Low-cost automatic fire

Low-cost automatic fire What problem it solved: Rapid production

Rapid production How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Mass-armament doctrine

Mass-armament doctrine Modern legacy: Copied globally

The Sten showed how simplicity could arm forces quickly.

M3 Grease Gun

Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Year introduced to service: 1943

1943 Role in WWII: Compact automatic fire

Compact automatic fire What problem it solved: Vehicle crews

Vehicle crews How it influenced modern combat doctrine: Simple weapon doctrine

Simple weapon doctrine Modern legacy: Influenced later SMGs

The M3 reinforced simplicity in weapon design.

Depth Charge

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Naval Weapon

Naval Weapon Year introduced to service: 1918

1918 Role in WWII: Submarine warfare

Submarine warfare What problem it solved: Area denial

Area denial How it influenced modern combat doctrine: ASW doctrine

ASW doctrine Modern legacy: Still used conceptually

Depth charges shaped naval ASW tactics.