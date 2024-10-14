News

There's a $17 Billion Shipwreck Below the Caribbean. This Is Who Is Cashing In

Spanish galleon docked in the port of Motril in the province of Granada, Spain
Kuki Ladron de Guevara / Shutterstock.com
While treasure hunts aren’t quite like the movies, they can still be filled with drama and intrigue at every turn. Nowhere is this more true than with the San Jose. Believed to be the world’s most expensive shipwreck, it sits at the bottom of the Caribbean Sea near Cartagena, Colombia. However, Colombia isn’t the only country claiming rights to the sunken fortune, creating a heated debate among many parties. 

12. Likely Outcomes

Flags of countries for business events
Sergey Ryzhov / Shutterstock.com
It’s going to take international mediation to resolve this dispute.

Colombia will likely win any international arbitration as the shipwreck is in its territorial waters. However, Spain’s sovereign immunity argument may convince an international body to rule in its favor. It seems clear that the US salvage company and Bolivia are unlikely to see any favorable results. 

11. Hopeful Diplomacy

diplomacy. wooden blocks with the inscription diplomacy on the background of silhouettes of shaking hands
SergeiShimanovich / Shutterstock.com
Diplomacy is the best way to resolve territorial disputes.

Spain, Colombia, and Bolivia are engaged in ongoing discussions. UNESCO and other international organizations are helping to facilitate the dialogue between the multiple national interests competing for the remains of San Jose. 

10. Technological Challenges

replica of a 16th century Spanish galleon moored in port
photointruder / Shutterstock.com
There are technological challenges in salvaging old ships.

Technological challenges remain regardless of which country “wins” the rights to San Jose. The ship has been under 600 meters of water for hundreds of years and will require extreme caution in bringing its treasures to the surface.  

9. Commercial Salvage Desires

This 4 year old, 205 foot, 7200 HP Arctic Class II supply ship operates on Canada&#039;s three coasts, one of them seasonally. Built as Canmar Supplier. Note the Inuktitut script writing on the bow.
Bruce Raynor / Shutterstock.com
Commercial salvage ships often look for shipwrecks.

Commercial salvage companies claim, like Sea Search, they are the most skilled at properly recovering San Jose. However, there are ethical concerns about letting salvage companies have rights over historical preservation. 

8. Legal Framework

United Nations headquarters in New York City, USA
blurAZ / Shutterstock.com
United Nations framework doesn’t provide an immediate answer.

Colombia is not a signatory of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Either way, it does not govern shipwrecks, so the legal route is somewhat murky until more international agreements are established. 

7. UNESCO Considerations 

UNESCO headquarters
Eva Rinaldi / Wikimedia Commons
UNESCO will undoubtedly be involved in a resolution.

UNESCO’s involvement in this matter encourages research and protection cooperation. Spain has ratified the UNESCO Convention that would govern such matters, but it’s not universally binding, which makes it difficult for Spain to argue its case.  

6. Bolivian Claim

The Flag of Bolivia on the World Map.
hyotographics / Shutterstock.com
Bolivia’s claim is weak, but it still wants to control the shipwreck.

Bolivia adds to the mixed ownership claims, arguing that the United Nations Convention of Law of the Sea provides guidance. Bolivia’s efforts are hampered by Colombia’s non-signatory status and the convention’s failure to cover shipwrecks. Bolivia likely has the weakest case out of the nations involved. 

5. United States Involvement

Law, judge and closeup of lawyer with gavel for justice, court hearing and legal trial for magistrate. Government, attorney career and zoom of desk for investigation, criminal case and verdict order
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
US courts have ruled against Sea Search.

While the US government has limited involvement, a U.S. shipwreck company, Sea Search Armada, claims to have located the wreck in 1981. While US courts have ruled against Sea Search claims, the company continues the fight. 

4. Spanish Claim

The Flag of Spain on the World Map.
hyotographics / Shutterstock.com
Spain believes the shipwreck belongs to the Spanish nation.

For its part, Spain is asserting its rights over the shipwreck as it has its origins as a Spanish naval vessel. Spain is citing maritime laws and that of sovereign immunity and a desire to honor the deaths of Spanish sailors. 

3. Colombian Claim

Close up to a Colombia political map with country frontiers and most importants cities
Alejo Bernal / Shutterstock.com
Colombia claims the shipwreck belongs to them.

As the ship was found in its territorial waters, the Colombian government claimed the rights to the San Jose shipwreck. The country cited UNESCO’s Convention on the Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage and announced plans to build a museum with artifacts from the shipwreck. 

2. Discovered Treasure

Shipwreck Treasure
Hispalois / Wikimedia Commons
Treasures like this one are awaiting rescue inside San Jose.

The mystery of the San Jose continued until 2015 when the Colombian Navy discovered it some 600 meters deep in the Caribbean Sea. Colombia identified the ship through engravings on the cannons. 

1. San Jose Background

San Jose
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
The San Jose was sunk during a battle with the British.

In the early 18th century, the Spanish galleon San Jose sank off the coast of Colombia. It was filled with gold and jewels extracted from Bolivian mines to help finance the Spanish king’s war of succession. During a firefight with the British, the San Jose sunk with only 11 crew out of 600 surviving. 

 

 

 
